FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.62 mln, death toll crosses 183,700

April 23 (Reuters) - More than 2.62 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 183,761 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Thursday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 47,676 839,752 Spain 21,717 208,389 Italy 25,085 187,327 France 21,340 158,387 Germany 5,013 148,482 United Kingdom 18,100 133,495 Turkey 2,376 98,674 Iran 5,391 85,996 Mainland China 4,633 82,798 Russia 513 57,999 Brazil 2,924 45,757 Belgium 6,262 41,889 Canada 1,834 40,190 Netherlands 4,054 34,842 Switzerland 1,509 28,268 Portugal 785 21,982 India 652 20,471 Peru 530 19,250 Ireland 769 16,671 Sweden 1,937 16,004 Austria 510 14,925 Israel 189 14,326 Saudi Arabia 114 12,772 Japan 312 12,706 Chile 160 11,296 Ecuador 537 10,850 South Korea 238 10,694 Mexico 970 10,544 Poland 426 10,169 Singapore 12 10,141 Pakistan 212 10,076 Romania 524 9,710 United Arab Emirates 52 8,238 Denmark 384 7,912 Indonesia 635 7,418 Belarus 58 7,281 Norway 187 7,250 Qatar 10 7,141 Czech Republic 208 7,132 Serbia 134 7,114 Philippines 446 6,710 Australia 74 6,654 Ukraine 174 6,592 Malaysia 93 5,532 Dominican Republic 260 5,300 Panama 144 4,992 Colombia 206 4,356 Finland 149 4,129 Bangladesh 120 3,772 Luxembourg 80 3,654 South Africa 65 3,635 Egypt 276 3,490 Morocco 149 3,446 Argentina 152 3,144 Algeria 402 2,910 Thailand 49 2,826 Moldova 76 2,778 Greece 121 2,408 Kuwait 13 2,248 Hungary 225 2,168 Kazakhstan 19 2,135 Bahrain 7 2,027 Croatia 48 1,950 Iceland 10 1,785 Uzbekistan 10 1,716 Oman 8 1,614 Iraq 83 1,602 Estonia 44 1,559 Azerbaijan 20 1,518 Armenia 24 1,473 New Zealand 14 1,451 Lithuania 38 1,370 Bosnia 53 1,368 Slovenia 79 1,353 North Macedonia 56 1,259 Slovakia 14 1,244 Cuba 40 1,189 Afghanistan 40 1,176 Cameroon 43 1,163 Ghana 9 1,154 Hong Kong 4 1,034 Bulgaria 49 1,024 Djibouti 2 974 Ivory Coast 14 916 Tunisia 38 909 Nigeria 28 873 Cyprus 13 784 Latvia 11 761 Guinea 6 761 Andorra 37 723 Lebanon 22 682 Costa Rica 6 681 Niger 22 657 Albania 27 634 Kosovo 18 630 Kyrgyzstan 7 612 Burkina Faso 39 609 Bolivia 37 609 Uruguay 12 543 Honduras 46 510 Channel Islands 28 498 San Marino 40 488 Malta 3 444 Senegal 6 442 Palestinian Territories 2 431 Jordan 7 428 Taiwan 6 426 Georgia 5 416 Réunion 0 410 Democratic Republic of the Congo 25 359 Sri Lanka 7 330 Mauritius 9 329 Mayotte 4 326 Guatemala 8 316 Montenegro 5 314 Isle of Man 15 307 Kenya 14 303 Venezuela 10 298 Mali 17 293 Somalia 8 286 Tanzania 10 284 Vietnam 0 268 Jamaica 6 252 El Salvador 7 237 Paraguay 9 213 Faroe Islands 0 185 Guadeloupe 12 167 Republic of the Congo 6 165 Martinique 14 163 Sudan 13 163 Gabon 1 156 Rwanda 0 153 Brunei 1 138 Gibraltar 0 132 Myanmar 5 123 Cambodia 0 122 Madagascar 2 121 Ethiopia 3 116 Trinidad and Tobago 8 115 French Guiana 0 107 Liberia 8 101 N. Cyprus 4 100 Aruba 2 100 Bermuda 5 99 Monaco 2 94 Togo 6 88 Liechtenstein 1 81 Barbados 5 76 Zambia 3 74 Cape Verde 1 73 Sint Marteen 11 71 Guyana 7 67 Cayman Islands 1 66 Bahamas 9 65 Libya 1 60 Haiti 4 58 Benin 2 54 Guinea-Bissau 1 50 Syria 3 42 Saint Martin 2 38 Eswatini 1 31 Zimbabwe 3 28 Angola 2 24 Antigua and Barbuda 3 23 Malawi 2 23 Botswana 1 22 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 14 Burundi 2 11 Turks and Caicos 1 11 Nicaragua 2 10 Gambia 1 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 7 British Virgin Islands 1 5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland; Editing by William Maclean, Shounak Dasgupta, Tomasz Janowski. Maju Samuel and Nick Macfie)