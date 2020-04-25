Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.8 million, death toll crosses 196,000

    April 25 (Reuters) - Some 2.8 million people have
been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 196,298 have died, according to a Reuters
tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as
of 0200 GMT on Saturday.
    
    
  Countries and Territories   Total Cases     Total
                                             Deaths 
  TOTAL                                               
                                 2,809,231            
                                              196,298 
  United States                                       
                                   909,830            
                                               51,636 
  Spain                                               
                                   219,764            
                                               22,524 
  Italy                                               
                                   192,994            
                                               25,969 
  France                                              
                                   159,828            
                                               22,245 
  Germany                                             
                                   152,316            
                                                5,461 
  United Kingdom                                      
                                   143,464            
                                               19,506 
  Turkey                                              
                                   104,912            
                                                2,600 
  Iran                                                
                                    88,194            
                                                5,574 
  China                                               
                                    82,816            
                                                4,632 
  Russia                                              
                                    68,622            
                                                  615 
  Brazil                                              
                                    52,995            
                                                3,670 
  Belgium                                             
                                    44,293            
                                                6,679 
  Canada                                              
                                    43,888            
                                                2,302 
  Netherlands                                         
                                    36,535            
                                                4,289 
  Switzerland                                         
                                    28,677            
                                                1,579 
  India                                               
                                    23,452            
                                                  723 
  Portugal                                            
                                    22,797            
                                                  854 
  Ecuador                                             
                                    22,719            
                                                  576 
  Peru                                                
                                    21,648            
                                                  634 
  Ireland                                             
                                    18,184            
                                                1,014 
  Sweden                                              
                                    17,567            
                                                2,152 
  Saudi Arabia                                        
                                    15,102            
                                                  127 
  Austria                                             
                                    15,068            
                                                  530 
  Israel                                              
                                    14,882            
                                                  193 
  Japan                                               
                                    13,575            
                                                  358 
  Mexico                                              
                                    12,872            
                                                1,221 
  Chile                                               
                                    12,306            
                                                  174 
  Singapore                                           
                                    12,075            
                                                   12 
  Pakistan                                            
                                    11,155            
                                                  253 
  Poland                                              
                                    10,892            
                                                  494 
  South Korea                                         
                                    10,708            
                                                  240 
  Romania                                             
                                    10,417            
                                                  567 
  United Arab Emirates                                
                                     9,281            
                                                   56 
  Belarus                                             
                                     8,773            
                                                   63 
  Qatar                                               
                                     8,525            
                                                   10 
  Indonesia                                           
                                     8,211            
                                                  689 
  Denmark                                             
                                     8,210            
                                                  403 
  Ukraine                                             
                                     7,647            
                                                  193 
  Serbia                                              
                                     7,483            
                                                  144 
  Norway                                              
                                     7,408            
                                                  187 
  Czech Republic                                      
                                     7,236            
                                                  214 
  Philippines                                         
                                     7,192            
                                                  464 
  Australia                                           
                                     6,675            
                                                   79 
  Dominican Republic                                  
                                     5,749            
                                                  267 
  Malaysia                                            
                                     5,691            
                                                   96 
  Panama                                              
                                     5,166            
                                                  146 
  Colombia                                            
                                     4,881            
                                                  225 
  Bangladesh                                          
                                     4,689            
                                                  131 
  Finland                                             
                                     4,395            
                                                  177 
  South Africa                                        
                                     4,220            
                                                   79 
  Egypt                                               
                                     3,891            
                                                  287 
  Morocco                                             
                                     3,758            
                                                  158 
  Luxembourg                                          
                                     3,695            
                                                   85 
  Argentina                                           
                                     3,435            
                                                  167 
  Algeria                                             
                                     3,127            
                                                  415 
  Moldova                                             
                                     3,110            
                                                   87 
  Thailand                                            
                                     2,854            
                                                   50 
  Kuwait                                              
                                     2,614            
                                                   15 
  Greece                                              
                                     2,490            
                                                  130 
  Hungary                                             
                                     2,383            
                                                  250 
  Kazakhstan                                          
                                     2,334            
                                                   25 
  Bahrain                                             
                                     2,098            
                                                    8 
  Croatia                                             
                                     2,009            
                                                   51 
  Oman                                                
                                     1,790            
                                                    9 
  Iceland                                             
                                     1,789            
                                                   10 
  Uzbekistan                                          
                                     1,778            
                                                    8 
  Iraq                                                
                                     1,677            
                                                   83 
  Estonia                                             
                                     1,608            
                                                   46 
  Armenia                                             
                                     1,596            
                                                   27 
  Azerbaijan                                          
                                     1,592            
                                                   21 
  New Zealand                                         
                                     1,456            
                                                   17 
  Bosnia                                              
                                     1,431            
                                                   55 
  Lithuania                                           
                                     1,410            
                                                   40 
  Cameroon                                            
                                     1,401            
                                                   49 
  Slovenia                                            
                                     1,373            
                                                   80 
  Slovakia                                            
                                     1,360            
                                                   17 
  North Macedonia                                     
                                     1,326            
                                                   57 
  Cuba                                                
                                     1,285            
                                                   49 
  Afghanistan                                         
                                     1,281            
                                                   42 
  Ghana                                               
                                     1,279            
                                                   10 
  Bulgaria                                            
                                     1,188            
                                                   54 
  Nigeria                                             
                                     1,095            
                                                   32 
  Hong Kong                                           
                                     1,036            
                                                    4 
  Ivory Coast                                         
