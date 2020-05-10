Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4 million, death toll over 276,000

23 Min Read

    May 10 (Reuters) - More than 4.02
million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally
and 276,894 have died, according to a
Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking
the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at least
100 confirmed cases as of 0145 GMT on
Sunday.    
    
  Countries and         Total      Total
 Territories           Cases      Deaths 
  TOTAL                                   
                       4,026,691  276,894 
  United States                           
                       1,320,413   78,644 
  Spain                                   
                                   26,299 
                        240,711   
  Italy                                   
                                   30,201 
                        217,185   
  United Kingdom                          
                                   31,241 
                        211,364   
  Russia                                  
                                    1,827 
                        198,676   
  France                                  
                                   25,987 
                        174,791   
  Germany                                 
                                    7,327 
                        168,049   
  Brazil                                  
                                   10,627 
                        155,939   
  Turkey                                  
                                    3,689 
                        135,569   
  Iran                                    
                                    6,589 
                        106,220   
  China                                   
                                    4,633 
                         82,887   
  Canada                                  
                                    4,693 
                         67,702   
  Peru                                    
                                    1,814 
                         65,015   
  India                                   
                                    1,981 
                         59,662   
  Belgium                                 
                                    8,521 
                         52,011   
  Netherlands                             
                                    5,359 
                         42,093   
  Saudi Arabia                            
                                      239 
                         37,136   
  Mexico                                  
                                    3,353 
                         33,460   
  Switzerland                             
                                    1,532 
                         30,231   
  Ecuador                                 
                                    1,717 
                         29,071   
  Pakistan                                
                                      618 
                         27,474   
  Portugal                                
                                    1,114 
                         27,268   
  Chile                                   
                                      304 
                         27,219   
  Sweden                                  
                                    3,175 
                         25,265   
  Singapore                               
                                       20 
                         22,460   
  Ireland                                 
                                    1,403 
                         22,385   
  Belarus                                 
                                      121 
                         21,101   
  Qatar                                   
                                       12 
                         20,201   
  United Arab                             
 Emirates                             174 
                         16,793   
  Japan                                   
                                      628 
                         16,480   
  Israel                                  
                                      245 
                         16,409   
  Austria                                 
                                      615 
                         15,756   
  Poland                                  
                                      777 
                         15,510   
  Romania                                 
                                      898 
                         14,811   
  Ukraine                                 
                                      376 
                         14,710   
  Bangladesh                              
                                      214 
                         13,770   
  Indonesia                               
                                      959 
                         13,645   
  South Korea                             
                                      256 
                         10,840   
  Philippines                             
                                      704 
                         10,610   
  Colombia                                
                                      445 
                         10,495   
  Denmark                                 
                                      522 
                         10,218   
  Serbia                                  
                                      213 
                         10,032   
  Dominican Republic                      
                                      385 
                          9,882   
  South Africa                            
                                      186 
                          9,420   
  Panama                                  
                                      237 
                          8,282   
  Czech Republic                          
                                      273 
                          8,087   
  Norway                                  
                                      213 
                          8,034   
  Egypt                                   
                                      482 
                          7,981   
  Kuwait                                  
                                       49 
                          7,623   
  Australia                               
                                       97 
                          6,929   
  Malaysia                                
                                      108 
                          6,589   
  Argentina                               
                                      300 
                          5,776   
  Finland                                 
                                      260 
                          5,738   
  Morocco                                 
                                      186 
                          5,711   
  Algeria                                 
                                      494 
                          5,558   
  Kazakhstan                              
                                       31 
                          4,922   
  Moldova                                 
                                      150 
                          4,728   
  Bahrain                                 
                                         8
                          4,595   
  Ghana                                   
                                       18 
                          4,012   
  Nigeria                                 
                                      117 
                          3,912   
  Luxembourg                              
                                      100 
                          3,871   
  Afghanistan                             
                                      106 
                          3,653   
  Oman                                    
                                       17 
                          3,224   
  Hungary                                 
                                      405 
                          3,213   
  Armenia                                 
                                       44 
                          3,175   
  Thailand                                
                                       56 
                          3,004   
  Greece                                  
                                      150 
                          2,691   
  Iraq                                    
                                      104 
                          2,603   
  Uzbekistan                              
                                       10 
                          2,349   
  Cameroon                                
                                      108 
                          2,267   
  Bolivia                                 
                                      106 
                          2,266   
  Azerbaijan                              
                                       28 
                          2,204   
  Croatia                                 
                                       87 
                          2,176   
  Bosnia                                  
                                      102 
                          2,090   
  Guinea                                  
                                       11 
                          2,009   
  Bulgaria                                
                                       86 
                          1,872   
  Iceland                                 
                                       10 
                          1,801   
  Honduras                                
                                      107 
                          1,771   
  Cuba                                    
                                       74 
                          1,754   
  Estonia                                 
                                       56 
                          1,725   
  Senegal                                 
                                       14 
                          1,634   
  North Macedonia                         
                                       91 
                          1,622   
  Ivory Coast                             
                                       20 
                          1,602   
  New Zealand                             
                                       21 
                          1,492   
  Slovakia                                
                                       26 
                          1,455   
  Slovenia                                
                                      101 
                          1,454   
  Lithuania                               
                                       49 
                          1,436   
  Djibouti                                
                                         3
                          1,135   
  Hong Kong                               
                                         4
                          1,045   
  Tunisia                                 
                                       44 
                          1,026   
  Somalia                                 
                                       48 
                            997   
