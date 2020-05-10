FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4 million, death toll over 276,000

May 10 (Reuters) - More than 4.02 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 276,894 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0145 GMT on Sunday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths TOTAL 4,026,691 276,894 United States 1,320,413 78,644 Spain 26,299 240,711 Italy 30,201 217,185 United Kingdom 31,241 211,364 Russia 1,827 198,676 France 25,987 174,791 Germany 7,327 168,049 Brazil 10,627 155,939 Turkey 3,689 135,569 Iran 6,589 106,220 China 4,633 82,887 Canada 4,693 67,702 Peru 1,814 65,015 India 1,981 59,662 Belgium 8,521 52,011 Netherlands 5,359 42,093 Saudi Arabia 239 37,136 Mexico 3,353 33,460 Switzerland 1,532 30,231 Ecuador 1,717 29,071 Pakistan 618 27,474 Portugal 1,114 27,268 Chile 304 27,219 Sweden 3,175 25,265 Singapore 20 22,460 Ireland 1,403 22,385 Belarus 121 21,101 Qatar 12 20,201 United Arab Emirates 174 16,793 Japan 628 16,480 Israel 245 16,409 Austria 615 15,756 Poland 777 15,510 Romania 898 14,811 Ukraine 376 14,710 Bangladesh 214 13,770 Indonesia 959 13,645 South Korea 256 10,840 Philippines 704 10,610 Colombia 445 10,495 Denmark 522 10,218 Serbia 213 10,032 Dominican Republic 385 9,882 South Africa 186 9,420 Panama 237 8,282 Czech Republic 273 8,087 Norway 213 8,034 Egypt 482 7,981 Kuwait 49 7,623 Australia 97 6,929 Malaysia 108 6,589 Argentina 300 5,776 Finland 260 5,738 Morocco 186 5,711 Algeria 494 5,558 Kazakhstan 31 4,922 Moldova 150 4,728 Bahrain 8 4,595 Ghana 18 4,012 Nigeria 117 3,912 Luxembourg 100 3,871 Afghanistan 106 3,653 Oman 17 3,224 Hungary 405 3,213 Armenia 44 3,175 Thailand 56 3,004 Greece 150 2,691 Iraq 104 2,603 Uzbekistan 10 2,349 Cameroon 108 2,267 Bolivia 106 2,266 Azerbaijan 28 2,204 Croatia 87 2,176 Bosnia 102 2,090 Guinea 11 2,009 Bulgaria 86 1,872 Iceland 10 1,801 Honduras 107 1,771 Cuba 74 1,754 Estonia 56 1,725 Senegal 14 1,634 North Macedonia 91 1,622 Ivory Coast 20 1,602 New Zealand 21 1,492 Slovakia 26 1,455 Slovenia 101 1,454 Lithuania 49 1,436 Djibouti 3 1,135 Hong Kong 4 1,045 Tunisia 44 1,026 Somalia 48 997 Kyrgyzstan 24 931 Sudan 52 930 Latvia 18 928 Guatemala 24 900 Democratic Republic of the Congo 39 897 Cyprus 15 889 Kosovo 27 861 Albania 31 856 Sri Lanka 9 844 Lebanon 26 796 Niger 44 795 El Salvador 17 784 Costa Rica 6 780 Andorra 47 752 Maldives 3 744 Burkina Faso 48 736 Uruguay 18 702 Mali 37 692 Paraguay 10 689 Kenya 30 649 Georgia 10 626 San Marino 41 623 Gabon 8 620 Tajikistan 20 612 Guinea-Bissau 2 564 Palestine 4 547 Channel Islands 41 545 Tanzania 21 509 Jordan 9 508 Jamaica 9 490 Malta 5 489 Mayotte 4 460 Taiwan 6 440 Equatorial Guinea 4 439 Réunion - 418 Venezuela 10 388 Mauritius 10 332 Isle of Man 23 329 Madagascar - 327 Montenegro 8 324 Vietnam - 288 Republic of the Congo 10 274 Rwanda - 273 Chad 28 260 Sierra Leone 17 257 Zambia 7 252 Benin 2 242 Cape Verde 2 230 Ethiopia 5 210 Sao Tome and Principe 5 208 Liberia 33 199 Faroe Islands - 187 Martinique 14 186 Myanmar 6 177 Eswatini 2 159 Guadeloupe 13 154 Haiti 12 146 Gibraltar - 146 Togo 10 145 Brunei 1 141 French Guiana 1 141 Cambodia - 122 South Sudan - 120 Bermuda 7 118 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Uganda - 114 Nepal - 109 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 95 Guyana 10 93 Bahamas 11 92 Barbados 7 83 Liechtenstein 1 82 Cayman Islands 1 81 Sint Maarten 15 76 Libya 3 64 Syria 3 45 Malawi 3 43 Saint Martin 3 38 Angola 2 36 Zimbabwe 4 35 Yemen 5 26 Antigua and Barbuda 6 25 Botswana 1 23 Gambia 1 20 Burundi 2 19 Belize 2 18 Nicaragua 5 16 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Comoros 1 8 Mauritania 1 8 British Virgin Islands 1 7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)