March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.62 mln, death toll crosses 183,700

    April 23 (Reuters) - More than 2.62 million
people have been reported to be infected by the
novel coronavirus globally and 183,761 have died,
according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases
as of 0200 GMT on Thursday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES          TOTAL   TOTAL
                                    DEATHS  CASES
 United States                      47,676   839,752
 Spain                              21,717   208,389
 Italy                              25,085   187,327
 France                             21,340   158,387
 Germany                             5,013   148,482
 United Kingdom                     18,100   133,495
 Turkey                              2,376    98,674
 Iran                                5,391    85,996
 Mainland China                      4,633    82,798
 Russia                                513    57,999
 Brazil                              2,924    45,757
 Belgium                             6,262    41,889
 Canada                              1,834    40,190
 Netherlands                         4,054    34,842
 Switzerland                         1,509    28,268
 Portugal                              785    21,982
 India                                 652    20,471
 Peru                                  530    19,250
 Ireland                               769    16,671
 Sweden                              1,937    16,004
 Austria                               510    14,925
 Israel                                189    14,326
 Saudi Arabia                          114    12,772
 Japan                                 312    12,706
 Chile                                 160    11,296
 Ecuador                               537    10,850
 South Korea                           238    10,694
 Mexico                                970    10,544
 Poland                                426    10,169
 Singapore                              12    10,141
 Pakistan                              212    10,076
 Romania                               524     9,710
 United Arab Emirates                   52     8,238
 Denmark                               384     7,912
 Indonesia                             635     7,418
 Belarus                                58     7,281
 Norway                                187     7,250
 Qatar                                  10     7,141
 Czech Republic                        208     7,132
 Serbia                                134     7,114
 Philippines                           446     6,710
 Australia                              74     6,654
 Ukraine                               174     6,592
 Malaysia                               93     5,532
 Dominican Republic                    260     5,300
 Panama                                144     4,992
 Colombia                              206     4,356
 Finland                               149     4,129
 Bangladesh                            120     3,772
 Luxembourg                             80     3,654
 South Africa                           65     3,635
 Egypt                                 276     3,490
 Morocco                               149     3,446
 Argentina                             152     3,144
 Algeria                               402     2,910
 Thailand                               49     2,826
 Moldova                                76     2,778
 Greece                                121     2,408
 Kuwait                                 13     2,248
 Hungary                               225     2,168
 Kazakhstan                             19     2,135
 Bahrain                                 7     2,027
 Croatia                                48     1,950
 Iceland                                10     1,785
 Uzbekistan                             10     1,716
 Oman                                    8     1,614
 Iraq                                   83     1,602
 Estonia                                44     1,559
 Azerbaijan                             20     1,518
 Armenia                                24     1,473
 New Zealand                            14     1,451
 Lithuania                              38     1,370
 Bosnia                                 53     1,368
 Slovenia                               79     1,353
 North Macedonia                        56     1,259
 Slovakia                               14     1,244
 Cuba                                   40     1,189
 Afghanistan                            40     1,176
 Cameroon                               43     1,163
 Ghana                                   9     1,154
 Hong Kong                               4     1,034
 Bulgaria                               49     1,024
 Djibouti                                2       974
 Ivory Coast                            14       916
 Tunisia                                38       909
 Nigeria                                28       873
 Cyprus                                 13       784
 Latvia                                 11       761
 Guinea                                  6       761
 Andorra                                37       723
 Lebanon                                22       682
 Costa Rica                              6       681
 Niger                                  22       657
 Albania                                27       634
 Kosovo                                 18       630
 Kyrgyzstan                              7       612
 Burkina Faso                           39       609
 Bolivia                                37       609
 Uruguay                                12       543
 Honduras                               46       510
 Channel Islands                        28       498
 San Marino                             40       488
 Malta                                   3       444
 Senegal                                 6       442
 Palestinian Territories                 2       431
 Jordan                                  7       428
 Taiwan                                  6       426
 Georgia                                 5       416
 Réunion                                 0       410
 Democratic Republic of the Congo       25       359
 Sri Lanka                               7       330
 Mauritius                               9       329
 Mayotte                                 4       326
 Guatemala                               8       316
 Montenegro                              5       314
 Isle of Man                            15       307
 Kenya                                  14       303
 Venezuela                              10       298
 Mali                                   17       293
 Somalia                                 8       286
 Tanzania                               10       284
 Vietnam                                 0       268
 Jamaica                                 6       252
 El Salvador                             7       237
 Paraguay                                9       213
 Faroe Islands                           0       185
 Guadeloupe                             12       167
 Republic of the Congo                   6       165
 Martinique                             14       163
 Sudan                                  13       163
 Gabon                                   1       156
 Rwanda                                  0       153
 Brunei                                  1       138
 Gibraltar                               0       132
 Myanmar                                 5       123
 Cambodia                                0       122
 Madagascar                              2       121
 Ethiopia                                3       116
 Trinidad and Tobago                     8       115
 French Guiana                           0       107
 Liberia                                 8       101
 N. Cyprus                               4       100
 Aruba                                   2       100
 Bermuda                                 5        99
 Monaco                                  2        94
 Togo                                    6        88
 Liechtenstein                           1        81
 Barbados                                5        76
 Zambia                                  3        74
 Cape Verde                              1        73
 Sint Marteen                           11        71
 Guyana                                  7        67
 Cayman Islands                          1        66
 Bahamas                                 9        65
 Libya                                   1        60
 Haiti                                   4        58
 Benin                                   2        54
 Guinea-Bissau                           1        50
 Syria                                   3        42
 Saint Martin                            2        38
 Eswatini                                1        31
 Zimbabwe                                3        28
 Angola                                  2        24
 Antigua and Barbuda                     3        23
 Malawi                                  2        23
 Botswana                                1        22
 Belize                                  2        18
 Curaçao                                 1        14
 Burundi                                 2        11
 Turks and Caicos                        1        11
 Nicaragua                               2        10
 Gambia                                  1        10
 Suriname                                1        10
 Mauritania                              1         7
 British Virgin Islands                  1         5
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander,
Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland; Editing by William
Maclean, Shounak Dasgupta, Tomasz Janowski. Maju
Samuel and Nick Macfie)
