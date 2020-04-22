FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.54 mln, death toll crosses 177,000

April 22 (Reuters) - More than 2.54 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 177,004 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 45,153 810,291 Spain 21,282 204,178 Italy 24,648 183,957 France 20,796 155,383 Germany 4,738 144,727 United Kingdom 17,337 129,044 Turkey 2,259 95,591 Iran 5,297 84,802 Mainland China 4,632 82,788 Russia 456 52,763 Brazil 2,741 43,079 Belgium 5,998 40,956 Canada 1,834 38,422 Netherlands 3,916 34,134 Switzerland 1,429 28,063 Portugal 762 21,379 India 603 18,985 Peru 484 17,837 Ireland 730 16,040 Sweden 1,765 15,322 Austria 491 14,873 Israel 181 13,942 Japan 296 12,255 Saudi Arabia 109 11,631 Chile 147 10,832 South Korea 237 10,683 Ecuador 520 10,398 Poland 401 9,856 Pakistan 201 9,565 Mexico 857 9,501 Romania 498 9,242 Singapore 11 9,125 United Arab Emirates 46 7,755 Denmark 370 7,695 Norway 181 7,166 Indonesia 616 7,135 Czech Republic 201 6,961 Serbia 130 6,890 Belarus 55 6,723 Australia 69 6,645 Philippines 437 6,599 Qatar 9 6,533 Ukraine 161 6,125 Malaysia 92 5,482 Dominican Republic 245 5,044 Panama 136 4,658 Colombia 196 4,149 Finland 141 4,014 Luxembourg 78 3,618 South Africa 58 3,465 Bangladesh 110 3,382 Egypt 264 3,333 Morocco 145 3,209 Argentina 145 3,031 Algeria 392 2,811 Thailand 48 2,811 Moldova 73 2,614 Greece 121 2,401 Hungary 213 2,098 Kuwait 11 2,080 Kazakhstan 19 1,967 Bahrain 7 1,952 Croatia 48 1,908 Iceland 10 1,778 Uzbekistan 10 1,657 Estonia 43 1,552 Iraq 83 1,513 Oman 8 1,508 Azerbaijan 20 1,480 New Zealand 13 1,445 Armenia 24 1,401 Lithuania 37 1,350 Slovenia 77 1,344 Bosnia 51 1,342 North Macedonia 55 1,231 Slovakia 14 1,199 Cameroon 43 1,163 Cuba 38 1,137 Afghanistan 32 1,092 Ghana 9 1,042 Hong Kong 4 1,030 Bulgaria 45 975 Djibouti 2 945 Tunisia 38 901 Ivory Coast 10 879 Nigeria 25 782 Cyprus 12 767 Latvia 9 748 Andorra 37 717 Guinea 6 688 Lebanon 21 677 Costa Rica 6 669 Niger 20 655 Bolivia 34 609 Albania 26 609 Kosovo 18 604 Burkina Faso 38 600 Kyrgyzstan 7 590 Uruguay 10 528 Honduras 46 494 Channel Islands 24 494 San Marino 40 476 Malta 3 443 Palestinian Territories 2 431 Taiwan 6 425 Jordan 7 417 Senegal 5 412 Georgia 4 408 Réunion 0 408 Democratic Republic of the Congo 25 350 Mauritius 9 328 Guatemala 8 316 Montenegro 5 313 Sri Lanka 7 309 Isle of Man 9 307 Kenya 14 296 Venezuela 10 288 Somalia 14 286 Mayotte 4 284 Vietnam 0 268 Mali 14 258 Tanzania 10 255 El Salvador 7 225 Paraguay 8 213 Jamaica 6 196 Faroe Islands 0 185 Guadeloupe 12 167 Martinique 10 163 Republic of the Congo 6 160 Rwanda 0 147 Brunei 1 138 Guam 5 136 Gibraltar 0 133 Cambodia 0 122 Madagascar 2 121 Gabon 1 120 Trinidad and Tobago 8 114 Ethiopia 3 114 Myanmar 5 111 Sudan 12 107 N. Cyprus 4 100 Liberia 8 99 Aruba 2 97 Monaco 2 94 Bermuda 5 86 Togo 5 84 Liechtenstein 1 81 Barbados 5 75 Zambia 3 70 Guyana 7 66 Cape Verde 1 61 Cayman Islands 1 61 Bahamas 9 60 Benin 2 54 Libya 1 51 Guinea-Bissau 1 50 Haiti 4 48 Syria 3 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Saint Martin 2 37 Eswatini 1 31 Zimbabwe 3 28 Angola 2 24 Antigua and Barbuda 3 23 Botswana 1 20 Belize 2 18 Malawi 2 18 Curaçao 1 14 Turks and Caicos 1 11 Nicaragua 2 10 Gambia 1 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 7 British Virgin Islands 1 5 Burundi 1 5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland; Editing by William Maclean, Shounak Dasgupta, Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)