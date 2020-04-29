FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.1 million, death toll crosses 216,600

April 29 (Reuters) - More than 3.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 216,667 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 58,605 1,019,167 Spain 23,822 228,627 Italy 27,359 201,505 France 23,660 168,935 United Kingdom 21,678 161,145 Germany 6,126 157,548 Turkey 2,805 114,653 Russia 867 93,558 Iran 5,877 92,584 China 4,633 82,858 Brazil 5,017 71,886 Canada 2,766 49,025 Belgium 7,331 47,334 Netherlands 4,566 38,416 Peru 854 31,190 India 934 29,974 Switzerland 1,678 29,264 Portugal 948 24,322 Ecuador 871 24,258 Saudi Arabia 152 20,077 Ireland 1,159 19,877 Sweden 2,355 19,621 Mexico 1,569 16,752 Pakistan 301 16,612 Israel 208 15,589 Austria 569 15,314 Singapore 12 14,951 Japan 407 14,572 Chile 207 14,365 Poland 596 12,218 Belarus 79 12,208 Qatar 10 11,921 Romania 663 11,616 United Arab Emirates 89 11,380 South Korea 244 10,752 Indonesia 773 9,511 Ukraine 239 9,410 Denmark 434 8,851 Serbia 168 8,497 Philippines 530 7,958 Norway 195 7,605 Czech Republic 225 7,468 Australia 89 6,741 Bangladesh 155 6,462 Dominican Republic 286 6,416 Panama 167 6,021 Colombia 269 5,949 Malaysia 100 5,851 Egypt 359 5,042 South Africa 93 4,996 Finland 199 4,740 Morocco 165 4,252 Argentina 197 4,127 Luxembourg 89 3,741 Algeria 437 3,649 Moldova 107 3,638 Kuwait 23 3,288 Kazakhstan 25 2,982 Thailand 54 2,938 Bahrain 8 2,810 Hungary 291 2,649 Greece 138 2,566 Oman 10 2,131 Croatia 63 2,047 Uzbekistan 8 1,939 Armenia 30 1,867 Afghanistan 58 1,828 Iraq 87 1,820 Iceland 10 1,795 Azerbaijan 22 1,678 Ghana 16 1,671 Estonia 50 1,660 Cameroon 56 1,621 Bosnia 63 1,585 Nigeria 44 1,532 New Zealand 19 1,472 Lithuania 44 1,438 Cuba 58 1,437 North Macedonia 71 1,421 Slovenia 86 1,408 Bulgaria 58 1,399 Slovakia 20 1,384 Guinea 7 1,240 Ivory Coast 14 1,164 Djibouti 2 1,072 Hong Kong 4 1,038 Bolivia 53 1,014 Tunisia 40 975 Kosovo 22 870 Latvia 13 836 Senegal 9 823 Cyprus 14 817 Albania 30 750 Andorra 41 743 Lebanon 24 717 Niger 31 709 Kyrgyzstan 8 708 Honduras 64 706 Costa Rica 6 705 Burkina Faso 42 632 Uruguay 16 625 Sri Lanka 7 592 San Marino 41 553 Channel Islands 37 531 Guatemala 15 530 Somalia 32 528 Georgia 6 511 Democratic Republic of the Congo 30 471 Mayotte 4 460 Malta 4 458 Jordan 7 449 Taiwan 6 429 Mali 24 424 Réunion 0 418 Kenya 14 374 Jamaica 7 364 El Salvador 8 345 Palestinian Territories 2 342 Mauritius 9 334 Venezuela 10 325 Montenegro 7 321 Isle of Man 21 309 Tanzania 10 300 Sudan 22 275 Vietnam 0 270 Equatorial Guinea 1 258 Paraguay 9 228 Maldives 0 228 Rwanda 0 212 Republic of the Congo 8 207 Faroe Islands 0 187 Gabon 3 176 Guadeloupe 12 167 Martinique 14 163 Myanmar 5 146 Gibraltar 0 141 Brunei 1 138 Liberia 16 133 Madagascar 2 128 Ethiopia 3 126 French Guiana 1 124 Cambodia 0 122 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Bermuda 6 110 N. Cyprus 4 108 Cape Verde 1 106 Aruba 2 100 Togo 6 99 Sierra Leone 4 99 Monaco 4 95 Zambia 3 89 Liechtenstein 1 82 Bahamas 11 80 Barbados 6 76 Haiti 6 76 Sint Marteen 13 74 Guyana 8 74 Guinea-Bissau 1 73 Eswatini 1 71 Cayman Islands 1 66 Benin 1 64 Libya 2 61 Chad 2 52 Syria 3 43 Saint Martin 3 38 Malawi 3 36 Zimbabwe 4 32 Angola 2 27 Antigua and Barbuda 3 24 Botswana 1 23 Belize 2 18 Burundi 2 15 Curaçao 1 14 Nicaragua 3 13 Montserrat 1 11 Turks and Caicos 1 11 Gambia 1 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 7 British Virgin Islands 1 5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Catherine Evans)