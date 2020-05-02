FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.34 million, death toll crosses 237,000

May 2 (Reuters) - More than 3.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 237,137 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Saturday. Countries Total Total and Cases Deaths Territories TOTAL 3,347,926 237,137 United States 1,110,656 64,740 Spain 233,070 24,824 Italy 207,428 28,236 United Kingdom 177,454 27,510 France 162,976 24,594 Germany 161,940 6,600 Turkey 120,204 3,174 Russia 114,431 1,169 Iran 95,646 6,028 Brazil 91,589 6,329 China 82,875 4,633 Canada 53,657 3,223 Belgium 49,032 7,703 Netherland s 39,791 4,893 Peru 36,976 1,051 India 35,365 1,152 Switzerlan d 29,705 1,435 Portugal 25,351 1,007 Ecuador 24,934 900 Saudi Arabia 24,097 169 Sweden 21,520 2,653 Ireland 20,833 1,265 Mexico 20,739 1,859 Pakistan 17,439 391 Singapore 17,101 15 Chile 16,023 227 Israel 16,004 223 Austria 15,478 589 Japan 15,278 490 Belarus 14,917 93 Qatar 14,096 12 Poland 13,105 651 United Arab Emirates 13,038 111 Romania 12,567 726 Ukraine 10,861 272 South Korea 10,778 250 Indonesia 10,551 800 Denmark 9,311 460 Serbia 9,205 185 Philippine s 8,772 579 Bangladesh 8,238 170 Norway 7,759 204 Czech Republic 7,726 240 Dominican Republic 6,972 301 Australia 6,767 93 Panama 6,720 188 Colombia 6,507 293 Malaysia 6,071 103 Egypt 5,537 392 South Africa 5,350 93 Finland 5,051 218 Morocco 4,529 171 Argentina 4,428 218 Kuwait 4,377 30 Moldova 3,980 122 Algeria 3,848 437 Luxembourg 3,802 92 Kazakhstan 3,574 25 Bahrain 3,029 8 Thailand 2,960 54 Hungary 2,863 323 Greece 2,612 140 Oman 2,447 11 Afghanista n 2,335 68 Armenia 2,148 33 Croatia 2,085 75 Uzbekistan 2,075 9 Ghana 2,074 17 Iraq 2,003 92 Azerbaijan 1,854 25 Cameroon 1,806 59 Iceland 1,798 10 Bosnia 1,782 70 Nigeria 1,728 51 Estonia 1,694 52 Bulgaria 1,555 68 Cuba 1,501 61 North Macedonia 1,494 81 New Zealand 1,479 20 Slovenia 1,434 93 Slovakia 1,403 23 Lithuania 1,399 45 Guinea 1,351 7 Ivory Coast 1,238 14 Bolivia 1,167 66 Djibouti 1,086 2 Hong Kong 1,040 4 Senegal 1,024 9 Tunisia 980 40 Latvia 870 16 Cyprus 843 14 Kosovo 806 22 Albania 782 31 Honduras 771 71 Kyrgyzstan 756 8 Andorra 745 43 Lebanon 729 24 Costa Rica 725 6 Niger 713 32 Sri Lanka 674 7 Guatemala 644 16 Uruguay 643 17 Burkina Faso 641 43 Somalia 582 32 San Marino 569 41 Georgia 566 6 Channel Islands 538 36 Sudan 533 33 Democratic Republic of the Congo 500 31 Mali 482 25 Tanzania 480 16 Maldives 475 1 Malta 467 4 Mayotte 460 4 Jordan 453 8 Jamaica 432 8 Taiwan 429 6 Réunion 418 - Kenya 396 17 El Salvador 395 10 Palestine 344 2 Mauritius 334 10 Venezuela 333 16 Paraguay 333 10 Montenegro 322 7 Isle of Man 316 22 Equatorial Guinea 315 1 Gabon 276 3 Vietnam 270 - Rwanda 225 - Republic of the Congo 207 8 Faroe Islands 187 - Martinique 179 14 Guadeloupe 167 12 Myanmar 151 6 Gibraltar 144 - Liberia 141 16 Brunei 138 1 Ethiopia 133 3 Madagascar 132 - Sierra Leone 128 5 French Guiana 128 1 Cape Verde 122 1 Cambodia 122 - Togo 116 9 Trinidad and Tobago 116 8 Bermuda 114 6 N. Cyprus 108 4 Aruba 100 2 Zambia 97 3 Monaco 95 4 Eswatini 91 1 Bahamas 82 11 Guyana 82 9 Liechtenst ein 82 1 Haiti 81 8 Barbados 81 7 Sint Maarten 76 13 Cayman Islands 73 1 Guinea-Bis sau 73 1 Benin 69 2 Libya 61 2 Chad 52 2 Syria 43 3 Zimbabwe 40 4 Saint Martin 38 3 Malawi 36 3 Angola 27 2 Antigua and Barbuda 24 3 Botswana 23 1 Belize 18 2 Curaçao 16 1 Sao Tome and Principe 16 1 Burundi 15 2 Nicaragua 14 3 Gambia 12 1 Turks and Caicos 12 1 Montserrat 11 1 Suriname 10 1 Mauritania 7 1 Yemen 6 2 British Virgin Islands 5 1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)