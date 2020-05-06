FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.68 million, death toll reaches 256,000

May 6 (Reuters) - More than 3.68 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 256,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0644 GMT on Wednesday. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL TOTAL TERRITORIES CASES DEATHS United States 1,213,747 71,130 Spain 237,183 25,613 Italy 213,013 29,315 United Kingdom 194,990 29,427 France 170,551 25,531 Germany 164,766 6,907 Russia 155,370 1,451 Turkey 129,491 3,520 Brazil 107,780 7,321 Iran 99,970 6,340 Mainland China 82,883 4,633 Canada 61,159 3,915 Peru 51,189 1,444 Belgium 50,509 8,021 India 49,391 1,694 Netherlands 41,087 5,168 Ecuador 31,881 1,569 Saudi Arabia 30,251 200 Switzerland 30,009 1,483 Mexico 26,025 2,507 Portugal 25,702 1,074 Sweden 23,216 2,854 Pakistan 22,550 526 Chile 22,016 275 Ireland 21,983 1,339 Singapore 19,410 18 Belarus 18,350 107 Qatar 17,142 12 Israel 16,268 237 Japan 16,086 579 Austria 15,585 606 United Arab 15,192 146 Emirates Poland 14,431 716 Romania 13,837 827 Ukraine 12,697 316 Indonesia 12,071 872 Bangladesh 10,929 183 South Korea 10,806 255 Denmark 9,821 503 Philippines 9,684 637 Serbia 9,677 200 Colombia 8,613 378 Dominican Republic 8,480 354 Norway 7,903 209 Czech Republic 7,878 254 South Africa 7,572 148 Panama 7,523 210 Australia 6,849 96 Egypt 6,813 436 Malaysia 6,383 106 Kuwait 5,804 40 Finland 5,412 246 Morocco 5,219 182 Argentina 5,020 264 Algeria 4,648 470 Moldova 4,363 136 Kazakhstan 4,277 29 Luxembourg 3,840 96 Bahrain 3,679 8 Hungary 3,065 363 Thailand 2,988 54 Nigeria 2,950 98 Oman 2,735 12 Ghana 2,719 18 Afghanistan 2,704 85 Greece 2,642 146 Armenia 2,619 40 Iraq 2,346 98 Uzbekistan 2,217 10 Croatia 2,112 83 Cameroon 2,077 64 Azerbaijan 1,984 26 Bosnia 1,946 79 Bolivia 1,802 86 Iceland 1,799 10 Estonia 1,711 55 Guinea 1,710 9 Bulgaria 1,704 80 Cuba 1,685 69 North Macedonia 1,526 86 New Zealand 1,488 21 Slovenia 1,445 98 Ivory Coast 1,432 17 Lithuania 1,423 46 Slovakia 1,421 25 Senegal 1,329 11 Honduras 1,270 93 Djibouti 1,120 2 Hong Kong 1,041 4 Tunisia 1,022 43 Latvia 896 17 Kyrgyzstan 871 12 Kosovo 856 26 Somalia 835 38 Albania 820 31 Cyprus 784 15 Sudan 778 45 Sri Lanka 771 9 Guatemala 763 19 Niger 755 37 Costa Rica 755 6 Andorra 751 46 Lebanon 741 25 Democratic 705 34 Republic of the Congo Burkina Faso 672 46 Uruguay 670 17 Mali 612 32 Georgia 604 9 San Marino 589 41 El Salvador 587 14 Maldives 573 1 Channel Islands 545 40 Kenya 535 24 Malta 482 5 Tanzania 480 18 Jamaica 473 9 Jordan 471 9 Mayotte 460 4 Taiwan 438 6 Paraguay 431 10 Réunion 418 0 Guinea-Bissau 413 2 Gabon 367 6 Venezuela 367 10 Palestinian 362 2 Territories Mauritius 334 10 Isle of Man 326 23 Montenegro 324 8 Equatorial Guinea 315 2 Tajikistan 293 5 Vietnam 271 0 Rwanda 261 0 Republic of the 236 10 Congo Faroe Islands 187 0 Martinique 179 14 Sierra Leone 178 9 Guadeloupe 167 12 Liberia 166 18 Cape Verde 165 2 Sao Tome and 161 3 Principe Myanmar 161 6 Madagascar 158 0 Ethiopia 145 3 Gibraltar 144 0 Zambia 139 4 Brunei 138 1 French Guiana 133 1 Togo 126 9 Cambodia 122 0 Eswatini 119 1 Chad 117 10 Trinidad and 116 8 Tobago Bermuda 115 7 N. Cyprus 108 4 Aruba 100 2 Benin 96 2 Monaco 95 4 Haiti 88 9 Bahamas 83 11 Guyana 82 9 Barbados 82 7 Liechtenstein 82 1 Sint Maarten 76 13 Cayman Islands 75 1 Libya 63 3 Syria 44 3 Malawi 41 3 Saint Martin 38 3 Angola 35 2 Zimbabwe 34 4 Antigua and 25 3 Barbuda Botswana 23 1 Yemen 21 3 Burundi 19 2 Belize 18 2 Gambia 17 1 Nicaragua 16 5 Curaçao 16 1 Turks and Caicos 12 1 Montserrat 11 1 Suriname 10 1 Mauritania 8 1 British Virgin 6 1 Islands Comoros 4 1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Milla Nissi)