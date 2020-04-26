Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.91 million, death toll crosses 203,000

22 Min Read

    April 26 (Reuters) - Some 2.91 million
people have been reported to be infected by
the novel coronavirus globally and 203,264
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than
210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global
spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Sunday.
    
  Countries and      Total      Total
 Territories        Cases      Deaths 
  TOTAL                                
                                       
                    2,917,013  203,264 
  United States                        
                                       
                     939,991    53,822 
  Spain                                
                                       
                     223,759    23,190 
  Italy                                
                                       
                     195,351    26,384 
  France                               
                                       
                     161,488    22,614 
  Germany                              
                                       
                     154,102     5,622 
  United Kingdom                       
                                       
                     148,377    20,319 
  Turkey                               
                                       
                     107,773     2,706 
  Iran                                 
                                       
                      90,481     5,710 
  China                                
                                       
                      82,827     4,632 
  Russia                               
                                       
                      80,949       747 
  Brazil                               
                                       
                      58,509     4,016 
  Belgium                              
                                       
                      46,134     7,094 
  Canada                               
                                       
                      45,354     2,350 
  Netherlands                          
                                       
                      37,845     4,475 
  Switzerland                          
                                       
                      29,061     1,607 
  India                                
                                       
                      26,977       826 
  Peru                                 
                                       
                      25,331       700 
  Portugal                             
                                       
                      23,864       903 
  Ecuador                              
                                       
                      22,719       576 
  Sweden                               
                                       
                      18,649     2,194 
  Ireland                              
                                       
                      18,561     1,066 
  Saudi Arabia                         
                                       
                      17,522       139 
  Israel                               
                                       
                      15,398       198 
  Austria                              
                                       
                      15,225       542 
  Japan                                
                                       
                      14,083       379 
  Mexico                               
                                       
                      13,842     1,305 
  Singapore                            
                                       
                      13,624        12 
  Chile                                
                                       
                      12,858       181 
  Pakistan                             
                                       
                      12,723       269 
  Poland                               
                                       
                      11,273       526 
  Romania                              
                                       
                      11,036       601 
  South Korea                          
                                       
                      10,728       242 
  Belarus                              
                                       
                      10,463        72 
  United Arab                          
 Emirates                              
                      10,349        76 
  Qatar                                
                                       
                      10,287        10 
  Indonesia                            
                                       
                       8,882       743 
  Ukraine                              
                                       
                       8,617       209 
  Denmark                              
                                       
                       8,575       422 
  Serbia                               
                                       
                       7,779       156 
  Philippines                          
                                       
                       7,579       501 
  Norway                               
                                       
                       7,505       193 
  Czech Republic                       
                                       
                       7,352       219 
  Australia                            
                                       
                       6,711        83 
  Dominican                            
 Republic                              
                       5,926       273 
  Malaysia                             
                                       
