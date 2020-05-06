Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.71 million, death toll crosses 258,100

10 Min Read

    May 6 (Reuters) - More than 3.71 million
people have been reported to be infected by
the novel coronavirus globally and 258,186
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than
210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global
spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 1648 GMT on Wednesday.

 COUNTRIES AND          TOTAL      TOTAL
 TERRITORIES            DEATHS     CASES
 United States             71,130  1,213,747
 Spain                     25,857    238,179
 Italy                     29,684    214,457
 United Kingdom            30,076    201,101
 France                    25,531    170,551
 Russia                     1,537    165,929
 Germany                    6,981    165,208
 Turkey                     3,584    131,744
 Brazil                     7,321    107,780
 Iran                       6,418    101,650
 China                      4,633     82,883
 Canada                     3,915     61,159
 Peru                       1,444     51,189
 Belgium                    8,131     50,781
 India                      1,694     49,391
 Netherlands                5,204     41,319
 Saudi Arabia                 209     31,938
 Ecuador                    1,569     31,881
 Switzerland                1,505     30,060
 Portugal                   1,089     26,182
 Mexico                     2,507     26,025
 Sweden                     2,941     23,918
 Pakistan                     526     22,550
 Chile                        275     22,016
 Ireland                    1,375     22,248
 Singapore                     18     20,198
 Belarus                      112     19,255
 Qatar                         12     17,972
 Israel                       238     16,314
 Japan                        590     16,189
 Austria                      608     15,646
 United Arab Emirates         146     15,192
 Poland                       733     14,740
 Romania                      858     14,107
 Ukraine                      327     13,184
 Indonesia                    895     12,438
 Bangladesh                   186     11,719
 South Korea                  255     10,806
 Philippines                  658     10,004
 Denmark                      503      9,938
 Serbia                       203      9,791
 Colombia                     378      8,613
 Dominican Republic           354      8,480
 Norway                       216      7,976
 Czech Republic               262      7,933
 South Africa                 148      7,572
 Panama                       210      7,523
 Egypt                        452      7,201
 Australia                     97      6,875
 Malaysia                     107      6,428
 Kuwait                        42      6,289
 Finland                      252      5,573
 Morocco                      182      5,382
 Argentina                    264      5,020
 Algeria                      470      4,648
 Moldova                      143      4,476
 Kazakhstan                    30      4,344
 Luxembourg                    98      3,851
 Bahrain                        8      3,842
 Afghanistan                  104      3,392
 Hungary                      373      3,111
 Thailand                      55      2,989
 Nigeria                       98      2,950
 Oman                          13      2,903
 Armenia                       40      2,782
 Ghana                         18      2,719
 Greece                       147      2,663
 Iraq                         102      2,480
 Cameroon                     108      2,265
 Uzbekistan                    10      2,231
 Azerbaijan                    28      2,127
 Croatia                       85      2,119
 Bosnia                        86      1,987
 Bolivia                       86      1,802
 Iceland                       10      1,799
 Bulgaria                      84      1,778
 Estonia                       55      1,713
 Guinea                        10      1,811
 Cuba                          69      1,685
 North Macedonia               88      1,539
 New Zealand                   21      1,488
 Slovenia                      99      1,448
 Ivory Coast                   18      1,464
 Slovakia                      25      1,429
 Lithuania                     48      1,428
 Senegal                       11      1,329
 Honduras                      93      1,270
 Djibouti                       2      1,120
 Hong Kong                      4      1,041
 Tunisia                       43      1,022
 Latvia                        17        900
 Cyprus                        15        878
 Kyrgyzstan                    12        871
 Kosovo                        26        856
 Somalia                       39        873
 Albania                       31        832
 Sudan                         45        778
 Sri Lanka                      9        771
 Guatemala                     19        763
 Niger                         38        763
 Costa Rica                     6        755
 Andorra                       46        751
 Lebanon                       25        750
 Democratic Republic           34        705
 of the Congo                      
 Burkina Faso                  48        689
 Uruguay                       17        670
 Maldives                       1        617
 Mali                          33        631
 Georgia                        9        610
 San Marino                    41        608
 El Salvador                   14        587
 Kenya                         26        581
 Channel Islands               41        545
 Palestinian                    3        543
 territories                       
 Malta                          5        484
 Tanzania                      18        480
 Guinea-Bissau                  2        475
 Jordan                         9        473
 Jamaica                        9        473
 Mayotte                        4        460
 Equatorial Guinea              4        439
 Taiwan                         6        439
 Paraguay                      10        431
 Réunion                        0        418
 Tajikistan                     8        379
 Gabon                          6        397
 Venezuela                     10        367
 Mauritius                     10        334
 Isle of Man                   23        327
 Montenegro                     8        324
 Vietnam                        0        271
 Rwanda                         0        261
 Republic of the Congo         10        236
 Faroe Islands                  0        187
 Martinique                    14        179
 Sierra Leone                  11        199
 Guadeloupe                    12        167
 Liberia                       20        170
 Cape Verde                     2        186
 Ethiopia                       3        162
 Sao Tome and Principe          3        171
 Myanmar                        6        161
 Madagascar                     0        158
 Gibraltar                      0        144
 Zambia                         4        145
 Brunei                         1        138
 French Guiana                  1        133
 Togo                           9        128
 Cambodia                       0        122
 Eswatini                       1        119
 Chad                          17        170
 Trinidad and Tobago            8        116
 Bermuda                        7        115
 N. Cyprus                      4        108
 Aruba                          2        100
 Benin                          2        102
 Monaco                         4         95
 Haiti                          9         88
 Bahamas                       11         83
 Liechtenstein                  1         82
 Guyana                         9         82
 Barbados                       7         82
 Sint Maarten                  13         76
 Cayman Islands                 1         75
 Libya                          3         63
 Syria                          3         45
 Malawi                         3         43
 Saint Martin                   3         38
 Angola                         2         36
 Zimbabwe                       4         34
 Antigua and Barbuda            3         25
 Botswana                       1         23
 Yemen                          4         22
 Burundi                        2         19
 Belize                         2         18
 Gambia                         1         17
 Nicaragua                      5         16
 Curaçao                        1         16
 Turks and Caicos               1         12
 Montserrat                     1         11
 Suriname                       1         10
 Mauritania                     1          8
 British Virgin                 1          6
 Islands                           
 Comoros                        1          4
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy)
