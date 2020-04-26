FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.91 million, death toll crosses 203,000

April 26 (Reuters) - Some 2.91 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 203,264 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Sunday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths TOTAL 2,917,013 203,264 United States 939,991 53,822 Spain 223,759 23,190 Italy 195,351 26,384 France 161,488 22,614 Germany 154,102 5,622 United Kingdom 148,377 20,319 Turkey 107,773 2,706 Iran 90,481 5,710 China 82,827 4,632 Russia 80,949 747 Brazil 58,509 4,016 Belgium 46,134 7,094 Canada 45,354 2,350 Netherlands 37,845 4,475 Switzerland 29,061 1,607 India 26,977 826 Peru 25,331 700 Portugal 23,864 903 Ecuador 22,719 576 Sweden 18,649 2,194 Ireland 18,561 1,066 Saudi Arabia 17,522 139 Israel 15,398 198 Austria 15,225 542 Japan 14,083 379 Mexico 13,842 1,305 Singapore 13,624 12 Chile 12,858 181 Pakistan 12,723 269 Poland 11,273 526 Romania 11,036 601 South Korea 10,728 242 Belarus 10,463 72 United Arab Emirates 10,349 76 Qatar 10,287 10 Indonesia 8,882 743 Ukraine 8,617 209 Denmark 8,575 422 Serbia 7,779 156 Philippines 7,579 501 Norway 7,505 193 Czech Republic 7,352 219 Australia 6,711 83 Dominican Republic 5,926 273 Malaysia 5,780 98 Panama 5,538 159 Bangladesh 5,416 145 Colombia 5,142 233 Finland 4,576 190 South Africa 4,361 86 Egypt 4,319 307 Morocco 4,047 160 Luxembourg 3,711 85 Argentina 3,607 185 Moldova 3,304 94 Algeria 3,256 419 Kuwait 3,075 20 Thailand 2,922 51 Kazakhstan 2,660 25 Bahrain 2,589 8 Greece 2,506 130 Hungary 2,500 272 Croatia 2,030 55 Oman 1,998 10 Uzbekistan 1,865 8 Iceland 1,790 10 Iraq 1,763 86 Armenia 1,746 28 Azerbaijan 1,645 21 Estonia 1,643 49 Cameroon 1,621 56 Ghana 1,550 11 Afghanistan 1,531 50 Bosnia 1,516 59 New Zealand 1,470 18 Lithuania 1,438 41 Slovenia 1,396 82 North Macedonia 1,386 61 Slovakia 1,379 18 Cuba 1,337 43 Bulgaria 1,290 55 Nigeria 1,182 35 Ivory Coast 1,111 14 Hong Kong 1,038 4 Djibouti 1,008 2 Guinea 996 7 Tunisia 939 38 Bolivia 866 46 Latvia 812 12 Cyprus 810 14 Andorra 738 40 Kosovo 731 20 Albania 726 28 Lebanon 707 24 Costa Rica 693 6 Niger 684 27 Kyrgyzstan 682 8 Senegal 671 8 Burkina Faso 629 41 Honduras 627 59 Uruguay 596 16 San Marino 538 41 Channel Islands 525 35 Georgia 485 6 Guatemala 473 13 Sri Lanka 471 7 Malta 448 4 Jordan 444 7 Democratic Republic of the Congo 442 28 Taiwan 429 6 Réunion 417 - Mayotte 401 4 Somalia 390 18 Mali 370 21 Kenya 343 14 Palestine 342 2 Mauritius 331 9 Venezuela 323 10 Montenegro 321 7 Isle of Man 308 18 Jamaica 305 6 Tanzania 300 10 El Salvador 298 8 Vietnam 270 - Equatorial Guinea 258 1 Sudan 237 21 Paraguay 228 9 Republic of the Congo 200 8 Faroe Islands 187 - Rwanda 183 - Maldives 177 - Gabon 176 3 Guadeloupe 167 12 Martinique 163 14 Myanmar 146 5 Brunei 138 1 Gibraltar 136 - Madagascar 124 2 Ethiopia 123 3 Cambodia 122 - Liberia 120 11 Trinidad and Tobago 115 8 Bermuda 109 5 N. Cyprus 108 4 French Guiana 107 - Aruba 100 2 Togo 96 6 Monaco 94 4 Cape Verde 90 1 Zambia 88 3 Sierra Leone 86 3 Liechtenstein 82 1 Barbados 76 6 Guyana 74 8 Sint Marteen 73 12 Bahamas 72 11 Haiti 72 6 Cayman Islands 66 1 Libya 61 2 Benin 58 2 Eswatini 56 1 Guinea-Bissau 52 1 Syria 42 3 Saint Martin 38 2 Malawi 34 3 Zimbabwe 31 4 Angola 25 2 Antigua and Barbuda 24 3 Botswana 22 1 Belize 18 2 Burundi 15 2 Curaçao 14 1 Montserrat 11 1 Turks and Caicos 11 1 Nicaragua 10 3 Gambia 10 1 Suriname 10 1 Mauritania 7 1 British Virgin Islands 5 1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland Editing by Frances Kerry)