FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.57 mln, death toll crosses 178,500

April 22 (Reuters) - More than 2.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 178,574 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Wednesday. Countries and Total Total Territories Deaths Cases United States 45,241 811,759 Spain 21,717 208,389 Italy 24,648 183,957 France 20,796 158,387 Germany 4,957 146,787 United Kingdom 17,337 129,044 Turkey 2,259 95,591 Iran 5,391 85,996 China 4,633 82,788 Russia 513 57,999 Brazil 2,741 43,079 Belgium 6,262 41,889 Canada 1,834 38,422 Netherlands 4,054 34,842 Switzerland 1,429 28,268 Portugal 785 21,982 India 652 20,471 Peru 484 17,837 Ireland 730 16,040 Sweden 1,765 16,004 Austria 510 14,925 Israel 187 14,326 Saudi Arabia 114 12,772 Japan 296 12,255 Chile 147 10,832 South Korea 238 10,694 Ecuador 520 10,398 Singapore 11 10,141 Poland 404 10,034 Romania 508 9,710 Pakistan 209 9,565 Mexico 857 9,501 United Arab Emirates 52 8,238 Denmark 384 7,912 Indonesia 635 7,418 Belarus 58 7,281 Norway 181 7,250 Qatar 10 7,141 Czech Republic 204 7,041 Serbia 134 6,890 Philippines 446 6,710 Australia 69 6,645 Ukraine 174 6,592 Malaysia 93 5,532 Dominican Republic 245 5,044 Panama 141 4,821 Colombia 196 4,149 Finland 149 4,129 Bangladesh 120 3,772 Luxembourg 78 3,618 Egypt 264 3,490 South Africa 58 3,465 Morocco 149 3,377 Argentina 152 3,144 Thailand 49 2,826 Algeria 392 2,811 Moldova 75 2,614 Greece 121 2,401 Kuwait 13 2,248 Hungary 225 2,168 Kazakhstan 19 2,047 Bahrain 7 2,009 Croatia 48 1,950 Iceland 10 1,785 Uzbekistan 10 1,692 Oman 8 1,614 Iraq 83 1,602 Estonia 44 1,559 Azerbaijan 20 1,518 Armenia 24 1,473 New Zealand 14 1,451 Lithuania 38 1,370 Bosnia 53 1,368 Slovenia 79 1,353 North Macedonia 56 1,259 Slovakia 14 1,244 Afghanistan 40 1,176 Cameroon 43 1,163 Ghana 9 1,154 Cuba 38 1,137 Hong Kong 4 1,034 Bulgaria 47 1,015 Djibouti 2 974 Ivory Coast 13 916 Tunisia 38 901 Nigeria 25 782 Cyprus 12 767 Latvia 11 761 Andorra 37 717 Guinea 6 688 Lebanon 22 682 Costa Rica 6 669 Niger 20 657 Albania 27 634 Kyrgyzstan 7 612 Bolivia 37 609 Kosovo 18 604 Burkina Faso 38 600 Uruguay 10 528 Honduras 46 510 Channel Islands 24 494 San Marino 40 488 Malta 3 444 Senegal 6 442 Palestinian 2 431 territories Jordan 7 428 Taiwan 6 426 Georgia 5 411 Réunion 0 408 Democratic Republic of 25 359 the Congo Mauritius 9 328 Sri Lanka 7 321 Guatemala 8 316 Montenegro 5 314 Isle of Man 9 307 Kenya 14 303 Venezuela 10 288 Somalia 14 286 Tanzania 10 284 Mayotte 4 284 Vietnam 0 268 Mali 14 258 El Salvador 7 237 Jamaica 6 233 Paraguay 9 213 Faroe Islands 0 185 Guadeloupe 12 167 Republic of the Congo 6 165 Martinique 10 163 Gabon 1 156 Rwanda 0 150 Brunei 1 138 Gibraltar 0 132 Cambodia 0 122 Madagascar 2 121 Ethiopia 3 116 Trinidad and Tobago 8 114 Myanmar 5 111 Sudan 12 107 Liberia 8 101 N. Cyprus 4 100 Aruba 2 97 Monaco 2 94 Togo 6 86 Bermuda 5 86 Liechtenstein 1 81 Barbados 5 75 Zambia 3 74 Cape Verde 1 67 Guyana 7 66 Cayman Islands 1 61 Bahamas 9 60 Benin 2 54 Libya 1 51 Guinea-Bissau 1 50 Haiti 4 48 Syria 3 39 Saint Martin 2 37 Eswatini 1 31 Zimbabwe 3 28 Angola 2 24 Malawi 2 23 Antigua and Barbuda 3 23 Botswana 1 20 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 14 Burundi 2 11 Turks and Caicos 1 11 Gambia 1 10 Nicaragua 2 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 7 British Virgin Islands 1 5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland; Editing by William Maclean, Shounak Dasgupta, Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)