Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.34 million, death toll crosses 237,000

22 Min Read

    May 2 (Reuters) - More than 3.34
million people have been reported to
be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 237,137 have died,
according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more
than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified
in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking
global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists
countries that have reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as
of 0200 GMT on Saturday. 
    
  Countries    Total        Total
 and          Cases        Deaths 
 Territories               
  TOTAL                               
                                      
               3,347,926      237,137 
  United                              
 States                               
               1,110,656       64,740 
  Spain                               
                                      
                 233,070       24,824 
  Italy                               
                                      
                 207,428       28,236 
  United                              
 Kingdom                              
                 177,454       27,510 
  France                              
                                      
                 162,976       24,594 
  Germany                             
                                      
                 161,940        6,600 
  Turkey                              
                                      
                 120,204        3,174 
  Russia                              
                                      
                 114,431        1,169 
  Iran                                
                                      
                  95,646        6,028 
  Brazil                              
                                      
                  91,589        6,329 
  China                               
                                      
                  82,875        4,633 
  Canada                              
                                      
                  53,657        3,223 
  Belgium                             
                                      
                  49,032        7,703 
  Netherland                          
 s                                    
                  39,791        4,893 
  Peru                                
                                      
                  36,976        1,051 
  India                               
                                      
                  35,365        1,152 
  Switzerlan                          
 d                                    
                  29,705        1,435 
  Portugal                            
                                      
                  25,351        1,007 
  Ecuador                             
                                      
                  24,934          900 
  Saudi                               
 Arabia                               
                  24,097          169 
  Sweden                              
                                      
                  21,520        2,653 
  Ireland                             
                                      
                  20,833        1,265 
  Mexico                              
                                      
                  20,739        1,859 
  Pakistan                            
                                      
                  17,439          391 
  Singapore                           
                                      
                  17,101           15 
  Chile                               
                                      
                  16,023          227 
  Israel                              
                                      
                  16,004          223 
  Austria                             
                                      
                  15,478          589 
  Japan                               
                                      
                  15,278          490 
  Belarus                             
                                      
                  14,917           93 
  Qatar                               
                                      
                  14,096           12 
  Poland                              
                                      
                  13,105          651 
  United                              
 Arab                                 
 Emirates         13,038          111 
  Romania                             
                                      
                  12,567          726 
  Ukraine                             
                                      
                  10,861          272 
  South                               
 Korea                                
                  10,778          250 
  Indonesia                           
                                      
                  10,551          800 
  Denmark                             
                                      
                   9,311          460 
  Serbia                              
                                      
                   9,205          185 
  Philippine                          
 s                                    
                   8,772          579 
  Bangladesh                          
                                      
                   8,238          170 
  Norway                              
                                      
                   7,759          204 
  Czech                               
 Republic                             
                   7,726          240 
  Dominican                           
 Republic                             
                   6,972          301 
  Australia                           
                                      
                   6,767           93 
  Panama                              
                                      
                   6,720          188 
  Colombia                            
                                      
                   6,507          293 
  Malaysia                            
                                      
                   6,071          103 
  Egypt                               
                                      
                   5,537          392 
  South                               
 Africa                               
                   5,350           93 
  Finland                             
                                      
                   5,051          218 
  Morocco                             
                                      
                   4,529          171 
  Argentina                           
                                      
                   4,428          218 
  Kuwait                              
                                      
                   4,377           30 
  Moldova                             
                                      
                   3,980          122 
  Algeria                             
                                      
                   3,848          437 
  Luxembourg                          
                                      
                   3,802           92 
  Kazakhstan                          
                                      
                   3,574           25 
  Bahrain                             
                                      
                   3,029            8 
  Thailand                            
                                      
                   2,960           54 
  Hungary                             
                                      
                   2,863          323 
  Greece                              
                                      
                   2,612          140 
  Oman                                
                                      
                   2,447           11 
  Afghanista                          
 n                                    
                   2,335           68 
  Armenia                             
                                      
                   2,148           33 
  Croatia                             
                                      
                   2,085           75 
  Uzbekistan                          
                                      
                   2,075            9 
  Ghana                               
                                      
                   2,074           17 
  Iraq                                
                                      
                   2,003           92 
  Azerbaijan                          
                                      
                   1,854           25 
  Cameroon                            
                                      
                   1,806           59 
  Iceland                             
                                      
                   1,798           10 
  Bosnia                              
                                      
                   1,782           70 
  Nigeria                             
                                      
                   1,728           51 
  Estonia                             
                                      
                   1,694           52 
  Bulgaria                            
                                      
                   1,555           68 
  Cuba                                
                                      
                   1,501           61 
  North                               
 Macedonia                            
                   1,494           81 
  New                                 
 Zealand                              
                   1,479           20 
  Slovenia                            
                                      
                   1,434           93 
  Slovakia                            
                                      
                   1,403           23 
  Lithuania                           
                                      
                   1,399           45 
  Guinea                              
                                      
                   1,351            7 
  Ivory                               
 Coast                                
                   1,238           14 
  Bolivia                             
                                      
