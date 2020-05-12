Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.22 million, death toll over 285,900

    May 12 (Reuters) - More than 4.22 million
people have been reported to be infected by the
novel coronavirus globally and 285,952 have died,
according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified
in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases as of 1413 GMT on Tuesday.

 Countries and Territories     Total     Total
                               Deaths    Cases
 United States                   80,606  1,358,936
 Spain                           26,744    245,290
 Russia                           2,116    232,243
 United Kingdom                  32,065    223,106
 Italy                           30,739    219,814
 France                          26,380    177,423
 Germany                          7,587    171,183
 Brazil                          11,519    168,331
 Turkey                           3,841    139,771
 Iran                             6,733    110,767
 China                            4,633     82,919
 India                            2,293     70,756
 Canada                           4,993     69,981
 Peru                             1,961     68,822
 Belgium                          8,761     53,779
 Netherlands                      5,510     42,984
 Saudi Arabia                       264     42,925
 Mexico                           3,573     36,327
 Pakistan                           724     32,674
 Switzerland                      1,561     30,380
 Chile                              323     30,063
 Ecuador                          2,145     29,509
 Portugal                         1,163     27,913
 Sweden                           3,313     27,272
 Qatar                               14     25,149
 Belarus                            142     24,873
 Singapore                           21     24,706
 Ireland                          1,467     23,135
 United Arab Emirates               203     19,661
 Japan                              691     16,759
 Bangladesh                         250     16,660
 Poland                             827     16,561
 Israel                             258     16,526
 Ukraine                            425     16,023
 Austria                            623     15,894
 Romania                            991     15,778
 Indonesia                        1,007     14,749
 Colombia                           479     11,613
 South Africa                       206     11,350
 Philippines                        751     11,350
 South Korea                        258     10,936
 Dominican Republic                 393     10,634
 Denmark                            527     10,591
 Kuwait                              75     10,277
 Serbia                             220     10,243
 Egypt                              525      9,400
 Panama                             249      8,616
 Czech Republic                     283      8,177
 Norway                             228      8,135
 Australia                           97      6,964
 Malaysia                           109      6,726
 Morocco                            188      6,281
 Argentina                          305      6,034
 Finland                            275      6,003
 Algeria                            507      5,891
 Bahrain                              8      5,409
 Kazakhstan                          32      5,279
 Ghana                               22      5,127
 Moldova                            179      4,995
 Afghanistan                        120      4,617
 Nigeria                            143      4,399
 Luxembourg                         101      3,888
 Oman                                17      3,721
 Armenia                             47      3,538
 Hungary                            425      3,313
 Thailand                            56      3,017
 Bolivia                            122      2,831
 Iraq                               110      2,818
 Greece                             151      2,726
 Cameroon                           125      2,689
 Azerbaijan                          32      2,589
 Uzbekistan                          10      2,519
 Croatia                             91      2,207
 Bosnia                             117      2,158
 Guinea                              11      2,146
 Honduras                           116      2,100
 Bulgaria                            93      1,990
 Senegal                             19      1,886
 Iceland                             10      1,801
 Cuba                                77      1,783
 Estonia                             61      1,746
 Ivory Coast                         21      1,730
 North Macedonia                     92      1,674
 New Zealand                         21      1,497
 Lithuania                           50      1,491
 Slovakia                            27      1,465
 Slovenia                           102      1,461
 Sudan                               70      1,365
 Djibouti                             3      1,227
 Guatemala                           26      1,114
 Democratic Republic of the          44      1,102
 Congo                                   
 Somalia                             52      1,089
 Hong Kong                            4      1,048
 Kyrgyzstan                          12      1,037
 Tunisia                             45      1,032
 El Salvador                         18        958
 Latvia                              18        950
 Cyprus                              16        901
 Maldives                             3        897
 Albania                             31        876
 Sri Lanka                            9        872
 Lebanon                             26        870
 Kosovo                              27        861
 Niger                               46        832
 Costa Rica                           7        801
 Guinea-Bissau                        3        761
 Burkina Faso                        50        760
 Andorra                             48        758
 Paraguay                            10        724
 Kenya                               36        715
 Mali                                39        712
 Uruguay                             19        711
 Gabon                                8        661
 Tajikistan                          21        661
 Georgia                             11        639
 San Marino                          41        638
 Jordan                               9        562
 Channel Islands                     42        547
 Palestinian territories              4        547
 Tanzania                            21        509
 Malta                                5        506
 Jamaica                              9        505
 Mayotte                              4        460
 Venezuela                           10        442
 Taiwan                               7        440
 Equatorial Guinea                    4        439
 Réunion                              0        418
 Sierra Leone                        19        338
 Republic of the Congo               11        333
 Mauritius                           10        332
 Isle of Man                         23        330
 Montenegro                           9        324
 Chad                                31        322
 Benin                                2        319
 Vietnam                              0        288
 Rwanda                               0        285
 Zambia                               7        267
 Ethiopia                             5        261
 Cape Verde                           2        260
 Sao Tome and Principe                5        220
 Liberia                             35        211
 Nepal                                0        191
 Faroe Islands                        0        187
 Martinique                          14        187
 Madagascar                           0        186
 Haiti                               15        182
 South Sudan                          0        180
 Myanmar                              6        180
 Central African Republic             0        179
 Eswatini                             2        175
 Togo                                11        173
 Guadeloupe                          13        154
 Gibraltar                            0        147
 French Guiana                        1        144
 Brunei                               1        141
 Uganda                               0        122
 Cambodia                             0        122
 Bermuda                              8        119
 Trinidad and Tobago                  8        116
 N. Cyprus                            4        108
 Mozambique                           0        103
 Aruba                                3        101
 Monaco                               4         96
 Guyana                              10         93
 Bahamas                             11         93
 Barbados                             7         84
 Cayman Islands                       1         84
 Liechtenstein                        1         82
 Sint Maarten                        15         76
 Libya                                3         64
 Malawi                               3         57
 Yemen                                9         56
 Syria                                3         47
 Angola                               2         45
 Saint Martin                         3         39
 Zimbabwe                             4         37
 Antigua and Barbuda                  6         25
 Botswana                             1         24
 Gambia                               1         22
 Burundi                              2         19
 Belize                               2         18
 Nicaragua                            5         16
 Curaçao                              1         16
 Turks and Caicos                     1         12
 Comoros                              1         11
 Montserrat                           1         11
 Suriname                             1         10
 Mauritania                           1          8
 British Virgin Islands               1          7
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by
Frances Kerry, Tomasz Janowski, Uttaresh.V and
Shailesh Kuber)
