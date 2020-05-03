FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.44 million, death toll crosses 243,000

May 3 (Reuters) - More than 3.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 243,015 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Sunday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths TOTAL 243,015 3,445,668 United States 66,426 1,140,148 Spain 25,100 234,436 Italy 28,710 209,528 United Kingdom 28,131 182,260 France 24,760 168,396 Germany 6,660 162,770 Turkey 3,336 124,375 Russia 1,222 124,054 Brazil 6,750 96,559 Iran 6,156 96,448 China 4,633 82,877 Canada 3,446 55,572 Belgium 7,765 49,517 Peru 1,124 42,534 Netherlands 4,987 40,236 India 1,223 37,776 Switzerland 1,467 29,817 Ecuador 1,371 27,464 Saudi Arabia 176 25,459 Portugal 1,023 25,190 Mexico 2,061 22,088 Sweden 2,669 22,082 Ireland 1,290 21,176 Chile 247 18,435 Pakistan 417 18,094 Singapore 16 17,548 Israel 229 16,185 Belarus 97 15,828 Japan 530 15,589 Austria 596 15,514 Qatar 12 14,872 United Arab Emirates 119 13,599 Poland 664 13,375 Romania 771 12,732 Ukraine 279 11,411 Indonesia 831 10,843 South Korea 250 10,780 Denmark 475 9,407 Serbia 189 9,362 Philippines 603 8,928 Bangladesh 175 8,790 Norway 205 7,783 Czech Republic 245 7,750 Dominican Republic 326 7,578 Colombia 324 7,285 Panama 197 7,090 Australia 93 6,783 Malaysia 103 6,176 South Africa 116 5,951 Egypt 406 5,895 Finland 220 5,176 Morocco 173 4,729 Argentina 237 4,681 Kuwait 33 4,619 Algeria 459 4,295 Moldova 124 4,052 Kazakhstan 25 3,857 Luxembourg 92 3,812 Bahrain 8 3,284 Thailand 54 2,966 Hungary 335 2,942 Greece 143 2,620 Oman 12 2,483 Afghanistan 72 2,469 Nigeria 85 2,388 Armenia 33 2,273 Iraq 93 2,219 Ghana 18 2,169 Uzbekistan 9 2,113 Croatia 77 2,088 Cameroon 61 2,069 Azerbaijan 25 1,894 Bosnia 72 1,839 Iceland 10 1,798 Estonia 53 1,699 Cuba 66 1,611 Bulgaria 72 1,594 Guinea 7 1,586 North Macedonia 82 1,505 New Zealand 20 1,485 Slovenia 94 1,439 Lithuania 46 1,438 Slovakia 24 1,407 Ivory Coast 14 1,275 Bolivia 66 1,229 Senegal 9 1,115 Djibouti 2 1,112 Hong Kong 4 1,040 Honduras 76 1,010 Tunisia 42 1,009 Latvia 16 871 Cyprus 15 864 Kosovo 22 823 Albania 31 789 Kyrgyzstan 8 769 Andorra 44 747 Lebanon 25 733 Costa Rica 6 733 Niger 33 728 Uruguay 17 720 Sri Lanka 7 690 Guatemala 17 688 Somalia 32 671 Burkina Faso 44 649 Democratic Republic of the 32 Congo 604 Georgia 8 582 San Marino 41 569 Mali 26 544 Channel Islands 36 538 Sudan 36 533 Maldives 1 491 Tanzania 17 480 Malta 4 468 Jamaica 8 463 Jordan 9 460 Mayotte 4 460 El Salvador 11 446 Kenya 22 435 Taiwan 6 432 Réunion - 418 Paraguay 10 370 Palestine 2 353 Venezuela 16 345 Mauritius 10 334 Montenegro 7 322 Isle of Man 22 320 Equatorial Guinea 2 315 Gabon 4 308 Vietnam - 270 Guinea-Bissau 1 257 Rwanda - 249 Republic of the Congo 10 229 Faroe Islands - 187 Martinique 14 179 Guadeloupe 12 167 Liberia 18 152 Myanmar 6 151 Gibraltar - 144 Brunei 1 138 Sierra Leone 8 136 Madagascar - 135 Ethiopia 3 133 French Guiana 1 128 Togo 9 123 Cape Verde 1 122 Cambodia - 122 Chad 10 117 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Bermuda 6 114 Zambia 3 109 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 2 100 Eswatini 1 100 Monaco 4 95 Benin 2 90 Haiti 8 85 Bahamas 11 83 Guyana 9 82 Liechtenstein 1 82 Barbados 7 81 Sint Maarten 13 76 Tajikistan 2 76 Cayman Islands 1 74 Libya 3 63 Syria 3 44 Zimbabwe 4 40 Saint Martin 3 38 Malawi 3 37 Angola 2 29 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Botswana 1 23 Burundi 2 19 Belize 2 18 Gambia 1 17 Curaçao 1 16 Sao Tome and Principe 1 16 Nicaragua 4 14 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 Yemen 2 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 8 British Virgin Islands 1 6 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)