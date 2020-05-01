Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.29 million, death toll crosses 232,800

10 Min Read

    May 1 (Reuters) - More than 3.29 million
people have been reported to be infected by
the novel coronavirus globally and 232,806
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first
cases were identified in China in December
2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread
of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Friday. 

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES  TOTAL    TOTAL
                            DEATHS   CASES
 United States               62,949  1,076,942
 Spain                       24,543    231,289
 Italy                       27,967    205,163
 United Kingdom              26,771    171,253
 France                      24,087    168,935
 Germany                      6,401    160,476
 Turkey                       3,174    120,204
 Russia                       1,169    114,431
 Iran                         6,028     95,646
 Brazil                       5,901     85,380
 China                        4,633     82,874
 Canada                       3,082     52,056
 Belgium                      7,594     49,032
 Netherlands                  4,795     39,791
 Peru                         1,051     36,976
 India                        1,152     35,365
 Switzerland                  1,720     29,705
 Portugal                     1,007     25,351
 Ecuador                        900     24,934
 Saudi Arabia                   169     24,097
 Sweden                       2,653     21,520
 Ireland                      1,232     20,612
 Mexico                       1,859     19,224
 Pakistan                       391     17,439
 Singapore                       15     17,101
 Chile                          227     16,023
 Israel                         223     16,004
 Austria                        589     15,531
 Japan                          490     15,278
 Belarus                         93     14,917
 Qatar                           12     14,096
 Poland                         651     13,105
 United Arab Emirates           111     13,038
 Romania                        726     12,567
 Ukraine                        272     10,861
 South Korea                    248     10,774
 Indonesia                      800     10,551
 Denmark                        460      9,311
 Serbia                         185      9,205
 Philippines                    579      8,772
 Bangladesh                     170      8,238
 Norway                         204      7,710
 Czech Republic                 237      7,689
 Dominican Republic             301      6,972
 Australia                       93      6,767
 Panama                         188      6,532
 Colombia                       293      6,507
 Malaysia                       103      6,071
 Egypt                          392      5,537
 South Africa                    93      5,350
 Finland                        218      5,051
 Morocco                        171      4,529
 Argentina                      218      4,428
 Kuwait                          30      4,377
 Moldova                        122      3,897
 Algeria                        437      3,848
 Luxembourg                      90      3,784
 Kazakhstan                      25      3,574
 Bahrain                          8      3,029
 Thailand                        54      2,960
 Hungary                        323      2,863
 Greece                         140      2,591
 Oman                            11      2,447
 Afghanistan                     68      2,335
 Armenia                         33      2,148
 Croatia                         75      2,085
 Uzbekistan                       9      2,075
 Ghana                           17      2,074
 Iraq                            92      2,003
 Azerbaijan                      25      1,854
 Cameroon                        59      1,806
 Iceland                         10      1,798
 Bosnia                          70      1,782
 Nigeria                         51      1,728
 Estonia                         52      1,694
 Bulgaria                        66      1,541
 Cuba                            61      1,501
 North Macedonia                 81      1,494
 New Zealand                     19      1,479
 Slovenia                        93      1,434
 Slovakia                        23      1,403
 Lithuania                       45      1,399
 Guinea                           7      1,351
 Ivory Coast                     14      1,238
 Bolivia                         62      1,167
 Djibouti                         2      1,086
 Hong Kong                        4      1,040
 Senegal                          9      1,024
 Tunisia                         40        980
 Latvia                          16        870
 Cyprus                          14        843
 Kosovo                          22        806
 Albania                         31        782
 Honduras                        71        771
 Kyrgyzstan                       8        756
 Andorra                         42        745
 Lebanon                         24        729
 Costa Rica                       6        719
 Niger                           32        713
 Sri Lanka                        7        674
 Uruguay                         17        643
 Burkina Faso                    43        641
 Guatemala                       16        599
 Somalia                         32        582
 San Marino                      41        580
 Georgia                          6        566
 Channel Islands                 36        538
 Democratic Republic of          31        500
 the Congo                           
 Mali                            25        482
 Tanzania                        16        480
 Maldives                         1        475
 Malta                            4        467
 Mayotte                          4        460
 Jordan                           8        453
 Taiwan                           6        429
 Jamaica                          8        422
 Réunion                          0        418
 Kenya                           17        396
 El Salvador                     10        395
 Sudan                           28        375
 Palestinian territories          2        344
 Mauritius                       10        334
 Venezuela                       16        333
 Montenegro                       7        322
 Equatorial Guinea                1        315
 Isle of Man                     21        315
 Gabon                            3        276
 Vietnam                          0        270
 Paraguay                        10        266
 Rwanda                           0        225
 Republic of the Congo            8        207
 Faroe Islands                    0        187
 Martinique                      14        179
 Guadeloupe                      12        167
 Myanmar                          6        151
 Gibraltar                        0        144
 Liberia                         16        141
 Brunei                           1        138
 Ethiopia                         3        133
 Madagascar                       0        132
 Sierra Leone                     5        128
 French Guiana                    1        128
 Cape Verde                       1        122
 Cambodia                         0        122
 Togo                             9        116
 Trinidad and Tobago              8        116
 Bermuda                          6        114
 N. Cyprus                        4        108
 Aruba                            2        100
 Zambia                           3         97
 Monaco                           4         95
 Eswatini                         1         91
 Liechtenstein                    1         82
 Guyana                           9         82
 Bahamas                         11         81
 Barbados                         7         81
 Haiti                            8         81
 Sint Maarten                    13         76
 Guinea-Bissau                    1         73
 Cayman Islands                   1         73
 Benin                            2         69
 Libya                            2         61
 Chad                             2         52
 Syria                            3         43
 Zimbabwe                         4         40
 Saint Martin                     3         38
 Malawi                           3         36
 Angola                           2         27
 Antigua and Barbuda              3         24
 Botswana                         1         23
 Belize                           2         18
 Sao Tome and Principe            1         16
 Curaçao                          1         16
 Burundi                          2         15
 Nicaragua                        3         14
 Gambia                           1         12
 Turks and Caicos                 1         12
 Montserrat                       1         11
 Suriname                         1         10
 Mauritania                       1          7
 Yemen                            2          6
 British Virgin Islands           1          5
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander
and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Catherine Evans,
Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)
