March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.59 million, death toll crosses 250,300

    May 5 (Reuters) - More than 3.59 million people have
been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 250,386 have died, according to a Reuters
tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries that have reported
deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT
on Tuesday. 

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES             TOTAL      TOTAL
                                       DEATHS     CASES
 United States                            68,869  1,189,198
 Spain                                    25,428    235,865
 Italy                                    29,079    211,938
 United Kingdom                           28,734    190,584
 France                                   25,201    169,462
 Germany                                   6,771    163,940
 Russia                                    1,356    145,268
 Turkey                                    3,462    125,989
 Brazil                                    7,288    105,222
 Iran                                      6,277     98,647
 China                                     4,633     82,880
 Canada                                    3,766     59,844
 Belgium                                   7,924     50,267
 Peru                                      1,344     45,928
 India                                     1,389     42,836
 Netherlands                               5,082     40,770
 Ecuador                                   1,569     31,881
 Switzerland                               1,477     29,981
 Saudi Arabia                                191     28,656
 Portugal                                  1,063     25,524
 Mexico                                    2,271     24,905
 Sweden                                    2,769     22,721
 Ireland                                   1,319     21,772
 Pakistan                                    476     20,884
 Chile                                       260     19,663
 Singapore                                    18     18,778
 Belarus                                     103     17,489
 Israel                                      234     16,237
 Qatar                                        12     16,191
 Japan                                       569     15,965
 Austria                                     600     15,553
 United Arab Emirates                        126     14,163
 Poland                                      698     14,006
 Romania                                     803     13,512
 Ukraine                                     303     12,331
 Indonesia                                   864     11,587
 South Korea                                 252     10,801
 Bangladesh                                  182     10,143
 Denmark                                     493      9,670
 Serbia                                      197      9,557
 Philippines                                 623      9,485
 Colombia                                    358      7,973
 Dominican Republic                          333      7,954
 Norway                                      208      7,847
 Czech Republic                              251      7,799
 Panama                                      203      7,387
 Australia                                    95      6,825
 South Africa                                131      6,783
 Egypt                                       429      6,465
 Malaysia                                    105      6,353
 Finland                                     240      5,327
 Kuwait                                       40      5,278
 Morocco                                     174      4,903
 Argentina                                   249      4,783
 Algeria                                     463      4,648
 Moldova                                     128      4,248
 Kazakhstan                                   27      4,028
 Luxembourg                                   96      3,828
 Bahrain                                       8      3,383
 Hungary                                     351      3,035
 Thailand                                     54      2,987
 Afghanistan                                  85      2,704
 Oman                                         12      2,637
 Greece                                      146      2,632
 Nigeria                                      87      2,558
 Armenia                                      35      2,507
 Iraq                                         98      2,346
 Uzbekistan                                   10      2,181
 Ghana                                        18      2,169
 Croatia                                      80      2,101
 Cameroon                                     64      2,077
 Azerbaijan                                   25      1,932
 Bosnia                                       78      1,926
 Iceland                                      10      1,799
 Estonia                                      55      1,703
 Bulgaria                                     78      1,652
 Guinea                                        7      1,650
 Cuba                                         67      1,649
 Bolivia                                      76      1,594
 North Macedonia                              85      1,518
 New Zealand                                  20      1,487
 Slovenia                                     97      1,439
 Lithuania                                    46      1,419
 Slovakia                                     25      1,413
 Ivory Coast                                  17      1,398
 Senegal                                      10      1,273
 Honduras                                     83      1,178
 Djibouti                                      2      1,116
 Hong Kong                                     4      1,041
 Tunisia                                      42      1,013
 Latvia                                       16        896
 Kosovo                                       22        851
 Kyrgyzstan                                   10        830
 Albania                                      31        803
 Cyprus                                       15        772
 Somalia                                      35        756
 Andorra                                      45        750
 Niger                                        36        750
 Costa Rica                                    6        742
 Lebanon                                      25        740
 Guatemala                                    19        730
 Sri Lanka                                     8        721
 Democratic Republic of the Congo             34        682
 Burkina Faso                                 45        662
 Uruguay                                      17        655
 Georgia                                       9        593
 Sudan                                        41        592
 El Salvador                                  13        587
 San Marino                                   41        582
 Mali                                         29        580
 Channel Islands                              40        545
 Maldives                                      1        527
 Kenya                                        24        490
 Tanzania                                     18        480
 Malta                                         4        480
 Jamaica                                       9        469
 Jordan                                        9        465
 Mayotte                                       4        460
 Taiwan                                        6        438
 Réunion                                       0        418
 Paraguay                                     10        396
 Venezuela                                    10        357
 Palestinian Territories                       2        353
 Gabon                                         5        335
 Mauritius                                    10        334
 Isle of Man                                  23        325
 Montenegro                                    8        322
 Equatorial Guinea                             2        315
 Guinea-Bissau                                 2        292
 Vietnam                                       0        271
 Rwanda                                        0        259
 Tajikistan                                    3        230
 Republic of the Congo                        10        229
 Faroe Islands                                 0        187
 Martinique                                   14        179
 Guadeloupe                                   12        167
 Cape Verde                                    2        165
 Myanmar                                       6        161
 Liberia                                      18        158
 Sierra Leone                                  8        157
 Madagascar                                    0        151
 Gibraltar                                     0        144
 Ethiopia                                      3        140
 Brunei                                        1        138
 French Guiana                                 1        131
 Togo                                          9        126
 Zambia                                        3        124
 Cambodia                                      0        122
 Chad                                         10        117
 Trinidad and Tobago                           8        116
 Bermuda                                       7        115
 Eswatini                                      1        112
 N. Cyprus                                     4        108
 Aruba                                         2        100
 Monaco                                        4         95
 Benin                                         2         90
 Haiti                                         9         88
 Bahamas                                      11         83
 Guyana                                        9         82
 Barbados                                      7         82
 Liechtenstein                                 1         82
 Sint Maarten                                 13         76
 Cayman Islands                                1         74
 Libya                                         3         63
 Syria                                         3         44
 Malawi                                        3         41
 Saint Martin                                  3         38
 Angola                                        2         35
 Zimbabwe                                      4         34
 Antigua and Barbuda                           3         25
 Sao Tome and Principe                         3         23
 Botswana                                      1         23
 Burundi                                       2         19
 Belize                                        2         18
 Gambia                                        1         17
 Curaçao                                       1         16
 Nicaragua                                     5         15
 Turks and Caicos                              1         12
 Montserrat                                    1         11
 Yemen                                         2         10
 Suriname                                      1         10
 Mauritania                                    1          8
 British Virgin Islands                        1          6
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika
Roy)