                                     1,004            
                                                   14 
  Djibouti                                            
                                       986            
                                                    2 
  Tunisia                                             
                                       922            
                                                   38 
  Guinea                                              
                                       862            
                                                    6 
  Cyprus                                              
                                       784            
                                                   13 
  Latvia                                              
                                       784            
                                                   12 
  Andorra                                             
                                       731            
                                                   40 
  Bolivia                                             
                                       703            
                                                   43 
  Kosovo                                              
                                       703            
                                                   19 
  Lebanon                                             
                                       696            
                                                   22 
  Costa Rica                                          
                                       686            
                                                    6 
  Niger                                               
                                       681            
                                                   24 
  Albania                                             
                                       678            
                                                   27 
  Kyrgyzstan                                          
                                       656            
                                                    8 
  Burkina Faso                                        
                                       609            
                                                   39 
  Uruguay                                             
                                       563            
                                                   12 
  Honduras                                            
                                       562            
                                                   47 
  Senegal                                             
                                       545            
                                                    7 
  Channel Islands                                     
                                       521            
                                                   34 
  San Marino                                          
                                       513            
                                                   40 
  Malta                                               
                                       447            
                                                    3 
  Jordan                                              
                                       441            
                                                    7 
  Georgia                                             
                                       431            
                                                    5 
  Guatemala                                           
                                       430            
                                                   10 
  Taiwan                                              
                                       428            
                                                    6 
  Democratic Republic of                              
 the Congo                             394            
                                                   25 
  Sri Lanka                                           
                                       380            
                                                    7 
  Palestine                                           
                                       340            
                                                    2 
  Kenya                                               
                                       336            
                                                   14 
  Mauritius                                           
                                       331            
                                                    9 
  Somalia                                             
                                       328            
                                                   16 
  Mayotte                                             
                                       326            
                                                    4 
  Mali                                                
                                       325            
                                                   21 
  Montenegro                                          
                                       319            
                                                    5 
  Venezuela                                           
                                       311            
                                                   10 
  Isle of Man                                         
                                       308            
                                                   18 
  Tanzania                                            
                                       285            
                                                   10 
  Jamaica                                             
                                       257            
                                                    6 
  El Salvador                                         
                                       250            
                                                    8 
  Paraguay                                            
                                       213            
                                                    9 
  Republic of the Congo                               
                                       200            
                                                    6 
  Sudan                                               
                                       175            
                                                   16 
  Gabon                                               
                                       169            
                                                    3 
  Guadeloupe                                          
                                       167            
                                                   12 
  Martinique                                          
                                       163            
                                                   14 
  Myanmar                                             
                                       139            
                                                    5 
  Brunei                                              
                                       138            
                                                    1 
  Madagascar                                          
                                       122            
                                                    2 
  Ethiopia                                            
                                       117            
                                                    3 
  Trinidad and Tobago                                 
                                       115            
                                                    8 
  N. Cyprus                                           
                                       108            
                                                    4 
  Liberia                                             
                                       101            
                                                    8 
  Aruba                                               
                                       100            
                                                    2 
  Bermuda                                             
                                        99            
                                                    5 
  Monaco                                              
                                        94            
                                                    4 
  Togo                                                
                                        90            
                                                    6 
  Cape Verde                                          
                                        88            
                                                    1 
  Zambia                                              
                                        84            
                                                    3 
  Equatorial Guinea                                   
                                        84            
                                                    1 
  Sierra Leone                                        
                                        82            
                                                    3 
  Liechtenstein                                       
                                        82            
                                                    1 
  Barbados                                            
                                        76            
                                                    6 
  Sint Marteen                                        
                                        73            
                                                   12 
  Bahamas                                             
                                        72            
                                                   11 
  Haiti                                               
                                        72            
                                                    5 
  Guyana                                              
                                        70            
                                                    7 
  Cayman Islands                                      
                                        66            
                                                    1 
  Libya                                               
                                        60            
                                                    1 
  Benin                                               
                                        58            
                                                    2 
  Guinea-Bissau                                       
                                        52            
                                                    1 
  Syria                                               
                                        42            
                                                    3 
  Eswatini                                            
                                        40            
                                                    1 
  Saint Martin                                        
                                        38            
                                                    2 
  Malawi                                              
                                        33            
                                                    3 
  Zimbabwe                                            
                                        28            
                                                    4 
  Angola                                              
                                        25            
                                                    2 
  Antigua and Barbuda                                 
                                        24            
                                                    3 
  Botswana                                            
                                        22            
                                                    1 
  Belize                                              
                                        18            
                                                    2 
  Curaçao                                             
                                        14            
                                                    1 
  Burundi                                             
                                        12            
                                                    2 
  Turks and Caicos                                    
                                        11            
                                                    1 
  Nicaragua                                           
                                        10            
                                                    3 
  Gambia                                              
                                        10            
                                                    1 
  Suriname                                            
                                        10            
                                                    1 
  Mauritania                                          
                                         7            
                                                    1 
  British Virgin Islands                              
                                         5            
                                                    1 
 
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander,
Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland
Editing by Frances Kerry)
Editing by Frances Kerry)
