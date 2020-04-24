FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.73 mln, death toll crosses 191,400

Healthcare
    April 24 (Reuters) - More than 2.73 million
people have been reported to be infected by the
novel coronavirus globally and 191,470 have
died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections
have been reported in more than 210 countries
and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Friday.
  
 COUNTRIES AND             TOTAL       TOTAL
 TERRITORIES               DEATHS      CASES
 United States                 49,694    875,155
 Spain                         22,524    219,764
 Italy                         25,549    189,973
 France                        21,856    158,387
 Germany                        5,415    151,971
 United Kingdom                18,738    138,078
 Turkey                         2,491    101,790
 Iran                           5,574     88,194
 China                          4,633     82,804
 Russia                           615     68,622
 Brazil                         3,313     49,492
 Belgium                        6,679     44,293
 Canada                         2,146     42,110
 Netherlands                    4,289     36,535
 Switzerland                    1,564     28,496
 India                            718     23,077
 Portugal                         854     22,797
 Peru                             572     20,914
 Sweden                         2,152     17,567
 Ireland                          794     16,671
 Saudi Arabia                     127     15,102
 Austria                          530     15,002
 Israel                           193     14,882
 Japan                            341     13,141
 Chile                            168     11,812
 Mexico                         1,069     11,633
 Ecuador                          560     11,183
 Singapore                         12     11,178
 Pakistan                         237     11,155
 Poland                           463     10,759
 South Korea                      240     10,708
 Romania                          552     10,417
 Belarus                           63      8,773
 United Arab Emirates              56      8,756
 Qatar                             10      8,525
 Indonesia                        689      8,211
 Denmark                          394      8,210
 Ukraine                          193      7,647
 Norway                           187      7,345
 Serbia                           139      7,276
 Philippines                      464      7,192
 Czech Republic                   213      7,188
 Australia                         79      6,675
 Malaysia                          96      5,691
 Dominican Republic               265      5,543
 Panama                           146      5,166
 Bangladesh                       131      4,689
 Colombia                         215      4,561
 Finland                          172      4,284
 South Africa                      75      3,953
 Egypt                            287      3,891
 Luxembourg                        83      3,665
 Morocco                          155      3,568
 Argentina                        159      3,288
 Algeria                          407      3,007
 Moldova                           84      2,926
 Thailand                          50      2,854
 Greece                           125      2,463
 Kuwait                            15      2,399
 Hungary                          250      2,383
 Kazakhstan                        25      2,191
 Bahrain                            8      2,098
 Croatia                           51      2,009
 Oman                               9      1,790
 Iceland                           10      1,789
 Uzbekistan                         8      1,736
 Iraq                              83      1,677
 Estonia                           46      1,608
 Azerbaijan                        21      1,592
 Armenia                           24      1,523
 New Zealand                       17      1,456
 Bosnia                            55      1,431
 Lithuania                         40      1,410
 Cameroon                          49      1,401
 Slovenia                          80      1,373
 Slovakia                          17      1,360
 North Macedonia                   57      1,326
 Afghanistan                       42      1,281
 Cuba                              43      1,235
 Bulgaria                          52      1,174
 Ghana                              9      1,154
 Hong Kong                          4      1,036
 Ivory Coast                       14      1,004
 Djibouti                           2        986
 Nigeria                           31        981
 Tunisia                           38        918
 Guinea                             6        862
 Latvia                            12        784
 Cyprus                            13        784
 Andorra                           37        723
 Lebanon                           22        696
 Costa Rica                         6        686
 Albania                           27        678
 Bolivia                           43        672
 Niger                             24        671
 Kosovo                            19        669
 Kyrgyzstan                         8        656
 Burkina Faso                      39        609
 Honduras                          47        562
 Uruguay                           12        557
 Senegal                            7        545
 Channel Islands                   34        521
 San Marino                        40        513
 Malta                              3        447
 Jordan                             7        437
 Taiwan                             6        428
 Georgia                            5        420
 Réunion                            0        412
 Democratic Republic of            25        394
 the Congo                             
 Sri Lanka                          7        380
 Guatemala                         10        342
 Kenya                             14        336
 Palestinian territories            2        336
 Mauritius                          9        331
 Somalia                           16        328
 Mayotte                            4        326
 Montenegro                         5        319
 Venezuela                         10        311
 Mali                              21        309
 Isle of Man                       16        307
 Tanzania                          10        285
 Vietnam                            0        270
 Jamaica                            6        257
 El Salvador                        8        250
 Paraguay                           9        213
 Faroe Islands                      0        187
 Republic of the Congo              6        186
 Sudan                             16        175
 Guadeloupe                        12        167
 Gabon                              2        166
 Martinique                        14        163
 Rwanda                             0        154
 Myanmar                            5        139
 Brunei                             1        138
 Gibraltar                          0        133
 Madagascar                         2        122
 Cambodia                           0        122
 Ethiopia                           3        117
 Trinidad and Tobago                8        115
 French Guiana                      0        107
 Liberia                            8        101
 N. Cyprus                          4        100
 Aruba                              2        100
 Bermuda                            5         99
 Monaco                             4         94
 Cape Verde                         1         88
 Togo                               6         88
 Equatorial Guinea                  1         84
 Liechtenstein                      1         81
 Zambia                             3         76
 Barbados                           5         76
 Sint Marteen                      12         73
 Bahamas                           11         72
 Haiti                              5         72
 Guyana                             7         70
 Cayman Islands                     1         66
 Sierra Leone                       1         64
 Libya                              1         60
 Benin                              2         58
 Guinea-Bissau                      1         52
 Syria                              3         42
 Saint Martin                       2         38
 Eswatini                           1         36
 Malawi                             3         33
 Zimbabwe                           4         28
 Angola                             2         25
 Antigua and Barbuda                3         24
 Botswana                           1         22
 Belize                             2         18
 Curaçao                            1         14
 Burundi                            2         12
 Turks and Caicos                   1         11
 Gambia                             1         10
 Nicaragua                          3         10
 Suriname                           1         10
 Mauritania                         1          7
 British Virgin Islands             1          5
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