                   1,167           66 
  Djibouti                            
                                      
                   1,086            2 
  Hong Kong                           
                                      
                   1,040            4 
  Senegal                             
                                      
                   1,024            9 
  Tunisia                             
                                      
                     980           40 
  Latvia                              
                                      
                     870           16 
  Cyprus                              
                                      
                     843           14 
  Kosovo                              
                                      
                     806           22 
  Albania                             
                                      
                     782           31 
  Honduras                            
                                      
                     771           71 
  Kyrgyzstan                          
                                      
                     756            8 
  Andorra                             
                                      
                     745           43 
  Lebanon                             
                                      
                     729           24 
  Costa Rica                          
                                      
                     725            6 
  Niger                               
                                      
                     713           32 
  Sri Lanka                           
                                      
                     674            7 
  Guatemala                           
                                      
                     644           16 
  Uruguay                             
                                      
                     643           17 
  Burkina                             
 Faso                                 
                     641           43 
  Somalia                             
                                      
                     582           32 
  San Marino                          
                                      
                     569           41 
  Georgia                             
                                      
                     566            6 
  Channel                             
 Islands                              
                     538           36 
  Sudan                               
                                      
                     533           33 
  Democratic                          
 Republic of                          
 the Congo           500           31 
  Mali                                
                                      
                     482           25 
  Tanzania                            
                                      
                     480           16 
  Maldives                            
                                      
                     475            1 
  Malta                               
                                      
                     467            4 
  Mayotte                             
                                      
                     460            4 
  Jordan                              
                                      
                     453            8 
  Jamaica                             
                                      
                     432            8 
  Taiwan                              
                                      
                     429            6 
  Réunion                             
                                      
                     418          -   
  Kenya                               
                                      
                     396           17 
  El                                  
 Salvador                             
                     395           10 
  Palestine                           
                                      
                     344            2 
  Mauritius                           
                                      
                     334           10 
  Venezuela                           
                                      
                     333           16 
  Paraguay                            
                                      
                     333           10 
  Montenegro                          
                                      
                     322            7 
  Isle of                             
 Man                                  
                     316           22 
  Equatorial                          
 Guinea                               
                     315            1 
  Gabon                               
                                      
                     276            3 
  Vietnam                             
                                      
                     270          -   
  Rwanda                              
                                      
                     225          -   
  Republic                            
 of the                               
 Congo               207            8 
  Faroe                               
 Islands                              
                     187          -   
  Martinique                          
                                      
                     179           14 
  Guadeloupe                          
                                      
                     167           12 
  Myanmar                             
                                      
                     151            6 
  Gibraltar                           
                                      
                     144          -   
  Liberia                             
                                      
                     141           16 
  Brunei                              
                                      
                     138            1 
  Ethiopia                            
                                      
                     133            3 
  Madagascar                          
                                      
                     132          -   
  Sierra                              
 Leone                                
                     128            5 
  French                              
 Guiana                               
                     128            1 
  Cape Verde                          
                                      
                     122            1 
  Cambodia                            
                                      
                     122          -   
  Togo                                
                                      
                     116            9 
  Trinidad                            
 and Tobago                           
                     116            8 
  Bermuda                             
                                      
                     114            6 
  N. Cyprus                           
                                      
                     108            4 
  Aruba                               
                                      
                     100            2 
  Zambia                              
                                      
                      97            3 
  Monaco                              
                                      
                      95            4 
  Eswatini                            
                                      
                      91            1 
  Bahamas                             
                                      
                      82           11 
  Guyana                              
                                      
                      82            9 
  Liechtenst                          
 ein                                  
                      82            1 
  Haiti                               
                                      
                      81            8 
  Barbados                            
                                      
                      81            7 
  Sint                                
 Maarten                              
                      76           13 
  Cayman                              
 Islands                              
                      73            1 
  Guinea-Bis                          
 sau                                  
                      73            1 
  Benin                               
                                      
                      69            2 
  Libya                               
                                      
                      61            2 
  Chad                                
                                      
                      52            2 
  Syria                               
                                      
                      43            3 
  Zimbabwe                            
                                      
                      40            4 
  Saint                               
 Martin                               
                      38            3 
  Malawi                              
                                      
                      36            3 
  Angola                              
                                      
                      27            2 
  Antigua                             
 and Barbuda                          
                      24            3 
  Botswana                            
                                      
                      23            1 
  Belize                              
                                      
                      18            2 
  Curaçao                             
                                      
                      16            1 
  Sao Tome                            
 and                                  
 Principe             16            1 
  Burundi                             
                                      
                      15            2 
  Nicaragua                           
                                      
                      14            3 
  Gambia                              
                                      
                      12            1 
  Turks and                           
 Caicos                               
                      12            1 
  Montserrat                          
                                      
                      11            1 
  Suriname                            
                                      
                      10            1 
  Mauritania                          
                                      
                       7            1 
  Yemen                               
                                      
                       6            2 
  British                             
 Virgin                               
 Islands               5            1 
 
    Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries and
government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below