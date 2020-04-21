FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln, death toll crosses 172,900

April 21 (Reuters) - More than 2.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 172,927 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1600 GMT on Tuesday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 43,414 789,081 Spain 21,282 204,178 Italy 24,648 183,957 France 20,265 155,383 Germany 4,664 144,311 United Kingdom 16,509 124,743 Turkey 2,259 95,591 Iran 5,297 84,802 China 4,632 82,758 Russia 456 52,763 Belgium 5,998 40,956 Brazil 2,575 40,581 Canada 1,728 37,382 Netherlands 3,916 34,134 Switzerland 1,429 28,063 Portugal 762 21,379 India 603 18,985 Peru 445 16,325 Ireland 687 15,652 Sweden 1,580 15,322 Austria 491 14,873 Israel 181 13,654 Japan 276 12,253 South Korea 237 10,683 Chile 139 10,507 Saudi Arabia 103 10,484 Ecuador 507 10,128 Poland 385 9,737 Romania 482 9,242 Pakistan 192 9,216 Singapore 11 9,125 Mexico 712 8,772 United Arab Emirates 46 7,755 Denmark 364 7,695 Norway 181 7,166 Indonesia 616 7,135 Czech Republic 196 6,914 Serbia 130 6,890 Australia 69 6,645 Philippines 437 6,599 Qatar 9 6,533 Belarus 51 6,264 Ukraine 161 6,125 Malaysia 92 5,482 Dominican Republic 235 4,964 Panama 126 4,658 Finland 98 4,014 Colombia 189 3,977 Luxembourg 75 3,558 Bangladesh 110 3,382 Egypt 250 3,333 South Africa 58 3,300 Morocco 144 3,186 Argentina 145 3,031 Thailand 48 2,811 Algeria 384 2,718 Moldova 72 2,548 Greece 116 2,245 Hungary 213 2,098 Kuwait 11 2,080 Kazakhstan 19 1,967 Croatia 48 1,908 Bahrain 7 1,907 Iceland 10 1,773 Uzbekistan 10 1,657 Estonia 43 1,552 Iraq 82 1,513 Oman 8 1,508 New Zealand 13 1,445 Azerbaijan 19 1,436 Armenia 24 1,401 Lithuania 37 1,350 Slovenia 77 1,344 Bosnia 51 1,342 North Macedonia 55 1,231 Slovakia 14 1,199 Cameroon 43 1,163 Afghanistan 32 1,092 Ghana 9 1,042 Cuba 36 1,035 Hong Kong 4 1,030 Bulgaria 45 966 Tunisia 38 884 Ivory Coast 10 879 Djibouti 2 846 Cyprus 12 767 Latvia 9 748 Andorra 36 717 Lebanon 21 677 Nigeria 22 665 Costa Rica 6 660 Niger 20 655 Guinea 5 622 Albania 26 609 Bolivia 34 598 Kosovo 15 598 Kyrgyzstan 7 590 Burkina Faso 36 576 Uruguay 10 528 Honduras 46 494 Channel Islands 20 488 San Marino 40 476 Malta 3 443 Palestinian Territories 2 431 Taiwan 6 425 Jordan 7 417 Senegal 5 412 Georgia 4 408 Réunion 0 408 Democratic Republic of the 25 350 Congo Mauritius 9 328 Montenegro 5 313 Sri Lanka 7 309 Isle of Man 9 300 Kenya 14 296 Guatemala 7 294 Venezuela 10 285 Mayotte 4 284 Vietnam 0 268 Mali 14 258 Tanzania 10 255 Somalia 8 237 El Salvador 7 225 Paraguay 8 208 Jamaica 6 196 Faroe Islands 0 185 Guadeloupe 8 167 Martinique 10 163 Republic of the Congo 6 160 Rwanda 0 147 Brunei 1 138 Guam 5 136 Gibraltar 0 133 Cambodia 0 122 Madagascar 2 121 Gabon 1 120 Ethiopia 3 114 Trinidad and Tobago 8 114 Myanmar 5 111 Sudan 12 107 N. Cyprus 4 100 Liberia 8 99 Aruba 2 97 Monaco 2 94 Bermuda 4 86 Togo 5 84 Liechtenstein 1 81 Barbados 5 75 Zambia 3 70 Guyana 6 66 Cape Verde 1 61 Cayman Islands 1 61 Bahamas 9 60 Benin 2 54 Libya 1 51 Guinea-Bissau 1 50 Haiti 3 47 Puerto Rico 2 39 Syria 3 39 Saint Martin 2 37 Zimbabwe 3 25 Angola 2 24 Eswatini 1 24 Antigua and Barbuda 3 23 Botswana 1 20 Belize 2 18 Malawi 2 17 Curaçao 1 14 Turks and Caicos 1 11 Gambia 1 10 Nicaragua 2 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 7 British Virgin Islands 1 5 Burundi 1 5 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 166,618 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland; Editing by William Maclean, Shounak Dasgupta, Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)