Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.77 million, death toll crosses 262,700

13 Min Read

    May 7 (Reuters) - More than 3.77 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
262,714 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have
been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since
the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external
browser.
    The following table lists countries that have reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0833 GMT on Thursday. 

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES             TOTAL DEATHS   TOTAL CASES
 United States                                73,792    1,237,347
 Spain                                        25,857      238,179
 Italy                                        29,684      214,457
 United Kingdom                               30,076      201,101
 Russia                                        1,625      177,160
 France                                       25,809      174,191
 Germany                                       6,981      165,208
 Turkey                                        3,584      131,744
 Brazil                                        7,936      118,283
 Iran                                          6,418      101,650
 China                                         4,633       82,885
 Canada                                        4,232       63,496
 Peru                                          1,533       54,817
 India                                         1,783       52,952
 Belgium                                       8,131       50,781
 Netherlands                                   5,204       41,319
 Saudi Arabia                                    209       31,938
 Switzerland                                   1,505       30,060
 Ecuador                                       1,618       29,420
 Mexico                                        2,704       27,634
 Portugal                                      1,089       26,182
 Pakistan                                        564       24,073
 Sweden                                        2,941       23,918
 Chile                                           281       23,048
 Ireland                                       1,375       22,248
 Singapore                                        20       20,198
 Belarus                                         112       19,255
 Qatar                                            12       17,972
 Israel                                          238       16,314
 Japan                                           590       16,189
 Austria                                         608       15,646
 United Arab Emirates                            146       15,192
 Poland                                          737       14,898
 Romania                                         858       14,107
 Ukraine                                         340       13,691
 Indonesia                                       895       12,438
 Bangladesh                                      186       11,719
 South Korea                                     256       10,810
 Denmark                                         506       10,083
 Philippines                                     658       10,004
 Serbia                                          203        9,791
 Colombia                                        397        8,959
 Dominican Republic                              362        8,807
 Czech Republic                                  263        7,979
 Norway                                          216        7,976
 Panama                                          218        7,731
 South Africa                                    148        7,572
 Egypt                                           452        7,201
 Australia                                        97        6,875
 Malaysia                                        107        6,428
 Kuwait                                           42        6,289
 Finland                                         252        5,573
 Morocco                                         182        5,382
 Argentina                                       273        5,208
 Algeria                                         470        4,648
 Kazakhstan                                       30        4,509
 Moldova                                         143        4,476
 Luxembourg                                       98        3,851
 Bahrain                                           8        3,842
 Afghanistan                                     104        3,392
 Hungary                                         383        3,150
 Thailand                                         55        2,992
 Nigeria                                          98        2,950
 Oman                                             13        2,903
 Armenia                                          40        2,782
 Ghana                                            18        2,719
 Greece                                          147        2,663
 Iraq                                            102        2,480
 Uzbekistan                                       10        2,266
 Cameroon                                        108        2,265
 Azerbaijan                                       28        2,127
 Croatia                                          85        2,119
 Bosnia                                           86        1,987
 Bolivia                                          91        1,886
 Bulgaria                                         84        1,811
 Guinea                                           10        1,811
 Iceland                                          10        1,799
 Estonia                                          55        1,713
 Cuba                                             69        1,703
 North Macedonia                                  88        1,539
 New Zealand                                      21        1,489
 Ivory Coast                                      18        1,464
 Honduras                                         99        1,461
 Slovenia                                         99        1,448
 Slovakia                                         26        1,445
 Lithuania                                        48        1,428
 Senegal                                          11        1,329
 Djibouti                                          2        1,120
 Hong Kong                                         4        1,041
 Tunisia                                          43        1,022
 Latvia                                           17          900
 Kyrgyzstan                                       12          895
 Cyprus                                           15          878
 Somalia                                          39          873
 Kosovo                                           26          856
 Albania                                          31          832
 Guatemala                                        21          798
 Sri Lanka                                         9          797
 Sudan                                            45          778
 Niger                                            38          763
 Costa Rica                                        6          761
 Andorra                                          46          751
 Lebanon                                          25          750
 Democratic Republic of the Congo                 34          705
 Burkina Faso                                     48          689
 Uruguay                                          17          673
 El Salvador                                      15          633
 Mali                                             33          631
 Maldives                                          2          617
 Georgia                                           9          610
 San Marino                                       41          608
 Kenya                                            26          581
 Channel Islands                                  41          545
 Palestinian Territories                           3          543
 Malta                                             5          484
 Tanzania                                         18          480
 Guinea-Bissau                                     2          475
 Jordan                                            9          473
 Jamaica                                           9          473
 Mayotte                                           4          460
 Paraguay                                         10          440
 Taiwan                                            6          439
 Equatorial Guinea                                 4          439
 Réunion                                           0          418
 Gabon                                             6          397
 Venezuela                                        10          379
 Tajikistan                                        8          379
 Mauritius                                        10          334
 Isle of Man                                      23          327
 Montenegro                                        8          324
 Vietnam                                           0          271
 Rwanda                                            0          261
 Republic of the Congo                            10          236
 Sierra Leone                                     11          199
 Faroe Islands                                     0          187
 Cape Verde                                        2          186
 Martinique                                       14          182
 Sao Tome and Principe                             3          171
 Liberia                                          20          170
 Chad                                             17          170
 Myanmar                                           6          162
 Ethiopia                                          3          162
 Madagascar                                        0          158
 Guadeloupe                                       13          153
 Zambia                                            4          145
 Gibraltar                                         0          144
 Brunei                                            1          139
 French Guiana                                     1          138
 Togo                                              9          128
 Cambodia                                          0          122
 Eswatini                                          1          119
 Trinidad and Tobago                               8          116
 Bermuda                                           7          115
 N. Cyprus                                         4          108
 Benin                                             2          102
 Haiti                                            12          101
 Aruba                                             2          101
 Monaco                                            4           95
 Guyana                                           10           93
 Bahamas                                          11           92
 Barbados                                          7           82
 Liechtenstein                                     1           82
 Cayman Islands                                    1           78
 Sint Maarten                                     14           76
 Libya                                             3           63
 Syria                                             3           45
 Malawi                                            3           43
 Saint Martin                                      3           38
 Angola                                            2           36
 Zimbabwe                                          4           34
 Antigua and Barbuda                               3           25
 Botswana                                          1           23
 Yemen                                             4           22
 Burundi                                           2           19
 Belize                                            2           18
 Gambia                                            1           17
 Nicaragua                                         5           16
 Curaçao                                           1           16
 Turks and Caicos                                  1           12
 Montserrat                                        1           11
 Suriname                                          1           10
 Mauritania                                        1            8
 British Virgin Islands                            1            7
 Comoros                                           1            4
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below