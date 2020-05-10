Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4 million, death toll over 277,000

18 Min Read

    May 10 (Reuters) - More than 4.03
million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally
and 277,092 have died, according to a
Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the
global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at least
100 confirmed cases as of 1517 GMT on
Sunday.  
    
  Countries and      Total Cases   Total
 Territories                      Deaths 
  TOTAL                                    
                      4,034,903    277,092 
  United States                            
                      1,320,413     78,644 
  Spain                                    
                        240,711     26,299 
  Italy                                    
                        217,185     30,201 
  United Kingdom                           
                        211,364     31,241 
  Russia                                   
                        198,676      1,827 
  France                                   
                        174,791     25,987 
  Germany                                  
                        168,049      7,327 
  Brazil                                   
                        155,939     10,627 
  Turkey                                   
                        135,569      3,689 
  Iran                                     
                        106,220      6,589 
  China                                    
                         82,901      4,633 
  Canada                                   
                         67,702      4,693 
  Peru                                     
                         65,015      1,814 
  India                                    
                         62,939      2,109 
  Belgium                                  
                         52,011      8,521 
  Netherlands                              
                         42,093      5,359 
  Saudi Arabia                             
                         37,136        239 
  Mexico                                   
                         33,460      3,353 
  Switzerland                              
                         30,231      1,532 
  Pakistan                                 
                         29,465        639 
  Ecuador                                  
                         29,071      1,717 
  Portugal                                 
                         27,268      1,114 
  Chile                                    
                         27,219        304 
  Sweden                                   
                         25,265      3,175 
  Singapore                                
                         23,336         20 
  Ireland                                  
                         22,385      1,403 
  Belarus                                  
                         21,101        121 
  Qatar                                    
                         20,201         12 
  United Arab                              
 Emirates                16,793        174 
  Japan                                    
                         16,559        646 
  Israel                                   
                         16,409        245 
  Austria                                  
                         15,756        615 
  Poland                                   
                         15,510        777 
  Romania                                  
                         14,811        898 
  Ukraine                                  
                         14,710        376 
  Bangladesh                               
                         14,657        228 
  Indonesia                                
                         14,032        973 
  South Korea                              
                         10,874        256 
  Philippines                              
                         10,794        719 
  Colombia                                 
                         10,495        445 
  Denmark                                  
                         10,218        522 
  Serbia                                   
                         10,032        213 
  Dominican                                
 Republic                 9,882        385 
  South Africa                             
                          9,420        186 
  Panama                                   
                          8,282        237 
  Czech Republic                           
                          8,087        273 
  Norway                                   
                          8,034        213 
  Egypt                                    
                          7,981        482 
  Kuwait                                   
                          7,623         49 
  Australia                                
                          6,941         97 
  Malaysia                                 
                          6,656        108 
  Argentina                                
                          5,776        300 
  Finland                                  
                          5,738        260 
  Morocco                                  
                          5,711        186 
  Algeria                                  
                          5,558        494 
  Kazakhstan                               
                          5,076         31 
  Moldova                                  
                          4,728        150 
  Bahrain                                  
                          4,595          8 
  Ghana                                    
                          4,012         18 
  Nigeria                                  
                          3,912        117 
  Luxembourg                               
                          3,871        100 
  Afghanistan                              
                          3,653        106 
  Oman                                     
                          3,224         17 
  Hungary                                  
                          3,213        405 
  Armenia                                  
                          3,175         44 
  Thailand                                 
                          3,009         56 
  Greece                                   
                          2,691        150 
  Iraq                                     
                          2,603        104 
  Uzbekistan                               
                          2,411         10 
  Cameroon                                 
                          2,267        108 
  Bolivia                                  
                          2,266        106 
  Azerbaijan                               
                          2,204         28 
  Croatia                                  
                          2,176         87 
  Bosnia                                   
                          2,090        102 
  Guinea                                   
                          2,009         11 
  Bulgaria                                 
                          1,872         86 
  Iceland                                  
                          1,801         10 
  Honduras                                 
                          1,771        107 
  Cuba                                     
                          1,754         74 
  Estonia                                  
                          1,725         56 
  Senegal                                  
                          1,634         14 
  North Macedonia                          
                          1,622         91 
  Ivory Coast                              
                          1,602         20 
  New Zealand                              
                          1,494         21 
  Slovakia                                 
                          1,455         26 
  Slovenia                                 
                          1,454        101 
  Lithuania                                
                          1,436         49 
  Djibouti                                 
                          1,135          3 
  Hong Kong                                
                          1,048          4 
  Tunisia                                  
                          1,026         44 
