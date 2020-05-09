FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.96 million, death toll over 273,000

May 9 (Reuters) - More than 3.96 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 273,974 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1315 GMT on Saturday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths TOTAL 3,960,686 273,974 United States 1,294,527 77,238 Spain 240,711 26,299 Italy 217,185 30,201 United Kingdom 211,364 31,241 Russia 187,859 1,723 France 174,791 25,987 Germany 168,049 7,327 Brazil 145,328 9,897 Turkey 135,569 3,689 Iran 104,691 6,541 China 82,887 4,633 Canada 66,434 4,569 Peru 61,847 1,714 India 59,662 1,981 Belgium 52,011 8,521 Netherlands 42,093 5,359 Saudi Arabia 35,432 229 Mexico 31,522 3,160 Switzerland 30,207 1,526 Ecuador 28,818 1,704 Pakistan 27,474 618 Portugal 27,268 1,114 Chile 25,972 294 Sweden 25,265 3,175 Singapore 22,460 20 Ireland 22,385 1,403 Belarus 21,101 121 Qatar 20,201 12 United Arab Emirates 16,793 174 Japan 16,480 628 Israel 16,409 245 Austria 15,727 614 Poland 15,366 776 Romania 14,811 898 Ukraine 14,195 361 Bangladesh 13,770 214 Indonesia 13,645 959 South Korea 10,840 256 Philippines 10,610 704 Denmark 10,218 522 Colombia 10,051 428 Serbia 9,943 209 Dominican Republic 9,095 373 South Africa 8,232 161 Panama 8,070 231 Czech Republic 8,065 271 Norway 8,034 213 Egypt 7,981 482 Kuwait 7,208 47 Australia 6,929 97 Malaysia 6,535 107 Finland 5,738 260 Morocco 5,711 186 Argentina 5,611 293 Algeria 5,369 488 Kazakhstan 4,922 31 Moldova 4,728 150 Bahrain 4,404 8 Luxembourg 3,871 100 Afghanistan 3,653 106 Nigeria 3,526 107 Hungary 3,187 392 Oman 3,112 15 Ghana 3,091 18 Armenia 3,029 43 Thailand 3,004 56 Greece 2,691 150 Iraq 2,603 104 Uzbekistan 2,349 10 Cameroon 2,267 108 Azerbaijan 2,204 28 Croatia 2,161 86 Bolivia 2,081 102 Bosnia 2,070 98 Guinea 1,927 11 Bulgaria 1,872 86 Iceland 1,801 10 Honduras 1,771 107 Cuba 1,729 73 Estonia 1,725 56 North Macedonia 1,586 90 Ivory Coast 1,571 20 Senegal 1,551 13 New Zealand 1,492 21 Slovakia 1,455 26 Slovenia 1,450 100 Lithuania 1,436 49 Djibouti 1,133 3 Hong Kong 1,045 4 Tunisia 1,026 44 Kyrgyzstan 931 24 Sudan 930 52 Somalia 928 44 Latvia 928 18 Democratic Republic of the Congo 897 36 Cyprus 889 15 Kosovo 861 27 Albania 850 31 Sri Lanka 844 9 Guatemala 832 23 Lebanon 796 26 Niger 781 42 Costa Rica 773 6 Andorra 752 47 Maldives 744 3 El Salvador 742 16 Burkina Faso 736 48 Uruguay 694 18 Mali 650 33 San Marino 623 41 Georgia 623 10 Kenya 621 29 Guinea-Bissau 564 2 Paraguay 563 10 Palestine 547 4 Channel Islands 545 41 Tajikistan 522 12 Tanzania 509 21 Jordan 508 9 Gabon 504 8 Malta 489 5 Jamaica 488 9 Mayotte 460 4 Taiwan 440 6 Equatorial Guinea 439 4 Réunion 418 - Venezuela 381 10 Mauritius 332 10 Isle of Man 329 23 Montenegro 324 8 Vietnam 288 - Republic of the Congo 274 10 Rwanda 271 - Madagascar 260 - Chad 253 27 Sierra Leone 225 14 Cape Verde 218 2 Ethiopia 194 4 Liberia 189 33 Faroe Islands 187 - Martinique 183 14 Myanmar 177 6 Sao Tome and Principe 174 3 Zambia 167 4 Guadeloupe 153 13 Eswatini 153 2 Gibraltar 146 - Togo 145 10 Brunei 141 1 Benin 140 2 French Guiana 138 1 Haiti 129 12 Cambodia 122 - South Sudan 120 - Bermuda 118 7 Trinidad and Tobago 116 8 Nepal 109 - N. Cyprus 108 4 Aruba 101 3 Uganda 101 - Monaco 95 4 Guyana 93 10 Bahamas 92 11 Barbados 82 7 Liechtenstein 82 1 Cayman Islands 80 1 Sint Maarten 76 14 Libya 64 3 Syria 45 3 Malawi 43 3 Saint Martin 38 3 Angola 36 2 Zimbabwe 34 4 Yemen 26 5 Antigua and Barbuda 25 3 Botswana 23 1 Gambia 20 1 Burundi 19 2 Belize 18 2 Nicaragua 16 5 Curaçao 16 1 Turks and Caicos 12 1 Montserrat 11 1 Suriname 10 1 Comoros 8 1 Mauritania 8 1 British Virgin Islands 7 1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)