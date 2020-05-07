Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.80 million, death toll crosses 264,000

10 Min Read

    May 7 (Reuters) - More than 3.80 million
people have been reported to be infected by the
novel coronavirus globally and 264,022 have
died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections
have been reported in more than 210 countries
and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the
global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 1604 GMT on Thursday. 

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES   TOTAL    TOTAL
                             DEATHS   CASES
 United States                73,808   1,238,295
 Spain                        26,070     239,301
 Italy                        29,958     215,858
 United Kingdom               30,076     201,101
 Russia                        1,625     177,160
 France                       25,809     174,191
 Germany                       7,166     166,755
 Turkey                        3,584     131,744
 Brazil                        7,936     118,283
 Iran                          6,486     103,135
 China                         4,633      82,885
 Canada                        4,232      63,496
 Peru                          1,533      54,817
 India                         1,783      52,952
 Belgium                       8,211      51,420
 Netherlands                   5,288      41,774
 Saudi Arabia                    219      33,731
 Switzerland                   1,518      30,126
 Ecuador                       1,618      29,420
 Mexico                        2,704      27,634
 Portugal                      1,105      26,715
 Sweden                        3,040      24,623
 Chile                           285      24,581
 Pakistan                        564      24,073
 Ireland                       1,375      22,248
 Singapore                        20      20,939
 Belarus                         116      20,168
 Qatar                            12      18,890
 Israel                          239      16,346
 Japan                           603      16,287
 United Arab Emirates            165      16,240
 Austria                         609      15,665
 Poland                          737      14,898
 Romania                         876      14,499
 Ukraine                         340      13,691
 Indonesia                       930      12,776
 Bangladesh                      199      12,425
 South Korea                     256      10,810
 Philippines                     685      10,343
 Denmark                         506      10,083
 Serbia                          206       9,848
 Colombia                        397       8,959
 Dominican Republic              373       8,807
 Norway                          209       7,995
 Czech Republic                  269        8002
 South Africa                    153       7,808
 Panama                          218       7,731
 Egypt                           469       7,588
 Australia                        97       6,896
 Kuwait                           44       6,567
 Malaysia                        107       6,467
 Finland                         255       5,673
 Morocco                         182       5,382
 Argentina                       273       5,208
 Algeria                         480       4,997
 Kazakhstan                       30       4,530
 Moldova                         145       4,605
 Bahrain                           8       3,934
 Luxembourg                       98       3,851
 Afghanistan                     104       3,392
 Hungary                         383       3,150
 Nigeria                         103       3,145
 Ghana                            18       3,091
 Thailand                         55       2,992
 Oman                             14       2,958
 Armenia                          42       2,884
 Greece                          148       2,678
 Iraq                            102       2,480
 Uzbekistan                       10       2,266
 Cameroon                        108       2,265
 Azerbaijan                       28       2,127
 Croatia                          86       2,125
 Bosnia                           90       2,036
 Bolivia                          91       1,886
 Guinea                           11       1,856
 Bulgaria                         84       1,829
 Iceland                          10       1,801
 Estonia                          56       1,720
 Cuba                             73       1,703
 North Macedonia                  89       1,572
 Ivory Coast                      18       1,516
 New Zealand                      21       1,489
 Honduras                         99       1,461
 Slovenia                         99       1,449
 Slovakia                         26       1,445
 Senegal                          13       1,433
 Lithuania                        49       1,433
 Djibouti                          3       1,124
 Hong Kong                         4       1,041
 Tunisia                          43       1,025
 Sudan                            52         930
 Latvia                           18         909
 Kyrgyzstan                       12         895
 Cyprus                           15         878
 Somalia                          39         873
 Democratic Republic of the       36         863
 Congo                                
 Kosovo                           26         856
 Albania                          31         842
 Sri Lanka                         9         804
 Guatemala                        21         798
 Lebanon                          25         784
 Niger                            38         770
 Costa Rica                        6         761
 Andorra                          46         751
 Burkina Faso                     48         729
 El Salvador                      15         695
 Uruguay                          17         673
 Mali                             33         650
 Maldives                          2         617
 Georgia                           9         615
 San Marino                       41         622
 Kenya                            26         582
 Channel Islands                  41         545
 Palestinian territories           3         543
 Guinea-Bissau                     2         508
 Malta                             5         486
 Tanzania                         18         480
 Jordan                            9         473
 Jamaica                           9         473
 Tajikistan                       12         461
 Mayotte                           4         460
 Paraguay                         10         440
 Equatorial Guinea                 4         439
 Taiwan                            6         439
 Réunion                           0         418
 Gabon                             6         397
 Venezuela                        10         379
 Mauritius                        10         332
 Isle of Man                      23         329
 Montenegro                        8         324
 Vietnam                           0         288
 Rwanda                            0         268
 Republic of the Congo            10         264
 Madagascar                        0         225
 Sierra Leone                     14         225
 Cape Verde                        2         191
 Ethiopia                          4         187
 Faroe Islands                     0         187
 Martinique                       14         182
 Liberia                          20         178
 Myanmar                           6         176
 Sao Tome and Principe             3         174
 Chad                             17         170
 Guadeloupe                       13         153
 Zambia                            4         145
 Gibraltar                         0         144
 Brunei                            1         141
 French Guiana                     1         138
 Togo                              9         128
 Eswatini                          1         123
 Cambodia                          0         122
 Bermuda                           7         118
 Trinidad and Tobago               8         116
 N. Cyprus                         4         108
 Benin                             2         102
 Aruba                             2         101
 Haiti                            12         101
 Uganda                            0         100
 Monaco                            4          95
 Guyana                           10          93
 Bahamas                          11          92
 Liechtenstein                     1          82
 Barbados                          7          82
 Cayman Islands                    1          78
 Sint Maarten                     14          76
 Libya                             3          64
 Syria                             3          45
 Malawi                            3          43
 Saint Martin                      3          38
 Angola                            2          36
 Zimbabwe                          4          34
 Antigua and Barbuda               3          25
 Botswana                          1          23
 Yemen                             4          22
 Burundi                           2          19
 Belize                            2          18
 Gambia                            1          17
 Nicaragua                         5          16
 Curaçao                           1          16
 Turks and Caicos                  1          12
 Montserrat                        1          11
 Suriname                          1          10
 Comoros                           1           8
 Mauritania                        1           8
 British Virgin Islands            1           7
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below