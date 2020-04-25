Healthcare
Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.83 million, death toll crosses 197,000

36 Min Read

    April 25 (Reuters) - Some 2.83 million people have
been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 197,872 have died, according to a Reuters
tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as
of 1400 GMT on Saturday.
    
  Countries and      Total Cases        Total Deaths 
 Territories                           
  TOTAL                                                 
                                                        
                           2,835,486            197,872 
  United States                                         
                                                        
                             911,581             51,791 
  Spain                                                 
                                                        
                             219,764             22,902 
  Italy                                                 
                                                        
                             192,994             25,969 
  France                                                
                                                        
                             159,828             22,245 
  Germany                                               
                                                        
                             154,102              5,622 
  United Kingdom                                        
                                                        
                             143,464             19,506 
  Turkey                                                
                                                        
                             104,912              2,600 
  Iran                                                  
                                                        
                              89,328              5,650 
  China                                                 
                                                        
                              82,816              4,632 
  Russia                                                
                                                        
                              74,588                681 
  Brazil                                                
                                                        
                              52,995              3,670 
  Belgium                                               
                                                        
                              45,325              6,917 
  Canada                                                
                                                        
                              43,888              2,302 
  Netherlands                                           
                                                        
                              37,190              4,409 
  Switzerland                                           
                                                        
                              28,894              1,579 
  India                                                 
                                                        
                              24,942                779 
  Portugal                                              
                                                        
                              23,392                880 
  Ecuador                                               
                                                        
                              22,719                576 
  Peru                                                  
                                                        
                              21,648                634 
  Ireland                                               
                                                        
                              18,184              1,014 
  Sweden                                                
                                                        
                              18,177              2,192 
  Saudi Arabia                                          
                                                        
                              16,299                136 
  Israel                                                
                                                        
                              15,148                198 
  Austria                                               
                                                        
                              15,107                536 
  Japan                                                 
                                                        
                              13,903                364 
  Mexico                                                
                                                        
                              12,872              1,221 
  Singapore                                             
                                                        
                              12,693                  12
  Chile                                                 
                                                        
                              12,306                174 
  Pakistan                                              
                                                        
                              12,227                256 
  Poland                                                
                                                        
                              11,067                499 
  South Korea                                           
                                                        
                              10,708                240 
  Romania                                               
                                                        
                              10,635                579 
  Belarus                                               
                                                        
                               9,590                  67
  Qatar                                                 
                                                        
                               9,358                  10
  United Arab                                           
 Emirates                                               
                               9,281                  56
  Indonesia                                             
                                                        
                               8,607                720 
  Denmark                                               
                                                        
                               8,445                418 
  Ukraine                                               
                                                        
                               8,125                201 
  Serbia                                                
                                                        
                               7,779                151 
  Norway                                                
                                                        
                               7,467                193 
  Philippines                                           
                                                        
                               7,294                494 
  Czech Republic                                        
                                                        
                               7,273                215 
  Australia                                             
                                                        
                               6,695                  80
  Dominican                                             
 Republic                                               
                               5,749                267 
  Malaysia                                              
                                                        
                               5,742                  98
  Panama                                                
                                                        
                               5,338                154 
  Bangladesh                                            
                                                        
                               4,998                140 
  Colombia                                              
                                                        
                               4,881                225 
  Finland                                               
                                                        
                               4,475                186 
  South Africa                                          
                                                        
                               4,220                  79
  Egypt                                                 
                                                        
                               4,092                294 
  Morocco                                               
                                                        
                               3,889                159 
  Luxembourg                                            
                                                        
                               3,695                  85
  Argentina                                             
                                                        
                               3,607                179 
  Algeria                                               
                                                        
                               3,127                415 
  Moldova                                               
                                                        
                               3,110                  89
  Thailand                                              
                                                        
                               2,907                  51
  Kuwait                                                
                                                        
                               2,892                  19
  Bahrain                                               
                                                        
                               2,588                    
                                                      8 
  Kazakhstan                                            
                                                        
