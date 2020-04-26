Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.89 million, death toll crosses 201,000

    April 26 (Reuters) - Some 2.89 million
people have been reported to be infected by
the novel coronavirus globally and 201,833
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than
210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global
spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Sunday.
    
  Countries and          Total        Total
 Territories            Cases        Deaths 
  TOTAL                                     
                                     201,833
                         2,890,208   
  United States                             
                                            
                           937,209   53,693 
  Spain                                     
                                            
                           223,759   22,902 
  Italy                                     
                                            
                           195,351   26,384 
  France                                    
                                            
                           159,828   22,245 
  Germany                                   
                                            
                           154,102    5,622 
  United Kingdom                            
                                            
                           148,377   20,319 
  Turkey                                    
                                            
                           107,773    2,706 
  Iran                                      
                                            
                            89,328    5,650 
  China                                     
                                            
                            82,827    4,632 
  Russia                                    
                                            
                            74,588      681 
  Brazil                                    
                                            
                            58,509    4,016 
  Canada                                    
                                            
                            45,354    2,350 
  Belgium                                   
                                            
                            45,325    6,917 
  Netherlands                               
                                            
                            37,190    4,409 
  Switzerland                               
                                            
                            28,894    1,599 
  Peru                                      
                                            
                            25,331      700 
  India                                     
                                            
                            24,942      779 
  Portugal                                  
                                            
                            23,392      880 
  Ecuador                                   
                                            
                            22,719      576 
  Ireland                                   
                                            
                            18,561    1,066 
  Sweden                                    
                                            
                            18,177    2,192 
  Saudi Arabia                              
                                            
                            16,299      136 
  Israel                                    
                                            
                            15,148      198 
  Austria                                   
                                            
                            15,107      536 
  Japan                                     
                                            
                            13,903      364 
  Mexico                                    
                                            
                            13,842    1,305 
  Chile                                     
                                            
                            12,858      181 
  Singapore                                 
                                            
                            12,693       12 
  Pakistan                                  
                                            
                            12,227      269 
  Poland                                    
                                            
                            11,098      524 
  South Korea                               
                                            
                            10,718      240 
  Romania                                   
                                            
                            10,635      579 
  United Arab Emirates                      
                                            
                             9,813       71 
  Belarus                                   
                                            
                             9,590       67 
  Qatar                                     
                                            
                             9,358       10 
  Indonesia                                 
                                            
                             8,607      720 
  Denmark                                   
                                            
                             8,445      418 
  Ukraine                                   
                                            
                             8,125      201 
  Serbia                                    
                                            
                             7,779      151 
  Norway                                    
                                            
                             7,467      193 
  Philippines                               
                                            
                             7,294      494 
  Czech Republic                            
                                            
                             7,273      215 
  Australia                                 
                                            
                             6,695       80 
  Dominican Republic                        
                                            
                             5,926      273 
  Malaysia                                  
                                            
                             5,742       98 
  Panama                                    
                                            
                             5,538      154 
  Colombia                                  
                                            
                             5,142      233 
  Bangladesh                                
                                            
                             4,998      140 
  Finland                                   
                                            
                             4,475      186 
  South Africa                              
                                            
                             4,361       86 
  Egypt                                     
                                            
                             4,092      294 
  Morocco                                   
                                            
                             3,889      159 
  Luxembourg                                
                                            
                             3,711       85 
  Argentina                                 
                                            
                             3,607      185 
  Moldova                                   
                                            
                             3,304       94 
  Algeria                                   
                                            
                             3,256      419 
  Thailand                                  
                                            
                             2,907       51 
  Kuwait                                    
                                            
                             2,892       19 
  Bahrain                                   
                                            
                             2,588        8 
  Kazakhstan                                
                                            
                             2,564       25 
  Greece                                    
                                            
                             2,506      130 
  Hungary                                   
                                            
                             2,443      262 
  Croatia                                   
                                            
                             2,016       54 
  Oman                                      
                                            
                             1,905       10 
  Uzbekistan                                
                                            
                             1,836        8 
  Iceland                                   
                                            
                             1,790       10 
  Iraq                                      
                                            
                             1,763       86 
  Armenia                                   
                                            
                             1,677       28 
  Estonia                                   
                                            
                             1,635       46 
  Azerbaijan                                
                                            
                             1,617       21 
  Cameroon                                  
                                            
                             1,588       53 
  Bosnia                                    
                                            
                             1,486       57 
  Afghanistan                               
                                            
                             1,463       47 
  New Zealand                               
                                            
                             1,461       18 
  Lithuania                                 
                                            
                             1,426       41 
  Slovenia                                  
                                            
                             1,388       81 
  Slovakia                                  
                                            
                             1,373       17 
  North Macedonia                           
                                            
                             1,367       59 
  Cuba                                      
                                            
                             1,337       41 
  Ghana                                     
                                            
                             1,279       10 
  Bulgaria                                  
                                            
                             1,234       55 
  Nigeria                                   
                                            
                             1,182       35 
  Ivory Coast                               
                                            
                             1,077       14 
  Hong Kong                                 
                                            
                             1,038        4 
  Djibouti                                  
                                            
                               999        2 
  Guinea                                    
                                            
                               996        6 
  Tunisia                                   
                                            
                               939       38 
