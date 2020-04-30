FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.19 million, death toll crosses 226,800

April 30 (Reuters) - More than 3.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 226,880 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Thursday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 60,772 1,046,549 Spain 24,275 230,771 Italy 27,682 203,291 France 24,087 168,935 United Kingdom 26,097 165,221 Germany 6,246 158,943 Turkey 3,081 117,589 Russia 972 99,399 Iran 5,957 93,657 China 4,633 82,862 Brazil 5,466 78,162 Canada 2,904 50,373 Belgium 7,501 47,859 Netherlands 4,711 38,802 Peru 943 33,931 India 1,008 31,787 Switzerland 1,710 29,407 Ecuador 883 24,675 Portugal 973 24,505 Saudi Arabia 157 21,402 Sweden 2,462 20,302 Ireland 1,190 20,253 Mexico 1,732 17,799 Israel 212 15,782 Singapore 14 15,641 Austria 580 15,364 Pakistan 335 15,289 Chile 216 14,885 Japan 448 14,831 Belarus 84 13,181 Poland 624 12,640 Qatar 10 12,564 Romania 693 11,978 United Arab Emirates 98 11,929 South Korea 246 10,765 Ukraine 250 9,866 Indonesia 784 9,771 Denmark 443 9,008 Serbia 173 8,724 Philippines 558 8,212 Norway 202 7,667 Czech Republic 227 7,563 Bangladesh 163 7,103 Australia 89 6,746 Dominican Republic 293 6,652 Panama 178 6,378 Colombia 278 6,207 Malaysia 100 5,945 South Africa 93 5,350 Egypt 380 5,268 Finland 206 4,906 Morocco 168 4,321 Argentina 214 4,285 Algeria 437 3,848 Moldova 111 3,771 Luxembourg 89 3,769 Kuwait 24 3,740 Kazakhstan 25 3,138 Thailand 54 2,947 Bahrain 8 2,869 Hungary 300 2,727 Greece 139 2,576 Oman 10 2,274 Croatia 67 2,062 Iraq 92 2,003 Uzbekistan 9 2,002 Armenia 30 1,932 Afghanistan 60 1,828 Iceland 10 1,797 Azerbaijan 22 1,717 Cameroon 58 1,705 Bosnia 65 1,678 Ghana 16 1,671 Estonia 50 1,666 Nigeria 44 1,532 New Zealand 19 1,474 Lithuania 45 1,469 Cuba 58 1,467 Bulgaria 64 1,447 North Macedonia 73 1,442 Slovenia 89 1,418 Slovakia 22 1,391 Guinea 7 1,240 Ivory Coast 14 1,183 Djibouti 2 1,077 Hong Kong 4 1,038 Bolivia 55 1,014 Tunisia 40 980 Senegal 9 882 Kosovo 22 870 Latvia 15 849 Cyprus 14 843 Albania 30 766 Andorra 42 743 Honduras 66 738 Kyrgyzstan 8 729 Lebanon 24 721 Niger 32 713 Costa Rica 6 705 Burkina Faso 42 638 Uruguay 16 630 Sri Lanka 7 630 Somalia 32 582 San Marino 41 563 Guatemala 16 557 Channel Islands 38 537 Georgia 6 517 Democratic Republic of the Congo 30 491 Mali 25 482 Tanzania 16 480 Malta 4 463 Mayotte 4 460 Jordan 8 451 Taiwan 6 429 Réunion 0 418 Jamaica 7 396 Kenya 14 384 El Salvador 9 377 Palestinian Territories 2 343 Mauritius 10 334 Venezuela 10 331 Montenegro 7 322 Sudan 25 319 Equatorial Guinea 1 315 Isle of Man 21 313 Vietnam 0 270 Maldives 0 269 Paraguay 9 239 Gabon 3 238 Rwanda 0 225 Republic of the Congo 8 207 Faroe Islands 0 187 Guadeloupe 12 167 Martinique 14 163 Myanmar 6 150 Liberia 16 141 Gibraltar 0 141 Brunei 1 138 Ethiopia 3 130 Madagascar 2 128 French Guiana 1 125 Cambodia 0 122 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Cape Verde 1 113 Bermuda 6 110 Togo 7 109 N. Cyprus 4 108 Sierra Leone 5 104 Aruba 2 100 Monaco 4 95 Zambia 3 95 Eswatini 1 91 Liechtenstein 1 82 Bahamas 11 80 Barbados 7 80 Guyana 8 78 Haiti 6 76 Sint Maarten 13 75 Guinea-Bissau 1 73 Cayman Islands 1 66 Benin 1 64 Libya 2 61 Chad 2 52 Syria 3 43 Saint Martin 3 38 Malawi 3 36 Zimbabwe 4 32 Angola 2 27 Antigua and Barbuda 3 24 Botswana 1 23 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 16 Burundi 2 15 Nicaragua 3 13 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 Gambia 1 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 7 British Virgin Islands 1 5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Catherine Evans and Shounak Dasgupta)