FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.7 mln, death toll crosses 189,900

April 24 (Reuters) - More than 2.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 189,970 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Friday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 49,606 874,372 Spain 22,157 213,024 Italy 25,549 189,973 France 21,856 158,387 Germany 5,269 149,811 United Kingdom 18,738 138,078 Turkey 2,491 101,790 Iran 5,481 87,026 China 4,639 82,804 Russia 555 62,773 Brazil 3,313 49,492 Belgium 6,490 42,797 Canada 2,146 42,110 Netherlands 4,177 35,729 Switzerland 1,509 28,496 Portugal 820 22,353 India 686 21,700 Peru 572 20,914 Sweden 2,021 16,755 Ireland 794 16,671 Austria 522 14,985 Israel 191 14,592 Saudi Arabia 121 13,930 Japan 341 13,141 Chile 168 11,812 Mexico 1,069 11,633 Ecuador 560 11,183 Singapore 12 11,178 South Korea 240 10,708 Poland 454 10,511 Romania 527 10,096 Pakistan 212 10,076 United Arab Emirates 56 8,756 Denmark 394 8,073 Belarus 60 8,022 Qatar 10 7,764 Indonesia 647 7,418 Norway 187 7,345 Serbia 139 7,276 Ukraine 187 7,170 Czech Republic 210 7,138 Philippines 464 6,981 Australia 75 6,661 Malaysia 95 5,603 Dominican Republic 265 5,543 Panama 146 5,166 Colombia 215 4,561 Finland 172 4,284 Bangladesh 127 4,186 South Africa 75 3,953 Luxembourg 83 3,665 Egypt 287 3,659 Morocco 155 3,568 Argentina 159 3,288 Algeria 407 3,007 Moldova 80 2,926 Thailand 50 2,839 Greece 125 2,463 Kuwait 14 2,399 Hungary 239 2,284 Kazakhstan 20 2,191 Bahrain 8 2,098 Croatia 50 1,981 Iceland 10 1,789 Oman 8 1,716 Uzbekistan 7 1,716 Iraq 83 1,631 Estonia 45 1,592 Azerbaijan 20 1,548 Armenia 24 1,523 New Zealand 16 1,456 Bosnia 54 1,431 Lithuania 38 1,398 Slovenia 79 1,366 Cameroon 43 1,334 Slovakia 15 1,325 North Macedonia 56 1,300 Cuba 43 1,235 Afghanistan 40 1,226 Ghana 9 1,154 Bulgaria 52 1,097 Hong Kong 4 1,035 Djibouti 2 986 Ivory Coast 14 952 Tunisia 38 909 Nigeria 28 873 Guinea 6 862 Cyprus 13 784 Latvia 11 778 Andorra 37 723 Lebanon 22 688 Costa Rica 6 686 Bolivia 40 672 Kosovo 19 669 Albania 27 663 Niger 22 662 Kyrgyzstan 8 631 Burkina Faso 39 609 Uruguay 12 557 Honduras 47 519 Channel Islands 29 519 San Marino 40 501 Senegal 6 479 Malta 3 445 Jordan 7 435 Taiwan 6 427 Georgia 5 420 Réunion 0 412 Democratic Republic of the Congo 25 377 Guatemala 10 342 Palestinian Territories 2 336 Sri Lanka 7 334 Mauritius 9 329 Somalia 16 328 Mayotte 4 326 Kenya 14 320 Montenegro 5 316 Venezuela 10 311 Mali 17 309 Isle of Man 16 307 Tanzania 10 285 Vietnam 0 268 Jamaica 6 257 El Salvador 8 250 Paraguay 9 213 Faroe Islands 0 187 Republic of the Congo 6 186 Sudan 16 175 Guadeloupe 12 167 Gabon 2 166 Martinique 14 163 Rwanda 0 153 Brunei 1 138 Gibraltar 0 133 Myanmar 5 127 Cambodia 0 122 Madagascar 2 121 Ethiopia 3 116 Trinidad and Tobago 8 115 French Guiana 0 107 Liberia 8 101 N. Cyprus 4 100 Aruba 2 100 Bermuda 5 99 Monaco 4 94 Togo 6 88 Equatorial Guinea 1 84 Cape Verde 1 82 Liechtenstein 1 81 Barbados 5 76 Zambia 3 76 Sint Marteen 12 73 Bahamas 11 72 Haiti 5 72 Guyana 7 70 Cayman Islands 1 66 Sierra Leone 1 61 Libya 1 60 Benin 2 54 Guinea-Bissau 1 52 Syria 3 42 Saint Martin 2 38 Eswatini 1 36 Malawi 3 33 Zimbabwe 4 28 Antigua and Barbuda 3 24 Angola 2 24 Botswana 1 22 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 14 Burundi 2 11 Turks and Caicos 1 11 Nicaragua 3 10 Gambia 1 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 7 British Virgin Islands 1 5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland; Editing by Maju Samuel and Raissa Kasolowsky)