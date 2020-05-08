Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.89 million, death toll over 269,900

10 Min Read

    May 8 (Reuters) - More than 3.89 million
people have been reported to be infected by the
novel coronavirus globally and 269,937 have
died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections
have been reported in more than 210 countries
and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the
global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 1436 GMT on Friday. 
    
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES   TOTAL     TOTAL
                             DEATHS    CASES
 United States                 75,753  1,267,162
 Spain                         26,299    240,711
 Italy                         29,958    215,858
 United Kingdom                30,615    206,715
 Russia                         1,723    187,859
 France                        25,987    174,791
 Germany                        7,208    167,025
 Brazil                         9,146    135,106
 Turkey                         3,641    133,721
 Iran                           6,541    104,691
 China                          4,633     82,886
 Canada                         4,408     64,922
 Peru                           1,627     58,526
 India                          1,886     56,342
 Belgium                        8,521     52,011
 Netherlands                    5,359     42,093
 Saudi Arabia                     229     35,432
 Ecuador                        1,654     30,298
 Switzerland                    1,526     30,207
 Mexico                         2,961     29,616
 Portugal                       1,114     27,268
 Pakistan                         599     26,435
 Sweden                         3,175     25,265
 Chile                            285     24,581
 Ireland                        1,403     22,385
 Singapore                         20     21,707
 Qatar                             12     20,201
 Belarus                          116     20,168
 United Arab Emirates             174     16,793
 Israel                           245     16,409
 Japan                            619     16,374
 Austria                          614     15,714
 Poland                           756     15,200
 Romania                          898     14,811
 Ukraine                          361     14,195
 Bangladesh                       206     13,134
 Indonesia                        943     13,112
 South Korea                      256     10,822
 Philippines                      696     10,463
 Denmark                          522     10,218
 Serbia                           209      9,943
 Colombia                         407      9,456
 Dominican Republic               373      9,095
 South Africa                     161      8,232
 Czech Republic                   270      8,034
 Norway                           213      8,034
 Egypt                            482      7,981
 Panama                           225      7,868
 Kuwait                            47      7,208
 Australia                         97      6,914
 Malaysia                         107      6,535
 Finland                          255      5,673
 Morocco                          183      5,548
 Argentina                        282      5,371
 Algeria                          483      5,182
 Kazakhstan                        31      4,794
 Moldova                          150      4,605
 Bahrain                            8      4,404
 Luxembourg                       100      3,859
 Afghanistan                      106      3,653
 Nigeria                          107      3,526
 Hungary                          392      3,187
 Oman                              15      3,112
 Ghana                             18      3,091
 Armenia                           43      3,029
 Thailand                          55      3,000
 Greece                           148      2,678
 Iraq                             102      2,543
 Uzbekistan                        10      2,324
 Cameroon                         108      2,267
 Azerbaijan                        28      2,204
 Croatia                           86      2,161
 Bolivia                          102      2,081
 Bosnia                            98      2,070
 Guinea                            11      1,927
 Bulgaria                          84      1,865
 Iceland                           10      1,801
 Cuba                              73      1,729
 Estonia                           56      1,725
 Honduras                         105      1,685
 North Macedonia                   89      1,572
 Ivory Coast                       20      1,571
 Senegal                           13      1,492
 New Zealand                       21      1,490
 Slovakia                          26      1,455
 Slovenia                         100      1,450
 Lithuania                         49      1,436
 Djibouti                           3      1,133
 Hong Kong                          4      1,045
 Tunisia                           44      1,026
 Sudan                             52        930
 Somalia                           44        928
 Latvia                            18        928
 Kyrgyzstan                        12        906
 Democratic Republic of the        36        897
 Congo                                 
 Cyprus                            15        889
 Kosovo                            26        860
 Albania                           31        850
 Guatemala                         23        832
 Sri Lanka                          9        824
 Lebanon                           26        796
 Niger                             42        781
 Costa Rica                         6        765
 Andorra                           47        752
 El Salvador                       15        742
 Burkina Faso                      48        736
 Uruguay                           17        684
 Mali                              33        650
 Maldives                           2        648
 San Marino                        41        623
 Georgia                           10        623
 Kenya                             29        621
 Guinea-Bissau                      2        564
 Paraguay                          10        563
 Palestinian territories            4        547
 Channel Islands                   41        545
 Tajikistan                        12        522
 Tanzania                          21        509
 Gabon                              8        504
 Malta                              5        489
 Jamaica                            9        488
 Jordan                             9        484
 Mayotte                            4        460
 Taiwan                             6        440
 Equatorial Guinea                  4        439
 Réunion                            0        418
 Venezuela                         10        381
 Mauritius                         10        332
 Isle of Man                       23        329
 Montenegro                         8        324
 Vietnam                            0        288
 Rwanda                             0        271
 Republic of the Congo             10        264
 Madagascar                         0        260
 Chad                              27        253
 Sierra Leone                      14        225
 Cape Verde                         2        218
 Ethiopia                           4        194
 Liberia                           33        189
 Faroe Islands                      0        187
 Martinique                        14        183
 Myanmar                            6        176
 Sao Tome and Principe              3        174
 Zambia                             4        153
 Eswatini                           2        153
 Guadeloupe                        13        153
 Gibraltar                          0        144
 Brunei                             1        141
 Benin                              2        140
 French Guiana                      1        138
 Togo                               9        135
 Haiti                             12        129
 Cambodia                           0        122
 Bermuda                            7        118
 Trinidad and Tobago                8        116
 N. Cyprus                          4        108
 Uganda                             0        101
 Nepal                              0        101
 Aruba                              3        101
 Monaco                             4         95
 Guyana                            10         93
 Bahamas                           11         92
 Liechtenstein                      1         82
 Barbados                           7         82
 Cayman Islands                     1         80
 Sint Maarten                      14         76
 Libya                              3         64
 Syria                              3         45
 Malawi                             3         43
 Saint Martin                       3         38
 Angola                             2         36
 Zimbabwe                           4         34
 Yemen                              5         26
 Antigua and Barbuda                3         25
 Botswana                           1         23
 Burundi                            2         19
 Gambia                             1         18
 Belize                             2         18
 Nicaragua                          5         16
 Curaçao                            1         16
 Turks and Caicos                   1         12
 Montserrat                         1         11
 Suriname                           1         10
 Comoros                            1          8
 Mauritania                         1          8
 British Virgin Islands             1          7
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy)
