FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.73 mln, death toll crosses 191,400

April 24 (Reuters) - More than 2.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 191,470 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Friday. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL TOTAL TERRITORIES DEATHS CASES United States 49,694 875,155 Spain 22,524 219,764 Italy 25,549 189,973 France 21,856 158,387 Germany 5,415 151,971 United Kingdom 18,738 138,078 Turkey 2,491 101,790 Iran 5,574 88,194 China 4,633 82,804 Russia 615 68,622 Brazil 3,313 49,492 Belgium 6,679 44,293 Canada 2,146 42,110 Netherlands 4,289 36,535 Switzerland 1,564 28,496 India 718 23,077 Portugal 854 22,797 Peru 572 20,914 Sweden 2,152 17,567 Ireland 794 16,671 Saudi Arabia 127 15,102 Austria 530 15,002 Israel 193 14,882 Japan 341 13,141 Chile 168 11,812 Mexico 1,069 11,633 Ecuador 560 11,183 Singapore 12 11,178 Pakistan 237 11,155 Poland 463 10,759 South Korea 240 10,708 Romania 552 10,417 Belarus 63 8,773 United Arab Emirates 56 8,756 Qatar 10 8,525 Indonesia 689 8,211 Denmark 394 8,210 Ukraine 193 7,647 Norway 187 7,345 Serbia 139 7,276 Philippines 464 7,192 Czech Republic 213 7,188 Australia 79 6,675 Malaysia 96 5,691 Dominican Republic 265 5,543 Panama 146 5,166 Bangladesh 131 4,689 Colombia 215 4,561 Finland 172 4,284 South Africa 75 3,953 Egypt 287 3,891 Luxembourg 83 3,665 Morocco 155 3,568 Argentina 159 3,288 Algeria 407 3,007 Moldova 84 2,926 Thailand 50 2,854 Greece 125 2,463 Kuwait 15 2,399 Hungary 250 2,383 Kazakhstan 25 2,191 Bahrain 8 2,098 Croatia 51 2,009 Oman 9 1,790 Iceland 10 1,789 Uzbekistan 8 1,736 Iraq 83 1,677 Estonia 46 1,608 Azerbaijan 21 1,592 Armenia 24 1,523 New Zealand 17 1,456 Bosnia 55 1,431 Lithuania 40 1,410 Cameroon 49 1,401 Slovenia 80 1,373 Slovakia 17 1,360 North Macedonia 57 1,326 Afghanistan 42 1,281 Cuba 43 1,235 Bulgaria 52 1,174 Ghana 9 1,154 Hong Kong 4 1,036 Ivory Coast 14 1,004 Djibouti 2 986 Nigeria 31 981 Tunisia 38 918 Guinea 6 862 Latvia 12 784 Cyprus 13 784 Andorra 37 723 Lebanon 22 696 Costa Rica 6 686 Albania 27 678 Bolivia 43 672 Niger 24 671 Kosovo 19 669 Kyrgyzstan 8 656 Burkina Faso 39 609 Honduras 47 562 Uruguay 12 557 Senegal 7 545 Channel Islands 34 521 San Marino 40 513 Malta 3 447 Jordan 7 437 Taiwan 6 428 Georgia 5 420 Réunion 0 412 Democratic Republic of 25 394 the Congo Sri Lanka 7 380 Guatemala 10 342 Kenya 14 336 Palestinian territories 2 336 Mauritius 9 331 Somalia 16 328 Mayotte 4 326 Montenegro 5 319 Venezuela 10 311 Mali 21 309 Isle of Man 16 307 Tanzania 10 285 Vietnam 0 270 Jamaica 6 257 El Salvador 8 250 Paraguay 9 213 Faroe Islands 0 187 Republic of the Congo 6 186 Sudan 16 175 Guadeloupe 12 167 Gabon 2 166 Martinique 14 163 Rwanda 0 154 Myanmar 5 139 Brunei 1 138 Gibraltar 0 133 Madagascar 2 122 Cambodia 0 122 Ethiopia 3 117 Trinidad and Tobago 8 115 French Guiana 0 107 Liberia 8 101 N. Cyprus 4 100 Aruba 2 100 Bermuda 5 99 Monaco 4 94 Cape Verde 1 88 Togo 6 88 Equatorial Guinea 1 84 Liechtenstein 1 81 Zambia 3 76 Barbados 5 76 Sint Marteen 12 73 Bahamas 11 72 Haiti 5 72 Guyana 7 70 Cayman Islands 1 66 Sierra Leone 1 64 Libya 1 60 Benin 2 58 Guinea-Bissau 1 52 Syria 3 42 Saint Martin 2 38 Eswatini 1 36 Malawi 3 33 Zimbabwe 4 28 Angola 2 25 Antigua and Barbuda 3 24 Botswana 1 22 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 14 Burundi 2 12 Turks and Caicos 1 11 Gambia 1 10 Nicaragua 3 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 7 British Virgin Islands 1 5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Maju Samuel)