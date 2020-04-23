Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.64 mln, death toll crosses 184,900

9 Min Read

    April 23 (Reuters) - More than 2.64
million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally
and 184,910 have died, according to a
Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global
spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at least
100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on
Thursday.

 COUNTRIES AND          TOTAL     TOTAL
 TERRITORIES            DEATHS    CASES
 United States            47,579   842,391
 Spain                    22,157   213,024
 Italy                    25,085   187,327
 France                   21,340   158,387
 Germany                   5,013   148,482
 United Kingdom           18,100   133,495
 Turkey                    2,376    98,674
 Iran                      5,481    87,026
 China                     4,633    82,798
 Russia                      555    62,773
 Brazil                    2,924    45,757
 Belgium                   6,490    42,797
 Canada                    1,834    40,190
 Netherlands               4,177    35,729
 Switzerland               1,509    28,496
 Portugal                    820    22,353
 India                       681    21,393
 Peru                        530    19,250
 Sweden                    2,021    16,755
 Ireland                     769    16,671
 Austria                     522    14,940
 Israel                      191    14,592
 Saudi Arabia                114    12,772
 Japan                       312    12,706
 Chile                       160    11,296
 Singapore                    12    11,178
 Ecuador                     537    10,850
 South Korea                 240    10,702
 Mexico                      970    10,544
 Poland                      435    10,346
 Romania                     527    10,096
 Pakistan                    212    10,076
 United Arab Emirates         56     8,756
 Denmark                     394     8,073
 Qatar                        10     7,764
 Indonesia                   647     7,418
 Norway                      187     7,345
 Belarus                      58     7,281
 Ukraine                     187     7,170
 Czech Republic              210     7,136
 Serbia                      134     7,114
 Philippines                 464     6,981
 Australia                    75     6,661
 Malaysia                     95     5,603
 Dominican Republic          260     5,300
 Panama                      144     4,992
 Colombia                    206     4,356
 Finland                     172     4,284
 Bangladesh                  127     4,186
 Egypt                       276     3,659
 Luxembourg                   80     3,654
 South Africa                 65     3,635
 Morocco                     151     3,537
 Argentina                   159     3,288
 Algeria                     402     2,910
 Thailand                     50     2,839
 Moldova                      79     2,778
 Greece                      121     2,408
 Kuwait                       14     2,399
 Hungary                     239     2,284
 Kazakhstan                   20     2,191
 Bahrain                       8     2,098
 Croatia                      50     1,981
 Iceland                      10     1,789
 Oman                          8     1,716
 Uzbekistan                    7     1,716
 Iraq                         83     1,631
 Estonia                      45     1,592
 Azerbaijan                   20     1,548
 Armenia                      24     1,523
 New Zealand                  16     1,451
 Bosnia                       54     1,413
 Lithuania                    38     1,398
 Slovenia                     79     1,366
 Slovakia                     15     1,325
 North Macedonia              56     1,300
 Afghanistan                  40     1,226
 Cuba                         40     1,189
 Cameroon                     43     1,163
 Ghana                         9     1,154
 Bulgaria                     50     1,081
 Hong Kong                     4     1,035
 Djibouti                      2       986
 Ivory Coast                  14       952
 Tunisia                      38       909
 Nigeria                      28       873
 Cyprus                       13       784
 Latvia                       11       778
 Guinea                        6       761
 Andorra                      37       723
 Lebanon                      22       688
 Costa Rica                    6       681
 Bolivia                      40       672
 Albania                      27       663
 Niger                        22       662
 Kyrgyzstan                    8       631
 Kosovo                       18       630
 Burkina Faso                 39       609
 Uruguay                      12       543
 Honduras                     47       519
 San Marino                   40       501
 Channel Islands              28       498
 Senegal                       6       479
 Malta                         3       445
 Jordan                        7       435
 Taiwan                        6       427
 Georgia                       5       420
 Réunion                       0       410
 Democratic Republic          25       377
 of the Congo                     
 Guatemala                    10       342
 Palestinian                   2       336
 territories                      
 Sri Lanka                     7       334
 Mauritius                     9       329
 Mayotte                       4       326
 Kenya                        14       320
 Montenegro                    5       316
 Isle of Man                  15       307
 Venezuela                    10       298
 Mali                         17       293
 Somalia                      14       286
 Tanzania                     10       284
 Vietnam                       0       268
 Jamaica                       6       252
 El Salvador                   8       250
 Paraguay                      9       213
 Faroe Islands                 0       187
 Republic of the Congo         6       186
 Guadeloupe                   12       167
 Gabon                         2       166
 Sudan                        13       163
 Martinique                   14       163
 Rwanda                        0       153
 Brunei                        1       138
 Gibraltar                     0       132
 Myanmar                       5       127
 Cambodia                      0       122
 Madagascar                    2       121
 Ethiopia                      3       116
 Trinidad and Tobago           8       115
 French Guiana                 0       107
 Liberia                       8       101
 N. Cyprus                     4       100
 Aruba                         2       100
 Bermuda                       5        99
 Monaco                        2        94
 Togo                          6        88
 Equatorial Guinea             1        84
 Cape Verde                    1        82
 Liechtenstein                 1        81
 Barbados                      5        76
 Zambia                        3        74
 Sint Marteen                 12        73
 Bahamas                       9        70
 Guyana                        7        67
 Cayman Islands                1        66
 Sierra Leone                  1        61
 Libya                         1        60
 Haiti                         4        58
 Benin                         2        54
 Guinea-Bissau                 1        52
 Syria                         3        42
 Saint Martin                  2        38
 Malawi                        3        33
 Eswatini                      1        32
 Zimbabwe                      4        28
 Angola                        2        24
 Antigua and Barbuda           3        23
 Botswana                      1        22
 Belize                        2        18
 Curaçao                       1        14
 Burundi                       2        11
 Turks and Caicos              1        11
 Gambia                        1        10
 Nicaragua                     2        10
 Suriname                      1        10
 Mauritania                    1         7
 British Virgin                1         5
 Islands                          
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha
Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland;
Editing by William Maclean, Shounak
Dasgupta, Tomasz Janowski. Maju Samuel and
Nick Macfie)
