FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.52 million, death toll nears 247,000

May 4 (Reuters) - More than 3.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 246,910 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Monday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 67,821 1,166,167 Spain 25,264 235,320 Italy 28,884 210,717 United Kingdom 28,446 186,599 France 24,895 168,396 Germany 6,718 163,431 Russia 1,280 134,687 Turkey 3,397 124,375 Brazil 7,025 101,147 Iran 6,203 97,424 China 4,633 82,879 Canada 3,606 57,148 Belgium 7,844 49,906 Peru 1,286 45,928 Netherlands 5,056 40,571 India 1,301 40,263 Switzerland 1,473 29,905 Ecuador 1,564 29,538 Saudi Arabia 184 27,011 Portugal 1,043 25,282 Mexico 2,154 23,471 Sweden 2,679 22,317 Ireland 1,303 21,176 Chile 260 19,663 Pakistan 440 19,103 Singapore 17 18,205 Belarus 99 16,705 Israel 232 16,208 Japan 544 15,780 Qatar 12 15,551 Austria 598 15,526 United Arab Emirates 126 14,163 Poland 678 13,693 Romania 790 13,163 Ukraine 288 11,913 Indonesia 845 11,192 South Korea 250 10,793 Denmark 484 9,523 Serbia 193 9,464 Bangladesh 177 9,455 Philippines 607 9,223 Dominican Republic 333 7,954 Norway 208 7,809 Czech Republic 248 7,755 Colombia 340 7,668 Panama 197 7,090 Australia 95 6,827 Egypt 429 6,465 South Africa 131 6,336 Malaysia 105 6,298 Finland 230 5,254 Kuwait 38 4,983 Morocco 174 4,903 Argentina 246 4,783 Algeria 463 4,447 Moldova 125 4,121 Kazakhstan 27 3,877 Luxembourg 96 3,824 Bahrain 8 3,356 Hungary 340 2,998 Thailand 54 2,969 Afghanistan 85 2,704 Greece 144 2,626 Oman 12 2,568 Nigeria 87 2,388 Armenia 35 2,386 Iraq 97 2,296 Ghana 18 2,169 Uzbekistan 10 2,136 Croatia 79 2,096 Cameroon 64 2,077 Azerbaijan 25 1,932 Bosnia 77 1,857 Iceland 10 1,799 Estonia 55 1,700 Guinea 7 1,650 Cuba 67 1,649 Bulgaria 73 1,611 North Macedonia 84 1,511 New Zealand 20 1,487 Bolivia 71 1,470 Slovenia 94 1,439 Lithuania 46 1,438 Slovakia 24 1,408 Ivory Coast 15 1,362 Senegal 9 1,182 Djibouti 2 1,112 Hong Kong 4 1,040 Tunisia 42 1,013 Honduras 76 1,010 Latvia 16 879 Kosovo 22 823 Albania 31 795 Kyrgyzstan 10 795 Cyprus 15 772 Niger 35 750 Andorra 45 748 Costa Rica 6 739 Lebanon 25 737 Somalia 32 722 Uruguay 17 720 Sri Lanka 7 706 Guatemala 17 688 Democratic Republic of the Congo 33 674 Burkina Faso 44 652 Sudan 41 592 Georgia 9 589 San Marino 41 569 Mali 27 563 Channel Islands 36 538 Maldives 1 519 El Salvador 11 490 Tanzania 18 480 Malta 4 477 Jamaica 9 469 Kenya 24 465 Jordan 9 461 Mayotte 4 460 Taiwan 6 436 Réunion 0 418 Paraguay 10 396 Venezuela 16 357 Palestinian Territories 2 353 Gabon 5 335 Mauritius 10 334 Montenegro 8 322 Isle of Man 22 321 Equatorial Guinea 2 315 Vietnam 0 271 Guinea-Bissau 1 260 Rwanda 0 255 Republic of the Congo 10 229 Faroe Islands 0 187 Martinique 14 179 Guadeloupe 12 167 Sierra Leone 8 155 Liberia 18 154 Cape Verde 2 152 Myanmar 6 151 Madagascar 0 149 Gibraltar 0 144 Brunei 1 138 Ethiopia 3 133 Tajikistan 2 128 French Guiana 1 128 Togo 9 124 Zambia 3 124 Cambodia 0 122 Chad 10 117 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Bermuda 7 114 N. Cyprus 4 108 Eswatini 1 108 Aruba 2 100 Monaco 4 95 Benin 2 90 Haiti 9 88 Bahamas 11 83 Guyana 9 82 Barbados 7 82 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 13 76 Cayman Islands 1 74 Libya 3 63 Syria 3 44 Zimbabwe 4 40 Malawi 3 38 Saint Martin 3 38 Angola 2 35 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Sao Tome and Principe 3 23 Botswana 1 23 Burundi 2 19 Belize 2 18 Gambia 1 17 Curaçao 1 16 Nicaragua 5 15 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 Yemen 2 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 8 British Virgin Islands 1 6 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy)