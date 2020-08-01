FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases hit 17.71 million, deaths at 680,146

By Lynx Insight Service WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - More than 17.71 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 680,146​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 153,888 4,578,778 4.71 Brazil 92,475 2,662,485 4.41 India 36,511 1,695,988 0.27 Russia 13,963 839,981 0.97 South Africa 8,005 493,183 1.39 Mexico 46,688 424,637 3.7 Peru 19,217 414,735 6.01 Chile 9,533 357,646 5.09 United Kingdom 46,119 333,805 6.94 Iran 16,766 306,752 2.05 Spain 28,445 306,376 6.08 Colombia 10,105 295,508 2.04 Pakistan 5,951 278,305 0.28 Saudi Arabia 2,866 277,478 0.85 Italy 35,141 247,537 5.82 Bangladesh 3,132 239,860 0.19 Turkey 5,691 231,869 0.69 France 30,238 219,960 4.51 Germany 9,114 208,767 1.1 Argentina 3,543 191,302 0.8 Iraq 4,741 126,704 1.23 Canada 8,935 116,313 2.41 Qatar 174 110,911 0.63 Indonesia 5,193 109,936 0.19 Philippines 2,039 98,232 0.19 Egypt 4,774 94,078 0.49 Kazakhstan 793 90,367 0.43 Ecuador 5,736 86,232 3.36 Mainland China 4,634 84,337 0.03 Sweden 5,743 80,422 5.64 Oman 421 79,159 0.87 Bolivia 2,977 76,789 2.62 Dominican Republic 1,170 71,415 1.1 Israel 509 70,582 0.57 Ukraine 1,693 69,884 0.38 Belgium 9,840 68,006 8.61 Belarus 559 67,808 0.59 Kuwait 447 67,448 1.08 Panama 1,421 65,256 3.4 United Arab Emirates 351 60,760 0.36 Netherlands 6,147 54,301 3.57 Singapore 27 52,513 0.05 Portugal 1,735 51,072 1.69 Romania 2,343 50,886 1.2 Guatemala 1,924 49,789 1.12 Poland 1,716 45,688 0.45 Nigeria 878 43,151 0.04 Honduras 1,337 42,014 1.39 Bahrain 146 40,982 0.93 Japan 1,026 38,636 0.08 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT. (Editing by Paul Simao)