FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.89 million, death toll over 269,900

May 8 (Reuters) - More than 3.89 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 269,937 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1436 GMT on Friday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 75,753 1,267,162 Spain 26,299 240,711 Italy 29,958 215,858 United Kingdom 30,615 206,715 Russia 1,723 187,859 France 25,987 174,791 Germany 7,208 167,025 Brazil 9,146 135,106 Turkey 3,641 133,721 Iran 6,541 104,691 China 4,633 82,886 Canada 4,408 64,922 Peru 1,627 58,526 India 1,886 56,342 Belgium 8,521 52,011 Netherlands 5,359 42,093 Saudi Arabia 229 35,432 Ecuador 1,654 30,298 Switzerland 1,526 30,207 Mexico 2,961 29,616 Portugal 1,114 27,268 Pakistan 599 26,435 Sweden 3,175 25,265 Chile 285 24,581 Ireland 1,403 22,385 Singapore 20 21,707 Qatar 12 20,201 Belarus 116 20,168 United Arab Emirates 174 16,793 Israel 245 16,409 Japan 619 16,374 Austria 614 15,714 Poland 756 15,200 Romania 898 14,811 Ukraine 361 14,195 Bangladesh 206 13,134 Indonesia 943 13,112 South Korea 256 10,822 Philippines 696 10,463 Denmark 522 10,218 Serbia 209 9,943 Colombia 407 9,456 Dominican Republic 373 9,095 South Africa 161 8,232 Czech Republic 270 8,034 Norway 213 8,034 Egypt 482 7,981 Panama 225 7,868 Kuwait 47 7,208 Australia 97 6,914 Malaysia 107 6,535 Finland 255 5,673 Morocco 183 5,548 Argentina 282 5,371 Algeria 483 5,182 Kazakhstan 31 4,794 Moldova 150 4,605 Bahrain 8 4,404 Luxembourg 100 3,859 Afghanistan 106 3,653 Nigeria 107 3,526 Hungary 392 3,187 Oman 15 3,112 Ghana 18 3,091 Armenia 43 3,029 Thailand 55 3,000 Greece 148 2,678 Iraq 102 2,543 Uzbekistan 10 2,324 Cameroon 108 2,267 Azerbaijan 28 2,204 Croatia 86 2,161 Bolivia 102 2,081 Bosnia 98 2,070 Guinea 11 1,927 Bulgaria 84 1,865 Iceland 10 1,801 Cuba 73 1,729 Estonia 56 1,725 Honduras 105 1,685 North Macedonia 89 1,572 Ivory Coast 20 1,571 Senegal 13 1,492 New Zealand 21 1,490 Slovakia 26 1,455 Slovenia 100 1,450 Lithuania 49 1,436 Djibouti 3 1,133 Hong Kong 4 1,045 Tunisia 44 1,026 Sudan 52 930 Somalia 44 928 Latvia 18 928 Kyrgyzstan 12 906 Democratic Republic of the 36 897 Congo Cyprus 15 889 Kosovo 26 860 Albania 31 850 Guatemala 23 832 Sri Lanka 9 824 Lebanon 26 796 Niger 42 781 Costa Rica 6 765 Andorra 47 752 El Salvador 15 742 Burkina Faso 48 736 Uruguay 17 684 Mali 33 650 Maldives 2 648 San Marino 41 623 Georgia 10 623 Kenya 29 621 Guinea-Bissau 2 564 Paraguay 10 563 Palestinian territories 4 547 Channel Islands 41 545 Tajikistan 12 522 Tanzania 21 509 Gabon 8 504 Malta 5 489 Jamaica 9 488 Jordan 9 484 Mayotte 4 460 Taiwan 6 440 Equatorial Guinea 4 439 Réunion 0 418 Venezuela 10 381 Mauritius 10 332 Isle of Man 23 329 Montenegro 8 324 Vietnam 0 288 Rwanda 0 271 Republic of the Congo 10 264 Madagascar 0 260 Chad 27 253 Sierra Leone 14 225 Cape Verde 2 218 Ethiopia 4 194 Liberia 33 189 Faroe Islands 0 187 Martinique 14 183 Myanmar 6 176 Sao Tome and Principe 3 174 Zambia 4 153 Eswatini 2 153 Guadeloupe 13 153 Gibraltar 0 144 Brunei 1 141 Benin 2 140 French Guiana 1 138 Togo 9 135 Haiti 12 129 Cambodia 0 122 Bermuda 7 118 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 N. Cyprus 4 108 Uganda 0 101 Nepal 0 101 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 95 Guyana 10 93 Bahamas 11 92 Liechtenstein 1 82 Barbados 7 82 Cayman Islands 1 80 Sint Maarten 14 76 Libya 3 64 Syria 3 45 Malawi 3 43 Saint Martin 3 38 Angola 2 36 Zimbabwe 4 34 Yemen 5 26 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Botswana 1 23 Burundi 2 19 Gambia 1 18 Belize 2 18 Nicaragua 5 16 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Comoros 1 8 Mauritania 1 8 British Virgin Islands 1 7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy)