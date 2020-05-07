FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.77 million, death toll crosses 262,700

May 7 (Reuters) - More than 3.77 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 262,714 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0833 GMT on Thursday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 73,792 1,237,347 Spain 25,857 238,179 Italy 29,684 214,457 United Kingdom 30,076 201,101 Russia 1,625 177,160 France 25,809 174,191 Germany 6,981 165,208 Turkey 3,584 131,744 Brazil 7,936 118,283 Iran 6,418 101,650 China 4,633 82,885 Canada 4,232 63,496 Peru 1,533 54,817 India 1,783 52,952 Belgium 8,131 50,781 Netherlands 5,204 41,319 Saudi Arabia 209 31,938 Switzerland 1,505 30,060 Ecuador 1,618 29,420 Mexico 2,704 27,634 Portugal 1,089 26,182 Pakistan 564 24,073 Sweden 2,941 23,918 Chile 281 23,048 Ireland 1,375 22,248 Singapore 20 20,198 Belarus 112 19,255 Qatar 12 17,972 Israel 238 16,314 Japan 590 16,189 Austria 608 15,646 United Arab Emirates 146 15,192 Poland 737 14,898 Romania 858 14,107 Ukraine 340 13,691 Indonesia 895 12,438 Bangladesh 186 11,719 South Korea 256 10,810 Denmark 506 10,083 Philippines 658 10,004 Serbia 203 9,791 Colombia 397 8,959 Dominican Republic 362 8,807 Czech Republic 263 7,979 Norway 216 7,976 Panama 218 7,731 South Africa 148 7,572 Egypt 452 7,201 Australia 97 6,875 Malaysia 107 6,428 Kuwait 42 6,289 Finland 252 5,573 Morocco 182 5,382 Argentina 273 5,208 Algeria 470 4,648 Kazakhstan 30 4,509 Moldova 143 4,476 Luxembourg 98 3,851 Bahrain 8 3,842 Afghanistan 104 3,392 Hungary 383 3,150 Thailand 55 2,992 Nigeria 98 2,950 Oman 13 2,903 Armenia 40 2,782 Ghana 18 2,719 Greece 147 2,663 Iraq 102 2,480 Uzbekistan 10 2,266 Cameroon 108 2,265 Azerbaijan 28 2,127 Croatia 85 2,119 Bosnia 86 1,987 Bolivia 91 1,886 Bulgaria 84 1,811 Guinea 10 1,811 Iceland 10 1,799 Estonia 55 1,713 Cuba 69 1,703 North Macedonia 88 1,539 New Zealand 21 1,489 Ivory Coast 18 1,464 Honduras 99 1,461 Slovenia 99 1,448 Slovakia 26 1,445 Lithuania 48 1,428 Senegal 11 1,329 Djibouti 2 1,120 Hong Kong 4 1,041 Tunisia 43 1,022 Latvia 17 900 Kyrgyzstan 12 895 Cyprus 15 878 Somalia 39 873 Kosovo 26 856 Albania 31 832 Guatemala 21 798 Sri Lanka 9 797 Sudan 45 778 Niger 38 763 Costa Rica 6 761 Andorra 46 751 Lebanon 25 750 Democratic Republic of the Congo 34 705 Burkina Faso 48 689 Uruguay 17 673 El Salvador 15 633 Mali 33 631 Maldives 2 617 Georgia 9 610 San Marino 41 608 Kenya 26 581 Channel Islands 41 545 Palestinian Territories 3 543 Malta 5 484 Tanzania 18 480 Guinea-Bissau 2 475 Jordan 9 473 Jamaica 9 473 Mayotte 4 460 Paraguay 10 440 Taiwan 6 439 Equatorial Guinea 4 439 Réunion 0 418 Gabon 6 397 Venezuela 10 379 Tajikistan 8 379 Mauritius 10 334 Isle of Man 23 327 Montenegro 8 324 Vietnam 0 271 Rwanda 0 261 Republic of the Congo 10 236 Sierra Leone 11 199 Faroe Islands 0 187 Cape Verde 2 186 Martinique 14 182 Sao Tome and Principe 3 171 Liberia 20 170 Chad 17 170 Myanmar 6 162 Ethiopia 3 162 Madagascar 0 158 Guadeloupe 13 153 Zambia 4 145 Gibraltar 0 144 Brunei 1 139 French Guiana 1 138 Togo 9 128 Cambodia 0 122 Eswatini 1 119 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Bermuda 7 115 N. Cyprus 4 108 Benin 2 102 Haiti 12 101 Aruba 2 101 Monaco 4 95 Guyana 10 93 Bahamas 11 92 Barbados 7 82 Liechtenstein 1 82 Cayman Islands 1 78 Sint Maarten 14 76 Libya 3 63 Syria 3 45 Malawi 3 43 Saint Martin 3 38 Angola 2 36 Zimbabwe 4 34 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Botswana 1 23 Yemen 4 22 Burundi 2 19 Belize 2 18 Gambia 1 17 Nicaragua 5 16 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 8 British Virgin Islands 1 7 Comoros 1 4 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy)