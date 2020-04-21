Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln, death toll crosses 172,900

    April 21 (Reuters) - More than 2.5 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 172,927 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in
more than 210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in December
2019.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases
as of 1600 GMT on Tuesday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES   TOTAL DEATHS  TOTAL
                                           CASES
 United States                     43,414     789,081
 Spain                             21,282     204,178
 Italy                             24,648     183,957
 France                            20,265     155,383
 Germany                            4,664     144,311
 United Kingdom                    16,509     124,743
 Turkey                             2,259      95,591
 Iran                               5,297      84,802
 China                              4,632      82,758
 Russia                               456      52,763
 Belgium                            5,998      40,956
 Brazil                             2,575      40,581
 Canada                             1,728      37,382
 Netherlands                        3,916      34,134
 Switzerland                        1,429      28,063
 Portugal                             762      21,379
 India                                603      18,985
 Peru                                 445      16,325
 Ireland                              687      15,652
 Sweden                             1,580      15,322
 Austria                              491      14,873
 Israel                               181      13,654
 Japan                                276      12,253
 South Korea                          237      10,683
 Chile                                139      10,507
 Saudi Arabia                         103      10,484
 Ecuador                              507      10,128
 Poland                               385       9,737
 Romania                              482       9,242
 Pakistan                             192       9,216
 Singapore                             11       9,125
 Mexico                               712       8,772
 United Arab Emirates                  46       7,755
 Denmark                              364       7,695
 Norway                               181       7,166
 Indonesia                            616       7,135
 Czech Republic                       196       6,914
 Serbia                               130       6,890
 Australia                             69       6,645
 Philippines                          437       6,599
 Qatar                                  9       6,533
 Belarus                               51       6,264
 Ukraine                              161       6,125
 Malaysia                              92       5,482
 Dominican Republic                   235       4,964
 Panama                               126       4,658
 Finland                               98       4,014
 Colombia                             189       3,977
 Luxembourg                            75       3,558
 Bangladesh                           110       3,382
 Egypt                                250       3,333
 South Africa                          58       3,300
 Morocco                              144       3,186
 Argentina                            145       3,031
 Thailand                              48       2,811
 Algeria                              384       2,718
 Moldova                               72       2,548
 Greece                               116       2,245
 Hungary                              213       2,098
 Kuwait                                11       2,080
 Kazakhstan                            19       1,967
 Croatia                               48       1,908
 Bahrain                                7       1,907
 Iceland                               10       1,773
 Uzbekistan                            10       1,657
 Estonia                               43       1,552
 Iraq                                  82       1,513
 Oman                                   8       1,508
 New Zealand                           13       1,445
 Azerbaijan                            19       1,436
 Armenia                               24       1,401
 Lithuania                             37       1,350
 Slovenia                              77       1,344
 Bosnia                                51       1,342
 North Macedonia                       55       1,231
 Slovakia                              14       1,199
 Cameroon                              43       1,163
 Afghanistan                           32       1,092
 Ghana                                  9       1,042
 Cuba                                  36       1,035
 Hong Kong                              4       1,030
 Bulgaria                              45         966
 Tunisia                               38         884
 Ivory Coast                           10         879
 Djibouti                               2         846
 Cyprus                                12         767
 Latvia                                 9         748
 Andorra                               36         717
 Lebanon                               21         677
 Nigeria                               22         665
 Costa Rica                             6         660
 Niger                                 20         655
 Guinea                                 5         622
 Albania                               26         609
 Bolivia                               34         598
 Kosovo                                15         598
 Kyrgyzstan                             7         590
 Burkina Faso                          36         576
 Uruguay                               10         528
 Honduras                              46         494
 Channel Islands                       20         488
 San Marino                            40         476
 Malta                                  3         443
 Palestinian Territories                2         431
 Taiwan                                 6         425
 Jordan                                 7         417
 Senegal                                5         412
 Georgia                                4         408
 Réunion                                0         408
 Democratic Republic of the            25         350
 Congo                                     
 Mauritius                              9         328
 Montenegro                             5         313
 Sri Lanka                              7         309
 Isle of Man                            9         300
 Kenya                                 14         296
 Guatemala                              7         294
 Venezuela                             10         285
 Mayotte                                4         284
 Vietnam                                0         268
 Mali                                  14         258
 Tanzania                              10         255
 Somalia                                8         237
 El Salvador                            7         225
 Paraguay                               8         208
 Jamaica                                6         196
 Faroe Islands                          0         185
 Guadeloupe                             8         167
 Martinique                            10         163
 Republic of the Congo                  6         160
 Rwanda                                 0         147
 Brunei                                 1         138
 Guam                                   5         136
 Gibraltar                              0         133
 Cambodia                               0         122
 Madagascar                             2         121
 Gabon                                  1         120
 Ethiopia                               3         114
 Trinidad and Tobago                    8         114
 Myanmar                                5         111
 Sudan                                 12         107
 N. Cyprus                              4         100
 Liberia                                8          99
 Aruba                                  2          97
 Monaco                                 2          94
 Bermuda                                4          86
 Togo                                   5          84
 Liechtenstein                          1          81
 Barbados                               5          75
 Zambia                                 3          70
 Guyana                                 6          66
 Cape Verde                             1          61
 Cayman Islands                         1          61
 Bahamas                                9          60
 Benin                                  2          54
 Libya                                  1          51
 Guinea-Bissau                          1          50
 Haiti                                  3          47
 Puerto Rico                            2          39
 Syria                                  3          39
 Saint Martin                           2          37
 Zimbabwe                               3          25
 Angola                                 2          24
 Eswatini                               1          24
 Antigua and Barbuda                    3          23
 Botswana                               1          20
 Belize                                 2          18
 Malawi                                 2          17
 Curaçao                                1          14
 Turks and Caicos                       1          11
 Gambia                                 1          10
 Nicaragua                              2          10
 Suriname                               1          10
 Mauritania                             1           7
 British Virgin Islands                 1           5
 Burundi                                1           5
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE             166,618            
 MAINLAND CHINA                            
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander,
Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland; Editing by William
Maclean, Shounak Dasgupta, Tomasz Janowski and Maju
Samuel)
