Healthcare
March 5, 2020

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.7 mln, death toll crosses 189,900

11 Min Read

    April 24 (Reuters) - More than 2.7 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 189,970 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in
more than 210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in December
2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases
as of 0200 GMT on Friday.
    
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES          TOTAL    TOTAL
                                    DEATHS   CASES
 United States                       49,606   874,372
 Spain                               22,157   213,024
 Italy                               25,549   189,973
 France                              21,856   158,387
 Germany                              5,269   149,811
 United Kingdom                      18,738   138,078
 Turkey                               2,491   101,790
 Iran                                 5,481    87,026
 China                                4,639    82,804
 Russia                                 555    62,773
 Brazil                               3,313    49,492
 Belgium                              6,490    42,797
 Canada                               2,146    42,110
 Netherlands                          4,177    35,729
 Switzerland                          1,509    28,496
 Portugal                               820    22,353
 India                                  686    21,700
 Peru                                   572    20,914
 Sweden                               2,021    16,755
 Ireland                                794    16,671
 Austria                                522    14,985
 Israel                                 191    14,592
 Saudi Arabia                           121    13,930
 Japan                                  341    13,141
 Chile                                  168    11,812
 Mexico                               1,069    11,633
 Ecuador                                560    11,183
 Singapore                               12    11,178
 South Korea                            240    10,708
 Poland                                 454    10,511
 Romania                                527    10,096
 Pakistan                               212    10,076
 United Arab Emirates                    56     8,756
 Denmark                                394     8,073
 Belarus                                 60     8,022
 Qatar                                   10     7,764
 Indonesia                              647     7,418
 Norway                                 187     7,345
 Serbia                                 139     7,276
 Ukraine                                187     7,170
 Czech Republic                         210     7,138
 Philippines                            464     6,981
 Australia                               75     6,661
 Malaysia                                95     5,603
 Dominican Republic                     265     5,543
 Panama                                 146     5,166
 Colombia                               215     4,561
 Finland                                172     4,284
 Bangladesh                             127     4,186
 South Africa                            75     3,953
 Luxembourg                              83     3,665
 Egypt                                  287     3,659
 Morocco                                155     3,568
 Argentina                              159     3,288
 Algeria                                407     3,007
 Moldova                                 80     2,926
 Thailand                                50     2,839
 Greece                                 125     2,463
 Kuwait                                  14     2,399
 Hungary                                239     2,284
 Kazakhstan                              20     2,191
 Bahrain                                  8     2,098
 Croatia                                 50     1,981
 Iceland                                 10     1,789
 Oman                                     8     1,716
 Uzbekistan                               7     1,716
 Iraq                                    83     1,631
 Estonia                                 45     1,592
 Azerbaijan                              20     1,548
 Armenia                                 24     1,523
 New Zealand                             16     1,456
 Bosnia                                  54     1,431
 Lithuania                               38     1,398
 Slovenia                                79     1,366
 Cameroon                                43     1,334
 Slovakia                                15     1,325
 North Macedonia                         56     1,300
 Cuba                                    43     1,235
 Afghanistan                             40     1,226
 Ghana                                    9     1,154
 Bulgaria                                52     1,097
 Hong Kong                                4     1,035
 Djibouti                                 2       986
 Ivory Coast                             14       952
 Tunisia                                 38       909
 Nigeria                                 28       873
 Guinea                                   6       862
 Cyprus                                  13       784
 Latvia                                  11       778
 Andorra                                 37       723
 Lebanon                                 22       688
 Costa Rica                               6       686
 Bolivia                                 40       672
 Kosovo                                  19       669
 Albania                                 27       663
 Niger                                   22       662
 Kyrgyzstan                               8       631
 Burkina Faso                            39       609
 Uruguay                                 12       557
 Honduras                                47       519
 Channel Islands                         29       519
 San Marino                              40       501
 Senegal                                  6       479
 Malta                                    3       445
 Jordan                                   7       435
 Taiwan                                   6       427
 Georgia                                  5       420
 Réunion                                  0       412
 Democratic Republic of the Congo        25       377
 Guatemala                               10       342
 Palestinian Territories                  2       336
 Sri Lanka                                7       334
 Mauritius                                9       329
 Somalia                                 16       328
 Mayotte                                  4       326
 Kenya                                   14       320
 Montenegro                               5       316
 Venezuela                               10       311
 Mali                                    17       309
 Isle of Man                             16       307
 Tanzania                                10       285
 Vietnam                                  0       268
 Jamaica                                  6       257
 El Salvador                              8       250
 Paraguay                                 9       213
 Faroe Islands                            0       187
 Republic of the Congo                    6       186
 Sudan                                   16       175
 Guadeloupe                              12       167
 Gabon                                    2       166
 Martinique                              14       163
 Rwanda                                   0       153
 Brunei                                   1       138
 Gibraltar                                0       133
 Myanmar                                  5       127
 Cambodia                                 0       122
 Madagascar                               2       121
 Ethiopia                                 3       116
 Trinidad and Tobago                      8       115
 French Guiana                            0       107
 Liberia                                  8       101
 N. Cyprus                                4       100
 Aruba                                    2       100
 Bermuda                                  5        99
 Monaco                                   4        94
 Togo                                     6        88
 Equatorial Guinea                        1        84
 Cape Verde                               1        82
 Liechtenstein                            1        81
 Barbados                                 5        76
 Zambia                                   3        76
 Sint Marteen                            12        73
 Bahamas                                 11        72
 Haiti                                    5        72
 Guyana                                   7        70
 Cayman Islands                           1        66
 Sierra Leone                             1        61
 Libya                                    1        60
 Benin                                    2        54
 Guinea-Bissau                            1        52
 Syria                                    3        42
 Saint Martin                             2        38
 Eswatini                                 1        36
 Malawi                                   3        33
 Zimbabwe                                 4        28
 Antigua and Barbuda                      3        24
 Angola                                   2        24
 Botswana                                 1        22
 Belize                                   2        18
 Curaçao                                  1        14
 Burundi                                  2        11
 Turks and Caicos                         1        11
 Nicaragua                                3        10
 Gambia                                   1        10
 Suriname                                 1        10
 Mauritania                               1         7
 British Virgin Islands                   1         5
 
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander,
Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Raissa Kasolowsky)