                       5,780        98 
  Panama                               
                                       
                       5,538       159 
  Bangladesh                           
                                       
                       5,416       145 
  Colombia                             
                                       
                       5,142       233 
  Finland                              
                                       
                       4,576       190 
  South Africa                         
                                       
                       4,361        86 
  Egypt                                
                                       
                       4,319       307 
  Morocco                              
                                       
                       4,047       160 
  Luxembourg                           
                                       
                       3,711        85 
  Argentina                            
                                       
                       3,607       185 
  Moldova                              
                                       
                       3,304        94 
  Algeria                              
                                       
                       3,256       419 
  Kuwait                               
                                       
                       3,075        20 
  Thailand                             
                                       
                       2,922        51 
  Kazakhstan                           
                                       
                       2,660        25 
  Bahrain                              
                                       
                       2,589         8 
  Greece                               
                                       
                       2,506       130 
  Hungary                              
                                       
                       2,500       272 
  Croatia                              
                                       
                       2,030        55 
  Oman                                 
                                       
                       1,998        10 
  Uzbekistan                           
                                       
                       1,865         8 
  Iceland                              
                                       
                       1,790        10 
  Iraq                                 
                                       
                       1,763        86 
  Armenia                              
                                       
                       1,746        28 
  Azerbaijan                           
                                       
                       1,645        21 
  Estonia                              
                                       
                       1,643        49 
  Cameroon                             
                                       
                       1,621        56 
  Ghana                                
                                       
                       1,550        11 
  Afghanistan                          
                                       
                       1,531        50 
  Bosnia                               
                                       
                       1,516        59 
  New Zealand                          
                                       
                       1,470        18 
  Lithuania                            
                                       
                       1,438        41 
  Slovenia                             
                                       
                       1,396        82 
  North Macedonia                      
                                       
                       1,386        61 
  Slovakia                             
                                       
                       1,379        18 
  Cuba                                 
                                       
                       1,337        43 
  Bulgaria                             
                                       
                       1,290        55 
  Nigeria                              
                                       
                       1,182        35 
  Ivory Coast                          
                                       
                       1,111        14 
  Hong Kong                            
                                       
                       1,038         4 
  Djibouti                             
                                       
                       1,008         2 
  Guinea                               
                                       
                         996         7 
  Tunisia                              
                                       
                         939        38 
  Bolivia                              
                                       
                         866        46 
  Latvia                               
                                       
                         812        12 
  Cyprus                               
                                       
                         810        14 
  Andorra                              
                                       
                         738        40 
  Kosovo                               
                                       
                         731        20 
  Albania                              
                                       
                         726        28 
  Lebanon                              
                                       
                         707        24 
  Costa Rica                           
                                       
                         693         6 
  Niger                                
                                       
                         684        27 
  Kyrgyzstan                           
                                       
                         682         8 
  Senegal                              
                                       
                         671         8 
  Burkina Faso                         
                                       
                         629        41 
  Honduras                             
                                       
                         627        59 
  Uruguay                              
                                       
                         596        16 
  San Marino                           
                                       
                         538        41 
  Channel Islands                      
                                       
                         525        35 
  Georgia                              
                                       
                         485         6 
  Guatemala                            
                                       
                         473        13 
  Sri Lanka                            
                                       
                         471         7 
  Malta                                
                                       
                         448         4 
  Jordan                               
                                       
                         444         7 
  Democratic                           
 Republic of the                       
 Congo                   442        28 
  Taiwan                               
                                       
                         429         6 
  Réunion                              
                                       
                         417       -   
  Mayotte                              
                                       
                         401         4 
  Somalia                              
                                       
                         390        18 
  Mali                                 
                                       
                         370        21 
  Kenya                                
                                       
                         343        14 
  Palestine                            
                                       
                         342         2 
  Mauritius                            
                                       
                         331         9 
  Venezuela                            
                                       
                         323        10 
  Montenegro                           
                                       
                         321         7 
  Isle of Man                          
                                       
                         308        18 
  Jamaica                              
                                       
                         305         6 
  Tanzania                             
                                       
                         300        10 
  El Salvador                          
                                       
                         298         8 
  Vietnam                              
                                       
                         270       -   
  Equatorial                           
 Guinea                                
                         258         1 
  Sudan                                
                                       
                         237        21 
  Paraguay                             
                                       
                         228         9 
  Republic of the                      
 Congo                                 
                         200         8 
  Faroe Islands                        
                                       
                         187       -   
  Rwanda                               
                                       
                         183       -   
  Maldives                             
                                       
                         177       -   
  Gabon                                
                                       
                         176         3 
  Guadeloupe                           
                                       
                         167        12 
  Martinique                           
                                       
                         163        14 
  Myanmar                              
                                       
                         146         5 
  Brunei                               
                                       
                         138         1 
  Gibraltar                            
                                       
                         136       -   
  Madagascar                           
                                       
                         124         2 
  Ethiopia                             
                                       
                         123         3 
  Cambodia                             
                                       
                         122       -   
  Liberia                              
                                       
                         120        11 
  Trinidad and                         
 Tobago                                
                         115         8 
  Bermuda                              
                                       
                         109         5 
  N. Cyprus                            
                                       
                         108         4 
  French Guiana                        
                                       
                         107       -   
  Aruba                                
                                       
                         100         2 
  Togo                                 
                                       
                          96         6 
  Monaco                               
                                       
                          94         4 
  Cape Verde                           
                                       
                          90         1 
  Zambia                               
                                       
                          88         3 
  Sierra Leone                         
                                       
                          86         3 
  Liechtenstein                        
                                       
                          82         1 
  Barbados                             
                                       
                          76         6 
  Guyana                               
                                       
                          74         8 
  Sint Marteen                         
                                       
                          73        12 
  Bahamas                              
                                       
                          72        11 
  Haiti                                
                                       
                          72         6 
  Cayman Islands                       
                                       
                          66         1 
  Libya                                
                                       
                          61         2 
  Benin                                
                                       
                          58         2 
  Eswatini                             
                                       
                          56         1 
  Guinea-Bissau                        
                                       
                          52         1 
  Syria                                
                                       
                          42         3 
  Saint Martin                         
                                       
                          38         2 
  Malawi                               
                                       
                          34         3 
  Zimbabwe                             
                                       
                          31         4 
  Angola                               
                                       
                          25         2 
  Antigua and                          
 Barbuda                               
                          24         3 
  Botswana                             
                                       
                          22         1 
  Belize                               
                                       
                          18         2 
  Burundi                              
                                       
                          15         2 
  Curaçao                              
                                       
                          14         1 
  Montserrat                           
                                       
                          11         1 
  Turks and Caicos                     
                                       
                          11         1 
  Nicaragua                            
                                       
                          10         3 
  Gambia                               
                                       
                          10         1 
  Suriname                             
                                       
                          10         1 
  Mauritania                           
                                       
                           7         1 
  British Virgin                       
 Islands                               
                           5         1 
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha
Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland
Editing by Frances Kerry)
