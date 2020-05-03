Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.44 million, death toll crosses 243,000

    May 3 (Reuters) - More than 3.44 million
people have been reported to be infected by
the novel coronavirus globally and 243,015
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than
210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global
spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Sunday. 
    
    
  Countries and        Total       Total
 Territories          Cases       Deaths 
  TOTAL                                     
                                    243,015 
                      3,445,668   
  United States                             
                                     66,426 
                      1,140,148   
  Spain                                     
                                     25,100 
                        234,436   
  Italy                                     
                                     28,710 
                        209,528   
  United Kingdom                            
                                     28,131 
                        182,260   
  France                                    
                                     24,760 
                        168,396   
  Germany                                   
                                      6,660 
                        162,770   
  Turkey                                    
                                      3,336 
                        124,375   
  Russia                                    
                                      1,222 
                        124,054   
  Brazil                                    
                                      6,750 
                         96,559   
  Iran                                      
                                      6,156 
                         96,448   
  China                                     
                                      4,633 
                         82,877   
  Canada                                    
                                      3,446 
                         55,572   
  Belgium                                   
                                      7,765 
                         49,517   
  Peru                                      
                                      1,124 
                         42,534   
  Netherlands                               
                                      4,987 
                         40,236   
  India                                     
                                      1,223 
                         37,776   
  Switzerland                               
                                      1,467 
                         29,817   
  Ecuador                                   
                                      1,371 
                         27,464   
  Saudi Arabia                              
                                        176 
                         25,459   
  Portugal                                  
                                      1,023 
                         25,190   
  Mexico                                    
                                      2,061 
                         22,088   
  Sweden                                    
                                      2,669 
                         22,082   
  Ireland                                   
                                      1,290 
                         21,176   
  Chile                                     
                                        247 
                         18,435   
  Pakistan                                  
                                        417 
                         18,094   
  Singapore                                 
                                         16 
                         17,548   
  Israel                                    
                                        229 
                         16,185   
  Belarus                                   
                                         97 
                         15,828   
  Japan                                     
                                        530 
                         15,589   
  Austria                                   
                                        596 
                         15,514   
  Qatar                                     
                                         12 
                         14,872   
  United Arab                               
 Emirates                               119 
                         13,599   
  Poland                                    
                                        664 
                         13,375   
  Romania                                   
                                        771 
                         12,732   
  Ukraine                                   
                                        279 
                         11,411   
  Indonesia                                 
                                        831 
                         10,843   
  South Korea                               
                                        250 
                         10,780   
  Denmark                                   
                                        475 
                          9,407   
  Serbia                                    
                                        189 
                          9,362   
  Philippines                               
                                        603 
                          8,928   
  Bangladesh                                
                                        175 
                          8,790   
  Norway                                    
                                        205 
                          7,783   
  Czech Republic                            
                                        245 
                          7,750   
  Dominican Republic                        
                                        326 
                          7,578   
  Colombia                                  
                                        324 
                          7,285   
  Panama                                    
                                        197 
                          7,090   
  Australia                                 
                                         93 
                          6,783   
  Malaysia                                  
                                        103 
                          6,176   
  South Africa                              
                                        116 
                          5,951   
  Egypt                                     
                                        406 
                          5,895   
  Finland                                   
                                        220 
                          5,176   
  Morocco                                   
                                        173 
                          4,729   
  Argentina                                 
                                        237 
                          4,681   
  Kuwait                                    
                                         33 
                          4,619   
  Algeria                                   
                                        459 
                          4,295   
  Moldova                                   
                                        124 
                          4,052   
  Kazakhstan                                
                                         25 
                          3,857   
  Luxembourg                                
                                         92 
                          3,812   
  Bahrain                                   
                                          8 
                          3,284   
  Thailand                                  
                                         54 
                          2,966   
  Hungary                                   
                                        335 
                          2,942   
  Greece                                    
                                        143 
                          2,620   
  Oman                                      
                                         12 
                          2,483   
  Afghanistan                               
                                         72 
                          2,469   
  Nigeria                                   
                                         85 
                          2,388   
  Armenia                                   
                                         33 
                          2,273   
  Iraq                                      
                                         93 
                          2,219   
  Ghana                                     
                                         18 
                          2,169   
  Uzbekistan                                
                                          9 
                          2,113   
  Croatia                                   
                                         77 
                          2,088   
  Cameroon                                  
                                         61 
                          2,069   
  Azerbaijan                                
                                         25 
                          1,894   
  Bosnia                                    
                                         72 
                          1,839   
  Iceland                                   
                                         10 
                          1,798   
  Estonia                                   
                                         53 
                          1,699   
  Cuba                                      
                                         66 
                          1,611   
  Bulgaria                                  
                                         72 
                          1,594   
  Guinea                                    
                                          7 
                          1,586   
  North Macedonia                           
                                         82 
                          1,505   
  New Zealand                               
                                         20 
                          1,485   
  Slovenia                                  
                                         94 
                          1,439   
  Lithuania                                 
                                         46 
                          1,438   
  Slovakia                                  
                                         24 
                          1,407   
  Ivory Coast                               
                                         14 
                          1,275   
  Bolivia                                   
                                         66 
                          1,229   
  Senegal                                   
                                          9 
                          1,115   
  Djibouti                                  
                                          2 
                          1,112   
  Hong Kong                                 
                                          4 
                          1,040   
  Honduras                                  
                                         76 
                          1,010   
  Tunisia                                   