  Kyrgyzstan                               
                          1,002         12 
  Somalia                                  
                            997         48 
  Sudan                                    
                            930         52 
  Latvia                                   
                            928         18 
  Guatemala                                
                            900         24 
  Democratic                               
 Republic of the            897         39 
 Congo                            
  Cyprus                                   
                            889         15 
  Kosovo                                   
                            861         27 
  Albania                                  
                            856         31 
  Sri Lanka                                
                            856          9 
  Maldives                                 
                            835          3 
  Lebanon                                  
                            796         26 
  Niger                                    
                            795         44 
  El Salvador                              
                            784         17 
  Costa Rica                               
                            780          6 
  Andorra                                  
                            752         47 
  Burkina Faso                             
                            736         48 
  Uruguay                                  
                            702         18 
  Mali                                     
                            692         37 
  Paraguay                                 
                            689         10 
  Kenya                                    
                            649         30 
  Georgia                                  
                            626         10 
  San Marino                               
                            623         41 
  Gabon                                    
                            620          8 
  Tajikistan                               
                            612         20 
  Guinea-Bissau                            
                            564          2 
  Palestine                                
                            547          4 
  Channel Islands                          
                            545         41 
  Tanzania                                 
                            509         21 
  Jordan                                   
                            508          9 
  Jamaica                                  
                            490          9 
  Malta                                    
                            489          5 
  Mayotte                                  
                            460          4 
  Taiwan                                   
                            440          6 
  Equatorial                               
 Guinea                     439          4 
  Réunion                                  
                            418        -   
  Venezuela                                
                            388         10 
  Mauritius                                
                            332         10 
  Isle of Man                              
                            329         23 
  Madagascar                               
                            327        -   
  Montenegro                               
                            324          8 
  Vietnam                                  
                            288        -   
  Republic of the                          
 Congo                      274         10 
  Rwanda                                   
                            273        -   
  Chad                                     
                            260         28 
  Sierra Leone                             
                            257         17 
  Zambia                                   
                            252          7 
  Benin                                    
                            242          2 
  Cape Verde                               
                            230          2 
  Ethiopia                                 
                            210          5 
  Sao Tome and                             
 Principe                   208          5 
  Liberia                                  
                            199         33 
  Faroe Islands                            
                            187        -   
  Martinique                               
                            186         14 
  Myanmar                                  
                            180          6 
  Eswatini                                 
                            159          2 
  Guadeloupe                               
                            154         13 
  Haiti                                    
                            146         12 
  Gibraltar                                
                            146        -   
  Togo                                     
                            145         10 
  Brunei                                   
                            141          1 
  French Guiana                            
                            141          1 
  Cambodia                                 
                            122        -   
  South Sudan                              
                            120        -   
  Bermuda                                  
                            118          7 
  Trinidad and                             
 Tobago                     116          8 
  Uganda                                   
                            114        -   
  Nepal                                    
                            110        -   
  N. Cyprus                                
                            108          4 
  Aruba                                    
                            101          3 
  Monaco                                   
                             95          4 
  Guyana                                   
                             93         10 
  Bahamas                                  
                             92         11 
  Barbados                                 
                             83          7 
  Liechtenstein                            
                             82          1 
  Cayman Islands                           
                             81          1 
  Sint Maarten                             
                             76         15 
  Libya                                    
                             64          3 
  Syria                                    
                             45          3 
  Malawi                                   
                             43          3 
  Saint Martin                             
                             38          3 
  Angola                                   
                             36          2 
  Zimbabwe                                 
                             35          4 
  Yemen                                    
                             26          5 
  Antigua and                              
 Barbuda                     25          6 
  Botswana                                 
                             23          1 
  Gambia                                   
                             20          1 
  Burundi                                  
                             19          2 
  Belize                                   
                             18          2 
  Nicaragua                                
                             16          5 
  Curaçao                                  
                             16          1 
  Turks and Caicos                         
                             12          1 
  Montserrat                               
                             11          1 
  Suriname                                 
                             10          1 
  Comoros                                  
                              8          1 
  Mauritania                               
                              8          1 
  British Virgin                           
 Islands                      7          1 
  
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below