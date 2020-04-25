FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.8 million, death toll crosses 196,000

April 25 (Reuters) - Some 2.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 196,298 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Saturday. Countries and Territories Total Cases Total Deaths TOTAL 2,809,231 196,298 United States 909,830 51,636 Spain 219,764 22,524 Italy 192,994 25,969 France 159,828 22,245 Germany 152,316 5,461 United Kingdom 143,464 19,506 Turkey 104,912 2,600 Iran 88,194 5,574 China 82,816 4,632 Russia 68,622 615 Brazil 52,995 3,670 Belgium 44,293 6,679 Canada 43,888 2,302 Netherlands 36,535 4,289 Switzerland 28,677 1,579 India 23,452 723 Portugal 22,797 854 Ecuador 22,719 576 Peru 21,648 634 Ireland 18,184 1,014 Sweden 17,567 2,152 Saudi Arabia 15,102 127 Austria 15,068 530 Israel 14,882 193 Japan 13,575 358 Mexico 12,872 1,221 Chile 12,306 174 Singapore 12,075 12 Pakistan 11,155 253 Poland 10,892 494 South Korea 10,708 240 Romania 10,417 567 United Arab Emirates 9,281 56 Belarus 8,773 63 Qatar 8,525 10 Indonesia 8,211 689 Denmark 8,210 403 Ukraine 7,647 193 Serbia 7,483 144 Norway 7,408 187 Czech Republic 7,236 214 Philippines 7,192 464 Australia 6,675 79 Dominican Republic 5,749 267 Malaysia 5,691 96 Panama 5,166 146 Colombia 4,881 225 Bangladesh 4,689 131 Finland 4,395 177 South Africa 4,220 79 Egypt 3,891 287 Morocco 3,758 158 Luxembourg 3,695 85 Argentina 3,435 167 Algeria 3,127 415 Moldova 3,110 87 Thailand 2,854 50 Kuwait 2,614 15 Greece 2,490 130 Hungary 2,383 250 Kazakhstan 2,334 25 Bahrain 2,098 8 Croatia 2,009 51 Oman 1,790 9 Iceland 1,789 10 Uzbekistan 1,778 8 Iraq 1,677 83 Estonia 1,608 46 Armenia 1,596 27 Azerbaijan 1,592 21 New Zealand 1,456 17 Bosnia 1,431 55 Lithuania 1,410 40 Cameroon 1,401 49 Slovenia 1,373 80 Slovakia 1,360 17 North Macedonia 1,326 57 Cuba 1,285 49 Afghanistan 1,281 42 Ghana 1,279 10 Bulgaria 1,188 54 Nigeria 1,095 32 Hong Kong 1,036 4 Ivory Coast 1,004 14 Djibouti 986 2 Tunisia 922 38 Guinea 862 6 Cyprus 784 13 Latvia 784 12 Andorra 731 40 Bolivia 703 43 Kosovo 703 19 Lebanon 696 22 Costa Rica 686 6 Niger 681 24 Albania 678 27 Kyrgyzstan 656 8 Burkina Faso 609 39 Uruguay 563 12 Honduras 562 47 Senegal 545 7 Channel Islands 521 34 San Marino 513 40 Malta 447 3 Jordan 441 7 Georgia 431 5 Guatemala 430 10 Taiwan 428 6 Democratic Republic of the Congo 394 25 Sri Lanka 380 7 Palestine 340 2 Kenya 336 14 Mauritius 331 9 Somalia 328 16 Mayotte 326 4 Mali 325 21 Montenegro 319 5 Venezuela 311 10 Isle of Man 308 18 Tanzania 285 10 Jamaica 257 6 El Salvador 250 8 Paraguay 213 9 Republic of the Congo 200 6 Sudan 175 16 Gabon 169 3 Guadeloupe 167 12 Martinique 163 14 Myanmar 139 5 Brunei 138 1 Madagascar 122 2 Ethiopia 117 3 Trinidad and Tobago 115 8 N. Cyprus 108 4 Liberia 101 8 Aruba 100 2 Bermuda 99 5 Monaco 94 4 Togo 90 6 Cape Verde 88 1 Zambia 84 3 Equatorial Guinea 84 1 Sierra Leone 82 3 Liechtenstein 82 1 Barbados 76 6 Sint Marteen 73 12 Bahamas 72 11 Haiti 72 5 Guyana 70 7 Cayman Islands 66 1 Libya 60 1 Benin 58 2 Guinea-Bissau 52 1 Syria 42 3 Eswatini 40 1 Saint Martin 38 2 Malawi 33 3 Zimbabwe 28 4 Angola 25 2 Antigua and Barbuda 24 3 Botswana 22 1 Belize 18 2 Curaçao 14 1 Burundi 12 2 Turks and Caicos 11 1 Nicaragua 10 3 Gambia 10 1 Suriname 10 1 Mauritania 7 1 British Virgin Islands 5 1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland Editing by Frances Kerry)