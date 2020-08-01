Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases hit 17.71 million, deaths at 680,146

    WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - More than 17.71 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 680,146​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China last
December.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         153,888        4,578,778       4.71
 Brazil                92,475         2,662,485       4.41
 India                 36,511         1,695,988       0.27
 Russia                13,963         839,981         0.97
 South Africa          8,005          493,183         1.39
 Mexico                46,688         424,637         3.7
 Peru                  19,217         414,735         6.01
 Chile                 9,533          357,646         5.09
 United Kingdom        46,119         333,805         6.94
 Iran                  16,766         306,752         2.05
 Spain                 28,445         306,376         6.08
 Colombia              10,105         295,508         2.04
 Pakistan              5,951          278,305         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          2,866          277,478         0.85
 Italy                 35,141         247,537         5.82
 Bangladesh            3,132          239,860         0.19
 Turkey                5,691          231,869         0.69
 France                30,238         219,960         4.51
 Germany               9,114          208,767         1.1
 Argentina             3,543          191,302         0.8
 Iraq                  4,741          126,704         1.23
 Canada                8,935          116,313         2.41
 Qatar                 174            110,911         0.63
 Indonesia             5,193          109,936         0.19
 Philippines           2,039          98,232          0.19
 Egypt                 4,774          94,078          0.49
 Kazakhstan            793            90,367          0.43
 Ecuador               5,736          86,232          3.36
 Mainland China        4,634          84,337          0.03
 Sweden                5,743          80,422          5.64
 Oman                  421            79,159          0.87
 Bolivia               2,977          76,789          2.62
 Dominican Republic    1,170          71,415          1.1
 Israel                509            70,582          0.57
 Ukraine               1,693          69,884          0.38
 Belgium               9,840          68,006          8.61
 Belarus               559            67,808          0.59
 Kuwait                447            67,448          1.08
 Panama                1,421          65,256          3.4
 United Arab Emirates  351            60,760          0.36
 Netherlands           6,147          54,301          3.57
 Singapore             27             52,513          0.05
 Portugal              1,735          51,072          1.69
 Romania               2,343          50,886          1.2
 Guatemala             1,924          49,789          1.12
 Poland                1,716          45,688          0.45
 Nigeria               878            43,151          0.04
 Honduras              1,337          42,014          1.39
 Bahrain               146            40,982          0.93
 Japan                 1,026          38,636          0.08
