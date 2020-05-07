FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.80 million, death toll crosses 264,000

May 7 (Reuters) - More than 3.80 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 264,022 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1604 GMT on Thursday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 73,808 1,238,295 Spain 26,070 239,301 Italy 29,958 215,858 United Kingdom 30,076 201,101 Russia 1,625 177,160 France 25,809 174,191 Germany 7,166 166,755 Turkey 3,584 131,744 Brazil 7,936 118,283 Iran 6,486 103,135 China 4,633 82,885 Canada 4,232 63,496 Peru 1,533 54,817 India 1,783 52,952 Belgium 8,211 51,420 Netherlands 5,288 41,774 Saudi Arabia 219 33,731 Switzerland 1,518 30,126 Ecuador 1,618 29,420 Mexico 2,704 27,634 Portugal 1,105 26,715 Sweden 3,040 24,623 Chile 285 24,581 Pakistan 564 24,073 Ireland 1,375 22,248 Singapore 20 20,939 Belarus 116 20,168 Qatar 12 18,890 Israel 239 16,346 Japan 603 16,287 United Arab Emirates 165 16,240 Austria 609 15,665 Poland 737 14,898 Romania 876 14,499 Ukraine 340 13,691 Indonesia 930 12,776 Bangladesh 199 12,425 South Korea 256 10,810 Philippines 685 10,343 Denmark 506 10,083 Serbia 206 9,848 Colombia 397 8,959 Dominican Republic 373 8,807 Norway 209 7,995 Czech Republic 269 8002 South Africa 153 7,808 Panama 218 7,731 Egypt 469 7,588 Australia 97 6,896 Kuwait 44 6,567 Malaysia 107 6,467 Finland 255 5,673 Morocco 182 5,382 Argentina 273 5,208 Algeria 480 4,997 Kazakhstan 30 4,530 Moldova 145 4,605 Bahrain 8 3,934 Luxembourg 98 3,851 Afghanistan 104 3,392 Hungary 383 3,150 Nigeria 103 3,145 Ghana 18 3,091 Thailand 55 2,992 Oman 14 2,958 Armenia 42 2,884 Greece 148 2,678 Iraq 102 2,480 Uzbekistan 10 2,266 Cameroon 108 2,265 Azerbaijan 28 2,127 Croatia 86 2,125 Bosnia 90 2,036 Bolivia 91 1,886 Guinea 11 1,856 Bulgaria 84 1,829 Iceland 10 1,801 Estonia 56 1,720 Cuba 73 1,703 North Macedonia 89 1,572 Ivory Coast 18 1,516 New Zealand 21 1,489 Honduras 99 1,461 Slovenia 99 1,449 Slovakia 26 1,445 Senegal 13 1,433 Lithuania 49 1,433 Djibouti 3 1,124 Hong Kong 4 1,041 Tunisia 43 1,025 Sudan 52 930 Latvia 18 909 Kyrgyzstan 12 895 Cyprus 15 878 Somalia 39 873 Democratic Republic of the 36 863 Congo Kosovo 26 856 Albania 31 842 Sri Lanka 9 804 Guatemala 21 798 Lebanon 25 784 Niger 38 770 Costa Rica 6 761 Andorra 46 751 Burkina Faso 48 729 El Salvador 15 695 Uruguay 17 673 Mali 33 650 Maldives 2 617 Georgia 9 615 San Marino 41 622 Kenya 26 582 Channel Islands 41 545 Palestinian territories 3 543 Guinea-Bissau 2 508 Malta 5 486 Tanzania 18 480 Jordan 9 473 Jamaica 9 473 Tajikistan 12 461 Mayotte 4 460 Paraguay 10 440 Equatorial Guinea 4 439 Taiwan 6 439 Réunion 0 418 Gabon 6 397 Venezuela 10 379 Mauritius 10 332 Isle of Man 23 329 Montenegro 8 324 Vietnam 0 288 Rwanda 0 268 Republic of the Congo 10 264 Madagascar 0 225 Sierra Leone 14 225 Cape Verde 2 191 Ethiopia 4 187 Faroe Islands 0 187 Martinique 14 182 Liberia 20 178 Myanmar 6 176 Sao Tome and Principe 3 174 Chad 17 170 Guadeloupe 13 153 Zambia 4 145 Gibraltar 0 144 Brunei 1 141 French Guiana 1 138 Togo 9 128 Eswatini 1 123 Cambodia 0 122 Bermuda 7 118 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 N. Cyprus 4 108 Benin 2 102 Aruba 2 101 Haiti 12 101 Uganda 0 100 Monaco 4 95 Guyana 10 93 Bahamas 11 92 Liechtenstein 1 82 Barbados 7 82 Cayman Islands 1 78 Sint Maarten 14 76 Libya 3 64 Syria 3 45 Malawi 3 43 Saint Martin 3 38 Angola 2 36 Zimbabwe 4 34 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Botswana 1 23 Yemen 4 22 Burundi 2 19 Belize 2 18 Gambia 1 17 Nicaragua 5 16 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Comoros 1 8 Mauritania 1 8 British Virgin Islands 1 7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy)