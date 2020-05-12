Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.19 million, death toll over 285,100

13 Min Read

    May 12 (Reuters) - More than 4.19 million people have
been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 285,120 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external
browser.
    The following table lists countries that have reported
deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0537 GMT on
Tuesday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES              TOTAL       TOTAL
                                        DEATHS      CASES
 United States                              80,606  1,353,609
 Spain                                      26,744    245,290
 United Kingdom                             32,065    223,106
 Russia                                      2,009    221,344
 Italy                                      30,739    219,814
 France                                     26,380    176,970
 Germany                                     7,471    170,228
 Brazil                                     11,519    168,331
 Turkey                                      3,841    139,771
 Iran                                        6,685    109,286
 China                                       4,633     82,918
 Canada                                      4,993     69,981
 Peru                                        1,961     68,822
 India                                       2,206     67,152
 Belgium                                     8,707     53,449
 Netherlands                                 5,456     42,788
 Saudi Arabia                                  255     41,014
 Mexico                                      3,573     36,327
 Pakistan                                      667     30,941
 Switzerland                                 1,543     30,344
 Chile                                         323     30,063
 Ecuador                                     2,145     29,509
 Portugal                                    1,144     27,689
 Sweden                                      3,256     26,670
 Belarus                                       135     23,906
 Singapore                                      20     23,822
 Qatar                                          14     23,623
 Ireland                                     1,467     23,135
 United Arab Emirates                          198     18,198
 Japan                                         670     16,604
 Israel                                        254     16,492
 Poland                                        811     16,326
 Austria                                       620     15,875
 Bangladesh                                    239     15,691
 Ukraine                                       408     15,648
 Romania                                       972     15,588
 Indonesia                                     991     14,265
 Colombia                                      479     11,613
 Philippines                                   726     11,086
 South Korea                                   256     10,909
 South Africa                                  206     10,652
 Dominican Republic                            393     10,634
 Denmark                                       533     10,513
 Serbia                                        218     10,176
 Egypt                                         525      9,400
 Kuwait                                         65      9,286
 Panama                                        249      8,616
 Czech Republic                                281      8,157
 Norway                                        224      8,106
 Australia                                      97      6,948
 Malaysia                                      109      6,726
 Morocco                                       188      6,281
 Argentina                                     305      6,034
 Finland                                       271      5,984
 Algeria                                       507      5,891
 Kazakhstan                                     32      5,160
 Bahrain                                         8      5,157
 Moldova                                       175      4,995
 Ghana                                          22      4,700
 Afghanistan                                   120      4,617
 Nigeria                                       143      4,399
 Luxembourg                                    101      3,888
 Oman                                           17      3,573
 Armenia                                        46      3,392
 Hungary                                       421      3,284
 Thailand                                       56      3,015
 Bolivia                                       122      2,831
 Iraq                                          110      2,818
 Greece                                        151      2,716
 Azerbaijan                                     32      2,662
 Cameroon                                      114      2,579
 Uzbekistan                                     10      2,482
 Croatia                                        91      2,196
 Guinea                                         11      2,146
 Bosnia                                        113      2,141
 Honduras                                      116      2,100
 Bulgaria                                       91      1,981
 Senegal                                        19      1,886
 Iceland                                        10      1,801
 Cuba                                           77      1,783
 Estonia                                        61      1,741
 Ivory Coast                                    21      1,700
 North Macedonia                                91      1,664
 New Zealand                                    21      1,497
 Lithuania                                      50      1,485
 Slovenia                                      102      1,460
 Slovakia                                       26      1,457
 Sudan                                          70      1,365
 Djibouti                                        3      1,227
 Guatemala                                      26      1,114
 Somalia                                        52      1,089
 Hong Kong                                       4      1,048
 Tunisia                                        45      1,032
 Democratic Republic of the Congo               41      1,024
 Kyrgyzstan                                     12      1,016
 El Salvador                                    18        958
 Latvia                                         18        946
 Cyprus                                         16        898
 Albania                                        31        872
 Sri Lanka                                       9        863
 Kosovo                                         27        861
 Lebanon                                        26        859
 Maldives                                        3        835
 Niger                                          46        821
 Costa Rica                                      7        801
 Andorra                                        48        755
 Burkina Faso                                   48        751
 Guinea-Bissau                                   3        726
 Paraguay                                       10        724
 Mali                                           39        712
 Uruguay                                        19        711
 Kenya                                          33        700
 Tajikistan                                     21        661
 Gabon                                           8        661
 Georgia                                        11        638
 San Marino                                     41        629
 Palestinian Territories                         4        547
 Channel Islands                                41        546
 Jordan                                          9        540
 Tanzania                                       21        509
 Malta                                           5        503
 Jamaica                                         9        498
 Mayotte                                         4        460
 Venezuela                                      10        442
 Taiwan                                          7        440
 Equatorial Guinea                               4        439
 Réunion                                         0        418
 Republic of the Congo                          11        333
 Mauritius                                      10        332
 Isle of Man                                    23        330
 Madagascar                                      0        327
 Montenegro                                      9        324
 Chad                                           31        322
 Benin                                           2        319
 Sierra Leone                                   18        307
 Vietnam                                         0        288
 Rwanda                                          0        284
 Zambia                                          7        267
 Ethiopia                                        5        250
 Cape Verde                                      2        246
 Sao Tome and Principe                           5        212
 Liberia                                        35        204
 Martinique                                     14        187
 Faroe Islands                                   0        187
 Myanmar                                         6        180
 South Sudan                                     0        180
 Central African Republic                        0        179
 Eswatini                                        2        175
 Togo                                           11        173
 Guadeloupe                                     13        154
 Haiti                                          12        151
 Gibraltar                                       0        146
 French Guiana                                   1        144
 Brunei                                          1        141
 Cambodia                                        0        122
 Uganda                                          0        121
 Nepal                                           0        121
 Bermuda                                         7        118
 Trinidad and Tobago                             8        116
 N. Cyprus                                       4        108
 Mozambique                                      0        103
 Aruba                                           3        101
 Monaco                                          4         96
 Bahamas                                        11         93
 Guyana                                         10         93
 Barbados                                        7         84
 Liechtenstein                                   1         82
 Cayman Islands                                  1         81
 Sint Maarten                                   15         76
 Libya                                           3         64
 Malawi                                          3         56
 Syria                                           3         47
 Angola                                          2         45
 Saint Martin                                    3         39
 Zimbabwe                                        4         36
 Yemen                                           8         26
 Antigua and Barbuda                             6         25
 Botswana                                        1         24
 Gambia                                          1         22
 Burundi                                         2         19
 Belize                                          2         18
 Nicaragua                                       5         16
 Curaçao                                         1         16
 Turks and Caicos                                1         12
 Comoros                                         1         11
 Montserrat                                      1         11
 Suriname                                        1         10
 Mauritania                                      1          8
 British Virgin Islands                          1          7
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander
and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Frances Kerry, Tomasz Janowski,
Shailesh Kuber and Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below