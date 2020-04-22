Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.54 mln, death toll crosses 177,000

    April 22 (Reuters) - More than 2.54 million
people have been reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 177,004 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in
more than 210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in December
2019.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases
as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES          TOTAL    TOTAL
                                    DEATHS   CASES
 United States                       45,153   810,291
 Spain                               21,282   204,178
 Italy                               24,648   183,957
 France                              20,796   155,383
 Germany                              4,738   144,727
 United Kingdom                      17,337   129,044
 Turkey                               2,259    95,591
 Iran                                 5,297    84,802
 Mainland China                       4,632    82,788
 Russia                                 456    52,763
 Brazil                               2,741    43,079
 Belgium                              5,998    40,956
 Canada                               1,834    38,422
 Netherlands                          3,916    34,134
 Switzerland                          1,429    28,063
 Portugal                               762    21,379
 India                                  603    18,985
 Peru                                   484    17,837
 Ireland                                730    16,040
 Sweden                               1,765    15,322
 Austria                                491    14,873
 Israel                                 181    13,942
 Japan                                  296    12,255
 Saudi Arabia                           109    11,631
 Chile                                  147    10,832
 South Korea                            237    10,683
 Ecuador                                520    10,398
 Poland                                 401     9,856
 Pakistan                               201     9,565
 Mexico                                 857     9,501
 Romania                                498     9,242
 Singapore                               11     9,125
 United Arab Emirates                    46     7,755
 Denmark                                370     7,695
 Norway                                 181     7,166
 Indonesia                              616     7,135
 Czech Republic                         201     6,961
 Serbia                                 130     6,890
 Belarus                                 55     6,723
 Australia                               69     6,645
 Philippines                            437     6,599
 Qatar                                    9     6,533
 Ukraine                                161     6,125
 Malaysia                                92     5,482
 Dominican Republic                     245     5,044
 Panama                                 136     4,658
 Colombia                               196     4,149
 Finland                                141     4,014
 Luxembourg                              78     3,618
 South Africa                            58     3,465
 Bangladesh                             110     3,382
 Egypt                                  264     3,333
 Morocco                                145     3,209
 Argentina                              145     3,031
 Algeria                                392     2,811
 Thailand                                48     2,811
 Moldova                                 73     2,614
 Greece                                 121     2,401
 Hungary                                213     2,098
 Kuwait                                  11     2,080
 Kazakhstan                              19     1,967
 Bahrain                                  7     1,952
 Croatia                                 48     1,908
 Iceland                                 10     1,778
 Uzbekistan                              10     1,657
 Estonia                                 43     1,552
 Iraq                                    83     1,513
 Oman                                     8     1,508
 Azerbaijan                              20     1,480
 New Zealand                             13     1,445
 Armenia                                 24     1,401
 Lithuania                               37     1,350
 Slovenia                                77     1,344
 Bosnia                                  51     1,342
 North Macedonia                         55     1,231
 Slovakia                                14     1,199
 Cameroon                                43     1,163
 Cuba                                    38     1,137
 Afghanistan                             32     1,092
 Ghana                                    9     1,042
 Hong Kong                                4     1,030
 Bulgaria                                45       975
 Djibouti                                 2       945
 Tunisia                                 38       901
 Ivory Coast                             10       879
 Nigeria                                 25       782
 Cyprus                                  12       767
 Latvia                                   9       748
 Andorra                                 37       717
 Guinea                                   6       688
 Lebanon                                 21       677
 Costa Rica                               6       669
 Niger                                   20       655
 Bolivia                                 34       609
 Albania                                 26       609
 Kosovo                                  18       604
 Burkina Faso                            38       600
 Kyrgyzstan                               7       590
 Uruguay                                 10       528
 Honduras                                46       494
 Channel Islands                         24       494
 San Marino                              40       476
 Malta                                    3       443
 Palestinian Territories                  2       431
 Taiwan                                   6       425
 Jordan                                   7       417
 Senegal                                  5       412
 Georgia                                  4       408
 Réunion                                  0       408
 Democratic Republic of the Congo        25       350
 Mauritius                                9       328
 Guatemala                                8       316
 Montenegro                               5       313
 Sri Lanka                                7       309
 Isle of Man                              9       307
 Kenya                                   14       296
 Venezuela                               10       288
 Somalia                                 14       286
 Mayotte                                  4       284
 Vietnam                                  0       268
 Mali                                    14       258
 Tanzania                                10       255
 El Salvador                              7       225
 Paraguay                                 8       213
 Jamaica                                  6       196
 Faroe Islands                            0       185
 Guadeloupe                              12       167
 Martinique                              10       163
 Republic of the Congo                    6       160
 Rwanda                                   0       147
 Brunei                                   1       138
 Guam                                     5       136
 Gibraltar                                0       133
 Cambodia                                 0       122
 Madagascar                               2       121
 Gabon                                    1       120
 Trinidad and Tobago                      8       114
 Ethiopia                                 3       114
 Myanmar                                  5       111
 Sudan                                   12       107
 N. Cyprus                                4       100
 Liberia                                  8        99
 Aruba                                    2        97
 Monaco                                   2        94
 Bermuda                                  5        86
 Togo                                     5        84
 Liechtenstein                            1        81
 Barbados                                 5        75
 Zambia                                   3        70
 Guyana                                   7        66
 Cape Verde                               1        61
 Cayman Islands                           1        61
 Bahamas                                  9        60
 Benin                                    2        54
 Libya                                    1        51
 Guinea-Bissau                            1        50
 Haiti                                    4        48
 Syria                                    3        39
 Puerto Rico                              2        39
 Saint Martin                             2        37
 Eswatini                                 1        31
 Zimbabwe                                 3        28
 Angola                                   2        24
 Antigua and Barbuda                      3        23
 Botswana                                 1        20
 Belize                                   2        18
 Malawi                                   2        18
 Curaçao                                  1        14
 Turks and Caicos                         1        11
 Nicaragua                                2        10
 Gambia                                   1        10
 Suriname                                 1        10
 Mauritania                               1         7
 British Virgin Islands                   1         5
 Burundi                                  1         5
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander,
Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland; Editing by William
Maclean, Shounak Dasgupta, Tomasz Janowski and Maju
Samuel)
