Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.46 mln, death toll crosses 169,800

    April 21 (Reuters) - More than 2.46
million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 169,863 have died,
according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more
than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified
in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global
spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200
GMT on Tuesday.
 COUNTRIES AND      TOTAL      TOTAL
 TERRITORIES        DEATHS     CASES
 United States      42,371     780,664
 Spain              20,852     200,210
 Italy              24,114     181,228
 France             20,265     155,383
 Germany            4,513      143,110
 United Kingdom     16,509     124,743
 Turkey             2,140      90,980
 Iran               5,209      83,505
 Mainland China     4,632      82,758
 Russia             405        47,121
 Brazil             2,575      40,581
 Belgium            5,828      39,983
 Canada             1,690      36,831
 Netherlands        3,751      33,405
 Switzerland        1,429      27,944
 Portugal           735        20,863
 India              559        17,656
 Peru               445        16,325
 Ireland            687        15,652
 Austria            470        14,780
 Sweden             1,580      14,777
 Israel             178        13,654
 Japan              276        11,867
 South Korea        236        10,674
 Chile              139        10,507
 Saudi Arabia       103        10,484
 Ecuador            507        10,128
 Poland             380        9,593
 Romania            478        8,936
 Mexico             712        8,772
 Pakistan           176        8,418
 Singapore          11         8,014
 Denmark            364        7,515
 United Arab        43         7,265
 Emirates                      
 Norway             181        7,113
 Czech Republic     194        6,900
 Indonesia          590        6,760
 Serbia             125        6,630
 Australia          69         6,619
 Philippines        428        6,459
 Belarus            51         6,264
 Qatar              9          6,015
 Ukraine            151        5,710
 Malaysia           89         5,425
 Dominican          235        4,964
 Republic                      
 Panama             126        4,467
 Colombia           189        3,977
 Finland            98         3,868
 Luxembourg         75         3,558
 South Africa       58         3,300
 Egypt              239        3,144
 Morocco            143        3,046
 Bangladesh         101        2,948
 Argentina          136        2,941
 Thailand           47         2,792
 Algeria            384        2,718
 Moldova            70         2,548
 Greece             116        2,245
 Kuwait             9          1,995
 Hungary            199        1,984
 Bahrain            7          1,895
 Croatia            47         1,881
 Iceland            10         1,773
 Kazakhstan         19         1,711
 Uzbekistan         10         1,565
 Estonia            40         1,535
 Iraq               82         1,513
 New Zealand        12         1,440
 Azerbaijan         19         1,436
 Oman               7          1,410
 Armenia            22         1,339
 Slovenia           77         1,335
 Lithuania          37         1,326
 Bosnia             49         1,309
 North Macedonia    54         1,225
 Slovakia           13         1,173
 Ghana              9          1,042
 Cuba               36         1,035
 Hong Kong          4          1,026
 Afghanistan        32         1,026
 Cameroon           42         1,017
 Bulgaria           43         929
 Tunisia            38         884
 Ivory Coast        9          847
 Djibouti           2          846
 Cyprus             12         767
 Latvia             5          739
 Andorra            36         717
 Lebanon            21         677
 Nigeria            22         665
 Costa Rica         6          660
 Niger              20         655
 Guinea             5          622
 Kosovo             15         598
 Albania            26         584
 Burkina Faso       36         576
 Kyrgyzstan         7          568
 Bolivia            33         564
 Uruguay            9          528
 Channel Islands    20         488
 Honduras           46         477
 San Marino         39         462
 Malta              3          431
 Palestinian        2          431
 Territories                   
 Taiwan             6          422
 Jordan             7          417
 Réunion            0          408
 Georgia            4          399
 Senegal            5          377
 Democratic         25         350
 Republic of the               
 Congo                         
 Mauritius          9          328
 Montenegro         5          311
 Sri Lanka          7          303
 Isle of Man        9          300
 Guatemala          7          289
 Kenya              14         281
 Mayotte            4          271
 Vietnam            0          268
 Venezuela          9          256
 Mali               14         246
 El Salvador        7          218
 Paraguay           8          208
 Jamaica            5          196
 Faroe Islands      0          185
 Tanzania           7          170
 Guadeloupe         8          167
 Somalia            7          164
 Martinique         8          163
 Republic of the    6          160
 Congo                         
 Rwanda             0          147
 Brunei             1          138
 Guam               5          136
 Gibraltar          0          133
 Cambodia           0          122
 Madagascar         2          121
 Trinidad and       8          114
 Tobago                        
 Ethiopia           3          111
 Myanmar            5          111
 Gabon              1          109
 N. Cyprus          4          100
 Aruba              2          97
 Monaco             2          94
 Sudan              12         92
 Liberia            8          91
 Bermuda            4          86
 Togo               5          84
 Liechtenstein      1          81
 Barbados           5          75
 Guyana             6          66
 Zambia             3          65
 Cape Verde         1          61
 Cayman Islands     1          61
 Bahamas            9          60
 Benin              2          54
 Libya              1          51
 Guinea-Bissau      1          50
 Haiti              3          47
 Syria              3          39
 Puerto Rico        2          39
 Saint Martin       2          37
 Zimbabwe           3          25
 Angola             2          24
 Antigua and        3          23
 Barbuda                       
 Eswatini           1          22
 Botswana           1          20
 Belize             2          18
 Malawi             2          17
 Curaçao            1          14
 Turks and Caicos   1          11
 Nicaragua          2          10
 Gambia             1          10
 Suriname           1          10
 Mauritania         1          7
 British Virgin     1          5
 Islands                       
 Burundi            1          5
 Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries and
government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha
Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah
Morland; Editing by William Maclean,
Shounak Dasgupta and Tomasz Janowski)
