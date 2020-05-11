FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.13 million, death toll nears 282,000

May 11 (Reuters) - More than 4.13 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 281,778 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0730 GMT on Monday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths United States 1,339,207 79,509 Spain 245,257 26,621 United Kingdom 219,183 31,855 Italy 219,070 30,560 Russia 209,688 1,915 France 174,791 25,987 Germany 171,879 7,424 Brazil 162,699 11,123 Turkey 138,657 3,786 Iran 107,603 6,640 Mainland China 82,918 4,633 Canada 68,848 4,871 Peru 67,307 1,889 India 67,152 2,206 Belgium 53,081 8,656 Netherlands 42,093 5,440 Saudi Arabia 39,048 246 Mexico 35,022 3,465 Pakistan 30,936 667 Switzerland 30,305 1,538 Ecuador 29,559 2,127 Chile 28,866 312 Portugal 27,581 1,135 Sweden 26,322 3,225 Singapore 23,336 20 Ireland 22,996 1,458 Belarus 22,973 121 Qatar 22,520 14 United Arab 18,198 198 Emirates Japan 16,559 646 Israel 16,477 252 Poland 15,996 800 Austria 15,780 618 Ukraine 15,648 408 Romania 15,362 961 Bangladesh 14,657 228 Indonesia 14,032 973 Colombia 11,063 463 South Korea 10,909 256 Philippines 10,794 719 Denmark 10,492 529 Dominican Republic 10,347 388 Serbia 10,114 215 South Africa 9,420 186 Egypt 9,400 525 Kuwait 8,688 58 Panama 8,448 244 Czech Republic 8,123 280 Norway 8,105 219 Australia 6,941 97 Malaysia 6,656 108 Morocco 6,063 188 Argentina 6,034 305 Finland 5,962 262 Algeria 5,558 494 Kazakhstan 5,076 31 Bahrain 4,941 8 Moldova 4,927 171 Afghanistan 4,617 120 Ghana 4,163 22 Nigeria 4,151 128 Luxembourg 3,886 101 Oman 3,399 17 Armenia 3,313 45 Hungary 3,263 413 Thailand 3,009 56 Iraq 2,767 109 Greece 2,716 151 Azerbaijan 2,662 32 Cameroon 2,579 114 Bolivia 2,556 118 Uzbekistan 2,411 10 Croatia 2,187 90 Bosnia 2,117 107 Guinea 2,042 11 Bulgaria 1,981 91 Honduras 1,972 108 Iceland 1,801 10 Cuba 1,766 77 Estonia 1,739 60 Senegal 1,709 18 Ivory Coast 1,667 21 North Macedonia 1,642 91 New Zealand 1,497 21 Lithuania 1,479 50 Slovakia 1,457 26 Slovenia 1,457 102 Djibouti 1,189 3 Sudan 1,164 64 Somalia 1,054 51 Guatemala 1,052 26 Hong Kong 1,048 8 Tunisia 1,026 44 Kyrgyzstan 1,002 12 Democratic Republic 991 41 of the Congo Latvia 939 18 Cyprus 898 16 El Salvador 889 17 Albania 868 31 Kosovo 861 27 Sri Lanka 856 9 Lebanon 845 26 Maldives 835 3 Niger 815 45 Costa Rica 792 6 Andorra 755 48 Burkina Faso 748 48 Paraguay 713 10 Uruguay 707 19 Mali 704 38 Kenya 672 32 Gabon 661 8 Guinea-Bissau 642 3 San Marino 629 41 Georgia 629 10 Tajikistan 612 20 Palestinian 547 4 Territories Jordan 546 9 Channel Islands 545 41 Tanzania 509 21 Jamaica 498 9 Malta 496 5 Mayotte 460 4 Taiwan 440 7 Equatorial Guinea 439 4 Réunion 418 0 Venezuela 414 10 Mauritius 332 10 Isle of Man 330 23 Madagascar 327 0 Montenegro 324 9 Chad 322 31 Sierra Leone 291 18 Republic of the 288 10 Congo Vietnam 288 0 Benin 284 2 Rwanda 280 0 Zambia 267 7 Ethiopia 239 5 Cape Verde 236 2 Sao Tome and 208 5 Principe Liberia 199 46 Faroe Islands 187 0 Martinique 187 14 Myanmar 180 6 Eswatini 172 2 Guadeloupe 154 13 Togo 153 10 Haiti 151 12 Central African 146 0 Republic Gibraltar 146 0 French Guiana 144 1 Brunei 141 1 Cambodia 122 0 South Sudan 120 0 Uganda 118 0 Bermuda 118 7 Trinidad and Tobago 116 8 Nepal 110 0 N. Cyprus 108 4 Aruba 101 3 Monaco 95 4 Guyana 93 10 Bahamas 92 11 Barbados 84 7 Liechtenstein 82 1 Cayman Islands 81 1 Sint Maarten 76 15 Libya 64 3 Malawi 56 3 Syria 47 3 Angola 43 2 Saint Martin 39 3 Zimbabwe 35 4 Yemen 26 8 Antigua and Barbuda 25 6 Botswana 23 1 Gambia 20 1 Burundi 19 2 Belize 18 2 Nicaragua 16 5 Curaçao 16 1 Turks and Caicos 12 1 Montserrat 11 1 Suriname 10 1 Comoros 8 1 Mauritania 8 1 British Virgin 7 1 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry and Tomasz Janowski)