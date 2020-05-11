Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.15 million, death toll over 282,300

    May 11 (Reuters) - More than 4.15 million
people have been reported to be infected by
the novel coronavirus globally and 282,370
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first
cases were identified in China in December
2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the
global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 1510 GMT on Monday.  
 
 Countries and Territories  Total    Total
                            Deaths   Cases
 United States               79,526  1,340,441
 Spain                       26,744    245,290
 Russia                       2,009    221,344
 United Kingdom              31,855    219,183
 Italy                       30,560    219,070
 France                      25,987    174,791
 Germany                      7,471    170,228
 Brazil                      11,123    162,699
 Turkey                       3,786    138,657
 Iran                         6,685    109,286
 China                        4,633     82,918
 Canada                       4,871     68,848
 Peru                         1,889     67,307
 India                        2,206     67,152
 Belgium                      8,707     53,449
 Netherlands                  5,456     42,788
 Saudi Arabia                   255     41,014
 Mexico                       3,465     35,022
 Pakistan                       667     30,941
 Switzerland                  1,543     30,344
 Chile                          323     30,063
 Ecuador                      2,127     29,559
 Portugal                     1,144     27,689
 Sweden                       3,256     26,670
 Singapore                       20     23,822
 Qatar                           14     23,623
 Ireland                      1,458     22,996
 Belarus                        121     22,973
 United Arab Emirates           198     18,198
 Japan                          670     16,604
 Israel                         254     16,492
 Poland                         803     16,206
 Austria                        620     15,845
 Bangladesh                     239     15,691
 Ukraine                        408     15,648
 Romania                        972     15,588
 Indonesia                      991     14,265
 Philippines                    726     11,086
 Colombia                       463     11,063
 South Korea                    256     10,909
 Denmark                        533     10,513
 Dominican Republic             388     10,347
 Serbia                         218     10,176
 South Africa                   194     10,015
 Egypt                          525      9,400
 Kuwait                          58      8,688
 Panama                         244      8,448
 Czech Republic                 280      8,123
 Norway                         224      8,106
 Australia                       97      6,948
 Malaysia                       109      6,726
 Morocco                        188      6,063
 Argentina                      305      6,034
 Finland                        271      5,984
 Algeria                        494      5,558
 Kazakhstan                      32      5,160
 Bahrain                          8      5,157
 Moldova                        171      4,927
 Ghana                           22      4,700
 Afghanistan                    120      4,617
 Nigeria                        143      4,399
 Luxembourg                     101      3,886
 Oman                            17      3,573
 Armenia                         45      3,313
 Hungary                        421      3,284
 Thailand                        56      3,015
 Iraq                           109      2,767
 Greece                         151      2,716
 Azerbaijan                      32      2,662
 Cameroon                       114      2,579
 Bolivia                        118      2,556
 Uzbekistan                      10      2,482
 Croatia                         91      2,196
 Guinea                          11      2,146
 Bosnia                         113      2,141
 Bulgaria                        91      1,981
 Honduras                       108      1,972
 Senegal                         19      1,886
 Iceland                         10      1,801
 Cuba                            77      1,766
 Estonia                         61      1,741
 Ivory Coast                     21      1,667
 North Macedonia                 91      1,642
 New Zealand                     21      1,497
 Lithuania                       50      1,485
 Slovenia                       102      1,460
 Slovakia                        26      1,457
 Sudan                           70      1,365
 Djibouti                         3      1,210
 Somalia                         51      1,054
 Guatemala                       26      1,052
 Hong Kong                        4      1,048
 Tunisia                         44      1,026
 Democratic Republic of          41      1,024
 the Congo                           
 Kyrgyzstan                      12      1,016
 Latvia                          18        946
 Cyprus                          16        898
 El Salvador                     17        889
 Albania                         31        872
 Sri Lanka                        9        863
 Kosovo                          27        861
 Lebanon                         26        859
 Maldives                         3        835
 Niger                           46        821
 Costa Rica                       6        792
 Andorra                         48        755
 Burkina Faso                    49        751
 Guinea-Bissau                    3        726
 Paraguay                        10        713
 Uruguay                         19        707
 Mali                            38        704
 Kenya                           32        672
 Gabon                            8        661
 San Marino                      41        629
 Georgia                         10        629
 Tajikistan                      20        612
 Palestinian territories          4        547
 Channel Islands                 41        545
 Jordan                           9        540
 Tanzania                        21        509
 Malta                            5        503
 Jamaica                          9        498
 Mayotte                          4        460
 Taiwan                           7        440
 Equatorial Guinea                4        439
 Réunion                          0        418
 Venezuela                       10        414
 Mauritius                       10        332
 Isle of Man                     23        330
 Madagascar                       0        327
 Montenegro                       9        324
 Chad                            31        322
 Sierra Leone                    18        307
 Republic of the Congo           10        288
 Vietnam                          0        288
 Rwanda                           0        284
 Benin                            2        284
 Zambia                           7        267
 Cape Verde                       2        246
 Ethiopia                         5        239
 Sao Tome and Principe            5        212
 Liberia                         35        204
 Faroe Islands                    0        187
 Martinique                      14        187
 Myanmar                          6        180
 Eswatini                         2        172
 South Sudan                      0        156
 Guadeloupe                      13        154
 Togo                            10        153
 Haiti                           12        151
 Central African Republic         0        146
 Gibraltar                        0        146
 French Guiana                    1        144
 Brunei                           1        141
 Cambodia                         0        122
 Nepal                            0        121
 Uganda                           0        118
 Bermuda                          7        118
 Trinidad and Tobago              8        116
 N. Cyprus                        4        108
 Aruba                            3        101
 Monaco                           4         95
 Guyana                          10         93
 Bahamas                         11         92
 Barbados                         7         84
 Liechtenstein                    1         82
 Cayman Islands                   1         81
 Sint Maarten                    15         76
 Libya                            3         64
 Malawi                           3         56
 Syria                            3         47
 Angola                           2         45
 Saint Martin                     3         39
 Zimbabwe                         4         36
 Yemen                            8         26
 Antigua and Barbuda              6         25
 Botswana                         1         24
 Gambia                           1         20
 Burundi                          2         19
 Belize                           2         18
 Nicaragua                        5         16
 Curaçao                          1         16
 Turks and Caicos                 1         12
 Montserrat                       1         11
 Suriname                         1         10
 Comoros                          1          8
 Mauritania                       1          8
 British Virgin Islands           1          7
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; 
Editing by Frances Kerry, Tomasz Janowski and
Shailesh Kuber)
