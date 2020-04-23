FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.64 mln, death toll crosses 184,900

April 23 (Reuters) - More than 2.64 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 184,910 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Thursday. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL TOTAL TERRITORIES DEATHS CASES United States 47,579 842,391 Spain 22,157 213,024 Italy 25,085 187,327 France 21,340 158,387 Germany 5,013 148,482 United Kingdom 18,100 133,495 Turkey 2,376 98,674 Iran 5,481 87,026 China 4,633 82,798 Russia 555 62,773 Brazil 2,924 45,757 Belgium 6,490 42,797 Canada 1,834 40,190 Netherlands 4,177 35,729 Switzerland 1,509 28,496 Portugal 820 22,353 India 681 21,393 Peru 530 19,250 Sweden 2,021 16,755 Ireland 769 16,671 Austria 522 14,940 Israel 191 14,592 Saudi Arabia 114 12,772 Japan 312 12,706 Chile 160 11,296 Singapore 12 11,178 Ecuador 537 10,850 South Korea 240 10,702 Mexico 970 10,544 Poland 435 10,346 Romania 527 10,096 Pakistan 212 10,076 United Arab Emirates 56 8,756 Denmark 394 8,073 Qatar 10 7,764 Indonesia 647 7,418 Norway 187 7,345 Belarus 58 7,281 Ukraine 187 7,170 Czech Republic 210 7,136 Serbia 134 7,114 Philippines 464 6,981 Australia 75 6,661 Malaysia 95 5,603 Dominican Republic 260 5,300 Panama 144 4,992 Colombia 206 4,356 Finland 172 4,284 Bangladesh 127 4,186 Egypt 276 3,659 Luxembourg 80 3,654 South Africa 65 3,635 Morocco 151 3,537 Argentina 159 3,288 Algeria 402 2,910 Thailand 50 2,839 Moldova 79 2,778 Greece 121 2,408 Kuwait 14 2,399 Hungary 239 2,284 Kazakhstan 20 2,191 Bahrain 8 2,098 Croatia 50 1,981 Iceland 10 1,789 Oman 8 1,716 Uzbekistan 7 1,716 Iraq 83 1,631 Estonia 45 1,592 Azerbaijan 20 1,548 Armenia 24 1,523 New Zealand 16 1,451 Bosnia 54 1,413 Lithuania 38 1,398 Slovenia 79 1,366 Slovakia 15 1,325 North Macedonia 56 1,300 Afghanistan 40 1,226 Cuba 40 1,189 Cameroon 43 1,163 Ghana 9 1,154 Bulgaria 50 1,081 Hong Kong 4 1,035 Djibouti 2 986 Ivory Coast 14 952 Tunisia 38 909 Nigeria 28 873 Cyprus 13 784 Latvia 11 778 Guinea 6 761 Andorra 37 723 Lebanon 22 688 Costa Rica 6 681 Bolivia 40 672 Albania 27 663 Niger 22 662 Kyrgyzstan 8 631 Kosovo 18 630 Burkina Faso 39 609 Uruguay 12 543 Honduras 47 519 San Marino 40 501 Channel Islands 28 498 Senegal 6 479 Malta 3 445 Jordan 7 435 Taiwan 6 427 Georgia 5 420 Réunion 0 410 Democratic Republic 25 377 of the Congo Guatemala 10 342 Palestinian 2 336 territories Sri Lanka 7 334 Mauritius 9 329 Mayotte 4 326 Kenya 14 320 Montenegro 5 316 Isle of Man 15 307 Venezuela 10 298 Mali 17 293 Somalia 14 286 Tanzania 10 284 Vietnam 0 268 Jamaica 6 252 El Salvador 8 250 Paraguay 9 213 Faroe Islands 0 187 Republic of the Congo 6 186 Guadeloupe 12 167 Gabon 2 166 Sudan 13 163 Martinique 14 163 Rwanda 0 153 Brunei 1 138 Gibraltar 0 132 Myanmar 5 127 Cambodia 0 122 Madagascar 2 121 Ethiopia 3 116 Trinidad and Tobago 8 115 French Guiana 0 107 Liberia 8 101 N. Cyprus 4 100 Aruba 2 100 Bermuda 5 99 Monaco 2 94 Togo 6 88 Equatorial Guinea 1 84 Cape Verde 1 82 Liechtenstein 1 81 Barbados 5 76 Zambia 3 74 Sint Marteen 12 73 Bahamas 9 70 Guyana 7 67 Cayman Islands 1 66 Sierra Leone 1 61 Libya 1 60 Haiti 4 58 Benin 2 54 Guinea-Bissau 1 52 Syria 3 42 Saint Martin 2 38 Malawi 3 33 Eswatini 1 32 Zimbabwe 4 28 Angola 2 24 Antigua and Barbuda 3 23 Botswana 1 22 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 14 Burundi 2 11 Turks and Caicos 1 11 Gambia 1 10 Nicaragua 2 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 7 British Virgin 1 5 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland; Editing by William Maclean, Shounak Dasgupta, Tomasz Janowski. Maju Samuel and Nick Macfie)