FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.71 million, death toll crosses 258,100

May 6 (Reuters) - More than 3.71 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 258,186 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1648 GMT on Wednesday. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL TOTAL TERRITORIES DEATHS CASES United States 71,130 1,213,747 Spain 25,857 238,179 Italy 29,684 214,457 United Kingdom 30,076 201,101 France 25,531 170,551 Russia 1,537 165,929 Germany 6,981 165,208 Turkey 3,584 131,744 Brazil 7,321 107,780 Iran 6,418 101,650 China 4,633 82,883 Canada 3,915 61,159 Peru 1,444 51,189 Belgium 8,131 50,781 India 1,694 49,391 Netherlands 5,204 41,319 Saudi Arabia 209 31,938 Ecuador 1,569 31,881 Switzerland 1,505 30,060 Portugal 1,089 26,182 Mexico 2,507 26,025 Sweden 2,941 23,918 Pakistan 526 22,550 Chile 275 22,016 Ireland 1,375 22,248 Singapore 18 20,198 Belarus 112 19,255 Qatar 12 17,972 Israel 238 16,314 Japan 590 16,189 Austria 608 15,646 United Arab Emirates 146 15,192 Poland 733 14,740 Romania 858 14,107 Ukraine 327 13,184 Indonesia 895 12,438 Bangladesh 186 11,719 South Korea 255 10,806 Philippines 658 10,004 Denmark 503 9,938 Serbia 203 9,791 Colombia 378 8,613 Dominican Republic 354 8,480 Norway 216 7,976 Czech Republic 262 7,933 South Africa 148 7,572 Panama 210 7,523 Egypt 452 7,201 Australia 97 6,875 Malaysia 107 6,428 Kuwait 42 6,289 Finland 252 5,573 Morocco 182 5,382 Argentina 264 5,020 Algeria 470 4,648 Moldova 143 4,476 Kazakhstan 30 4,344 Luxembourg 98 3,851 Bahrain 8 3,842 Afghanistan 104 3,392 Hungary 373 3,111 Thailand 55 2,989 Nigeria 98 2,950 Oman 13 2,903 Armenia 40 2,782 Ghana 18 2,719 Greece 147 2,663 Iraq 102 2,480 Cameroon 108 2,265 Uzbekistan 10 2,231 Azerbaijan 28 2,127 Croatia 85 2,119 Bosnia 86 1,987 Bolivia 86 1,802 Iceland 10 1,799 Bulgaria 84 1,778 Estonia 55 1,713 Guinea 10 1,811 Cuba 69 1,685 North Macedonia 88 1,539 New Zealand 21 1,488 Slovenia 99 1,448 Ivory Coast 18 1,464 Slovakia 25 1,429 Lithuania 48 1,428 Senegal 11 1,329 Honduras 93 1,270 Djibouti 2 1,120 Hong Kong 4 1,041 Tunisia 43 1,022 Latvia 17 900 Cyprus 15 878 Kyrgyzstan 12 871 Kosovo 26 856 Somalia 39 873 Albania 31 832 Sudan 45 778 Sri Lanka 9 771 Guatemala 19 763 Niger 38 763 Costa Rica 6 755 Andorra 46 751 Lebanon 25 750 Democratic Republic 34 705 of the Congo Burkina Faso 48 689 Uruguay 17 670 Maldives 1 617 Mali 33 631 Georgia 9 610 San Marino 41 608 El Salvador 14 587 Kenya 26 581 Channel Islands 41 545 Palestinian 3 543 territories Malta 5 484 Tanzania 18 480 Guinea-Bissau 2 475 Jordan 9 473 Jamaica 9 473 Mayotte 4 460 Equatorial Guinea 4 439 Taiwan 6 439 Paraguay 10 431 Réunion 0 418 Tajikistan 8 379 Gabon 6 397 Venezuela 10 367 Mauritius 10 334 Isle of Man 23 327 Montenegro 8 324 Vietnam 0 271 Rwanda 0 261 Republic of the Congo 10 236 Faroe Islands 0 187 Martinique 14 179 Sierra Leone 11 199 Guadeloupe 12 167 Liberia 20 170 Cape Verde 2 186 Ethiopia 3 162 Sao Tome and Principe 3 171 Myanmar 6 161 Madagascar 0 158 Gibraltar 0 144 Zambia 4 145 Brunei 1 138 French Guiana 1 133 Togo 9 128 Cambodia 0 122 Eswatini 1 119 Chad 17 170 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Bermuda 7 115 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 2 100 Benin 2 102 Monaco 4 95 Haiti 9 88 Bahamas 11 83 Liechtenstein 1 82 Guyana 9 82 Barbados 7 82 Sint Maarten 13 76 Cayman Islands 1 75 Libya 3 63 Syria 3 45 Malawi 3 43 Saint Martin 3 38 Angola 2 36 Zimbabwe 4 34 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Botswana 1 23 Yemen 4 22 Burundi 2 19 Belize 2 18 Gambia 1 17 Nicaragua 5 16 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 8 British Virgin 1 6 Islands Comoros 1 4 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy)