FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.15 million, death toll over 282,300

May 11 (Reuters) - More than 4.15 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 282,370 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1510 GMT on Monday. Countries and Territories Total Total Deaths Cases United States 79,526 1,340,441 Spain 26,744 245,290 Russia 2,009 221,344 United Kingdom 31,855 219,183 Italy 30,560 219,070 France 25,987 174,791 Germany 7,471 170,228 Brazil 11,123 162,699 Turkey 3,786 138,657 Iran 6,685 109,286 China 4,633 82,918 Canada 4,871 68,848 Peru 1,889 67,307 India 2,206 67,152 Belgium 8,707 53,449 Netherlands 5,456 42,788 Saudi Arabia 255 41,014 Mexico 3,465 35,022 Pakistan 667 30,941 Switzerland 1,543 30,344 Chile 323 30,063 Ecuador 2,127 29,559 Portugal 1,144 27,689 Sweden 3,256 26,670 Singapore 20 23,822 Qatar 14 23,623 Ireland 1,458 22,996 Belarus 121 22,973 United Arab Emirates 198 18,198 Japan 670 16,604 Israel 254 16,492 Poland 803 16,206 Austria 620 15,845 Bangladesh 239 15,691 Ukraine 408 15,648 Romania 972 15,588 Indonesia 991 14,265 Philippines 726 11,086 Colombia 463 11,063 South Korea 256 10,909 Denmark 533 10,513 Dominican Republic 388 10,347 Serbia 218 10,176 South Africa 194 10,015 Egypt 525 9,400 Kuwait 58 8,688 Panama 244 8,448 Czech Republic 280 8,123 Norway 224 8,106 Australia 97 6,948 Malaysia 109 6,726 Morocco 188 6,063 Argentina 305 6,034 Finland 271 5,984 Algeria 494 5,558 Kazakhstan 32 5,160 Bahrain 8 5,157 Moldova 171 4,927 Ghana 22 4,700 Afghanistan 120 4,617 Nigeria 143 4,399 Luxembourg 101 3,886 Oman 17 3,573 Armenia 45 3,313 Hungary 421 3,284 Thailand 56 3,015 Iraq 109 2,767 Greece 151 2,716 Azerbaijan 32 2,662 Cameroon 114 2,579 Bolivia 118 2,556 Uzbekistan 10 2,482 Croatia 91 2,196 Guinea 11 2,146 Bosnia 113 2,141 Bulgaria 91 1,981 Honduras 108 1,972 Senegal 19 1,886 Iceland 10 1,801 Cuba 77 1,766 Estonia 61 1,741 Ivory Coast 21 1,667 North Macedonia 91 1,642 New Zealand 21 1,497 Lithuania 50 1,485 Slovenia 102 1,460 Slovakia 26 1,457 Sudan 70 1,365 Djibouti 3 1,210 Somalia 51 1,054 Guatemala 26 1,052 Hong Kong 4 1,048 Tunisia 44 1,026 Democratic Republic of 41 1,024 the Congo Kyrgyzstan 12 1,016 Latvia 18 946 Cyprus 16 898 El Salvador 17 889 Albania 31 872 Sri Lanka 9 863 Kosovo 27 861 Lebanon 26 859 Maldives 3 835 Niger 46 821 Costa Rica 6 792 Andorra 48 755 Burkina Faso 49 751 Guinea-Bissau 3 726 Paraguay 10 713 Uruguay 19 707 Mali 38 704 Kenya 32 672 Gabon 8 661 San Marino 41 629 Georgia 10 629 Tajikistan 20 612 Palestinian territories 4 547 Channel Islands 41 545 Jordan 9 540 Tanzania 21 509 Malta 5 503 Jamaica 9 498 Mayotte 4 460 Taiwan 7 440 Equatorial Guinea 4 439 Réunion 0 418 Venezuela 10 414 Mauritius 10 332 Isle of Man 23 330 Madagascar 0 327 Montenegro 9 324 Chad 31 322 Sierra Leone 18 307 Republic of the Congo 10 288 Vietnam 0 288 Rwanda 0 284 Benin 2 284 Zambia 7 267 Cape Verde 2 246 Ethiopia 5 239 Sao Tome and Principe 5 212 Liberia 35 204 Faroe Islands 0 187 Martinique 14 187 Myanmar 6 180 Eswatini 2 172 South Sudan 0 156 Guadeloupe 13 154 Togo 10 153 Haiti 12 151 Central African Republic 0 146 Gibraltar 0 146 French Guiana 1 144 Brunei 1 141 Cambodia 0 122 Nepal 0 121 Uganda 0 118 Bermuda 7 118 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 95 Guyana 10 93 Bahamas 11 92 Barbados 7 84 Liechtenstein 1 82 Cayman Islands 1 81 Sint Maarten 15 76 Libya 3 64 Malawi 3 56 Syria 3 47 Angola 2 45 Saint Martin 3 39 Zimbabwe 4 36 Yemen 8 26 Antigua and Barbuda 6 25 Botswana 1 24 Gambia 1 20 Burundi 2 19 Belize 2 18 Nicaragua 5 16 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Comoros 1 8 Mauritania 1 8 British Virgin Islands 1 7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Frances Kerry, Tomasz Janowski and Shailesh Kuber)