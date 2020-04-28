Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3 million, death toll crosses 211,300

10 Min Read

    April 28 (Reuters) - Some 3.05 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 211,376 have died,
according to a Reuters tally. Infections have
been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified
in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases as of 1400 GMT on Tuesday. 
    
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES  TOTAL       TOTAL
                            DEATHS      CASES
 United States                  56,201    993,532
 Spain                          23,822    228,627
 Italy                          26,977    199,414
 France                         23,293    165,842
 United Kingdom                 21,092    157,149
 Germany                         5,845    156,247
 Turkey                          2,805    110,130
 Russia                            867     93,558
 Iran                            5,877     92,584
 China                           4,633     82,836
 Brazil                          4,543     63,100
 Belgium                         7,331     47,334
 Canada                          2,617     47,327
 Netherlands                     4,566     38,416
 India                             934     29,435
 Switzerland                     1,678     29,264
 Peru                              782     28,699
 Portugal                          948     24,322
 Ecuador                           663     23,240
 Saudi Arabia                      152     20,077
 Ireland                         1,102     19,648
 Sweden                          2,355     19,621
 Israel                            208     15,589
 Mexico                          1,434     15,529
 Austria                           569     15,277
 Singapore                          12     14,951
 Japan                             407     14,572
 Pakistan                          301     14,079
 Chile                             198     13,813
 Belarus                            79     12,208
 Poland                            570     12,089
 Qatar                              10     11,921
 Romania                           650     11,616
 United Arab Emirates               89     11,380
 South Korea                       244     10,752
 Indonesia                         773      9,511
 Ukraine                           239      9,410
 Denmark                           434      8,851
 Serbia                            162      8,275
 Philippines                       530      7,958
 Norway                            195      7,605
 Czech Republic                    223      7,449
 Australia                          84      6,725
 Bangladesh                        155      6,462
 Dominican Republic                282      6,293
 Panama                            167      6,021
 Malaysia                          100      5,851
 Colombia                          253      5,597
 South Africa                       90      4,793
 Egypt                             317      4,782
 Finland                           193      4,695
 Morocco                           163      4,246
 Argentina                         192      3,892
 Luxembourg                         88      3,729
 Algeria                           432      3,517
 Moldova                           103      3,481
 Kuwait                             23      3,288
 Kazakhstan                         25      2,982
 Thailand                           54      2,938
 Bahrain                             8      2,708
 Hungary                           291      2,649
 Greece                            136      2,534
 Oman                               10      2,131
 Croatia                            63      2,047
 Uzbekistan                          8      1,939
 Armenia                            30      1,867
 Afghanistan                        58      1,828
 Iraq                               87      1,820
 Iceland                            10      1,795
 Estonia                            50      1,660
 Azerbaijan                         21      1,645
 Cameroon                           56      1,621
 Bosnia                             63      1,585
 Ghana                              11      1,550
 New Zealand                        19      1,472
 Lithuania                          44      1,454
 Slovenia                           86      1,408
 North Macedonia                    71      1,399
 Cuba                               56      1,389
 Bulgaria                           58      1,387
 Slovakia                           20      1,384
 Nigeria                            40      1,337
 Ivory Coast                        14      1,164
 Guinea                              7      1,163
 Hong Kong                           4      1,038
 Djibouti                            2      1,035
 Bolivia                            53      1,014
 Tunisia                            39        967
 Kosovo                             22        870
 Latvia                             13        836
 Cyprus                             14        817
 Albania                            30        750
 Andorra                            40        743
 Senegal                             9        736
 Lebanon                            24        717
 Kyrgyzstan                          8        708
 Honduras                           64        702
 Niger                              29        696
 Costa Rica                          6        695
 Burkina Faso                       42        632
 Uruguay                            16        620
 Sri Lanka                           7        592
 San Marino                         41        553
 Channel Islands                    36        531
 Guatemala                          15        530
 Georgia                             6        511
 Democratic Republic of             30        471
 the Congo                              
 Malta                               4        458
 Jordan                              7        449
 Somalia                            32        436
 Taiwan                              6        429
 Réunion                             0        417
 Mali                               23        408
 Mayotte                             4        401
 Kenya                              14        374
 Jamaica                             6        364
 El Salvador                         8        345
 Palestinian territories             2        342
 Mauritius                           9        334
 Venezuela                          10        325
 Montenegro                          7        321
 Isle of Man                        20        308
 Tanzania                           10        300
 Sudan                              21        275
 Vietnam                             0        270
 Equatorial Guinea                   1        258
 Maldives                            0        228
 Paraguay                            9        228
 Republic of the Congo               8        207
 Rwanda                              0        191
 Faroe Islands                       0        187
 Gabon                               3        176
 Guadeloupe                         12        167
 Martinique                         14        163
 Myanmar                             5        146
 Gibraltar                           0        141
 Brunei                              1        138
 Liberia                            16        133
 Madagascar                          2        128
 Ethiopia                            3        126
 French Guiana                       0        124
 Cambodia                            0        122
 Trinidad and Tobago                 8        116
 Bermuda                             6        110
 N. Cyprus                           4        108
 Cape Verde                          1        106
 Aruba                               2        100
 Togo                                6         99
 Monaco                              4         95
 Sierra Leone                        4         93
 Zambia                              3         88
 Liechtenstein                       1         82
 Bahamas                            11         80
 Barbados                            6         76
 Haiti                               6         76
 Guyana                              8         74
 Sint Marteen                       13         74
 Guinea-Bissau                       1         73
 Cayman Islands                      1         66
 Eswatini                            1         65
 Benin                               1         64
 Libya                               2         61
 Syria                               3         43
 Saint Martin                        2         38
 Malawi                              3         36
 Zimbabwe                            4         32
 Angola                              2         27
 Antigua and Barbuda                 3         24
 Botswana                            1         22
 Belize                              2         18
 Burundi                             2         15
 Curaçao                             1         14
 Nicaragua                           3         13
 Montserrat                          1         11
 Turks and Caicos                    1         11
 Gambia                              1         10
 Suriname                            1         10
 Mauritania                          1          7
 British Virgin Islands              1          5
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander
and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry, Tomasz Janowski and
Maju Samuel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below