                               2,564                  25
  Greece                                                
                                                        
                               2,490                130 
  Hungary                                               
                                                        
                               2,443                262 
  Croatia                                               
                                                        
                               2,016                  54
  Oman                                                  
                                                        
                               1,905                    
                                                      9 
  Uzbekistan                                            
                                                        
                               1,836                    
                                                      8 
  Iceland                                               
                                                        
                               1,790                  10
  Iraq                                                  
                                                        
                               1,677                  83
  Armenia                                               
                                                        
                               1,677                  28
  Estonia                                               
                                                        
                               1,635                  46
  Azerbaijan                                            
                                                        
                               1,617                  21
  Cameroon                                              
                                                        
                               1,588                  53
  Afghanistan                                           
                                                        
                               1,463                  47
  New Zealand                                           
                                                        
                               1,461                  18
  Bosnia                                                
                                                        
                               1,431                  57
  Lithuania                                             
                                                        
                               1,426                  41
  Slovenia                                              
                                                        
                               1,388                  81
  Slovakia                                              
                                                        
                               1,373                  17
  North Macedonia                                       
                                                        
                               1,326                  57
  Cuba                                                  
                                                        
                               1,285                  49
  Ghana                                                 
                                                        
                               1,279                  10
  Bulgaria                                              
                                                        
                               1,234                  54
  Nigeria                                               
                                                        
                               1,095                  32
  Ivory Coast                                           
                                                        
                               1,077                  14
  Hong Kong                                             
                                                        
                               1,038                    
                                                      4 
  Djibouti                                              
                                                        
                                 999                    
                                                      2 
  Guinea                                                
                                                        
                                 954                    
                                                      6 
  Tunisia                                               
                                                        
                                 922                  38
  Bolivia                                               
                                                        
                                 807                  44
  Latvia                                                
                                                        
                                 804                  12
  Cyprus                                                
                                                        
                                 784                  13
  Andorra                                               
                                                        
                                 731                  40
  Albania                                               
                                                        
                                 712                  27
  Lebanon                                               
                                                        
                                 704                  24
  Kosovo                                                
                                                        
                                 703                  19
  Costa Rica                                            
                                                        
                                 686                    
                                                      6 
  Niger                                                 
                                                        
                                 681                  24
  Kyrgyzstan                                            
                                                        
                                 665                    
                                                      8 
  Burkina Faso                                          
                                                        
                                 616                  41
  Senegal                                               
                                                        
                                 614                    
                                                      7 
  Honduras                                              
                                                        
                                 591                  55
  Uruguay                                               
                                                        
                                 563                  12
  Channel Islands                                       
                                                        
                                 521                  34
  San Marino                                            
                                                        
                                 513                  40
  Malta                                                 
                                                        
                                 448                    
                                                      4 
  Jordan                                                
                                                        
                                 441                    
                                                      7 
  Sri Lanka                                             
                                                        
                                 433                    
                                                      7 
  Georgia                                               
                                                        
                                 431                    
                                                      5 
  Guatemala                                             
                                                        
                                 430                  10
  Taiwan                                                
                                                        
                                 429                    
                                                      6 
  Democratic                                            
 Republic of the                                        
 Congo                           416                  28
  Réunion                                               
                                                        
                                 412                   -
                                                        
  Kenya                                                 
                                                        
                                 343                  14
  Palestine                                             
                                                        
                                 340                    
                                                      2 
  Mauritius                                             
                                                        
                                 331                    
                                                      9 
  Somalia                                               
                                                        
                                 328                  16
  Mayotte                                               
                                                        
                                 326                    
                                                      4 
  Mali                                                  
                                                        
                                 325                  21
  Montenegro                                            
                                                        
                                 319                    
                                                      6 
  Venezuela                                             
                                                        
                                 311                  10
  Isle of Man                                           
                                                        
                                 308                  18
  Tanzania                                              
                                                        
                                 300                  10
  Jamaica                                               
                                                        
                                 288                    
                                                      6 
  Vietnam                                               
                                                        
                                 270                   -
                                                        
  El Salvador                                           
                                                        
                                 250                    
                                                      8 
  Paraguay                                              
                                                        
