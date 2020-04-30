Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.21 million, death toll crosses 227,800

    April 30 (Reuters) - More than 3.21 million
people have been reported to be infected by the
novel coronavirus globally and 227,864 have
died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections
have been reported in more than 210 countries
and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread
of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Thursday. 
    
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES   TOTAL     TOTAL
                             DEATHS    CASES
 United States                 60,778  1,046,760
 Spain                         24,543    231,289
 Italy                         27,682    203,291
 France                        24,087    168,935
 United Kingdom                26,097    165,221
 Germany                        6,249    158,956
 Turkey                         3,081    117,589
 Russia                         1,073    106,498
 Iran                           6,028     94,640
 China                          4,633     82,862
 Brazil                         5,466     78,162
 Canada                         2,904     50,373
 Belgium                        7,594     48,519
 Netherlands                    4,795     39,316
 Peru                             943     33,931
 India                          1,075     33,610
 Switzerland                    1,720     29,586
 Portugal                         989     25,045
 Ecuador                          883     24,675
 Saudi Arabia                     157     21,402
 Sweden                         2,586     21,092
 Ireland                        1,190     20,253
 Mexico                         1,732     17,799
 Singapore                         14     16,169
 Pakistan                         358     16,117
 Israel                           219     15,870
 Austria                          584     15,400
 Chile                            216     14,885
 Japan                            448     14,831
 Belarus                           89     14,027
 Qatar                             10     13,409
 Poland                           628     12,781
 Romania                          695     12,240
 United Arab Emirates              98     11,929
 South Korea                      247     10,765
 Ukraine                          261     10,406
 Indonesia                        792     10,118
 Denmark                          443      9,158
 Serbia                           179      9,009
 Philippines                      568      8,488
 Norway                           202      7,667
 Bangladesh                       168      7,667
 Czech Republic                   227      7,581
 Australia                         91      6,753
 Dominican Republic               293      6,652
 Panama                           178      6,378
 Colombia                         278      6,207
 Malaysia                         100      6,002
 South Africa                      93      5,350
 Egypt                            380      5,268
 Finland                          211      4,996
 Morocco                          168      4,359
 Argentina                        214      4,285
 Kuwait                            26      4,024
 Algeria                          437      3,848
 Moldova                          111      3,771
 Luxembourg                        89      3,769
 Kazakhstan                        25      3,356
 Bahrain                            8      3,029
 Thailand                          54      2,954
 Hungary                          312      2,775
 Greece                           139      2,576
 Oman                              11      2,348
 Croatia                           69      2,076
 Ghana                             17      2,074
 Uzbekistan                         9      2,017
 Iraq                              92      2,003
 Armenia                           30      1,932
 Afghanistan                       60      1,828
 Cameroon                          59      1,806
 Iceland                           10      1,797
 Bosnia                            69      1,757
 Nigeria                           51      1,728
 Azerbaijan                        22      1,717
 Estonia                           52      1,689
 Bulgaria                          65      1,488
 New Zealand                       19      1,476
 Lithuania                         45      1,469
 Cuba                              58      1,467
 North Macedonia                   73      1,442
 Slovenia                          91      1,429
 Slovakia                          23      1,396
 Guinea                             7      1,240
 Ivory Coast                       14      1,238
 Djibouti                           2      1,077
 Hong Kong                          4      1,038
 Bolivia                           55      1,014
 Tunisia                           40        980
 Senegal                            9        933
 Kosovo                            22        870
 Latvia                            15        858
 Cyprus                            14        843
 Albania                           31        773
 Kyrgyzstan                         8        746
 Andorra                           42        743
 Honduras                          66        738
 Lebanon                           24        725
 Niger                             32        713
 Costa Rica                         6        705
 Sri Lanka                          7        653
 Burkina Faso                      43        641
 Uruguay                           16        630
 Somalia                           32        582
 San Marino                        41        569
 Guatemala                         16        557
 Channel Islands                   38        537
 Georgia                            6        517
 Democratic Republic of the        30        491
 Congo                                 
 Mali                              25        482
 Tanzania                          16        480
 Malta                              4        465
 Mayotte                            4        460
 Jordan                             8        451
 Taiwan                             6        429
 Réunion                            0        418
 Kenya                             17        396
 Maldives                           1        396
 Jamaica                            7        396
 El Salvador                        9        377
 Sudan                             28        375
 Palestinian territories            2        343
 Mauritius                         10        334
 Venezuela                         10        331
 Montenegro                         7        322
 Equatorial Guinea                  1        315
 Isle of Man                       21        313
 Gabon                              3        276
 Vietnam                            0        270
 Paraguay                           9        239
 Rwanda                             0        225
 Republic of the Congo              8        207
 Faroe Islands                      0        187
 Guadeloupe                        12        167
 Martinique                        14        163
 Myanmar                            6        150
 Liberia                           16        141
 Gibraltar                          0        141
 Brunei                             1        138
 Ethiopia                           3        130
 Madagascar                         2        128
 French Guiana                      1        126
 Cambodia                           0        122
 Sierra Leone                       5        116
 Trinidad and Tobago                8        116
 Cape Verde                         1        113
 Bermuda                            6        111
 Togo                               7        109
 N. Cyprus                          4        108
 Aruba                              2        100
 Zambia                             3         97
 Monaco                             4         95
 Eswatini                           1         91
 Liechtenstein                      1         82
 Bahamas                           11         80
 Barbados                           7         80
 Guyana                             8         78
 Haiti                              6         76
 Sint Maarten                      13         75
 Guinea-Bissau                      1         73
 Benin                              2         69
 Cayman Islands                     1         66
 Libya                              2         61
 Chad                               2         52
 Syria                              3         43
 Zimbabwe                           4         40
 Saint Martin                       3         38
 Malawi                             3         36
 Angola                             2         27
 Antigua and Barbuda                3         24
 Botswana                           1         23
 Belize                             2         18
 Curaçao                            1         16
 Burundi                            2         15
 Nicaragua                          3         13
 Turks and Caicos                   1         12
 Gambia                             1         11
 Montserrat                         1         11
 Suriname                           1         10
 Mauritania                         1          7
 Yemen                              2          6
 British Virgin Islands             1          5
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Catherine Evans,
Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)
