FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4 million, death toll over 277,000

May 10 (Reuters) - More than 4.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 277,092 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1517 GMT on Sunday. Countries and Total Cases Total Territories Deaths TOTAL 4,034,903 277,092 United States 1,320,413 78,644 Spain 240,711 26,299 Italy 217,185 30,201 United Kingdom 211,364 31,241 Russia 198,676 1,827 France 174,791 25,987 Germany 168,049 7,327 Brazil 155,939 10,627 Turkey 135,569 3,689 Iran 106,220 6,589 China 82,901 4,633 Canada 67,702 4,693 Peru 65,015 1,814 India 62,939 2,109 Belgium 52,011 8,521 Netherlands 42,093 5,359 Saudi Arabia 37,136 239 Mexico 33,460 3,353 Switzerland 30,231 1,532 Pakistan 29,465 639 Ecuador 29,071 1,717 Portugal 27,268 1,114 Chile 27,219 304 Sweden 25,265 3,175 Singapore 23,336 20 Ireland 22,385 1,403 Belarus 21,101 121 Qatar 20,201 12 United Arab Emirates 16,793 174 Japan 16,559 646 Israel 16,409 245 Austria 15,756 615 Poland 15,510 777 Romania 14,811 898 Ukraine 14,710 376 Bangladesh 14,657 228 Indonesia 14,032 973 South Korea 10,874 256 Philippines 10,794 719 Colombia 10,495 445 Denmark 10,218 522 Serbia 10,032 213 Dominican Republic 9,882 385 South Africa 9,420 186 Panama 8,282 237 Czech Republic 8,087 273 Norway 8,034 213 Egypt 7,981 482 Kuwait 7,623 49 Australia 6,941 97 Malaysia 6,656 108 Argentina 5,776 300 Finland 5,738 260 Morocco 5,711 186 Algeria 5,558 494 Kazakhstan 5,076 31 Moldova 4,728 150 Bahrain 4,595 8 Ghana 4,012 18 Nigeria 3,912 117 Luxembourg 3,871 100 Afghanistan 3,653 106 Oman 3,224 17 Hungary 3,213 405 Armenia 3,175 44 Thailand 3,009 56 Greece 2,691 150 Iraq 2,603 104 Uzbekistan 2,411 10 Cameroon 2,267 108 Bolivia 2,266 106 Azerbaijan 2,204 28 Croatia 2,176 87 Bosnia 2,090 102 Guinea 2,009 11 Bulgaria 1,872 86 Iceland 1,801 10 Honduras 1,771 107 Cuba 1,754 74 Estonia 1,725 56 Senegal 1,634 14 North Macedonia 1,622 91 Ivory Coast 1,602 20 New Zealand 1,494 21 Slovakia 1,455 26 Slovenia 1,454 101 Lithuania 1,436 49 Djibouti 1,135 3 Hong Kong 1,048 4 Tunisia 1,026 44 Kyrgyzstan 1,002 12 Somalia 997 48 Sudan 930 52 Latvia 928 18 Guatemala 900 24 Democratic Republic of the 897 39 Congo Cyprus 889 15 Kosovo 861 27 Albania 856 31 Sri Lanka 856 9 Maldives 835 3 Lebanon 796 26 Niger 795 44 El Salvador 784 17 Costa Rica 780 6 Andorra 752 47 Burkina Faso 736 48 Uruguay 702 18 Mali 692 37 Paraguay 689 10 Kenya 649 30 Georgia 626 10 San Marino 623 41 Gabon 620 8 Tajikistan 612 20 Guinea-Bissau 564 2 Palestine 547 4 Channel Islands 545 41 Tanzania 509 21 Jordan 508 9 Jamaica 490 9 Malta 489 5 Mayotte 460 4 Taiwan 440 6 Equatorial Guinea 439 4 Réunion 418 - Venezuela 388 10 Mauritius 332 10 Isle of Man 329 23 Madagascar 327 - Montenegro 324 8 Vietnam 288 - Republic of the Congo 274 10 Rwanda 273 - Chad 260 28 Sierra Leone 257 17 Zambia 252 7 Benin 242 2 Cape Verde 230 2 Ethiopia 210 5 Sao Tome and Principe 208 5 Liberia 199 33 Faroe Islands 187 - Martinique 186 14 Myanmar 180 6 Eswatini 159 2 Guadeloupe 154 13 Haiti 146 12 Gibraltar 146 - Togo 145 10 Brunei 141 1 French Guiana 141 1 Cambodia 122 - South Sudan 120 - Bermuda 118 7 Trinidad and Tobago 116 8 Uganda 114 - Nepal 110 - N. Cyprus 108 4 Aruba 101 3 Monaco 95 4 Guyana 93 10 Bahamas 92 11 Barbados 83 7 Liechtenstein 82 1 Cayman Islands 81 1 Sint Maarten 76 15 Libya 64 3 Syria 45 3 Malawi 43 3 Saint Martin 38 3 Angola 36 2 Zimbabwe 35 4 Yemen 26 5 Antigua and Barbuda 25 6 Botswana 23 1 Gambia 20 1 Burundi 19 2 Belize 18 2 Nicaragua 16 5 Curaçao 16 1 Turks and Caicos 12 1 Montserrat 11 1 Suriname 10 1 Comoros 8 1 Mauritania 8 1 British Virgin Islands 7 1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)