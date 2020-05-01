FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.29 million, death toll crosses 232,800

May 1 (Reuters) - More than 3.29 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 232,806 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Friday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 62,949 1,076,942 Spain 24,543 231,289 Italy 27,967 205,163 United Kingdom 26,771 171,253 France 24,087 168,935 Germany 6,401 160,476 Turkey 3,174 120,204 Russia 1,169 114,431 Iran 6,028 95,646 Brazil 5,901 85,380 China 4,633 82,874 Canada 3,082 52,056 Belgium 7,594 49,032 Netherlands 4,795 39,791 Peru 1,051 36,976 India 1,152 35,365 Switzerland 1,720 29,705 Portugal 1,007 25,351 Ecuador 900 24,934 Saudi Arabia 169 24,097 Sweden 2,653 21,520 Ireland 1,232 20,612 Mexico 1,859 19,224 Pakistan 391 17,439 Singapore 15 17,101 Chile 227 16,023 Israel 223 16,004 Austria 589 15,531 Japan 490 15,278 Belarus 93 14,917 Qatar 12 14,096 Poland 651 13,105 United Arab Emirates 111 13,038 Romania 726 12,567 Ukraine 272 10,861 South Korea 248 10,774 Indonesia 800 10,551 Denmark 460 9,311 Serbia 185 9,205 Philippines 579 8,772 Bangladesh 170 8,238 Norway 204 7,710 Czech Republic 237 7,689 Dominican Republic 301 6,972 Australia 93 6,767 Panama 188 6,532 Colombia 293 6,507 Malaysia 103 6,071 Egypt 392 5,537 South Africa 93 5,350 Finland 218 5,051 Morocco 171 4,529 Argentina 218 4,428 Kuwait 30 4,377 Moldova 122 3,897 Algeria 437 3,848 Luxembourg 90 3,784 Kazakhstan 25 3,574 Bahrain 8 3,029 Thailand 54 2,960 Hungary 323 2,863 Greece 140 2,591 Oman 11 2,447 Afghanistan 68 2,335 Armenia 33 2,148 Croatia 75 2,085 Uzbekistan 9 2,075 Ghana 17 2,074 Iraq 92 2,003 Azerbaijan 25 1,854 Cameroon 59 1,806 Iceland 10 1,798 Bosnia 70 1,782 Nigeria 51 1,728 Estonia 52 1,694 Bulgaria 66 1,541 Cuba 61 1,501 North Macedonia 81 1,494 New Zealand 19 1,479 Slovenia 93 1,434 Slovakia 23 1,403 Lithuania 45 1,399 Guinea 7 1,351 Ivory Coast 14 1,238 Bolivia 62 1,167 Djibouti 2 1,086 Hong Kong 4 1,040 Senegal 9 1,024 Tunisia 40 980 Latvia 16 870 Cyprus 14 843 Kosovo 22 806 Albania 31 782 Honduras 71 771 Kyrgyzstan 8 756 Andorra 42 745 Lebanon 24 729 Costa Rica 6 719 Niger 32 713 Sri Lanka 7 674 Uruguay 17 643 Burkina Faso 43 641 Guatemala 16 599 Somalia 32 582 San Marino 41 580 Georgia 6 566 Channel Islands 36 538 Democratic Republic of 31 500 the Congo Mali 25 482 Tanzania 16 480 Maldives 1 475 Malta 4 467 Mayotte 4 460 Jordan 8 453 Taiwan 6 429 Jamaica 8 422 Réunion 0 418 Kenya 17 396 El Salvador 10 395 Sudan 28 375 Palestinian territories 2 344 Mauritius 10 334 Venezuela 16 333 Montenegro 7 322 Equatorial Guinea 1 315 Isle of Man 21 315 Gabon 3 276 Vietnam 0 270 Paraguay 10 266 Rwanda 0 225 Republic of the Congo 8 207 Faroe Islands 0 187 Martinique 14 179 Guadeloupe 12 167 Myanmar 6 151 Gibraltar 0 144 Liberia 16 141 Brunei 1 138 Ethiopia 3 133 Madagascar 0 132 Sierra Leone 5 128 French Guiana 1 128 Cape Verde 1 122 Cambodia 0 122 Togo 9 116 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Bermuda 6 114 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 2 100 Zambia 3 97 Monaco 4 95 Eswatini 1 91 Liechtenstein 1 82 Guyana 9 82 Bahamas 11 81 Barbados 7 81 Haiti 8 81 Sint Maarten 13 76 Guinea-Bissau 1 73 Cayman Islands 1 73 Benin 2 69 Libya 2 61 Chad 2 52 Syria 3 43 Zimbabwe 4 40 Saint Martin 3 38 Malawi 3 36 Angola 2 27 Antigua and Barbuda 3 24 Botswana 1 23 Belize 2 18 Sao Tome and Principe 1 16 Curaçao 1 16 Burundi 2 15 Nicaragua 3 14 Gambia 1 12 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 7 Yemen 2 6 British Virgin Islands 1 5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Catherine Evans, Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)