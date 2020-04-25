FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.83 million, death toll crosses 197,000

April 25 (Reuters) - Some 2.83 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 197,872 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Saturday. Countries and Total Cases Total Deaths Territories TOTAL 2,835,486 197,872 United States 911,581 51,791 Spain 219,764 22,902 Italy 192,994 25,969 France 159,828 22,245 Germany 154,102 5,622 United Kingdom 143,464 19,506 Turkey 104,912 2,600 Iran 89,328 5,650 China 82,816 4,632 Russia 74,588 681 Brazil 52,995 3,670 Belgium 45,325 6,917 Canada 43,888 2,302 Netherlands 37,190 4,409 Switzerland 28,894 1,579 India 24,942 779 Portugal 23,392 880 Ecuador 22,719 576 Peru 21,648 634 Ireland 18,184 1,014 Sweden 18,177 2,192 Saudi Arabia 16,299 136 Israel 15,148 198 Austria 15,107 536 Japan 13,903 364 Mexico 12,872 1,221 Singapore 12,693 12 Chile 12,306 174 Pakistan 12,227 256 Poland 11,067 499 South Korea 10,708 240 Romania 10,635 579 Belarus 9,590 67 Qatar 9,358 10 United Arab Emirates 9,281 56 Indonesia 8,607 720 Denmark 8,445 418 Ukraine 8,125 201 Serbia 7,779 151 Norway 7,467 193 Philippines 7,294 494 Czech Republic 7,273 215 Australia 6,695 80 Dominican Republic 5,749 267 Malaysia 5,742 98 Panama 5,338 154 Bangladesh 4,998 140 Colombia 4,881 225 Finland 4,475 186 South Africa 4,220 79 Egypt 4,092 294 Morocco 3,889 159 Luxembourg 3,695 85 Argentina 3,607 179 Algeria 3,127 415 Moldova 3,110 89 Thailand 2,907 51 Kuwait 2,892 19 Bahrain 2,588 8 Kazakhstan 2,564 25 Greece 2,490 130 Hungary 2,443 262 Croatia 2,016 54 Oman 1,905 9 Uzbekistan 1,836 8 Iceland 1,790 10 Iraq 1,677 83 Armenia 1,677 28 Estonia 1,635 46 Azerbaijan 1,617 21 Cameroon 1,588 53 Afghanistan 1,463 47 New Zealand 1,461 18 Bosnia 1,431 57 Lithuania 1,426 41 Slovenia 1,388 81 Slovakia 1,373 17 North Macedonia 1,326 57 Cuba 1,285 49 Ghana 1,279 10 Bulgaria 1,234 54 Nigeria 1,095 32 Ivory Coast 1,077 14 Hong Kong 1,038 4 Djibouti 999 2 Guinea 954 6 Tunisia 922 38 Bolivia 807 44 Latvia 804 12 Cyprus 784 13 Andorra 731 40 Albania 712 27 Lebanon 704 24 Kosovo 703 19 Costa Rica 686 6 Niger 681 24 Kyrgyzstan 665 8 Burkina Faso 616 41 Senegal 614 7 Honduras 591 55 Uruguay 563 12 Channel Islands 521 34 San Marino 513 40 Malta 448 4 Jordan 441 7 Sri Lanka 433 7 Georgia 431 5 Guatemala 430 10 Taiwan 429 6 Democratic Republic of the Congo 416 28 Réunion 412 - Kenya 343 14 Palestine 340 2 Mauritius 331 9 Somalia 328 16 Mayotte 326 4 Mali 325 21 Montenegro 319 6 Venezuela 311 10 Isle of Man 308 18 Tanzania 300 10 Jamaica 288 6 Vietnam 270 - El Salvador 250 8 Paraguay 213 9 Equatorial Guinea 212 1 Republic of the Congo 200 6 Faroe Islands 187 - Rwanda 176 - Sudan 175 16 Gabon 172 3 Guadeloupe 167 12 Martinique 163 14 Myanmar 144 5 Brunei 138 1 Maldives 137 - Gibraltar 133 - Madagascar 123 2 Ethiopia 122 3 Cambodia 122 - Liberia 117 11 Trinidad and Tobago 115 8 N. Cyprus 108 4 French Guiana 107 - Aruba 100 2 Bermuda 99 5 Monaco 94 4 Togo 90 6 Cape Verde 90 1 Zambia 84 3 Sierra Leone 82 3 Liechtenstein 82 1 Barbados 76 6 Sint Marteen 73 12 Bahamas 72 11 Haiti 72 6 Guyana 70 7 Cayman Islands 66 1 Libya 60 2 Benin 58 2 Guinea-Bissau 52 1 Syria 42 3 Eswatini 40 1 Saint Martin 38 2 Malawi 33 3 Zimbabwe 29 4 Angola 25 2 Antigua and Barbuda 24 3 Botswana 22 1 Belize 18 2 Burundi 15 2 Curaçao 14 1 Montserrat 11 1 Turks and Caicos 11 1 Nicaragua 10 3 Gambia 10 1 Suriname 10 1 Mauritania 7 1 British Virgin Islands 5 1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland Editing by Frances Kerry)