March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.86 million, death toll over 268,600

    May 8 (Reuters) - More than 3.86 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
268,620 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections
have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified in China in December
2019.
    The following table lists countries that have reported
deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0648 GMT on
Friday. 

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES          TOTAL DEATHS  TOTAL CASES
 United States                            75,727     1,265,683
 Spain                                    26,070       239,301
 Italy                                    29,958       215,858
 United Kingdom                           30,615       206,715
 Russia                                    1,625       177,160
 France                                   25,987       174,791
 Germany                                   7,166       166,755
 Brazil                                    9,146       135,106
 Turkey                                    3,641       133,721
 Iran                                      6,486       103,135
 China                                     4,633        82,885
 Canada                                    4,408        64,922
 Peru                                      1,627        58,526
 India                                     1,783        52,952
 Belgium                                   8,211        51,420
 Netherlands                               5,288        41,774
 Saudi Arabia                                219        33,731
 Ecuador                                   1,654        30,298
 Switzerland                               1,518        30,126
 Mexico                                    2,961        29,616
 Portugal                                  1,105        26,715
 Pakistan                                    594        25,837
 Sweden                                    3,040        24,623
 Chile                                       285        24,581
 Ireland                                   1,403        22,385
 Singapore                                    20        20,939
 Belarus                                     116        20,168
 Qatar                                        12        18,890
 Israel                                      239        16,346
 Japan                                       603        16,287
 United Arab Emirates                        165        16,240
 Austria                                     609        15,670
 Poland                                      755        15,047
 Romania                                     876        14,499
 Ukraine                                     340        13,691
 Indonesia                                   930        12,776
 Bangladesh                                  199        12,425
 South Korea                                 256        10,810
 Philippines                                 685        10,343
 Denmark                                     506        10,083
 Serbia                                      206         9,848
 Colombia                                    407         9,456
 Dominican Republic                          373         9,095
 Czech Republic                              269         8,002
 Norway                                      209         7,995
 Egypt                                       482         7,981
 Panama                                      225         7,868
 South Africa                                153         7,808
 Australia                                    97         6,896
 Kuwait                                       44         6,567
 Malaysia                                    107         6,467
 Finland                                     255         5,673
 Morocco                                     182         5,382
 Argentina                                   282         5,371
 Algeria                                     483         5,182
 Moldova                                     145         4,605
 Kazakhstan                                   30         4,530
 Bahrain                                       8         3,934
 Luxembourg                                  100         3,859
 Afghanistan                                 106         3,653
 Hungary                                     383         3,150
 Nigeria                                     103         3,145
 Ghana                                        18         3,091
 Thailand                                     55         2,992
 Oman                                         14         2,958
 Armenia                                      42         2,884
 Greece                                      148         2,678
 Iraq                                        102         2,543
 Uzbekistan                                   10         2,266
 Cameroon                                    108         2,265
 Azerbaijan                                   28         2,127
 Croatia                                      86         2,125
 Bolivia                                     102         2,081
 Bosnia                                       90         2,036
 Guinea                                       11         1,856
 Bulgaria                                     84         1,829
 Iceland                                      10         1,801
 Cuba                                         73         1,729
 Estonia                                      56         1,720
 Honduras                                    105         1,685
 North Macedonia                              89         1,572
 Ivory Coast                                  18         1,516
 New Zealand                                  21         1,489
 Slovenia                                     99         1,449
 Slovakia                                     26         1,445
 Lithuania                                    49         1,433
 Senegal                                      13         1,433
 Djibouti                                      3         1,124
 Hong Kong                                     4         1,041
 Tunisia                                      43         1,025
 Sudan                                        52           930
 Somalia                                      44           928
 Latvia                                       18           909
 Kyrgyzstan                                   12           895
 Cyprus                                       15           889
 Democratic Republic of the Congo             36           863
 Kosovo                                       26           860
 Albania                                      31           842
 Guatemala                                    23           832
 Sri Lanka                                     9           804
 Lebanon                                      25           784
 Niger                                        38           770
 Costa Rica                                    6           765
 Andorra                                      47           752
 Burkina Faso                                 48           729
 El Salvador                                  15           695
 Uruguay                                      17           684
 Mali                                         33           650
 San Marino                                   41           622
 Maldives                                      2           617
 Georgia                                       9           615
 Kenya                                        29           607
 Palestinian Territories                       4           547
 Channel Islands                              41           545
 Guinea-Bissau                                 2           508
 Malta                                         5           486
 Jordan                                        9           484
 Tanzania                                     18           480
 Jamaica                                       9           473
 Paraguay                                     10           462
 Tajikistan                                   12           461
 Mayotte                                       4           460
 Taiwan                                        6           439
 Equatorial Guinea                             4           439
 Réunion                                       0           418
 Gabon                                         6           397
 Venezuela                                    10           381
 Mauritius                                    10           332
 Isle of Man                                  23           329
 Montenegro                                    8           324
 Vietnam                                       0           288
 Rwanda                                        0           268
 Republic of the Congo                        10           264
 Madagascar                                    0           260
 Sierra Leone                                 14           225
 Cape Verde                                    2           191
 Ethiopia                                      4           187
 Faroe Islands                                 0           187
 Martinique                                   14           182
 Liberia                                      20           178
 Myanmar                                       6           176
 Sao Tome and Principe                         3           174
 Chad                                         17           170
 Guadeloupe                                   13           153
 Zambia                                        4           153
 Gibraltar                                     0           144
 Brunei                                        1           141
 French Guiana                                 1           138
 Togo                                          9           128
 Eswatini                                      1           123
 Cambodia                                      0           122
 Bermuda                                       7           118
 Trinidad and Tobago                           8           116
 N. Cyprus                                     4           108
 Benin                                         2           102
 Haiti                                        12           101
 Aruba                                         3           101
 Uganda                                        0           100
 Monaco                                        4            95
 Guyana                                       10            93
 Bahamas                                      11            92
 Barbados                                      7            82
 Liechtenstein                                 1            82
 Cayman Islands                                1            80
 Sint Maarten                                 14            76
 Libya                                         3            64
 Syria                                         3            45
 Malawi                                        3            43
 Saint Martin                                  3            38
 Angola                                        2            36
 Zimbabwe                                      4            34
 Antigua and Barbuda                           3            25
 Botswana                                      1            23
 Yemen                                         4            22
 Burundi                                       2            19
 Belize                                        2            18
 Gambia                                        1            17
 Nicaragua                                     5            16
 Curaçao                                       1            16
 Turks and Caicos                              1            12
 Montserrat                                    1            11
 Suriname                                      1            10
 Comoros                                       1             8
 Mauritania                                    1             8
 British Virgin Islands                        1             7
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander
and Mrinalika Roy)
