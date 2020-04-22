Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.57 mln, death toll crosses 178,500

    April 22 (Reuters) - More than 2.57
million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally
and 178,574 have died, according to a
Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global
spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at least
100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on
Wednesday.

 Countries and           Total     Total
 Territories             Deaths    Cases
 United States             45,241   811,759
 Spain                     21,717   208,389
 Italy                     24,648   183,957
 France                    20,796   158,387
 Germany                    4,957   146,787
 United Kingdom            17,337   129,044
 Turkey                     2,259    95,591
 Iran                       5,391    85,996
 China                      4,633    82,788
 Russia                       513    57,999
 Brazil                     2,741    43,079
 Belgium                    6,262    41,889
 Canada                     1,834    38,422
 Netherlands                4,054    34,842
 Switzerland                1,429    28,268
 Portugal                     785    21,982
 India                        652    20,471
 Peru                         484    17,837
 Ireland                      730    16,040
 Sweden                     1,765    16,004
 Austria                      510    14,925
 Israel                       187    14,326
 Saudi Arabia                 114    12,772
 Japan                        296    12,255
 Chile                        147    10,832
 South Korea                  238    10,694
 Ecuador                      520    10,398
 Singapore                     11    10,141
 Poland                       404    10,034
 Romania                      508     9,710
 Pakistan                     209     9,565
 Mexico                       857     9,501
 United Arab Emirates          52     8,238
 Denmark                      384     7,912
 Indonesia                    635     7,418
 Belarus                       58     7,281
 Norway                       181     7,250
 Qatar                         10     7,141
 Czech Republic               204     7,041
 Serbia                       134     6,890
 Philippines                  446     6,710
 Australia                     69     6,645
 Ukraine                      174     6,592
 Malaysia                      93     5,532
 Dominican Republic           245     5,044
 Panama                       141     4,821
 Colombia                     196     4,149
 Finland                      149     4,129
 Bangladesh                   120     3,772
 Luxembourg                    78     3,618
 Egypt                        264     3,490
 South Africa                  58     3,465
 Morocco                      149     3,377
 Argentina                    152     3,144
 Thailand                      49     2,826
 Algeria                      392     2,811
 Moldova                       75     2,614
 Greece                       121     2,401
 Kuwait                        13     2,248
 Hungary                      225     2,168
 Kazakhstan                    19     2,047
 Bahrain                        7     2,009
 Croatia                       48     1,950
 Iceland                       10     1,785
 Uzbekistan                    10     1,692
 Oman                           8     1,614
 Iraq                          83     1,602
 Estonia                       44     1,559
 Azerbaijan                    20     1,518
 Armenia                       24     1,473
 New Zealand                   14     1,451
 Lithuania                     38     1,370
 Bosnia                        53     1,368
 Slovenia                      79     1,353
 North Macedonia               56     1,259
 Slovakia                      14     1,244
 Afghanistan                   40     1,176
 Cameroon                      43     1,163
 Ghana                          9     1,154
 Cuba                          38     1,137
 Hong Kong                      4     1,034
 Bulgaria                      47     1,015
 Djibouti                       2       974
 Ivory Coast                   13       916
 Tunisia                       38       901
 Nigeria                       25       782
 Cyprus                        12       767
 Latvia                        11       761
 Andorra                       37       717
 Guinea                         6       688
 Lebanon                       22       682
 Costa Rica                     6       669
 Niger                         20       657
 Albania                       27       634
 Kyrgyzstan                     7       612
 Bolivia                       37       609
 Kosovo                        18       604
 Burkina Faso                  38       600
 Uruguay                       10       528
 Honduras                      46       510
 Channel Islands               24       494
 San Marino                    40       488
 Malta                          3       444
 Senegal                        6       442
 Palestinian                    2       431
 territories                       
 Jordan                         7       428
 Taiwan                         6       426
 Georgia                        5       411
 Réunion                        0       408
 Democratic Republic of        25       359
 the Congo                         
 Mauritius                      9       328
 Sri Lanka                      7       321
 Guatemala                      8       316
 Montenegro                     5       314
 Isle of Man                    9       307
 Kenya                         14       303
 Venezuela                     10       288
 Somalia                       14       286
 Tanzania                      10       284
 Mayotte                        4       284
 Vietnam                        0       268
 Mali                          14       258
 El Salvador                    7       237
 Jamaica                        6       233
 Paraguay                       9       213
 Faroe Islands                  0       185
 Guadeloupe                    12       167
 Republic of the Congo          6       165
 Martinique                    10       163
 Gabon                          1       156
 Rwanda                         0       150
 Brunei                         1       138
 Gibraltar                      0       132
 Cambodia                       0       122
 Madagascar                     2       121
 Ethiopia                       3       116
 Trinidad and Tobago            8       114
 Myanmar                        5       111
 Sudan                         12       107
 Liberia                        8       101
 N. Cyprus                      4       100
 Aruba                          2        97
 Monaco                         2        94
 Togo                           6        86
 Bermuda                        5        86
 Liechtenstein                  1        81
 Barbados                       5        75
 Zambia                         3        74
 Cape Verde                     1        67
 Guyana                         7        66
 Cayman Islands                 1        61
 Bahamas                        9        60
 Benin                          2        54
 Libya                          1        51
 Guinea-Bissau                  1        50
 Haiti                          4        48
 Syria                          3        39
 Saint Martin                   2        37
 Eswatini                       1        31
 Zimbabwe                       3        28
 Angola                         2        24
 Malawi                         2        23
 Antigua and Barbuda            3        23
 Botswana                       1        20
 Belize                         2        18
 Curaçao                        1        14
 Burundi                        2        11
 Turks and Caicos               1        11
 Gambia                         1        10
 Nicaragua                      2        10
 Suriname                       1        10
 Mauritania                     1         7
 British Virgin Islands         1         5
  Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha
Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland;
Editing by William Maclean, Shounak
Dasgupta, Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)
