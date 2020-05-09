Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.96 million, death toll over 273,000

25 Min Read

    May 9 (Reuters) - More than 3.96
million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally
and 273,974 have died, according to a
Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the
global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at least
100 confirmed cases as of 1315 GMT on
Saturday.    
    
  Countries and         Total        Total
 Territories           Cases        Deaths 
  TOTAL                                    
                        3,960,686   273,974
  United States                            
                        1,294,527   77,238 
  Spain                                    
                          240,711   26,299 
  Italy                                    
                          217,185   30,201 
  United Kingdom                           
                          211,364   31,241 
  Russia                                   
                          187,859     1,723
  France                                   
                          174,791   25,987 
  Germany                                  
                          168,049     7,327
  Brazil                                   
                          145,328     9,897
  Turkey                                   
                          135,569     3,689
  Iran                                     
                          104,691     6,541
  China                                    
                           82,887     4,633
  Canada                                   
                           66,434     4,569
  Peru                                     
                           61,847     1,714
  India                                    
                           59,662     1,981
  Belgium                                  
                           52,011     8,521
  Netherlands                              
                           42,093     5,359
  Saudi Arabia                             
                           35,432          
                                       229 
  Mexico                                   
                           31,522     3,160
  Switzerland                              
                           30,207     1,526
  Ecuador                                  
                           28,818     1,704
  Pakistan                                 
                           27,474          
                                       618 
  Portugal                                 
                           27,268     1,114
  Chile                                    
                           25,972          
                                       294 
  Sweden                                   
                           25,265     3,175
  Singapore                                
                           22,460          
                                        20 
  Ireland                                  
                           22,385     1,403
  Belarus                                  
                           21,101          
                                       121 
  Qatar                                    
                           20,201          
                                        12 
  United Arab                              
 Emirates                  16,793          
                                       174 
  Japan                                    
                           16,480          
                                       628 
  Israel                                   
                           16,409          
                                       245 
  Austria                                  
                           15,727          
                                       614 
  Poland                                   
                           15,366          
                                       776 
  Romania                                  
                           14,811          
                                       898 
  Ukraine                                  
                           14,195          
                                       361 
  Bangladesh                               
                           13,770          
                                       214 
  Indonesia                                
                           13,645          
                                       959 
  South Korea                              
                           10,840          
                                       256 
  Philippines                              
                           10,610          
                                       704 
  Denmark                                  
                           10,218          
                                       522 
  Colombia                                 
                           10,051          
                                       428 
  Serbia                                   
                            9,943          
                                       209 
  Dominican Republic                       
                            9,095          
                                       373 
  South Africa                             
                            8,232          
                                       161 
  Panama                                   
                            8,070          
                                       231 
  Czech Republic                           
                            8,065          
                                       271 
  Norway                                   
                            8,034          
                                       213 
  Egypt                                    
                            7,981          
                                       482 
  Kuwait                                   
                            7,208          
                                        47 
  Australia                                
                            6,929          
                                        97 
  Malaysia                                 
                            6,535          
                                       107 
  Finland                                  
                            5,738          
                                       260 
  Morocco                                  
                            5,711          
                                       186 
  Argentina                                
                            5,611          
                                       293 
  Algeria                                  
                            5,369          
                                       488 
  Kazakhstan                               
                            4,922          
                                        31 
  Moldova                                  
                            4,728          
                                       150 
  Bahrain                                  
                            4,404          
                                         8 
  Luxembourg                               
                            3,871          
                                       100 
  Afghanistan                              
                            3,653          
                                       106 
  Nigeria                                  
                            3,526          
                                       107 
  Hungary                                  
                            3,187          
                                       392 
  Oman                                     
                            3,112          
                                        15 
  Ghana                                    
                            3,091          
                                        18 
  Armenia                                  
                            3,029          
                                        43 
  Thailand                                 
                            3,004          
                                        56 
  Greece                                   
                            2,691          
                                       150 
  Iraq                                     
                            2,603          
                                       104 
  Uzbekistan                               
                            2,349          
                                        10 
  Cameroon                                 
                            2,267          
                                       108 
  Azerbaijan                               
                            2,204          
                                        28 
  Croatia                                  
                            2,161          
                                        86 
  Bolivia                                  
                            2,081          
                                       102 
  Bosnia                                   
                            2,070          
                                        98 
  Guinea                                   
                            1,927          
                                        11 
  Bulgaria                                 
                            1,872          
                                        86 
  Iceland                                  
                            1,801          
                                        10 
  Honduras                                 
                            1,771          
                                       107 
  Cuba                                     
                            1,729          
                                        73 
  Estonia                                  
                            1,725          
                                        56 
  North Macedonia                          
                            1,586          
                                        90 
  Ivory Coast                              
                            1,571          
                                        20 
  Senegal                                  
                            1,551          
                                        13 
  New Zealand                              
                            1,492          
                                        21 
  Slovakia                                 
                            1,455          
                                        26 
  Slovenia                                 
                            1,450          
                                       100 
  Lithuania                                
                            1,436          
                                        49 
  Djibouti                                 
                            1,133          
                                         3 
  Hong Kong                                
                            1,045          
                                         4 
  Tunisia                                  
                            1,026          
                                        44 
  Kyrgyzstan                               
                              931          
                                        24 
  Sudan                                    
                              930          
                                        52 
  Somalia                                  
                              928          
                                        44 
  Latvia                                   
                              928          
                                        18 
  Democratic Republic                      
 of the Congo                 897          
