FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.68 million, death toll reaches 256,000

    May 6 (Reuters) - More than 3.68
million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally
and 256,000 have died, according to a
Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at least
100 confirmed cases as of 0644 GMT on
Wednesday. 
 COUNTRIES AND       TOTAL       TOTAL
 TERRITORIES         CASES       DEATHS
 United States       1,213,747   71,130
 Spain               237,183     25,613
 Italy               213,013     29,315
 United Kingdom      194,990     29,427
 France              170,551     25,531
 Germany             164,766     6,907
 Russia              155,370     1,451
 Turkey              129,491     3,520
 Brazil              107,780     7,321
 Iran                99,970      6,340
 Mainland China      82,883      4,633
 Canada              61,159      3,915
 Peru                51,189      1,444
 Belgium             50,509      8,021
 India               49,391      1,694
 Netherlands         41,087      5,168
 Ecuador             31,881      1,569
 Saudi Arabia        30,251      200
 Switzerland         30,009      1,483
 Mexico              26,025      2,507
 Portugal            25,702      1,074
 Sweden              23,216      2,854
 Pakistan            22,550      526
 Chile               22,016      275
 Ireland             21,983      1,339
 Singapore           19,410      18
 Belarus             18,350      107
 Qatar               17,142      12
 Israel              16,268      237
 Japan               16,086      579
 Austria             15,585      606
 United Arab         15,192      146
 Emirates                        
 Poland              14,431      716
 Romania             13,837      827
 Ukraine             12,697      316
 Indonesia           12,071      872
 Bangladesh          10,929      183
 South Korea         10,806      255
 Denmark             9,821       503
 Philippines         9,684       637
 Serbia              9,677       200
 Colombia            8,613       378
 Dominican Republic  8,480       354
 Norway              7,903       209
 Czech Republic      7,878       254
 South Africa        7,572       148
 Panama              7,523       210
 Australia           6,849       96
 Egypt               6,813       436
 Malaysia            6,383       106
 Kuwait              5,804       40
 Finland             5,412       246
 Morocco             5,219       182
 Argentina           5,020       264
 Algeria             4,648       470
 Moldova             4,363       136
 Kazakhstan          4,277       29
 Luxembourg          3,840       96
 Bahrain             3,679       8
 Hungary             3,065       363
 Thailand            2,988       54
 Nigeria             2,950       98
 Oman                2,735       12
 Ghana               2,719       18
 Afghanistan         2,704       85
 Greece              2,642       146
 Armenia             2,619       40
 Iraq                2,346       98
 Uzbekistan          2,217       10
 Croatia             2,112       83
 Cameroon            2,077       64
 Azerbaijan          1,984       26
 Bosnia              1,946       79
 Bolivia             1,802       86
 Iceland             1,799       10
 Estonia             1,711       55
 Guinea              1,710       9
 Bulgaria            1,704       80
 Cuba                1,685       69
 North Macedonia     1,526       86
 New Zealand         1,488       21
 Slovenia            1,445       98
 Ivory Coast         1,432       17
 Lithuania           1,423       46
 Slovakia            1,421       25
 Senegal             1,329       11
 Honduras            1,270       93
 Djibouti            1,120       2
 Hong Kong           1,041       4
 Tunisia             1,022       43
 Latvia              896         17
 Kyrgyzstan          871         12
 Kosovo              856         26
 Somalia             835         38
 Albania             820         31
 Cyprus              784         15
 Sudan               778         45
 Sri Lanka           771         9
 Guatemala           763         19
 Niger               755         37
 Costa Rica          755         6
 Andorra             751         46
 Lebanon             741         25
 Democratic          705         34
 Republic of the                 
 Congo                           
 Burkina Faso        672         46
 Uruguay             670         17
 Mali                612         32
 Georgia             604         9
 San Marino          589         41
 El Salvador         587         14
 Maldives            573         1
 Channel Islands     545         40
 Kenya               535         24
 Malta               482         5
 Tanzania            480         18
 Jamaica             473         9
 Jordan              471         9
 Mayotte             460         4
 Taiwan              438         6
 Paraguay            431         10
 Réunion             418         0
 Guinea-Bissau       413         2
 Gabon               367         6
 Venezuela           367         10
 Palestinian         362         2
 Territories                     
 Mauritius           334         10
 Isle of Man         326         23
 Montenegro          324         8
 Equatorial Guinea   315         2
 Tajikistan          293         5
 Vietnam             271         0
 Rwanda              261         0
 Republic of the     236         10
 Congo                           
 Faroe Islands       187         0
 Martinique          179         14
 Sierra Leone        178         9
 Guadeloupe          167         12
 Liberia             166         18
 Cape Verde          165         2
 Sao Tome and        161         3
 Principe                        
 Myanmar             161         6
 Madagascar          158         0
 Ethiopia            145         3
 Gibraltar           144         0
 Zambia              139         4
 Brunei              138         1
 French Guiana       133         1
 Togo                126         9
 Cambodia            122         0
 Eswatini            119         1
 Chad                117         10
 Trinidad and        116         8
 Tobago                          
 Bermuda             115         7
 N. Cyprus           108         4
 Aruba               100         2
 Benin               96          2
 Monaco              95          4
 Haiti               88          9
 Bahamas             83          11
 Guyana              82          9
 Barbados            82          7
 Liechtenstein       82          1
 Sint Maarten        76          13
 Cayman Islands      75          1
 Libya               63          3
 Syria               44          3
 Malawi              41          3
 Saint Martin        38          3
 Angola              35          2
 Zimbabwe            34          4
 Antigua and         25          3
 Barbuda                         
 Botswana            23          1
 Yemen               21          3
 Burundi             19          2
 Belize              18          2
 Gambia              17          1
 Nicaragua           16          5
 Curaçao             16          1
 Turks and Caicos    12          1
 Montserrat          11          1
 Suriname            10          1
 Mauritania          8           1
 British Virgin      6           1
 Islands                         
 Comoros             4           1
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Milla
Nissi)
