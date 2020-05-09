Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.95 million, death toll over 273,000

    May 9 (Reuters) - More than 3.95
million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 273,805 have died,
according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more
than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified
in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking
the global spread of coronavirus: open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases as of 0214
GMT on Saturday. 
    
  Countries and    Total        Total
 Territories      Cases        Deaths 
  TOTAL                                
                    3,953,809  273,805 
  United States                        
                    1,294,527    77,238
  Spain                                
                                 26,299
                     240,711   
  Italy                                
                                 30,201
                     217,185   
  United Kingdom                       
                                 31,241
                     211,364   
  Russia                               
                                       
                     187,859     1,723 
  France                               
                                 25,987
                     174,791   
  Germany                              
                                       
                     168,049     7,327 
  Brazil                               
                                       
                     145,328     9,897 
  Turkey                               
                                       
                     135,569     3,689 
  Iran                                 
                                       
                     104,691     6,541 
  China                                
                                       
                      82,886     4,633 
  Canada                               
                                       
                      66,434     4,569 
  Peru                                 
                                       
                      61,847     1,714 
  India                                
                                       
                      56,342     1,886 
  Belgium                              
                                       
                      52,011     8,521 
  Netherlands                          
                                       
                      42,093     5,359 
  Saudi Arabia                         
                                       
                      35,432       229 
  Mexico                               
                                       
                      31,522     3,160 
  Switzerland                          
                                       
                      30,207     1,526 
  Ecuador                              
                                       
                      28,818     1,704 
  Portugal                             
                                       
                      27,268     1,114 
  Pakistan                             
                                       
                      26,435       599 
  Chile                                
                                       
                      25,972       294 
  Sweden                               
                                       
                      25,265     3,175 
  Ireland                              
                                       
                      22,385     1,403 
  Singapore                            
                                       
                      21,707        20 
  Belarus                              
                                       
                      21,101       121 
  Qatar                                
                                       
                      20,201        12 
  United Arab                          
 Emirates                              
                      16,793       174 
  Israel                               
                                       
                      16,409       245 
  Japan                                
                                       
                      16,374       619 
  Austria                              
                                       
                      15,727       614 
  Poland                               
                                       
                      15,366       776 
  Romania                              
                                       
                      14,811       898 
  Ukraine                              
                                       
                      14,195       361 
  Bangladesh                           
                                       
                      13,134       206 
  Indonesia                            
                                       
                      13,112       943 
  South Korea                          
                                       
                      10,822       256 
  Philippines                          
                                       
                      10,463       696 
  Denmark                              
                                       
                      10,218       522 
  Colombia                             
                                       
                      10,051       428 
  Serbia                               
                                       
                       9,943       209 
  Dominican                            
 Republic                              
                       9,095       373 
  South Africa                         
                                       
                       8,232       161 
  Panama                               
                                       
                       8,070       231 
  Czech Republic                       
                                       
                       8,065       271 
  Norway                               
                                       
                       8,034       213 
  Egypt                                
                                       
                       7,981       482 
  Kuwait                               
                                       
                       7,208        47 
  Australia                            
                                       
                       6,914        97 
  Malaysia                             
                                       
                       6,535       107 
  Finland                              
                                       
                       5,738       260 
  Morocco                              
                                       
                       5,711       186 
  Argentina                            
                                       
                       5,611       293 
  Algeria                              
                                       
                       5,369       488 
  Kazakhstan                           
                                       
                       4,794        31 
  Moldova                              
                                       
                       4,728       150 
  Bahrain                              
                                       
                       4,404         8 
  Luxembourg                           
                                       
                       3,871       100 
  Afghanistan                          
                                       
                       3,653       106 
  Nigeria                              
                                       
                       3,526       107 
  Hungary                              
                                       
                       3,187       392 
  Oman                                 
                                       
                       3,112        15 
  Ghana                                
                                       
                       3,091        18 
  Armenia                              
                                       
                       3,029        43 
  Thailand                             
                                       
                       3,000        55 
  Greece                               
                                       
                       2,691       150 
  Iraq                                 
                                       
                       2,603       104 
  Uzbekistan                           
                                       
                       2,324        10 
  Cameroon                             
                                       
                       2,267       108 
  Azerbaijan                           
                                       
                       2,204        28 
  Croatia                              
                                       
                       2,161        86 
  Bolivia                              
                                       
                       2,081       102 
  Bosnia                               
                                       
                       2,070        98 
  Guinea                               
                                       
                       1,927        11 
  Bulgaria                             
                                       
                       1,872        86 
  Iceland                              
                                       
                       1,801        10 
  Honduras                             
                                       
                       1,771       107 
  Cuba                                 
                                       
                       1,729        73 
  Estonia                              
                                       
                       1,725        56 
  North                                
 Macedonia                             
                       1,586        90 
  Ivory Coast                          
                                       
