FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.19 million, death toll over 285,100

May 12 (Reuters) - More than 4.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 285,120 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0537 GMT on Tuesday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 80,606 1,353,609 Spain 26,744 245,290 United Kingdom 32,065 223,106 Russia 2,009 221,344 Italy 30,739 219,814 France 26,380 176,970 Germany 7,471 170,228 Brazil 11,519 168,331 Turkey 3,841 139,771 Iran 6,685 109,286 China 4,633 82,918 Canada 4,993 69,981 Peru 1,961 68,822 India 2,206 67,152 Belgium 8,707 53,449 Netherlands 5,456 42,788 Saudi Arabia 255 41,014 Mexico 3,573 36,327 Pakistan 667 30,941 Switzerland 1,543 30,344 Chile 323 30,063 Ecuador 2,145 29,509 Portugal 1,144 27,689 Sweden 3,256 26,670 Belarus 135 23,906 Singapore 20 23,822 Qatar 14 23,623 Ireland 1,467 23,135 United Arab Emirates 198 18,198 Japan 670 16,604 Israel 254 16,492 Poland 811 16,326 Austria 620 15,875 Bangladesh 239 15,691 Ukraine 408 15,648 Romania 972 15,588 Indonesia 991 14,265 Colombia 479 11,613 Philippines 726 11,086 South Korea 256 10,909 South Africa 206 10,652 Dominican Republic 393 10,634 Denmark 533 10,513 Serbia 218 10,176 Egypt 525 9,400 Kuwait 65 9,286 Panama 249 8,616 Czech Republic 281 8,157 Norway 224 8,106 Australia 97 6,948 Malaysia 109 6,726 Morocco 188 6,281 Argentina 305 6,034 Finland 271 5,984 Algeria 507 5,891 Kazakhstan 32 5,160 Bahrain 8 5,157 Moldova 175 4,995 Ghana 22 4,700 Afghanistan 120 4,617 Nigeria 143 4,399 Luxembourg 101 3,888 Oman 17 3,573 Armenia 46 3,392 Hungary 421 3,284 Thailand 56 3,015 Bolivia 122 2,831 Iraq 110 2,818 Greece 151 2,716 Azerbaijan 32 2,662 Cameroon 114 2,579 Uzbekistan 10 2,482 Croatia 91 2,196 Guinea 11 2,146 Bosnia 113 2,141 Honduras 116 2,100 Bulgaria 91 1,981 Senegal 19 1,886 Iceland 10 1,801 Cuba 77 1,783 Estonia 61 1,741 Ivory Coast 21 1,700 North Macedonia 91 1,664 New Zealand 21 1,497 Lithuania 50 1,485 Slovenia 102 1,460 Slovakia 26 1,457 Sudan 70 1,365 Djibouti 3 1,227 Guatemala 26 1,114 Somalia 52 1,089 Hong Kong 4 1,048 Tunisia 45 1,032 Democratic Republic of the Congo 41 1,024 Kyrgyzstan 12 1,016 El Salvador 18 958 Latvia 18 946 Cyprus 16 898 Albania 31 872 Sri Lanka 9 863 Kosovo 27 861 Lebanon 26 859 Maldives 3 835 Niger 46 821 Costa Rica 7 801 Andorra 48 755 Burkina Faso 48 751 Guinea-Bissau 3 726 Paraguay 10 724 Mali 39 712 Uruguay 19 711 Kenya 33 700 Tajikistan 21 661 Gabon 8 661 Georgia 11 638 San Marino 41 629 Palestinian Territories 4 547 Channel Islands 41 546 Jordan 9 540 Tanzania 21 509 Malta 5 503 Jamaica 9 498 Mayotte 4 460 Venezuela 10 442 Taiwan 7 440 Equatorial Guinea 4 439 Réunion 0 418 Republic of the Congo 11 333 Mauritius 10 332 Isle of Man 23 330 Madagascar 0 327 Montenegro 9 324 Chad 31 322 Benin 2 319 Sierra Leone 18 307 Vietnam 0 288 Rwanda 0 284 Zambia 7 267 Ethiopia 5 250 Cape Verde 2 246 Sao Tome and Principe 5 212 Liberia 35 204 Martinique 14 187 Faroe Islands 0 187 Myanmar 6 180 South Sudan 0 180 Central African Republic 0 179 Eswatini 2 175 Togo 11 173 Guadeloupe 13 154 Haiti 12 151 Gibraltar 0 146 French Guiana 1 144 Brunei 1 141 Cambodia 0 122 Uganda 0 121 Nepal 0 121 Bermuda 7 118 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 N. Cyprus 4 108 Mozambique 0 103 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 96 Bahamas 11 93 Guyana 10 93 Barbados 7 84 Liechtenstein 1 82 Cayman Islands 1 81 Sint Maarten 15 76 Libya 3 64 Malawi 3 56 Syria 3 47 Angola 2 45 Saint Martin 3 39 Zimbabwe 4 36 Yemen 8 26 Antigua and Barbuda 6 25 Botswana 1 24 Gambia 1 22 Burundi 2 19 Belize 2 18 Nicaragua 5 16 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Comoros 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 8 British Virgin Islands 1 7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Frances Kerry, Tomasz Janowski, Shailesh Kuber and Uttaresh.V)