                                         42 
                          1,009   
  Latvia                                    
                                         16 
                            871   
  Cyprus                                    
                                         15 
                            864   
  Kosovo                                    
                                         22 
                            823   
  Albania                                   
                                         31 
                            789   
  Kyrgyzstan                                
                                          8 
                            769   
  Andorra                                   
                                         44 
                            747   
  Lebanon                                   
                                         25 
                            733   
  Costa Rica                                
                                          6 
                            733   
  Niger                                     
                                         33 
                            728   
  Uruguay                                   
                                         17 
                            720   
  Sri Lanka                                 
                                          7 
                            690   
  Guatemala                                 
                                         17 
                            688   
  Somalia                                   
                                         32 
                            671   
  Burkina Faso                              
                                         44 
                            649   
  Democratic                                
 Republic of the                         32 
 Congo                      604   
  Georgia                                   
                                          8 
                            582   
  San Marino                                
                                         41 
                            569   
  Mali                                      
                                         26 
                            544   
  Channel Islands                           
                                         36 
                            538   
  Sudan                                     
                                         36 
                            533   
  Maldives                                  
                                          1 
                            491   
  Tanzania                                  
                                         17 
                            480   
  Malta                                     
                                          4 
                            468   
  Jamaica                                   
                                          8 
                            463   
  Jordan                                    
                                          9 
                            460   
  Mayotte                                   
                                          4 
                            460   
  El Salvador                               
                                         11 
                            446   
  Kenya                                     
                                         22 
                            435   
  Taiwan                                    
                                          6 
                            432   
  Réunion                                   
                                         -  
                            418   
  Paraguay                                  
                                         10 
                            370   
  Palestine                                 
                                          2 
                            353   
  Venezuela                                 
                                         16 
                            345   
  Mauritius                                 
                                         10 
                            334   
  Montenegro                                
                                          7 
                            322   
  Isle of Man                               
                                         22 
                            320   
  Equatorial Guinea                         
                                          2 
                            315   
  Gabon                                     
                                          4 
                            308   
  Vietnam                                   
                                         -  
                            270   
  Guinea-Bissau                             
                                          1 
                            257   
  Rwanda                                    
                                         -  
                            249   
  Republic of the                           
 Congo                                   10 
                            229   
  Faroe Islands                             
                                         -  
                            187   
  Martinique                                
                                         14 
                            179   
  Guadeloupe                                
                                         12 
                            167   
  Liberia                                   
                                         18 
                            152   
  Myanmar                                   
                                          6 
                            151   
  Gibraltar                                 
                                         -  
                            144   
  Brunei                                    
                                          1 
                            138   
  Sierra Leone                              
                                          8 
                            136   
  Madagascar                                
                                         -  
                            135   
  Ethiopia                                  
                                          3 
                            133   
  French Guiana                             
                                          1 
                            128   
  Togo                                      
                                          9 
                            123   
  Cape Verde                                
                                          1 
                            122   
  Cambodia                                  
                                         -  
                            122   
  Chad                                      
                                         10 
                            117   
  Trinidad and                              
 Tobago                                   8 
                            116   
  Bermuda                                   
                                          6 
                            114   
  Zambia                                    
                                          3 
                            109   
  N. Cyprus                                 
                                          4 
                            108   
  Aruba                                     
                                          2 
                            100   
  Eswatini                                  
                                          1 
                            100   
  Monaco                                    
                                          4 
                             95   
  Benin                                     
                                          2 
                             90   
  Haiti                                     
                                          8 
                             85   
  Bahamas                                   
                                         11 
                             83   
  Guyana                                    
                                          9 
                             82   
  Liechtenstein                             
                                          1 
                             82   
  Barbados                                  
                                          7 
                             81   
  Sint Maarten                              
                                         13 
                             76   
  Tajikistan                                
                                          2 
                             76   
  Cayman Islands                            
                                          1 
                             74   
  Libya                                     
                                          3 
                             63   
  Syria                                     
                                          3 
                             44   
  Zimbabwe                                  
                                          4 
                             40   
  Saint Martin                              
                                          3 
                             38   
  Malawi                                    
                                          3 
                             37   
  Angola                                    
                                          2 
                             29   
  Antigua and                               
 Barbuda                                  3 
                             25   
  Botswana                                  
                                          1 
                             23   
  Burundi                                   
                                          2 
                             19   
  Belize                                    
                                          2 
                             18   
  Gambia                                    
                                          1 
                             17   
  Curaçao                                   
                                          1 
                             16   
  Sao Tome and                              
 Principe                                 1 
                             16   
  Nicaragua                                 
                                          4 
                             14   
  Turks and Caicos                          
                                          1 
                             12   
  Montserrat                                
                                          1 
                             11   
  Yemen                                     
                                          2 
                             10   
  Suriname                                  
                                          1 
                             10   
  Mauritania                                
                                          1 
                              8   
  British Virgin                            
 Islands                                  1 
                              6   
 
    Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries and
government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander
and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