                                 213                    
                                                      9 
  Equatorial                                            
 Guinea                                                 
                                 212                    
                                                      1 
  Republic of the                                       
 Congo                                                  
                                 200                    
                                                      6 
  Faroe Islands                                         
                                                        
                                 187                   -
                                                        
  Rwanda                                                
                                                        
                                 176                   -
                                                        
  Sudan                                                 
                                                        
                                 175                  16
  Gabon                                                 
                                                        
                                 172                    
                                                      3 
  Guadeloupe                                            
                                                        
                                 167                  12
  Martinique                                            
                                                        
                                 163                  14
  Myanmar                                               
                                                        
                                 144                    
                                                      5 
  Brunei                                                
                                                        
                                 138                    
                                                      1 
  Maldives                                              
                                                        
                                 137                   -
                                                        
  Gibraltar                                             
                                                        
                                 133                   -
                                                        
  Madagascar                                            
                                                        
                                 123                    
                                                      2 
  Ethiopia                                              
                                                        
                                 122                    
                                                      3 
  Cambodia                                              
                                                        
                                 122                   -
                                                        
  Liberia                                               
                                                        
                                 117                  11
  Trinidad and                                          
 Tobago                                                 
                                 115                    
                                                      8 
  N. Cyprus                                             
                                                        
                                 108                    
                                                      4 
  French Guiana                                         
                                                        
                                 107                   -
                                                        
  Aruba                                                 
                                                        
                                 100                    
                                                      2 
  Bermuda                                               
                                                        
                                   99                   
                                                      5 
  Monaco                                                
                                                        
                                   94                   
                                                      4 
  Togo                                                  
                                                        
                                   90                   
                                                      6 
  Cape Verde                                            
                                                        
                                   90                   
                                                      1 
  Zambia                                                
                                                        
                                   84                   
                                                      3 
  Sierra Leone                                          
                                                        
                                   82                   
                                                      3 
  Liechtenstein                                         
                                                        
                                   82                   
                                                      1 
  Barbados                                              
                                                        
                                   76                   
                                                      6 
  Sint Marteen                                          
                                                        
                                   73                 12
  Bahamas                                               
                                                        
                                   72                 11
  Haiti                                                 
                                                        
                                   72                   
                                                      6 
  Guyana                                                
                                                        
                                   70                   
                                                      7 
  Cayman Islands                                        
                                                        
                                   66                   
                                                      1 
  Libya                                                 
                                                        
                                   60                   
                                                      2 
  Benin                                                 
                                                        
                                   58                   
                                                      2 
  Guinea-Bissau                                         
                                                        
                                   52                   
                                                      1 
  Syria                                                 
                                                        
                                   42                   
                                                      3 
  Eswatini                                              
                                                        
                                   40                   
                                                      1 
  Saint Martin                                          
                                                        
                                   38                   
                                                      2 
  Malawi                                                
                                                        
                                   33                   
                                                      3 
  Zimbabwe                                              
                                                        
                                   29                   
                                                      4 
  Angola                                                
                                                        
                                   25                   
                                                      2 
  Antigua and                                           
 Barbuda                                                
                                   24                   
                                                      3 
  Botswana                                              
                                                        
                                   22                   
                                                      1 
  Belize                                                
                                                        
                                   18                   
                                                      2 
  Burundi                                               
                                                        
                                   15                   
                                                      2 
  Curaçao                                               
                                                        
                                   14                   
                                                      1 
  Montserrat                                            
                                                        
                                   11                   
                                                      1 
  Turks and Caicos                                      
                                                        
                                   11                   
                                                      1 
  Nicaragua                                             
                                                        
                                   10                   
                                                      3 
  Gambia                                                
                                                        
                                   10                   
                                                      1 
  Suriname                                              
                                                        
                                   10                   
                                                      1 
  Mauritania                                            
                                                        
                                                        
                                   7                  1 
  British Virgin                                        
 Islands                                                
                                                        
                                   5                  1 
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika
Roy and Sarah Morland
Editing by Frances Kerry)
