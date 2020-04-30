Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.19 million, death toll crosses 226,800

    April 30 (Reuters) - More than 3.19 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 226,880 have died, according to a Reuters
tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries that have reported
deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT
on Thursday. 

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES              TOTAL    TOTAL
                                        DEATHS   CASES
 United States                           60,772  1,046,549
 Spain                                   24,275    230,771
 Italy                                   27,682    203,291
 France                                  24,087    168,935
 United Kingdom                          26,097    165,221
 Germany                                  6,246    158,943
 Turkey                                   3,081    117,589
 Russia                                     972     99,399
 Iran                                     5,957     93,657
 China                                    4,633     82,862
 Brazil                                   5,466     78,162
 Canada                                   2,904     50,373
 Belgium                                  7,501     47,859
 Netherlands                              4,711     38,802
 Peru                                       943     33,931
 India                                    1,008     31,787
 Switzerland                              1,710     29,407
 Ecuador                                    883     24,675
 Portugal                                   973     24,505
 Saudi Arabia                               157     21,402
 Sweden                                   2,462     20,302
 Ireland                                  1,190     20,253
 Mexico                                   1,732     17,799
 Israel                                     212     15,782
 Singapore                                   14     15,641
 Austria                                    580     15,364
 Pakistan                                   335     15,289
 Chile                                      216     14,885
 Japan                                      448     14,831
 Belarus                                     84     13,181
 Poland                                     624     12,640
 Qatar                                       10     12,564
 Romania                                    693     11,978
 United Arab Emirates                        98     11,929
 South Korea                                246     10,765
 Ukraine                                    250      9,866
 Indonesia                                  784      9,771
 Denmark                                    443      9,008
 Serbia                                     173      8,724
 Philippines                                558      8,212
 Norway                                     202      7,667
 Czech Republic                             227      7,563
 Bangladesh                                 163      7,103
 Australia                                   89      6,746
 Dominican Republic                         293      6,652
 Panama                                     178      6,378
 Colombia                                   278      6,207
 Malaysia                                   100      5,945
 South Africa                                93      5,350
 Egypt                                      380      5,268
 Finland                                    206      4,906
 Morocco                                    168      4,321
 Argentina                                  214      4,285
 Algeria                                    437      3,848
 Moldova                                    111      3,771
 Luxembourg                                  89      3,769
 Kuwait                                      24      3,740
 Kazakhstan                                  25      3,138
 Thailand                                    54      2,947
 Bahrain                                      8      2,869
 Hungary                                    300      2,727
 Greece                                     139      2,576
 Oman                                        10      2,274
 Croatia                                     67      2,062
 Iraq                                        92      2,003
 Uzbekistan                                   9      2,002
 Armenia                                     30      1,932
 Afghanistan                                 60      1,828
 Iceland                                     10      1,797
 Azerbaijan                                  22      1,717
 Cameroon                                    58      1,705
 Bosnia                                      65      1,678
 Ghana                                       16      1,671
 Estonia                                     50      1,666
 Nigeria                                     44      1,532
 New Zealand                                 19      1,474
 Lithuania                                   45      1,469
 Cuba                                        58      1,467
 Bulgaria                                    64      1,447
 North Macedonia                             73      1,442
 Slovenia                                    89      1,418
 Slovakia                                    22      1,391
 Guinea                                       7      1,240
 Ivory Coast                                 14      1,183
 Djibouti                                     2      1,077
 Hong Kong                                    4      1,038
 Bolivia                                     55      1,014
 Tunisia                                     40        980
 Senegal                                      9        882
 Kosovo                                      22        870
 Latvia                                      15        849
 Cyprus                                      14        843
 Albania                                     30        766
 Andorra                                     42        743
 Honduras                                    66        738
 Kyrgyzstan                                   8        729
 Lebanon                                     24        721
 Niger                                       32        713
 Costa Rica                                   6        705
 Burkina Faso                                42        638
 Uruguay                                     16        630
 Sri Lanka                                    7        630
 Somalia                                     32        582
 San Marino                                  41        563
 Guatemala                                   16        557
 Channel Islands                             38        537
 Georgia                                      6        517
 Democratic Republic of the Congo            30        491
 Mali                                        25        482
 Tanzania                                    16        480
 Malta                                        4        463
 Mayotte                                      4        460
 Jordan                                       8        451
 Taiwan                                       6        429
 Réunion                                      0        418
 Jamaica                                      7        396
 Kenya                                       14        384
 El Salvador                                  9        377
 Palestinian Territories                      2        343
 Mauritius                                   10        334
 Venezuela                                   10        331
 Montenegro                                   7        322
 Sudan                                       25        319
 Equatorial Guinea                            1        315
 Isle of Man                                 21        313
 Vietnam                                      0        270
 Maldives                                     0        269
 Paraguay                                     9        239
 Gabon                                        3        238
 Rwanda                                       0        225
 Republic of the Congo                        8        207
 Faroe Islands                                0        187
 Guadeloupe                                  12        167
 Martinique                                  14        163
 Myanmar                                      6        150
 Liberia                                     16        141
 Gibraltar                                    0        141
 Brunei                                       1        138
 Ethiopia                                     3        130
 Madagascar                                   2        128
 French Guiana                                1        125
 Cambodia                                     0        122
 Trinidad and Tobago                          8        116
 Cape Verde                                   1        113
 Bermuda                                      6        110
 Togo                                         7        109
 N. Cyprus                                    4        108
 Sierra Leone                                 5        104
 Aruba                                        2        100
 Monaco                                       4         95
 Zambia                                       3         95
 Eswatini                                     1         91
 Liechtenstein                                1         82
 Bahamas                                     11         80
 Barbados                                     7         80
 Guyana                                       8         78
 Haiti                                        6         76
 Sint Maarten                                13         75
 Guinea-Bissau                                1         73
 Cayman Islands                               1         66
 Benin                                        1         64
 Libya                                        2         61
 Chad                                         2         52
 Syria                                        3         43
 Saint Martin                                 3         38
 Malawi                                       3         36
 Zimbabwe                                     4         32
 Angola                                       2         27
 Antigua and Barbuda                          3         24
 Botswana                                     1         23
 Belize                                       2         18
 Curaçao                                      1         16
 Burundi                                      2         15
 Nicaragua                                    3         13
 Turks and Caicos                             1         12
 Montserrat                                   1         11
 Gambia                                       1         10
 Suriname                                     1         10
 Mauritania                                   1          7
 British Virgin Islands                       1          5
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika
Roy; Editing by Catherine Evans and Shounak Dasgupta)
