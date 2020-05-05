FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.59 million, death toll crosses 250,300

May 5 (Reuters) - More than 3.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 250,386 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Tuesday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 68,869 1,189,198 Spain 25,428 235,865 Italy 29,079 211,938 United Kingdom 28,734 190,584 France 25,201 169,462 Germany 6,771 163,940 Russia 1,356 145,268 Turkey 3,462 125,989 Brazil 7,288 105,222 Iran 6,277 98,647 China 4,633 82,880 Canada 3,766 59,844 Belgium 7,924 50,267 Peru 1,344 45,928 India 1,389 42,836 Netherlands 5,082 40,770 Ecuador 1,569 31,881 Switzerland 1,477 29,981 Saudi Arabia 191 28,656 Portugal 1,063 25,524 Mexico 2,271 24,905 Sweden 2,769 22,721 Ireland 1,319 21,772 Pakistan 476 20,884 Chile 260 19,663 Singapore 18 18,778 Belarus 103 17,489 Israel 234 16,237 Qatar 12 16,191 Japan 569 15,965 Austria 600 15,553 United Arab Emirates 126 14,163 Poland 698 14,006 Romania 803 13,512 Ukraine 303 12,331 Indonesia 864 11,587 South Korea 252 10,801 Bangladesh 182 10,143 Denmark 493 9,670 Serbia 197 9,557 Philippines 623 9,485 Colombia 358 7,973 Dominican Republic 333 7,954 Norway 208 7,847 Czech Republic 251 7,799 Panama 203 7,387 Australia 95 6,825 South Africa 131 6,783 Egypt 429 6,465 Malaysia 105 6,353 Finland 240 5,327 Kuwait 40 5,278 Morocco 174 4,903 Argentina 249 4,783 Algeria 463 4,648 Moldova 128 4,248 Kazakhstan 27 4,028 Luxembourg 96 3,828 Bahrain 8 3,383 Hungary 351 3,035 Thailand 54 2,987 Afghanistan 85 2,704 Oman 12 2,637 Greece 146 2,632 Nigeria 87 2,558 Armenia 35 2,507 Iraq 98 2,346 Uzbekistan 10 2,181 Ghana 18 2,169 Croatia 80 2,101 Cameroon 64 2,077 Azerbaijan 25 1,932 Bosnia 78 1,926 Iceland 10 1,799 Estonia 55 1,703 Bulgaria 78 1,652 Guinea 7 1,650 Cuba 67 1,649 Bolivia 76 1,594 North Macedonia 85 1,518 New Zealand 20 1,487 Slovenia 97 1,439 Lithuania 46 1,419 Slovakia 25 1,413 Ivory Coast 17 1,398 Senegal 10 1,273 Honduras 83 1,178 Djibouti 2 1,116 Hong Kong 4 1,041 Tunisia 42 1,013 Latvia 16 896 Kosovo 22 851 Kyrgyzstan 10 830 Albania 31 803 Cyprus 15 772 Somalia 35 756 Andorra 45 750 Niger 36 750 Costa Rica 6 742 Lebanon 25 740 Guatemala 19 730 Sri Lanka 8 721 Democratic Republic of the Congo 34 682 Burkina Faso 45 662 Uruguay 17 655 Georgia 9 593 Sudan 41 592 El Salvador 13 587 San Marino 41 582 Mali 29 580 Channel Islands 40 545 Maldives 1 527 Kenya 24 490 Tanzania 18 480 Malta 4 480 Jamaica 9 469 Jordan 9 465 Mayotte 4 460 Taiwan 6 438 Réunion 0 418 Paraguay 10 396 Venezuela 10 357 Palestinian Territories 2 353 Gabon 5 335 Mauritius 10 334 Isle of Man 23 325 Montenegro 8 322 Equatorial Guinea 2 315 Guinea-Bissau 2 292 Vietnam 0 271 Rwanda 0 259 Tajikistan 3 230 Republic of the Congo 10 229 Faroe Islands 0 187 Martinique 14 179 Guadeloupe 12 167 Cape Verde 2 165 Myanmar 6 161 Liberia 18 158 Sierra Leone 8 157 Madagascar 0 151 Gibraltar 0 144 Ethiopia 3 140 Brunei 1 138 French Guiana 1 131 Togo 9 126 Zambia 3 124 Cambodia 0 122 Chad 10 117 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Bermuda 7 115 Eswatini 1 112 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 2 100 Monaco 4 95 Benin 2 90 Haiti 9 88 Bahamas 11 83 Guyana 9 82 Barbados 7 82 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 13 76 Cayman Islands 1 74 Libya 3 63 Syria 3 44 Malawi 3 41 Saint Martin 3 38 Angola 2 35 Zimbabwe 4 34 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Sao Tome and Principe 3 23 Botswana 1 23 Burundi 2 19 Belize 2 18 Gambia 1 17 Curaçao 1 16 Nicaragua 5 15 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 Yemen 2 10 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 8 British Virgin Islands 1 6 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy)