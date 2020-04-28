FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3 million, death toll crosses 210,000

April 28 (Reuters) - Some 3.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 210,263 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Tuesday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths United States 993,532 56,201 Spain 227,319 23,521 Italy 199,414 26,977 France 165,842 23,293 United Kingdom 157,149 21,092 Germany 156,232 5,842 Turkey 110,130 2,805 Iran 91,472 5,806 Russia 87,147 794 Mainland China 82,836 4,633 Brazil 63,100 4,543 Canada 47,327 2,617 Belgium 46,687 7,207 Netherlands 38,245 4,518 Switzerland 29,164 1,641 Peru 28,699 782 India 28,380 872 Portugal 24,027 928 Ecuador 23,240 663 Ireland 19,648 1,102 Sweden 18,926 2,274 Saudi Arabia 18,811 139 Mexico 15,529 1,351 Israel 15,466 202 Austria 15,256 549 Singapore 14,423 12 Japan 14,235 407 Pakistan 13,915 281 Chile 13,813 198 Poland 11,902 562 Romania 11,339 646 Belarus 11,289 75 Qatar 11,244 10 South Korea 10,752 243 United Arab 10,349 76 Emirates Indonesia 9,096 765 Ukraine 9,009 220 Denmark 8,698 427 Serbia 8,275 162 Philippines 7,777 511 Norway 7,533 193 Czech Republic 7,431 222 Australia 6,725 84 Dominican 6,293 282 Republic Panama 6,021 165 Bangladesh 5,913 152 Malaysia 5,820 99 Colombia 5,597 253 South Africa 4,793 87 Egypt 4,782 317 Finland 4,695 193 Morocco 4,120 162 Argentina 3,892 192 Luxembourg 3,729 88 Algeria 3,517 432 Moldova 3,481 102 Kuwait 3,288 22 Thailand 2,931 52 Kazakhstan 2,791 25 Bahrain 2,708 8 Hungary 2,583 280 Greece 2,534 136 Oman 2,049 10 Croatia 2,039 59 Uzbekistan 1,887 8 Iraq 1,820 87 Armenia 1,808 29 Iceland 1,792 10 Afghanistan 1,703 57 Estonia 1,647 50 Azerbaijan 1,645 21 Cameroon 1,621 56 Bosnia 1,565 60 Ghana 1,550 11 New Zealand 1,472 19 Lithuania 1,449 41 Slovenia 1,402 83 North Macedonia 1,399 63 Cuba 1,389 56 Slovakia 1,381 18 Bulgaria 1,363 58 Nigeria 1,273 40 Guinea 1,163 7 Ivory Coast 1,150 14 Hong Kong 1,038 4 Djibouti 1,035 2 Tunisia 967 39 Bolivia 950 50 Latvia 818 13 Cyprus 817 14 Kosovo 763 21 Andorra 743 40 Senegal 736 9 Albania 736 28 Lebanon 710 24 Niger 696 29 Kyrgyzstan 695 8 Costa Rica 695 6 Honduras 661 61 Burkina Faso 632 42 Uruguay 620 16 Sri Lanka 567 7 San Marino 538 41 Channel Islands 531 36 Guatemala 500 15 Georgia 496 6 Democratic 459 28 Republic of the Congo Malta 450 4 Jordan 447 7 Somalia 436 32 Taiwan 429 6 Réunion 417 0 Mali 408 23 Mayotte 401 4 Kenya 363 14 Jamaica 350 6 Palestinian 342 2 Territories Mauritius 332 9 Venezuela 325 10 El Salvador 323 8 Montenegro 321 7 Isle of Man 308 20 Tanzania 300 10 Sudan 275 21 Vietnam 270 0 Equatorial Guinea 258 1 Paraguay 228 9 Maldives 214 0 Republic of the 200 8 Congo Rwanda 191 0 Faroe Islands 187 0 Gabon 176 3 Guadeloupe 167 12 Martinique 163 14 Myanmar 146 5 Gibraltar 141 0 Brunei 138 1 Madagascar 128 2 Ethiopia 124 3 Liberia 124 12 Cambodia 122 0 Trinidad and 116 8 Tobago Bermuda 109 6 N. Cyprus 108 4 French Guiana 107 0 Cape Verde 106 1 Aruba 100 2 Togo 99 6 Monaco 95 4 Sierra Leone 93 4 Zambia 88 3 Liechtenstein 82 1 Bahamas 80 11 Barbados 76 6 Haiti 76 6 Sint Marteen 74 13 Guyana 74 8 Cayman Islands 66 1 Benin 64 1 Libya 61 2 Eswatini 59 1 Guinea-Bissau 53 1 Syria 43 3 Saint Martin 38 2 Malawi 34 3 Zimbabwe 32 4 Angola 26 2 Antigua and 24 3 Barbuda Botswana 22 1 Belize 18 2 Burundi 15 2 Curaçao 14 1 Nicaragua 13 3 Montserrat 11 1 Turks and Caicos 11 1 Gambia 10 1 Suriname 10 1 Mauritania 7 1 British Virgin 5 1 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry and Tomasz Janowski)