                       1,571        20 
  Senegal                              
                                       
                       1,551        13 
  New Zealand                          
                                       
                       1,490        21 
  Slovakia                             
                                       
                       1,455        26 
  Slovenia                             
                                       
                       1,450       100 
  Lithuania                            
                                       
                       1,436        49 
  Djibouti                             
                                       
                       1,133         3 
  Hong Kong                            
                                       
                       1,045         4 
  Tunisia                              
                                       
                       1,026        44 
  Sudan                                
                                       
                         930        52 
  Somalia                              
                                       
                         928        44 
  Latvia                               
                                       
                         928        18 
  Kyrgyzstan                           
                                       
                         906        12 
  Democratic                           
 Republic of the                       
 Congo                   897        36 
  Cyprus                               
                                       
                         889        15 
  Kosovo                               
                                       
                         861        27 
  Albania                              
                                       
                         850        31 
  Guatemala                            
                                       
                         832        23 
  Sri Lanka                            
                                       
                         824         9 
  Lebanon                              
                                       
                         796        26 
  Niger                                
                                       
                         781        42 
  Costa Rica                           
                                       
                         773         6 
  Andorra                              
                                       
                         752        47 
  El Salvador                          
                                       
                         742        16 
  Burkina Faso                         
                                       
                         736        48 
  Uruguay                              
                                       
                         694        18 
  Mali                                 
                                       
                         650        33 
  Maldives                             
                                       
                         648         2 
  San Marino                           
                                       
                         623        41 
  Georgia                              
                                       
                         623        10 
  Kenya                                
                                       
                         621        29 
  Guinea-Bissau                        
                                       
                         564         2 
  Paraguay                             
                                       
                         563        10 
  Palestine                            
                                       
                         547         4 
  Channel                              
 Islands                               
                         545        41 
  Tajikistan                           
                                       
                         522        12 
  Tanzania                             
                                       
                         509        21 
  Jordan                               
                                       
                         508         9 
  Gabon                                
                                       
                         504         8 
  Malta                                
                                       
                         489         5 
  Jamaica                              
                                       
                         488         9 
  Mayotte                              
                                       
                         460         4 
  Taiwan                               
                                       
                         440         6 
  Equatorial                           
 Guinea                                
                         439         4 
  Réunion                              
                                       
                         418       -   
  Venezuela                            
                                       
                         381        10 
  Mauritius                            
                                       
                         332        10 
  Isle of Man                          
                                       
                         329        23 
  Montenegro                           
                                       
                         324         8 
  Vietnam                              
                                       
                         288       -   
  Republic of                          
 the Congo                             
                         274        10 
  Rwanda                               
                                       
                         271       -   
  Madagascar                           
                                       
                         260       -   
  Chad                                 
                                       
                         253        27 
  Sierra Leone                         
                                       
                         225        14 
  Cape Verde                           
                                       
                         218         2 
  Ethiopia                             
                                       
                         194         4 
  Liberia                              
                                       
                         189        33 
  Faroe Islands                        
                                       
                         187       -   
  Martinique                           
                                       
                         183        14 
  Myanmar                              
                                       
                         176         6 
  Sao Tome and                         
 Principe                              
                         174         3 
  Zambia                               
                                       
                         167         4 
  Guadeloupe                           
                                       
                         153        13 
  Eswatini                             
                                       
                         153         2 
  Gibraltar                            
                                       
                         146       -   
  Togo                                 
                                       
                         145        10 
  Brunei                               
                                       
                         141         1 
  Benin                                
                                       
                         140         2 
  French Guiana                        
                                       
                         138         1 
  Haiti                                
                                       
                         129        12 
  Cambodia                             
                                       
                         122       -   
  South Sudan                          
                                       
                         120       -   
  Bermuda                              
                                       
                         118         7 
  Trinidad and                         
 Tobago                                
                         116         8 
  N. Cyprus                            
                                       
                         108         4 
  Aruba                                
                                       
                         101         3 
  Nepal                                
                                       
                         101       -   
  Uganda                               
                                       
                         101       -   
  Monaco                               
                                       
                          95         4 
  Guyana                               
                                       
                          93        10 
  Bahamas                              
                                       
                          92        11 
  Barbados                             
                                       
                          82         7 
  Liechtenstein                        
                                       
                          82         1 
  Cayman Islands                       
                                       
                          80         1 
  Sint Maarten                         
                                       
                          76        14 
  Libya                                
                                       
                          64         3 
  Syria                                
                                       
                          45         3 
  Malawi                               
                                       
                          43         3 
  Saint Martin                         
                                       
                          38         3 
  Angola                               
                                       
                          36         2 
  Zimbabwe                             
                                       
                          34         4 
  Yemen                                
                                       
                          26         5 
  Antigua and                          
 Barbuda                               
                          25         3 
  Botswana                             
                                       
                          23         1 
  Gambia                               
                                       
                          20         1 
  Burundi                              
                                       
                          19         2 
  Belize                               
                                       
                          18         2 
  Nicaragua                            
                                       
                          16         5 
  Curaçao                              
                                       
                          16         1 
  Turks and                            
 Caicos                                
                          12         1 
  Montserrat                           
                                       
                          11         1 
  Suriname                             
                                       
                          10         1 
  Comoros                              
                                       
                           8         1 
  Mauritania                           
                                       
                           8         1 
  British Virgin                       
 Islands                               
                           7         1 
 
 Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries and
government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla
Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika
Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