  Cyprus                                    
                                            
                               810       14 
  Bolivia                                   
                                            
                               807       44 
  Latvia                                    
                                            
                               804       12 
  Andorra                                   
                                            
                               738       40 
  Albania                                   
                                            
                               712       27 
  Lebanon                                   
                                            
                               704       24 
  Kosovo                                    
                                            
                               703       19 
  Costa Rica                                
                                            
                               693        6 
  Niger                                     
                                            
                               684       27 
  Kyrgyzstan                                
                                            
                               665        8 
  Burkina Faso                              
                                            
                               616       41 
  Senegal                                   
                                            
                               614        7 
  Uruguay                                   
                                            
                               596       14 
  Honduras                                  
                                            
                               591       55 
  Channel Islands                           
                                            
                               525       35 
  San Marino                                
                                            
                               513       40 
  Georgia                                   
                                            
                               456        5 
  Sri Lanka                                 
                                            
                               452        7 
  Malta                                     
                                            
                               448        4 
  Jordan                                    
                                            
                               444        7 
  Guatemala                                 
                                            
                               430       11 
  Taiwan                                    
                                            
                               429        6 
  Réunion                                   
                                            
                               417      -   
  Democratic Republic                       
 of the Congo                               
                               416       28 
  Somalia                                   
                                            
                               390       18 
  Mayotte                                   
                                            
                               380        4 
  Mali                                      
                                            
                               370       21 
  Kenya                                     
                                            
                               343       14 
  Palestine                                 
                                            
                               342        2 
  Mauritius                                 
                                            
                               331        9 
  Venezuela                                 
                                            
                               323       10 
  Montenegro                                
                                            
                               320        6 
  Isle of Man                               
                                            
                               308       18 
  Tanzania                                  
                                            
                               300       10 
  Jamaica                                   
                                            
                               288        6 
  Vietnam                                   
                                            
                               270      -   
  El Salvador                               
                                            
                               250        8 
  Paraguay                                  
                                            
                               213        9 
  Equatorial Guinea                         
                                            
                               212        1 
  Republic of the                           
 Congo                                      
                               200        6 
  Faroe Islands                             
                                            
                               187      -   
  Rwanda                                    
                                            
                               176      -   
  Sudan                                     
                                            
                               175       17 
  Gabon                                     
                                            
                               172        3 
  Guadeloupe                                
                                            
                               167       12 
  Martinique                                
                                            
                               163       14 
  Myanmar                                   
                                            
                               144        5 
  Brunei                                    
                                            
                               138        1 
  Maldives                                  
                                            
                               137      -   
  Gibraltar                                 
                                            
                               133      -   
  Madagascar                                
                                            
                               123        2 
  Ethiopia                                  
                                            
                               122        3 
  Cambodia                                  
                                            
                               122      -   
  Liberia                                   
                                            
                               117       11 
  Trinidad and Tobago                       
                                            
                               115        8 
  N. Cyprus                                 
                                            
                               108        4 
  French Guiana                             
                                            
                               107      -   
  Aruba                                     
                                            
                               100        2 
  Bermuda                                   
                                            
                                99        5 
  Monaco                                    
                                            
                                94        4 
  Togo                                      
                                            
                                90        6 
  Cape Verde                                
                                            
                                90        1 
  Zambia                                    
                                            
                                84        3 
  Sierra Leone                              
                                            
                                82        3 
  Liechtenstein                             
                                            
                                82        1 
  Barbados                                  
                                            
                                76        6 
  Sint Marteen                              
                                            
                                73       12 
  Bahamas                                   
                                            
                                72       11 
  Haiti                                     
                                            
                                72        6 
  Guyana                                    
                                            
                                70        7 
  Cayman Islands                            
                                            
                                66        1 
  Libya                                     
                                            
                                60        2 
  Benin                                     
                                            
                                58        2 
  Guinea-Bissau                             
                                            
                                52        1 
  Syria                                     
                                            
                                42        3 
  Eswatini                                  
                                            
                                40        1 
  Saint Martin                              
                                            
                                38        2 
  Malawi                                    
                                            
                                33        3 
  Zimbabwe                                  
                                            
                                29        4 
  Angola                                    
                                            
                                25        2 
  Antigua and Barbuda                       
                                            
                                24        3 
  Botswana                                  
                                            
                                22        1 
  Belize                                    
                                            
                                18        2 
  Burundi                                   
                                            
                                15        2 
  Curaçao                                   
                                            
                                14        1 
  Montserrat                                
                                            
                                11        1 
  Turks and Caicos                          
                                            
                                11        1 
  Nicaragua                                 
                                            
                                10        3 
  Gambia                                    
                                            
                                10        1 
  Suriname                                  
                                            
                                10        1 
  Mauritania                                
                                            
                                 7        1 
  British Virgin                            
 Islands                                    
                                 5        1 
 
Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha
Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland
Editing by Frances Kerry)
