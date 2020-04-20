FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.41 mln, death toll crosses 165,800

Healthcare
    April 20 (Reuters) - More than 2.41 million
people have been reported to be infected by the
novel coronavirus globally and 165,854 have
died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections
have been reported in more than 210 countries
and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Monday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES  TOTAL      TOTAL
                            DEATHS     CASES
 United States                 40,588    753,749
 Spain                         20,852    200,210
 Italy                         23,660    178,972
 France                        19,718    152,894
 Germany                        4,414    142,441
 United Kingdom                16,060    120,067
 Turkey                         2,017     86,306
 Iran                           5,301     83,505
 China                          4,632     82,747
 Russia                           405     47,121
 Belgium                        5,828     39,983
 Brazil                         2,484     38,654
 Canada                         1,580     34,786
 Netherlands                    3,751     33,405
 Switzerland                    1,344     27,944
 Portugal                         735     20,863
 India                            559     17,656
 Peru                             400     15,628
 Ireland                          610     15,251
 Sweden                         1,540     14,777
 Austria                          470     14,713
 Israel                           173     13,654
 Japan                            259     11,863
 South Korea                      236     10,674
 Chile                            133     10,088
 Ecuador                          474      9,468
 Poland                           362      9,453
 Saudi Arabia                      97      9,362
 Romania                          460      8,936
 Pakistan                         176      8,418
 Mexico                           686      8,261
 Singapore                         11      8,014
 Denmark                          364      7,515
 Norway                           163      7,068
 Czech Republic                   188      6,787
 United Arab Emirates              41      6,781
 Indonesia                        590      6,760
 Australia                         69      6,619
 Philippines                      428      6,459
 Serbia                           122      6,318
 Qatar                              9      6,015
 Ukraine                          151      5,710
 Malaysia                          89      5,425
 Belarus                           47      4,779
 Panama                           126      4,467
 Dominican Republic               217      4,335
 Finland                           94      3,868
 Colombia                         179      3,792
 Luxembourg                        73      3,550
 South Africa                      54      3,158
 Egypt                            239      3,144
 Morocco                          190      2,990
 Bangladesh                       101      2,948
 Argentina                        132      2,839
 Thailand                          47      2,792
 Algeria                          375      2,629
 Moldova                           68      2,472
 Greece                           110      2,235
 Cameroon                          42      2,033
 Kuwait                             9      1,995
 Hungary                          199      1,984
 Bahrain                            7      1,881
 Croatia                           47      1,881
 Iceland                            9      1,771
 Kazakhstan                        19      1,711
 Uzbekistan                        10      1,565
 Estonia                           40      1,535
 Iraq                              82      1,513
 New Zealand                       12      1,440
 Oman                               7      1,410
 Azerbaijan                        19      1,398
 Armenia                           22      1,339
 Slovenia                          77      1,335
 Lithuania                         37      1,326
 Bosnia                            49      1,309
 North Macedonia                   54      1,225
 Slovakia                          13      1,173
 Ghana                              9      1,042
 Hong Kong                          4      1,026
 Afghanistan                       32      1,026
 Cuba                              27        986
 Bulgaria                          43        915
 Tunisia                           38        879
 Ivory Coast                        9        847
 Djibouti                           2        846
 Cyprus                            12        761
 Latvia                             5        739
 Andorra                           36        713
 Lebanon                           21        677
 Costa Rica                         4        655
 Niger                             20        648
 Nigeria                           21        627
 Albania                           26        584
 Kyrgyzstan                         7        568
 Burkina Faso                      36        565
 Bolivia                           33        564
 Kosovo                            12        561
 Uruguay                            9        528
 Guinea                             3        518
 Channel Islands                   20        484
 Honduras                          46        477
 San Marino                        39        461
 Malta                              3        431
 Palestinian Territories            2        431
 Taiwan                             6        422
 Jordan                             7        413
 Réunion                            0        407
 Georgia                            4        399
 Senegal                            5        377
 Democratic Republic of            25        332
 the Congo                             
 Mauritius                          9        328
 Montenegro                         5        311
 Sri Lanka                          7        303
 Isle of Man                        6        299
 Guatemala                          7        289
 Kenya                             14        281
 Vietnam                            0        268
 Mayotte                            4        254
 Venezuela                          9        227
 Mali                              14        224
 El Salvador                        7        218
 Paraguay                           8        208
 Jamaica                            5        196
 Faroe Islands                      0        185
 Tanzania                           7        171
 Guadeloupe                         8        167
 Somalia                            7        164
 Martinique                         8        163
 Republic of the Congo              6        160
 Rwanda                             0        147
 Brunei                             1        138
 Guam                               5        136
 Gibraltar                          0        133
 Cambodia                           0        122
 Madagascar                         2        121
 Trinidad and Tobago                8        114
 Ethiopia                           3        111
 Gabon                              1        109
 Myanmar                            5        107
 N. Cyprus                          4        100
 Aruba                              2         96
 Monaco                             2         94
 Sudan                             12         92
 Liberia                            8         91
 Bermuda                            4         86
 Togo                               5         84
 Liechtenstein                      1         81
 Barbados                           5         75
 Zambia                             3         65
 Guyana                             6         63
 Cape Verde                         1         61
 Cayman Islands                     1         61
 Bahamas                            9         54
 Benin                              2         54
 Guinea-Bissau                      1         50
 Libya                              1         49
 Haiti                              3         44
 Puerto Rico                        2         39
 Syria                              2         38
 Saint Martin                       2         37
 Zimbabwe                           3         25
 Antigua and Barbuda                3         23
 Eswatini                           1         22
 Botswana                           1         20
 Angola                             2         19
 Belize                             2         18
 Malawi                             2         17
 Curaçao                            1         14
 Gambia                             1         10
 Suriname                           1         10
 Turks and Caicos                   1         10
 Nicaragua                          1          9
 Mauritania                         1          7
 British Virgin Islands             1          5
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE         161,222           
 MAINLAND CHINA                        
