FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.41 mln, death toll crosses 165,800

April 20 (Reuters) - More than 2.41 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 165,854 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Monday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 40,588 753,749 Spain 20,852 200,210 Italy 23,660 178,972 France 19,718 152,894 Germany 4,414 142,441 United Kingdom 16,060 120,067 Turkey 2,017 86,306 Iran 5,301 83,505 China 4,632 82,747 Russia 405 47,121 Belgium 5,828 39,983 Brazil 2,484 38,654 Canada 1,580 34,786 Netherlands 3,751 33,405 Switzerland 1,344 27,944 Portugal 735 20,863 India 559 17,656 Peru 400 15,628 Ireland 610 15,251 Sweden 1,540 14,777 Austria 470 14,713 Israel 173 13,654 Japan 259 11,863 South Korea 236 10,674 Chile 133 10,088 Ecuador 474 9,468 Poland 362 9,453 Saudi Arabia 97 9,362 Romania 460 8,936 Pakistan 176 8,418 Mexico 686 8,261 Singapore 11 8,014 Denmark 364 7,515 Norway 163 7,068 Czech Republic 188 6,787 United Arab Emirates 41 6,781 Indonesia 590 6,760 Australia 69 6,619 Philippines 428 6,459 Serbia 122 6,318 Qatar 9 6,015 Ukraine 151 5,710 Malaysia 89 5,425 Belarus 47 4,779 Panama 126 4,467 Dominican Republic 217 4,335 Finland 94 3,868 Colombia 179 3,792 Luxembourg 73 3,550 South Africa 54 3,158 Egypt 239 3,144 Morocco 190 2,990 Bangladesh 101 2,948 Argentina 132 2,839 Thailand 47 2,792 Algeria 375 2,629 Moldova 68 2,472 Greece 110 2,235 Cameroon 42 2,033 Kuwait 9 1,995 Hungary 199 1,984 Bahrain 7 1,881 Croatia 47 1,881 Iceland 9 1,771 Kazakhstan 19 1,711 Uzbekistan 10 1,565 Estonia 40 1,535 Iraq 82 1,513 New Zealand 12 1,440 Oman 7 1,410 Azerbaijan 19 1,398 Armenia 22 1,339 Slovenia 77 1,335 Lithuania 37 1,326 Bosnia 49 1,309 North Macedonia 54 1,225 Slovakia 13 1,173 Ghana 9 1,042 Hong Kong 4 1,026 Afghanistan 32 1,026 Cuba 27 986 Bulgaria 43 915 Tunisia 38 879 Ivory Coast 9 847 Djibouti 2 846 Cyprus 12 761 Latvia 5 739 Andorra 36 713 Lebanon 21 677 Costa Rica 4 655 Niger 20 648 Nigeria 21 627 Albania 26 584 Kyrgyzstan 7 568 Burkina Faso 36 565 Bolivia 33 564 Kosovo 12 561 Uruguay 9 528 Guinea 3 518 Channel Islands 20 484 Honduras 46 477 San Marino 39 461 Malta 3 431 Palestinian Territories 2 431 Taiwan 6 422 Jordan 7 413 Réunion 0 407 Georgia 4 399 Senegal 5 377 Democratic Republic of 25 332 the Congo Mauritius 9 328 Montenegro 5 311 Sri Lanka 7 303 Isle of Man 6 299 Guatemala 7 289 Kenya 14 281 Vietnam 0 268 Mayotte 4 254 Venezuela 9 227 Mali 14 224 El Salvador 7 218 Paraguay 8 208 Jamaica 5 196 Faroe Islands 0 185 Tanzania 7 171 Guadeloupe 8 167 Somalia 7 164 Martinique 8 163 Republic of the Congo 6 160 Rwanda 0 147 Brunei 1 138 Guam 5 136 Gibraltar 0 133 Cambodia 0 122 Madagascar 2 121 Trinidad and Tobago 8 114 Ethiopia 3 111 Gabon 1 109 Myanmar 5 107 N. Cyprus 4 100 Aruba 2 96 Monaco 2 94 Sudan 12 92 Liberia 8 91 Bermuda 4 86 Togo 5 84 Liechtenstein 1 81 Barbados 5 75 Zambia 3 65 Guyana 6 63 Cape Verde 1 61 Cayman Islands 1 61 Bahamas 9 54 Benin 2 54 Guinea-Bissau 1 50 Libya 1 49 Haiti 3 44 Puerto Rico 2 39 Syria 2 38 Saint Martin 2 37 Zimbabwe 3 25 Antigua and Barbuda 3 23 Eswatini 1 22 Botswana 1 20 Angola 2 19 Belize 2 18 Malawi 2 17 Curaçao 1 14 Gambia 1 10 Suriname 1 10 Turks and Caicos 1 10 Nicaragua 1 9 Mauritania 1 7 British Virgin Islands 1 5 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 161,222 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by William Maclean and Shounak Dasgupta)