                                        36 
  Cyprus                                   
                              889          
                                        15 
  Kosovo                                   
                              861          
                                        27 
  Albania                                  
                              850          
                                        31 
  Sri Lanka                                
                              844          
                                         9 
  Guatemala                                
                              832          
                                        23 
  Lebanon                                  
                              796          
                                        26 
  Niger                                    
                              781          
                                        42 
  Costa Rica                               
                              773          
                                         6 
  Andorra                                  
                              752          
                                        47 
  Maldives                                 
                              744          
                                         3 
  El Salvador                              
                              742          
                                        16 
  Burkina Faso                             
                              736          
                                        48 
  Uruguay                                  
                              694          
                                        18 
  Mali                                     
                              650          
                                        33 
  San Marino                               
                              623          
                                        41 
  Georgia                                  
                              623          
                                        10 
  Kenya                                    
                              621          
                                        29 
  Guinea-Bissau                            
                              564          
                                         2 
  Paraguay                                 
                              563          
                                        10 
  Palestine                                
                              547          
                                         4 
  Channel Islands                          
                              545          
                                        41 
  Tajikistan                               
                              522          
                                        12 
  Tanzania                                 
                              509          
                                        21 
  Jordan                                   
                              508          
                                         9 
  Gabon                                    
                              504          
                                         8 
  Malta                                    
                              489          
                                         5 
  Jamaica                                  
                              488          
                                         9 
  Mayotte                                  
                              460          
                                         4 
  Taiwan                                   
                              440          
                                         6 
  Equatorial Guinea                        
                              439          
                                         4 
  Réunion                                  
                              418          
                                       -   
  Venezuela                                
                              381          
                                        10 
  Mauritius                                
                              332          
                                        10 
  Isle of Man                              
                              329          
                                        23 
  Montenegro                               
                              324          
                                         8 
  Vietnam                                  
                              288          
                                       -   
  Republic of the                          
 Congo                        274          
                                        10 
  Rwanda                                   
                              271          
                                       -   
  Madagascar                               
                              260          
                                       -   
  Chad                                     
                              253          
                                        27 
  Sierra Leone                             
                              225          
                                        14 
  Cape Verde                               
                              218          
                                         2 
  Ethiopia                                 
                              194          
                                         4 
  Liberia                                  
                              189          
                                        33 
  Faroe Islands                            
                              187          
                                       -   
  Martinique                               
                              183          
                                        14 
  Myanmar                                  
                              177          
                                         6 
  Sao Tome and                             
 Principe                     174          
                                         3 
  Zambia                                   
                              167          
                                         4 
  Guadeloupe                               
                              153          
                                        13 
  Eswatini                                 
                              153          
                                         2 
  Gibraltar                                
                              146          
                                       -   
  Togo                                     
                              145          
                                        10 
  Brunei                                   
                              141          
                                         1 
  Benin                                    
                              140          
                                         2 
  French Guiana                            
                              138          
                                         1 
  Haiti                                    
                              129          
                                        12 
  Cambodia                                 
                              122          
                                       -   
  South Sudan                              
                              120          
                                       -   
  Bermuda                                  
                              118          
                                         7 
  Trinidad and Tobago                      
                              116          
                                         8 
  Nepal                                    
                              109          
                                       -   
  N. Cyprus                                
                              108          
                                         4 
  Aruba                                    
                              101          
                                         3 
  Uganda                                   
                              101          
                                       -   
  Monaco                                   
                               95          
                                         4 
  Guyana                                   
                               93          
                                        10 
  Bahamas                                  
                               92          
                                        11 
  Barbados                                 
                               82          
                                         7 
  Liechtenstein                            
                               82          
                                         1 
  Cayman Islands                           
                               80          
                                         1 
  Sint Maarten                             
                               76          
                                        14 
  Libya                                    
                               64          
                                         3 
  Syria                                    
                               45          
                                         3 
  Malawi                                   
                               43          
                                         3 
  Saint Martin                             
                               38          
                                         3 
  Angola                                   
                               36          
                                         2 
  Zimbabwe                                 
                               34          
                                         4 
  Yemen                                    
                               26          
                                         5 
  Antigua and Barbuda                      
                               25          
                                         3 
  Botswana                                 
                               23          
                                         1 
  Gambia                                   
                               20          
                                         1 
  Burundi                                  
                               19          
                                         2 
  Belize                                   
                               18          
                                         2 
  Nicaragua                                
                               16          
                                         5 
  Curaçao                                  
                               16          
                                         1 
  Turks and Caicos                         
                               12          
                                         1 
  Montserrat                               
                               11          
                                         1 
  Suriname                                 
                               10          
                                         1 
  Comoros                                  
                                8          
                                         1 
  Mauritania                               
                                8          
                                         1 
  British Virgin                           
 Islands                        7          
                                         1 
 
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
