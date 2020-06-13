Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 7.66 million, death toll at 424,757

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 13 (Reuters) - More than 7.66 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
424,757​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         114,503        2,056,700       3.5
 Brazil                41,828         828,810         2
 Russia                6,715          511,423         0.46
 India                 8,498          297,535         0.06
 United Kingdom        41,481         292,950         6.24
 Spain                 27,136         261,063         5.8
 Italy                 34,223         236,305         5.66
 Peru                  6,308          220,749         1.97
 France                29,374         193,090         4.39
 Germany               8,744          185,878         1.05
 Iran                  8,659          182,525         1.06
 Turkey                4,778          175,218         0.58
 Chile                 2,870          160,846         1.53
 Mexico                16,448         139,196         1.3
 Pakistan              2,463          125,933         0.12
 Saudi Arabia          893            119,942         0.26
 Canada                8,049          97,943          2.17
 Mainland China        4,634          83,065          0.03
 Bangladesh            1,095          81,523          0.07
 Qatar                 70             76,588          0.25
 Belgium               9,646          59,819          8.44
 South Africa          1,210          58,569          0.21
 Belarus               298            52,520          0.31
 Sweden                4,854          49,684          4.77
 Netherlands           6,053          48,461          3.51
 Colombia              1,545          46,858          0.31
 Ecuador               3,828          45,778          2.24
 United Arab Emirates  287            41,499          0.3
 Singapore             25             39,850          0.04
 Egypt                 1,342          39,726          0.14
 Indonesia             2,048          36,406          0.08
 Portugal              1,505          36,180          1.46
 Kuwait                285            34,952          0.69
 Switzerland           1,677          31,063          1.97
 Ukraine               870            29,753          0.19
 Argentina             785            28,764          0.18
 Poland                1,222          28,577          0.32
 Ireland               1,705          25,250          3.5
 Philippines           1,052          24,787          0.1
 Afghanistan           446            23,546          0.12
 Dominican Republic    568            22,008          0.53
 Romania               1,380          21,404          0.71
 Oman                  96             21,071          0.2
 Panama                421            19,211          1.01
 Israel                300            18,701          0.34
 Japan                 938            18,116          0.07
 Iraq                  496            17,770          0.13
 Bahrain               36             17,269          0.23
 Austria               675            16,972          0.76
 Bolivia               559            16,929          0.49
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below