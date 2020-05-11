Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.13 million, death toll nears 282,000

    May 11 (Reuters) - More than 4.13
million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 281,778 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at least
100 confirmed cases as of 0730 GMT on
Monday.  
   
 Countries and        Total      Total
 Territories          Cases      Deaths
 United States        1,339,207  79,509
 Spain                245,257    26,621
 United Kingdom       219,183    31,855
 Italy                219,070    30,560
 Russia               209,688    1,915
 France               174,791    25,987
 Germany              171,879    7,424
 Brazil               162,699    11,123
 Turkey               138,657    3,786
 Iran                 107,603    6,640
 Mainland China       82,918     4,633
 Canada               68,848     4,871
 Peru                 67,307     1,889
 India                67,152     2,206
 Belgium              53,081     8,656
 Netherlands          42,093     5,440
 Saudi Arabia         39,048     246
 Mexico               35,022     3,465
 Pakistan             30,936     667
 Switzerland          30,305     1,538
 Ecuador              29,559     2,127
 Chile                28,866     312
 Portugal             27,581     1,135
 Sweden               26,322     3,225
 Singapore            23,336     20
 Ireland              22,996     1,458
 Belarus              22,973     121
 Qatar                22,520     14
 United Arab          18,198     198
 Emirates                        
 Japan                16,559     646
 Israel               16,477     252
 Poland               15,996     800
 Austria              15,780     618
 Ukraine              15,648     408
 Romania              15,362     961
 Bangladesh           14,657     228
 Indonesia            14,032     973
 Colombia             11,063     463
 South Korea          10,909     256
 Philippines          10,794     719
 Denmark              10,492     529
 Dominican Republic   10,347     388
 Serbia               10,114     215
 South Africa         9,420      186
 Egypt                9,400      525
 Kuwait               8,688      58
 Panama               8,448      244
 Czech Republic       8,123      280
 Norway               8,105      219
 Australia            6,941      97
 Malaysia             6,656      108
 Morocco              6,063      188
 Argentina            6,034      305
 Finland              5,962      262
 Algeria              5,558      494
 Kazakhstan           5,076      31
 Bahrain              4,941      8
 Moldova              4,927      171
 Afghanistan          4,617      120
 Ghana                4,163      22
 Nigeria              4,151      128
 Luxembourg           3,886      101
 Oman                 3,399      17
 Armenia              3,313      45
 Hungary              3,263      413
 Thailand             3,009      56
 Iraq                 2,767      109
 Greece               2,716      151
 Azerbaijan           2,662      32
 Cameroon             2,579      114
 Bolivia              2,556      118
 Uzbekistan           2,411      10
 Croatia              2,187      90
 Bosnia               2,117      107
 Guinea               2,042      11
 Bulgaria             1,981      91
 Honduras             1,972      108
 Iceland              1,801      10
 Cuba                 1,766      77
 Estonia              1,739      60
 Senegal              1,709      18
 Ivory Coast          1,667      21
 North Macedonia      1,642      91
 New Zealand          1,497      21
 Lithuania            1,479      50
 Slovakia             1,457      26
 Slovenia             1,457      102
 Djibouti             1,189      3
 Sudan                1,164      64
 Somalia              1,054      51
 Guatemala            1,052      26
 Hong Kong            1,048      8
 Tunisia              1,026      44
 Kyrgyzstan           1,002      12
 Democratic Republic  991        41
 of the Congo                    
 Latvia               939        18
 Cyprus               898        16
 El Salvador          889        17
 Albania              868        31
 Kosovo               861        27
 Sri Lanka            856        9
 Lebanon              845        26
 Maldives             835        3
 Niger                815        45
 Costa Rica           792        6
 Andorra              755        48
 Burkina Faso         748        48
 Paraguay             713        10
 Uruguay              707        19
 Mali                 704        38
 Kenya                672        32
 Gabon                661        8
 Guinea-Bissau        642        3
 San Marino           629        41
 Georgia              629        10
 Tajikistan           612        20
 Palestinian          547        4
 Territories                     
 Jordan               546        9
 Channel Islands      545        41
 Tanzania             509        21
 Jamaica              498        9
 Malta                496        5
 Mayotte              460        4
 Taiwan               440        7
 Equatorial Guinea    439        4
 Réunion              418        0
 Venezuela            414        10
 Mauritius            332        10
 Isle of Man          330        23
 Madagascar           327        0
 Montenegro           324        9
 Chad                 322        31
 Sierra Leone         291        18
 Republic of the      288        10
 Congo                           
 Vietnam              288        0
 Benin                284        2
 Rwanda               280        0
 Zambia               267        7
 Ethiopia             239        5
 Cape Verde           236        2
 Sao Tome and         208        5
 Principe                        
 Liberia              199        46
 Faroe Islands        187        0
 Martinique           187        14
 Myanmar              180        6
 Eswatini             172        2
 Guadeloupe           154        13
 Togo                 153        10
 Haiti                151        12
 Central African      146        0
 Republic                        
 Gibraltar            146        0
 French Guiana        144        1
 Brunei               141        1
 Cambodia             122        0
 South Sudan          120        0
 Uganda               118        0
 Bermuda              118        7
 Trinidad and Tobago  116        8
 Nepal                110        0
 N. Cyprus            108        4
 Aruba                101        3
 Monaco               95         4
 Guyana               93         10
 Bahamas              92         11
 Barbados             84         7
 Liechtenstein        82         1
 Cayman Islands       81         1
 Sint Maarten         76         15
 Libya                64         3
 Malawi               56         3
 Syria                47         3
 Angola               43         2
 Saint Martin         39         3
 Zimbabwe             35         4
 Yemen                26         8
 Antigua and Barbuda  25         6
 Botswana             23         1
 Gambia               20         1
 Burundi              19         2
 Belize               18         2
 Nicaragua            16         5
 Curaçao              16         1
 Turks and Caicos     12         1
 Montserrat           11         1
 Suriname             10         1
 Comoros              8          1
 Mauritania           8          1
 British Virgin       7          1
 Islands                         
 
    
 Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries and
government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry and Tomasz
Janowski)
