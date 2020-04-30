FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.21 million, death toll crosses 227,800

April 30 (Reuters) - More than 3.21 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 227,864 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Thursday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 60,778 1,046,760 Spain 24,543 231,289 Italy 27,682 203,291 France 24,087 168,935 United Kingdom 26,097 165,221 Germany 6,249 158,956 Turkey 3,081 117,589 Russia 1,073 106,498 Iran 6,028 94,640 China 4,633 82,862 Brazil 5,466 78,162 Canada 2,904 50,373 Belgium 7,594 48,519 Netherlands 4,795 39,316 Peru 943 33,931 India 1,075 33,610 Switzerland 1,720 29,586 Portugal 989 25,045 Ecuador 883 24,675 Saudi Arabia 157 21,402 Sweden 2,586 21,092 Ireland 1,190 20,253 Mexico 1,732 17,799 Singapore 14 16,169 Pakistan 358 16,117 Israel 219 15,870 Austria 584 15,400 Chile 216 14,885 Japan 448 14,831 Belarus 89 14,027 Qatar 10 13,409 Poland 628 12,781 Romania 695 12,240 United Arab Emirates 98 11,929 South Korea 247 10,765 Ukraine 261 10,406 Indonesia 792 10,118 Denmark 443 9,158 Serbia 179 9,009 Philippines 568 8,488 Norway 202 7,667 Bangladesh 168 7,667 Czech Republic 227 7,581 Australia 91 6,753 Dominican Republic 293 6,652 Panama 178 6,378 Colombia 278 6,207 Malaysia 100 6,002 South Africa 93 5,350 Egypt 380 5,268 Finland 211 4,996 Morocco 168 4,359 Argentina 214 4,285 Kuwait 26 4,024 Algeria 437 3,848 Moldova 111 3,771 Luxembourg 89 3,769 Kazakhstan 25 3,356 Bahrain 8 3,029 Thailand 54 2,954 Hungary 312 2,775 Greece 139 2,576 Oman 11 2,348 Croatia 69 2,076 Ghana 17 2,074 Uzbekistan 9 2,017 Iraq 92 2,003 Armenia 30 1,932 Afghanistan 60 1,828 Cameroon 59 1,806 Iceland 10 1,797 Bosnia 69 1,757 Nigeria 51 1,728 Azerbaijan 22 1,717 Estonia 52 1,689 Bulgaria 65 1,488 New Zealand 19 1,476 Lithuania 45 1,469 Cuba 58 1,467 North Macedonia 73 1,442 Slovenia 91 1,429 Slovakia 23 1,396 Guinea 7 1,240 Ivory Coast 14 1,238 Djibouti 2 1,077 Hong Kong 4 1,038 Bolivia 55 1,014 Tunisia 40 980 Senegal 9 933 Kosovo 22 870 Latvia 15 858 Cyprus 14 843 Albania 31 773 Kyrgyzstan 8 746 Andorra 42 743 Honduras 66 738 Lebanon 24 725 Niger 32 713 Costa Rica 6 705 Sri Lanka 7 653 Burkina Faso 43 641 Uruguay 16 630 Somalia 32 582 San Marino 41 569 Guatemala 16 557 Channel Islands 38 537 Georgia 6 517 Democratic Republic of the 30 491 Congo Mali 25 482 Tanzania 16 480 Malta 4 465 Mayotte 4 460 Jordan 8 451 Taiwan 6 429 Réunion 0 418 Kenya 17 396 Maldives 1 396 Jamaica 7 396 El Salvador 9 377 Sudan 28 375 Palestinian territories 2 343 Mauritius 10 334 Venezuela 10 331 Montenegro 7 322 Equatorial Guinea 1 315 Isle of Man 21 313 Gabon 3 276 Vietnam 0 270 Paraguay 9 239 Rwanda 0 225 Republic of the Congo 8 207 Faroe Islands 0 187 Guadeloupe 12 167 Martinique 14 163 Myanmar 6 150 Liberia 16 141 Gibraltar 0 141 Brunei 1 138 Ethiopia 3 130 Madagascar 2 128 French Guiana 1 126 Cambodia 0 122 Sierra Leone 5 116 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Cape Verde 1 113 Bermuda 6 111 Togo 7 109 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 2 100 Zambia 3 97 Monaco 4 95 Eswatini 1 91 Liechtenstein 1 82 Bahamas 11 80 Barbados 7 80 Guyana 8 78 Haiti 6 76 Sint Maarten 13 75 Guinea-Bissau 1 73 Benin 2 69 Cayman Islands 1 66 Libya 2 61 Chad 2 52 Syria 3 43 Zimbabwe 4 40 Saint Martin 3 38 Malawi 3 36 Angola 2 27 Antigua and Barbuda 3 24 Botswana 1 23 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 16 Burundi 2 15 Nicaragua 3 13 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Gambia 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 7 Yemen 2 6 British Virgin Islands 1 5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Catherine Evans, Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)