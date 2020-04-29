Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.1 million, death toll crosses 216,600

    April 29 (Reuters) - More than 3.11 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 216,667 have died, according to a Reuters
tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external
browser.
    The following table lists countries that have reported
deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT
on Wednesday. 

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES          TOTAL       TOTAL
                                    DEATHS      CASES
 United States                          58,605   1,019,167
 Spain                                  23,822     228,627
 Italy                                  27,359     201,505
 France                                 23,660     168,935
 United Kingdom                         21,678     161,145
 Germany                                 6,126     157,548
 Turkey                                  2,805     114,653
 Russia                                    867      93,558
 Iran                                    5,877      92,584
 China                                   4,633      82,858
 Brazil                                  5,017      71,886
 Canada                                  2,766      49,025
 Belgium                                 7,331      47,334
 Netherlands                             4,566      38,416
 Peru                                      854      31,190
 India                                     934      29,974
 Switzerland                             1,678      29,264
 Portugal                                  948      24,322
 Ecuador                                   871      24,258
 Saudi Arabia                              152      20,077
 Ireland                                 1,159      19,877
 Sweden                                  2,355      19,621
 Mexico                                  1,569      16,752
 Pakistan                                  301      16,612
 Israel                                    208      15,589
 Austria                                   569      15,314
 Singapore                                  12      14,951
 Japan                                     407      14,572
 Chile                                     207      14,365
 Poland                                    596      12,218
 Belarus                                    79      12,208
 Qatar                                      10      11,921
 Romania                                   663      11,616
 United Arab Emirates                       89      11,380
 South Korea                               244      10,752
 Indonesia                                 773       9,511
 Ukraine                                   239       9,410
 Denmark                                   434       8,851
 Serbia                                    168       8,497
 Philippines                               530       7,958
 Norway                                    195       7,605
 Czech Republic                            225       7,468
 Australia                                  89       6,741
 Bangladesh                                155       6,462
 Dominican Republic                        286       6,416
 Panama                                    167       6,021
 Colombia                                  269       5,949
 Malaysia                                  100       5,851
 Egypt                                     359       5,042
 South Africa                               93       4,996
 Finland                                   199       4,740
 Morocco                                   165       4,252
 Argentina                                 197       4,127
 Luxembourg                                 89       3,741
 Algeria                                   437       3,649
 Moldova                                   107       3,638
 Kuwait                                     23       3,288
 Kazakhstan                                 25       2,982
 Thailand                                   54       2,938
 Bahrain                                     8       2,810
 Hungary                                   291       2,649
 Greece                                    138       2,566
 Oman                                       10       2,131
 Croatia                                    63       2,047
 Uzbekistan                                  8       1,939
 Armenia                                    30       1,867
 Afghanistan                                58       1,828
 Iraq                                       87       1,820
 Iceland                                    10       1,795
 Azerbaijan                                 22       1,678
 Ghana                                      16       1,671
 Estonia                                    50       1,660
 Cameroon                                   56       1,621
 Bosnia                                     63       1,585
 Nigeria                                    44       1,532
 New Zealand                                19       1,472
 Lithuania                                  44       1,438
 Cuba                                       58       1,437
 North Macedonia                            71       1,421
 Slovenia                                   86       1,408
 Bulgaria                                   58       1,399
 Slovakia                                   20       1,384
 Guinea                                      7       1,240
 Ivory Coast                                14       1,164
 Djibouti                                    2       1,072
 Hong Kong                                   4       1,038
 Bolivia                                    53       1,014
 Tunisia                                    40         975
 Kosovo                                     22         870
 Latvia                                     13         836
 Senegal                                     9         823
 Cyprus                                     14         817
 Albania                                    30         750
 Andorra                                    41         743
 Lebanon                                    24         717
 Niger                                      31         709
 Kyrgyzstan                                  8         708
 Honduras                                   64         706
 Costa Rica                                  6         705
 Burkina Faso                               42         632
 Uruguay                                    16         625
 Sri Lanka                                   7         592
 San Marino                                 41         553
 Channel Islands                            37         531
 Guatemala                                  15         530
 Somalia                                    32         528
 Georgia                                     6         511
 Democratic Republic of the Congo           30         471
 Mayotte                                     4         460
 Malta                                       4         458
 Jordan                                      7         449
 Taiwan                                      6         429
 Mali                                       24         424
 Réunion                                     0         418
 Kenya                                      14         374
 Jamaica                                     7         364
 El Salvador                                 8         345
 Palestinian Territories                     2         342
 Mauritius                                   9         334
 Venezuela                                  10         325
 Montenegro                                  7         321
 Isle of Man                                21         309
 Tanzania                                   10         300
 Sudan                                      22         275
 Vietnam                                     0         270
 Equatorial Guinea                           1         258
 Paraguay                                    9         228
 Maldives                                    0         228
 Rwanda                                      0         212
 Republic of the Congo                       8         207
 Faroe Islands                               0         187
 Gabon                                       3         176
 Guadeloupe                                 12         167
 Martinique                                 14         163
 Myanmar                                     5         146
 Gibraltar                                   0         141
 Brunei                                      1         138
 Liberia                                    16         133
 Madagascar                                  2         128
 Ethiopia                                    3         126
 French Guiana                               1         124
 Cambodia                                    0         122
 Trinidad and Tobago                         8         116
 Bermuda                                     6         110
 N. Cyprus                                   4         108
 Cape Verde                                  1         106
 Aruba                                       2         100
 Togo                                        6          99
 Sierra Leone                                4          99
 Monaco                                      4          95
 Zambia                                      3          89
 Liechtenstein                               1          82
 Bahamas                                    11          80
 Barbados                                    6          76
 Haiti                                       6          76
 Sint Marteen                               13          74
 Guyana                                      8          74
 Guinea-Bissau                               1          73
 Eswatini                                    1          71
 Cayman Islands                              1          66
 Benin                                       1          64
 Libya                                       2          61
 Chad                                        2          52
 Syria                                       3          43
 Saint Martin                                3          38
 Malawi                                      3          36
 Zimbabwe                                    4          32
 Angola                                      2          27
 Antigua and Barbuda                         3          24
 Botswana                                    1          23
 Belize                                      2          18
 Burundi                                     2          15
 Curaçao                                     1          14
 Nicaragua                                   3          13
 Montserrat                                  1          11
 Turks and Caicos                            1          11
 Gambia                                      1          10
 Suriname                                    1          10
 Mauritania                                  1           7
 British Virgin Islands                      1           5
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika
Roy
Editing by Catherine Evans)
