March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3 million, death toll crosses 210,000

8 Min Read

    April 28 (Reuters) - Some 3.03
million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 210,263 have died,
according to a Reuters tally. Infections
have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global
spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT
on Tuesday. 
 Countries and      Total      Total
 Territories        Cases      Deaths
 United States      993,532    56,201
 Spain              227,319    23,521
 Italy              199,414    26,977
 France             165,842    23,293
 United Kingdom     157,149    21,092
 Germany            156,232    5,842
 Turkey             110,130    2,805
 Iran               91,472     5,806
 Russia             87,147     794
 Mainland China     82,836     4,633
 Brazil             63,100     4,543
 Canada             47,327     2,617
 Belgium            46,687     7,207
 Netherlands        38,245     4,518
 Switzerland        29,164     1,641
 Peru               28,699     782
 India              28,380     872
 Portugal           24,027     928
 Ecuador            23,240     663
 Ireland            19,648     1,102
 Sweden             18,926     2,274
 Saudi Arabia       18,811     139
 Mexico             15,529     1,351
 Israel             15,466     202
 Austria            15,256     549
 Singapore          14,423     12
 Japan              14,235     407
 Pakistan           13,915     281
 Chile              13,813     198
 Poland             11,902     562
 Romania            11,339     646
 Belarus            11,289     75
 Qatar              11,244     10
 South Korea        10,752     243
 United Arab        10,349     76
 Emirates                      
 Indonesia          9,096      765
 Ukraine            9,009      220
 Denmark            8,698      427
 Serbia             8,275      162
 Philippines        7,777      511
 Norway             7,533      193
 Czech Republic     7,431      222
 Australia          6,725      84
 Dominican          6,293      282
 Republic                      
 Panama             6,021      165
 Bangladesh         5,913      152
 Malaysia           5,820      99
 Colombia           5,597      253
 South Africa       4,793      87
 Egypt              4,782      317
 Finland            4,695      193
 Morocco            4,120      162
 Argentina          3,892      192
 Luxembourg         3,729      88
 Algeria            3,517      432
 Moldova            3,481      102
 Kuwait             3,288      22
 Thailand           2,931      52
 Kazakhstan         2,791      25
 Bahrain            2,708      8
 Hungary            2,583      280
 Greece             2,534      136
 Oman               2,049      10
 Croatia            2,039      59
 Uzbekistan         1,887      8
 Iraq               1,820      87
 Armenia            1,808      29
 Iceland            1,792      10
 Afghanistan        1,703      57
 Estonia            1,647      50
 Azerbaijan         1,645      21
 Cameroon           1,621      56
 Bosnia             1,565      60
 Ghana              1,550      11
 New Zealand        1,472      19
 Lithuania          1,449      41
 Slovenia           1,402      83
 North Macedonia    1,399      63
 Cuba               1,389      56
 Slovakia           1,381      18
 Bulgaria           1,363      58
 Nigeria            1,273      40
 Guinea             1,163      7
 Ivory Coast        1,150      14
 Hong Kong          1,038      4
 Djibouti           1,035      2
 Tunisia            967        39
 Bolivia            950        50
 Latvia             818        13
 Cyprus             817        14
 Kosovo             763        21
 Andorra            743        40
 Senegal            736        9
 Albania            736        28
 Lebanon            710        24
 Niger              696        29
 Kyrgyzstan         695        8
 Costa Rica         695        6
 Honduras           661        61
 Burkina Faso       632        42
 Uruguay            620        16
 Sri Lanka          567        7
 San Marino         538        41
 Channel Islands    531        36
 Guatemala          500        15
 Georgia            496        6
 Democratic         459        28
 Republic of the               
 Congo                         
 Malta              450        4
 Jordan             447        7
 Somalia            436        32
 Taiwan             429        6
 Réunion            417        0
 Mali               408        23
 Mayotte            401        4
 Kenya              363        14
 Jamaica            350        6
 Palestinian        342        2
 Territories                   
 Mauritius          332        9
 Venezuela          325        10
 El Salvador        323        8
 Montenegro         321        7
 Isle of Man        308        20
 Tanzania           300        10
 Sudan              275        21
 Vietnam            270        0
 Equatorial Guinea  258        1
 Paraguay           228        9
 Maldives           214        0
 Republic of the    200        8
 Congo                         
 Rwanda             191        0
 Faroe Islands      187        0
 Gabon              176        3
 Guadeloupe         167        12
 Martinique         163        14
 Myanmar            146        5
 Gibraltar          141        0
 Brunei             138        1
 Madagascar         128        2
 Ethiopia           124        3
 Liberia            124        12
 Cambodia           122        0
 Trinidad and       116        8
 Tobago                        
 Bermuda            109        6
 N. Cyprus          108        4
 French Guiana      107        0
 Cape Verde         106        1
 Aruba              100        2
 Togo               99         6
 Monaco             95         4
 Sierra Leone       93         4
 Zambia             88         3
 Liechtenstein      82         1
 Bahamas            80         11
 Barbados           76         6
 Haiti              76         6
 Sint Marteen       74         13
 Guyana             74         8
 Cayman Islands     66         1
 Benin              64         1
 Libya              61         2
 Eswatini           59         1
 Guinea-Bissau      53         1
 Syria              43         3
 Saint Martin       38         2
 Malawi             34         3
 Zimbabwe           32         4
 Angola             26         2
 Antigua and        24         3
 Barbuda                       
 Botswana           22         1
 Belize             18         2
 Burundi            15         2
 Curaçao            14         1
 Nicaragua          13         3
 Montserrat         11         1
 Turks and Caicos   11         1
 Gambia             10         1
 Suriname           10         1
 Mauritania         7          1
 British Virgin     5          1
 Islands                       
  
Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries and
government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry and Tomasz
Janowski)
