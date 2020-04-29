Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.13 million, death toll crosses 218,100

10 Min Read

    April 29 (Reuters) - More than 3.13 million
people have been reported to be infected by the
novel coronavirus globally and 218,169 have died,
according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified
in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases as of 1400 GMT on Wednesday. 

 COUNTRIES AND             TOTAL        TOTAL
 TERRITORIES               DEATHS       CASES
 United States                  58,611   1,019,170
 Spain                          24,275     230,771
 Italy                          27,359     201,505
 France                         23,660     168,935
 United Kingdom                 21,678     161,145
 Germany                         6,072     157,746
 Turkey                          2,805     114,653
 Russia                            972      99,399
 Iran                            5,957      93,657
 China                           4,633      82,858
 Brazil                          5,017      71,886
 Canada                          2,859      50,026
 Belgium                         7,501      47,859
 Netherlands                     4,711      38,802
 India                           1,008      31,787
 Peru                              854      31,190
 Switzerland                     1,710      29,407
 Portugal                          973      24,505
 Ecuador                           871      24,258
 Saudi Arabia                      157      21,402
 Sweden                          2,462      20,302
 Ireland                         1,159      19,877
 Mexico                          1,569      16,752
 Israel                            212      15,782
 Singapore                          14      15,641
 Austria                           580      15,352
 Pakistan                          335      15,289
 Japan                             448      14,828
 Chile                             207      14,365
 Belarus                            84      13,181
 Qatar                              10      12,564
 Poland                            606      12,415
 Romania                           675      11,978
 United Arab Emirates               89      11,380
 South Korea                       246      10,761
 Ukraine                           250       9,866
 Indonesia                         784       9,770
 Denmark                           434       8,851
 Serbia                            173       8,724
 Philippines                       558       8,212
 Norway                            202       7,667
 Czech Republic                    227       7,504
 Bangladesh                        163       7,103
 Australia                          88       6,738
 Dominican Republic                286       6,416
 Panama                            167       6,021
 Colombia                          269       5,949
 Malaysia                          100       5,851
 Egypt                             359       5,042
 South Africa                       93       4,996
 Finland                           206       4,906
 Morocco                           167       4,252
 Argentina                         207       4,127
 Luxembourg                         89       3,741
 Kuwait                             24       3,740
 Algeria                           437       3,649
 Moldova                           107       3,638
 Kazakhstan                         25       3,105
 Thailand                           54       2,947
 Bahrain                             8       2,869
 Hungary                           300       2,727
 Greece                            138       2,566
 Oman                               10       2,274
 Croatia                            67       2,062
 Uzbekistan                          8       1,969
 Armenia                            30       1,932
 Afghanistan                        60       1,828
 Iraq                               87       1,820
 Iceland                            10       1,797
 Azerbaijan                         22       1,717
 Cameroon                           58       1,705
 Bosnia                             65       1,678
 Ghana                              16       1,671
 Estonia                            50       1,666
 Nigeria                            44       1,532
 New Zealand                        19       1,474
 Lithuania                          45       1,469
 Bulgaria                           61       1,437
 Cuba                               58       1,437
 North Macedonia                    73       1,421
 Slovenia                           89       1,418
 Slovakia                           22       1,391
 Guinea                              7       1,240
 Ivory Coast                        14       1,183
 Djibouti                            2       1,072
 Hong Kong                           4       1,038
 Bolivia                            55       1,014
 Tunisia                            40         975
 Kosovo                             22         870
 Latvia                             15         849
 Senegal                             9         823
 Cyprus                             14         817
 Albania                            30         766
 Andorra                            41         743
 Kyrgyzstan                          8         729
 Lebanon                            24         721
 Niger                              31         709
 Honduras                           64         706
 Costa Rica                          6         705
 Burkina Faso                       42         638
 Uruguay                            16         625
 Sri Lanka                           7         622
 San Marino                         41         563
 Channel Islands                    37         531
 Guatemala                          16         530
 Somalia                            32         528
 Georgia                             6         517
 Democratic Republic of             30         491
 the Congo                              
 Mali                               25         482
 Tanzania                           16         480
 Malta                               4         463
 Mayotte                             4         460
 Jordan                              7         449
 Taiwan                              6         429
 Réunion                             0         418
 Kenya                              14         384
 Jamaica                             7         364
 El Salvador                         9         345
 Palestinian territories             2         343
 Mauritius                          10         334
 Venezuela                          10         325
 Montenegro                          7         321
 Sudan                              25         319
 Equatorial Guinea                   1         315
 Isle of Man                        21         309
 Vietnam                             0         270
 Maldives                            0         256
 Gabon                               3         238
 Paraguay                            9         228
 Rwanda                              0         212
 Republic of the Congo               8         207
 Faroe Islands                       0         187
 Guadeloupe                         12         167
 Martinique                         14         163
 Myanmar                             6         150
 Liberia                            16         141
 Gibraltar                           0         141
 Brunei                              1         138
 Ethiopia                            3         130
 Madagascar                          2         128
 French Guiana                       1         124
 Cambodia                            0         122
 Trinidad and Tobago                 8         116
 Cape Verde                          1         113
 Bermuda                             6         110
 N. Cyprus                           4         108
 Sierra Leone                        5         104
 Aruba                               2         100
 Togo                                6          99
 Zambia                              3          95
 Monaco                              4          95
 Liechtenstein                       1          82
 Bahamas                            11          80
 Barbados                            6          76
 Haiti                               6          76
 Guyana                              8          74
 Sint Marteen                       13          74
 Guinea-Bissau                       1          73
 Eswatini                            1          71
 Cayman Islands                      1          66
 Benin                               1          64
 Libya                               2          61
 Chad                                2          52
 Syria                               3          43
 Saint Martin                        3          38
 Malawi                              3          36
 Zimbabwe                            4          32
 Angola                              2          27
 Antigua and Barbuda                 3          24
 Botswana                            1          23
 Belize                              2          18
 Burundi                             2          15
 Curaçao                             1          14
 Nicaragua                           3          13
 Montserrat                          1          11
 Turks and Caicos                    1          11
 Gambia                              1          10
 Suriname                            1          10
 Mauritania                          1           7
 British Virgin Islands              1           5
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Catherine Evans and
Shounak Dasgupta)
