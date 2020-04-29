FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.13 million, death toll crosses 218,100

April 29 (Reuters) - More than 3.13 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 218,169 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Wednesday. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL TOTAL TERRITORIES DEATHS CASES United States 58,611 1,019,170 Spain 24,275 230,771 Italy 27,359 201,505 France 23,660 168,935 United Kingdom 21,678 161,145 Germany 6,072 157,746 Turkey 2,805 114,653 Russia 972 99,399 Iran 5,957 93,657 China 4,633 82,858 Brazil 5,017 71,886 Canada 2,859 50,026 Belgium 7,501 47,859 Netherlands 4,711 38,802 India 1,008 31,787 Peru 854 31,190 Switzerland 1,710 29,407 Portugal 973 24,505 Ecuador 871 24,258 Saudi Arabia 157 21,402 Sweden 2,462 20,302 Ireland 1,159 19,877 Mexico 1,569 16,752 Israel 212 15,782 Singapore 14 15,641 Austria 580 15,352 Pakistan 335 15,289 Japan 448 14,828 Chile 207 14,365 Belarus 84 13,181 Qatar 10 12,564 Poland 606 12,415 Romania 675 11,978 United Arab Emirates 89 11,380 South Korea 246 10,761 Ukraine 250 9,866 Indonesia 784 9,770 Denmark 434 8,851 Serbia 173 8,724 Philippines 558 8,212 Norway 202 7,667 Czech Republic 227 7,504 Bangladesh 163 7,103 Australia 88 6,738 Dominican Republic 286 6,416 Panama 167 6,021 Colombia 269 5,949 Malaysia 100 5,851 Egypt 359 5,042 South Africa 93 4,996 Finland 206 4,906 Morocco 167 4,252 Argentina 207 4,127 Luxembourg 89 3,741 Kuwait 24 3,740 Algeria 437 3,649 Moldova 107 3,638 Kazakhstan 25 3,105 Thailand 54 2,947 Bahrain 8 2,869 Hungary 300 2,727 Greece 138 2,566 Oman 10 2,274 Croatia 67 2,062 Uzbekistan 8 1,969 Armenia 30 1,932 Afghanistan 60 1,828 Iraq 87 1,820 Iceland 10 1,797 Azerbaijan 22 1,717 Cameroon 58 1,705 Bosnia 65 1,678 Ghana 16 1,671 Estonia 50 1,666 Nigeria 44 1,532 New Zealand 19 1,474 Lithuania 45 1,469 Bulgaria 61 1,437 Cuba 58 1,437 North Macedonia 73 1,421 Slovenia 89 1,418 Slovakia 22 1,391 Guinea 7 1,240 Ivory Coast 14 1,183 Djibouti 2 1,072 Hong Kong 4 1,038 Bolivia 55 1,014 Tunisia 40 975 Kosovo 22 870 Latvia 15 849 Senegal 9 823 Cyprus 14 817 Albania 30 766 Andorra 41 743 Kyrgyzstan 8 729 Lebanon 24 721 Niger 31 709 Honduras 64 706 Costa Rica 6 705 Burkina Faso 42 638 Uruguay 16 625 Sri Lanka 7 622 San Marino 41 563 Channel Islands 37 531 Guatemala 16 530 Somalia 32 528 Georgia 6 517 Democratic Republic of 30 491 the Congo Mali 25 482 Tanzania 16 480 Malta 4 463 Mayotte 4 460 Jordan 7 449 Taiwan 6 429 Réunion 0 418 Kenya 14 384 Jamaica 7 364 El Salvador 9 345 Palestinian territories 2 343 Mauritius 10 334 Venezuela 10 325 Montenegro 7 321 Sudan 25 319 Equatorial Guinea 1 315 Isle of Man 21 309 Vietnam 0 270 Maldives 0 256 Gabon 3 238 Paraguay 9 228 Rwanda 0 212 Republic of the Congo 8 207 Faroe Islands 0 187 Guadeloupe 12 167 Martinique 14 163 Myanmar 6 150 Liberia 16 141 Gibraltar 0 141 Brunei 1 138 Ethiopia 3 130 Madagascar 2 128 French Guiana 1 124 Cambodia 0 122 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Cape Verde 1 113 Bermuda 6 110 N. Cyprus 4 108 Sierra Leone 5 104 Aruba 2 100 Togo 6 99 Zambia 3 95 Monaco 4 95 Liechtenstein 1 82 Bahamas 11 80 Barbados 6 76 Haiti 6 76 Guyana 8 74 Sint Marteen 13 74 Guinea-Bissau 1 73 Eswatini 1 71 Cayman Islands 1 66 Benin 1 64 Libya 2 61 Chad 2 52 Syria 3 43 Saint Martin 3 38 Malawi 3 36 Zimbabwe 4 32 Angola 2 27 Antigua and Barbuda 3 24 Botswana 1 23 Belize 2 18 Burundi 2 15 Curaçao 1 14 Nicaragua 3 13 Montserrat 1 11 Turks and Caicos 1 11 Gambia 1 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 7 British Virgin Islands 1 5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Catherine Evans and Shounak Dasgupta)