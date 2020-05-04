Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.52 million, death toll nears 247,000

    May 4 (Reuters) - More than 3.52 million people have
been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 246,910 have died, according to a Reuters
tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as
of 0200 GMT on Monday. 

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES          TOTAL      TOTAL
                                    DEATHS     CASES
 United States                         67,821  1,166,167
 Spain                                 25,264    235,320
 Italy                                 28,884    210,717
 United Kingdom                        28,446    186,599
 France                                24,895    168,396
 Germany                                6,718    163,431
 Russia                                 1,280    134,687
 Turkey                                 3,397    124,375
 Brazil                                 7,025    101,147
 Iran                                   6,203     97,424
 China                                  4,633     82,879
 Canada                                 3,606     57,148
 Belgium                                7,844     49,906
 Peru                                   1,286     45,928
 Netherlands                            5,056     40,571
 India                                  1,301     40,263
 Switzerland                            1,473     29,905
 Ecuador                                1,564     29,538
 Saudi Arabia                             184     27,011
 Portugal                               1,043     25,282
 Mexico                                 2,154     23,471
 Sweden                                 2,679     22,317
 Ireland                                1,303     21,176
 Chile                                    260     19,663
 Pakistan                                 440     19,103
 Singapore                                 17     18,205
 Belarus                                   99     16,705
 Israel                                   232     16,208
 Japan                                    544     15,780
 Qatar                                     12     15,551
 Austria                                  598     15,526
 United Arab Emirates                     126     14,163
 Poland                                   678     13,693
 Romania                                  790     13,163
 Ukraine                                  288     11,913
 Indonesia                                845     11,192
 South Korea                              250     10,793
 Denmark                                  484      9,523
 Serbia                                   193      9,464
 Bangladesh                               177      9,455
 Philippines                              607      9,223
 Dominican Republic                       333      7,954
 Norway                                   208      7,809
 Czech Republic                           248      7,755
 Colombia                                 340      7,668
 Panama                                   197      7,090
 Australia                                 95      6,827
 Egypt                                    429      6,465
 South Africa                             131      6,336
 Malaysia                                 105      6,298
 Finland                                  230      5,254
 Kuwait                                    38      4,983
 Morocco                                  174      4,903
 Argentina                                246      4,783
 Algeria                                  463      4,447
 Moldova                                  125      4,121
 Kazakhstan                                27      3,877
 Luxembourg                                96      3,824
 Bahrain                                    8      3,356
 Hungary                                  340      2,998
 Thailand                                  54      2,969
 Afghanistan                               85      2,704
 Greece                                   144      2,626
 Oman                                      12      2,568
 Nigeria                                   87      2,388
 Armenia                                   35      2,386
 Iraq                                      97      2,296
 Ghana                                     18      2,169
 Uzbekistan                                10      2,136
 Croatia                                   79      2,096
 Cameroon                                  64      2,077
 Azerbaijan                                25      1,932
 Bosnia                                    77      1,857
 Iceland                                   10      1,799
 Estonia                                   55      1,700
 Guinea                                     7      1,650
 Cuba                                      67      1,649
 Bulgaria                                  73      1,611
 North Macedonia                           84      1,511
 New Zealand                               20      1,487
 Bolivia                                   71      1,470
 Slovenia                                  94      1,439
 Lithuania                                 46      1,438
 Slovakia                                  24      1,408
 Ivory Coast                               15      1,362
 Senegal                                    9      1,182
 Djibouti                                   2      1,112
 Hong Kong                                  4      1,040
 Tunisia                                   42      1,013
 Honduras                                  76      1,010
 Latvia                                    16        879
 Kosovo                                    22        823
 Albania                                   31        795
 Kyrgyzstan                                10        795
 Cyprus                                    15        772
 Niger                                     35        750
 Andorra                                   45        748
 Costa Rica                                 6        739
 Lebanon                                   25        737
 Somalia                                   32        722
 Uruguay                                   17        720
 Sri Lanka                                  7        706
 Guatemala                                 17        688
 Democratic Republic of the Congo          33        674
 Burkina Faso                              44        652
 Sudan                                     41        592
 Georgia                                    9        589
 San Marino                                41        569
 Mali                                      27        563
 Channel Islands                           36        538
 Maldives                                   1        519
 El Salvador                               11        490
 Tanzania                                  18        480
 Malta                                      4        477
 Jamaica                                    9        469
 Kenya                                     24        465
 Jordan                                     9        461
 Mayotte                                    4        460
 Taiwan                                     6        436
 Réunion                                    0        418
 Paraguay                                  10        396
 Venezuela                                 16        357
 Palestinian Territories                    2        353
 Gabon                                      5        335
 Mauritius                                 10        334
 Montenegro                                 8        322
 Isle of Man                               22        321
 Equatorial Guinea                          2        315
 Vietnam                                    0        271
 Guinea-Bissau                              1        260
 Rwanda                                     0        255
 Republic of the Congo                     10        229
 Faroe Islands                              0        187
 Martinique                                14        179
 Guadeloupe                                12        167
 Sierra Leone                               8        155
 Liberia                                   18        154
 Cape Verde                                 2        152
 Myanmar                                    6        151
 Madagascar                                 0        149
 Gibraltar                                  0        144
 Brunei                                     1        138
 Ethiopia                                   3        133
 Tajikistan                                 2        128
 French Guiana                              1        128
 Togo                                       9        124
 Zambia                                     3        124
 Cambodia                                   0        122
 Chad                                      10        117
 Trinidad and Tobago                        8        116
 Bermuda                                    7        114
 N. Cyprus                                  4        108
 Eswatini                                   1        108
 Aruba                                      2        100
 Monaco                                     4         95
 Benin                                      2         90
 Haiti                                      9         88
 Bahamas                                   11         83
 Guyana                                     9         82
 Barbados                                   7         82
 Liechtenstein                              1         82
 Sint Maarten                              13         76
 Cayman Islands                             1         74
 Libya                                      3         63
 Syria                                      3         44
 Zimbabwe                                   4         40
 Malawi                                     3         38
 Saint Martin                               3         38
 Angola                                     2         35
 Antigua and Barbuda                        3         25
 Sao Tome and Principe                      3         23
 Botswana                                   1         23
 Burundi                                    2         19
 Belize                                     2         18
 Gambia                                     1         17
 Curaçao                                    1         16
 Nicaragua                                  5         15
 Turks and Caicos                           1         12
 Montserrat                                 1         11
 Yemen                                      2         10
 Suriname                                   1         10
 Mauritania                                 1          8
 British Virgin Islands                     1          6
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy)
