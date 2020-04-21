FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.46 mln, death toll crosses 169,800

April 21 (Reuters) - More than 2.46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 169,863 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Tuesday. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL TOTAL TERRITORIES DEATHS CASES United States 42,371 780,664 Spain 20,852 200,210 Italy 24,114 181,228 France 20,265 155,383 Germany 4,513 143,110 United Kingdom 16,509 124,743 Turkey 2,140 90,980 Iran 5,209 83,505 Mainland China 4,632 82,758 Russia 405 47,121 Brazil 2,575 40,581 Belgium 5,828 39,983 Canada 1,690 36,831 Netherlands 3,751 33,405 Switzerland 1,429 27,944 Portugal 735 20,863 India 559 17,656 Peru 445 16,325 Ireland 687 15,652 Austria 470 14,780 Sweden 1,580 14,777 Israel 178 13,654 Japan 276 11,867 South Korea 236 10,674 Chile 139 10,507 Saudi Arabia 103 10,484 Ecuador 507 10,128 Poland 380 9,593 Romania 478 8,936 Mexico 712 8,772 Pakistan 176 8,418 Singapore 11 8,014 Denmark 364 7,515 United Arab 43 7,265 Emirates Norway 181 7,113 Czech Republic 194 6,900 Indonesia 590 6,760 Serbia 125 6,630 Australia 69 6,619 Philippines 428 6,459 Belarus 51 6,264 Qatar 9 6,015 Ukraine 151 5,710 Malaysia 89 5,425 Dominican 235 4,964 Republic Panama 126 4,467 Colombia 189 3,977 Finland 98 3,868 Luxembourg 75 3,558 South Africa 58 3,300 Egypt 239 3,144 Morocco 143 3,046 Bangladesh 101 2,948 Argentina 136 2,941 Thailand 47 2,792 Algeria 384 2,718 Moldova 70 2,548 Greece 116 2,245 Kuwait 9 1,995 Hungary 199 1,984 Bahrain 7 1,895 Croatia 47 1,881 Iceland 10 1,773 Kazakhstan 19 1,711 Uzbekistan 10 1,565 Estonia 40 1,535 Iraq 82 1,513 New Zealand 12 1,440 Azerbaijan 19 1,436 Oman 7 1,410 Armenia 22 1,339 Slovenia 77 1,335 Lithuania 37 1,326 Bosnia 49 1,309 North Macedonia 54 1,225 Slovakia 13 1,173 Ghana 9 1,042 Cuba 36 1,035 Hong Kong 4 1,026 Afghanistan 32 1,026 Cameroon 42 1,017 Bulgaria 43 929 Tunisia 38 884 Ivory Coast 9 847 Djibouti 2 846 Cyprus 12 767 Latvia 5 739 Andorra 36 717 Lebanon 21 677 Nigeria 22 665 Costa Rica 6 660 Niger 20 655 Guinea 5 622 Kosovo 15 598 Albania 26 584 Burkina Faso 36 576 Kyrgyzstan 7 568 Bolivia 33 564 Uruguay 9 528 Channel Islands 20 488 Honduras 46 477 San Marino 39 462 Malta 3 431 Palestinian 2 431 Territories Taiwan 6 422 Jordan 7 417 Réunion 0 408 Georgia 4 399 Senegal 5 377 Democratic 25 350 Republic of the Congo Mauritius 9 328 Montenegro 5 311 Sri Lanka 7 303 Isle of Man 9 300 Guatemala 7 289 Kenya 14 281 Mayotte 4 271 Vietnam 0 268 Venezuela 9 256 Mali 14 246 El Salvador 7 218 Paraguay 8 208 Jamaica 5 196 Faroe Islands 0 185 Tanzania 7 170 Guadeloupe 8 167 Somalia 7 164 Martinique 8 163 Republic of the 6 160 Congo Rwanda 0 147 Brunei 1 138 Guam 5 136 Gibraltar 0 133 Cambodia 0 122 Madagascar 2 121 Trinidad and 8 114 Tobago Ethiopia 3 111 Myanmar 5 111 Gabon 1 109 N. Cyprus 4 100 Aruba 2 97 Monaco 2 94 Sudan 12 92 Liberia 8 91 Bermuda 4 86 Togo 5 84 Liechtenstein 1 81 Barbados 5 75 Guyana 6 66 Zambia 3 65 Cape Verde 1 61 Cayman Islands 1 61 Bahamas 9 60 Benin 2 54 Libya 1 51 Guinea-Bissau 1 50 Haiti 3 47 Syria 3 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Saint Martin 2 37 Zimbabwe 3 25 Angola 2 24 Antigua and 3 23 Barbuda Eswatini 1 22 Botswana 1 20 Belize 2 18 Malawi 2 17 Curaçao 1 14 Turks and Caicos 1 11 Nicaragua 2 10 Gambia 1 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 7 British Virgin 1 5 Islands Burundi 1 5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland; Editing by William Maclean, Shounak Dasgupta and Tomasz Janowski)