  Kyrgyzstan                              
                                       24 
                            931   
  Sudan                                   
                                       52 
                            930   
  Latvia                                  
                                       18 
                            928   
  Guatemala                               
                                       24 
                            900   
  Democratic Republic                     
 of the Congo                          39 
                            897   
  Cyprus                                  
                                       15 
                            889   
  Kosovo                                  
                                       27 
                            861   
  Albania                                 
                                       31 
                            856   
  Sri Lanka                               
                                         9
                            844   
  Lebanon                                 
                                       26 
                            796   
  Niger                                   
                                       44 
                            795   
  El Salvador                             
                                       17 
                            784   
  Costa Rica                              
                                         6
                            780   
  Andorra                                 
                                       47 
                            752   
  Maldives                                
                                         3
                            744   
  Burkina Faso                            
                                       48 
                            736   
  Uruguay                                 
                                       18 
                            702   
  Mali                                    
                                       37 
                            692   
  Paraguay                                
                                       10 
                            689   
  Kenya                                   
                                       30 
                            649   
  Georgia                                 
                                       10 
                            626   
  San Marino                              
                                       41 
                            623   
  Gabon                                   
                                         8
                            620   
  Tajikistan                              
                                       20 
                            612   
  Guinea-Bissau                           
                                         2
                            564   
  Palestine                               
                                         4
                            547   
  Channel Islands                         
                                       41 
                            545   
  Tanzania                                
                                       21 
                            509   
  Jordan                                  
                                         9
                            508   
  Jamaica                                 
                                         9
                            490   
  Malta                                   
                                         5
                            489   
  Mayotte                                 
                                         4
                            460   
  Taiwan                                  
                                         6
                            440   
  Equatorial Guinea                       
                                         4
                            439   
  Réunion                                 
                                       -  
                            418   
  Venezuela                               
                                       10 
                            388   
  Mauritius                               
                                       10 
                            332   
  Isle of Man                             
                                       23 
                            329   
  Madagascar                              
                                       -  
                            327   
  Montenegro                              
                                         8
                            324   
  Vietnam                                 
                                       -  
                            288   
  Republic of the                         
 Congo                                 10 
                            274   
  Rwanda                                  
                                       -  
                            273   
  Chad                                    
                                       28 
                            260   
  Sierra Leone                            
                                       17 
                            257   
  Zambia                                  
                                         7
                            252   
  Benin                                   
                                         2
                            242   
  Cape Verde                              
                                         2
                            230   
  Ethiopia                                
                                         5
                            210   
  Sao Tome and                            
 Principe                                5
                            208   
  Liberia                                 
                                       33 
                            199   
  Faroe Islands                           
                                       -  
                            187   
  Martinique                              
                                       14 
                            186   
  Myanmar                                 
                                         6
                            177   
  Eswatini                                
                                         2
                            159   
  Guadeloupe                              
                                       13 
                            154   
  Haiti                                   
                                       12 
                            146   
  Gibraltar                               
                                       -  
                            146   
  Togo                                    
                                       10 
                            145   
  Brunei                                  
                                         1
                            141   
  French Guiana                           
                                         1
                            141   
  Cambodia                                
                                       -  
                            122   
  South Sudan                             
                                       -  
                            120   
  Bermuda                                 
                                         7
                            118   
  Trinidad and Tobago                     
                                         8
                            116   
  Uganda                                  
                                       -  
                            114   
  Nepal                                   
                                       -  
                            109   
  N. Cyprus                               
                                         4
                            108   
  Aruba                                   
                                         3
                            101   
  Monaco                                  
                                         4
                             95   
  Guyana                                  
                                       10 
                             93   
  Bahamas                                 
                                       11 
                             92   
  Barbados                                
                                         7
                             83   
  Liechtenstein                           
                                         1
                             82   
  Cayman Islands                          
                                         1
                             81   
  Sint Maarten                            
                                       15 
                             76   
  Libya                                   
                                         3
                             64   
  Syria                                   
                                         3
                             45   
  Malawi                                  
                                         3
                             43   
  Saint Martin                            
                                         3
                             38   
  Angola                                  
                                         2
                             36   
  Zimbabwe                                
                                         4
                             35   
  Yemen                                   
                                         5
                             26   
  Antigua and Barbuda                     
                                         6
                             25   
  Botswana                                
                                         1
                             23   
  Gambia                                  
                                         1
                             20   
  Burundi                                 
                                         2
                             19   
  Belize                                  
                                         2
                             18   
  Nicaragua                               
                                         5
                             16   
  Curaçao                                 
                                         1
                             16   
  Turks and Caicos                        
                                         1
                             12   
  Montserrat                              
                                         1
                             11   
  Suriname                                
                                         1
                             10   
  Comoros                                 
                                         1
                              8   
  Mauritania                              
                                         1
                              8   
  British Virgin                          
 Islands                                 1
                              7   
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below