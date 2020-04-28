FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3 million, death toll crosses 211,300

April 28 (Reuters) - Some 3.05 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 211,376 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Tuesday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 56,201 993,532 Spain 23,822 228,627 Italy 26,977 199,414 France 23,293 165,842 United Kingdom 21,092 157,149 Germany 5,845 156,247 Turkey 2,805 110,130 Russia 867 93,558 Iran 5,877 92,584 China 4,633 82,836 Brazil 4,543 63,100 Belgium 7,331 47,334 Canada 2,617 47,327 Netherlands 4,566 38,416 India 934 29,435 Switzerland 1,678 29,264 Peru 782 28,699 Portugal 948 24,322 Ecuador 663 23,240 Saudi Arabia 152 20,077 Ireland 1,102 19,648 Sweden 2,355 19,621 Israel 208 15,589 Mexico 1,434 15,529 Austria 569 15,277 Singapore 12 14,951 Japan 407 14,572 Pakistan 301 14,079 Chile 198 13,813 Belarus 79 12,208 Poland 570 12,089 Qatar 10 11,921 Romania 650 11,616 United Arab Emirates 89 11,380 South Korea 244 10,752 Indonesia 773 9,511 Ukraine 239 9,410 Denmark 434 8,851 Serbia 162 8,275 Philippines 530 7,958 Norway 195 7,605 Czech Republic 223 7,449 Australia 84 6,725 Bangladesh 155 6,462 Dominican Republic 282 6,293 Panama 167 6,021 Malaysia 100 5,851 Colombia 253 5,597 South Africa 90 4,793 Egypt 317 4,782 Finland 193 4,695 Morocco 163 4,246 Argentina 192 3,892 Luxembourg 88 3,729 Algeria 432 3,517 Moldova 103 3,481 Kuwait 23 3,288 Kazakhstan 25 2,982 Thailand 54 2,938 Bahrain 8 2,708 Hungary 291 2,649 Greece 136 2,534 Oman 10 2,131 Croatia 63 2,047 Uzbekistan 8 1,939 Armenia 30 1,867 Afghanistan 58 1,828 Iraq 87 1,820 Iceland 10 1,795 Estonia 50 1,660 Azerbaijan 21 1,645 Cameroon 56 1,621 Bosnia 63 1,585 Ghana 11 1,550 New Zealand 19 1,472 Lithuania 44 1,454 Slovenia 86 1,408 North Macedonia 71 1,399 Cuba 56 1,389 Bulgaria 58 1,387 Slovakia 20 1,384 Nigeria 40 1,337 Ivory Coast 14 1,164 Guinea 7 1,163 Hong Kong 4 1,038 Djibouti 2 1,035 Bolivia 53 1,014 Tunisia 39 967 Kosovo 22 870 Latvia 13 836 Cyprus 14 817 Albania 30 750 Andorra 40 743 Senegal 9 736 Lebanon 24 717 Kyrgyzstan 8 708 Honduras 64 702 Niger 29 696 Costa Rica 6 695 Burkina Faso 42 632 Uruguay 16 620 Sri Lanka 7 592 San Marino 41 553 Channel Islands 36 531 Guatemala 15 530 Georgia 6 511 Democratic Republic of 30 471 the Congo Malta 4 458 Jordan 7 449 Somalia 32 436 Taiwan 6 429 Réunion 0 417 Mali 23 408 Mayotte 4 401 Kenya 14 374 Jamaica 6 364 El Salvador 8 345 Palestinian territories 2 342 Mauritius 9 334 Venezuela 10 325 Montenegro 7 321 Isle of Man 20 308 Tanzania 10 300 Sudan 21 275 Vietnam 0 270 Equatorial Guinea 1 258 Maldives 0 228 Paraguay 9 228 Republic of the Congo 8 207 Rwanda 0 191 Faroe Islands 0 187 Gabon 3 176 Guadeloupe 12 167 Martinique 14 163 Myanmar 5 146 Gibraltar 0 141 Brunei 1 138 Liberia 16 133 Madagascar 2 128 Ethiopia 3 126 French Guiana 0 124 Cambodia 0 122 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Bermuda 6 110 N. Cyprus 4 108 Cape Verde 1 106 Aruba 2 100 Togo 6 99 Monaco 4 95 Sierra Leone 4 93 Zambia 3 88 Liechtenstein 1 82 Bahamas 11 80 Barbados 6 76 Haiti 6 76 Guyana 8 74 Sint Marteen 13 74 Guinea-Bissau 1 73 Cayman Islands 1 66 Eswatini 1 65 Benin 1 64 Libya 2 61 Syria 3 43 Saint Martin 2 38 Malawi 3 36 Zimbabwe 4 32 Angola 2 27 Antigua and Barbuda 3 24 Botswana 1 22 Belize 2 18 Burundi 2 15 Curaçao 1 14 Nicaragua 3 13 Montserrat 1 11 Turks and Caicos 1 11 Gambia 1 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 7 British Virgin Islands 1 5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry, Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)