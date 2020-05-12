FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.22 million, death toll over 285,900

May 12 (Reuters) - More than 4.22 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 285,952 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1413 GMT on Tuesday. Countries and Territories Total Total Deaths Cases United States 80,606 1,358,936 Spain 26,744 245,290 Russia 2,116 232,243 United Kingdom 32,065 223,106 Italy 30,739 219,814 France 26,380 177,423 Germany 7,587 171,183 Brazil 11,519 168,331 Turkey 3,841 139,771 Iran 6,733 110,767 China 4,633 82,919 India 2,293 70,756 Canada 4,993 69,981 Peru 1,961 68,822 Belgium 8,761 53,779 Netherlands 5,510 42,984 Saudi Arabia 264 42,925 Mexico 3,573 36,327 Pakistan 724 32,674 Switzerland 1,561 30,380 Chile 323 30,063 Ecuador 2,145 29,509 Portugal 1,163 27,913 Sweden 3,313 27,272 Qatar 14 25,149 Belarus 142 24,873 Singapore 21 24,706 Ireland 1,467 23,135 United Arab Emirates 203 19,661 Japan 691 16,759 Bangladesh 250 16,660 Poland 827 16,561 Israel 258 16,526 Ukraine 425 16,023 Austria 623 15,894 Romania 991 15,778 Indonesia 1,007 14,749 Colombia 479 11,613 South Africa 206 11,350 Philippines 751 11,350 South Korea 258 10,936 Dominican Republic 393 10,634 Denmark 527 10,591 Kuwait 75 10,277 Serbia 220 10,243 Egypt 525 9,400 Panama 249 8,616 Czech Republic 283 8,177 Norway 228 8,135 Australia 97 6,964 Malaysia 109 6,726 Morocco 188 6,281 Argentina 305 6,034 Finland 275 6,003 Algeria 507 5,891 Bahrain 8 5,409 Kazakhstan 32 5,279 Ghana 22 5,127 Moldova 179 4,995 Afghanistan 120 4,617 Nigeria 143 4,399 Luxembourg 101 3,888 Oman 17 3,721 Armenia 47 3,538 Hungary 425 3,313 Thailand 56 3,017 Bolivia 122 2,831 Iraq 110 2,818 Greece 151 2,726 Cameroon 125 2,689 Azerbaijan 32 2,589 Uzbekistan 10 2,519 Croatia 91 2,207 Bosnia 117 2,158 Guinea 11 2,146 Honduras 116 2,100 Bulgaria 93 1,990 Senegal 19 1,886 Iceland 10 1,801 Cuba 77 1,783 Estonia 61 1,746 Ivory Coast 21 1,730 North Macedonia 92 1,674 New Zealand 21 1,497 Lithuania 50 1,491 Slovakia 27 1,465 Slovenia 102 1,461 Sudan 70 1,365 Djibouti 3 1,227 Guatemala 26 1,114 Democratic Republic of the 44 1,102 Congo Somalia 52 1,089 Hong Kong 4 1,048 Kyrgyzstan 12 1,037 Tunisia 45 1,032 El Salvador 18 958 Latvia 18 950 Cyprus 16 901 Maldives 3 897 Albania 31 876 Sri Lanka 9 872 Lebanon 26 870 Kosovo 27 861 Niger 46 832 Costa Rica 7 801 Guinea-Bissau 3 761 Burkina Faso 50 760 Andorra 48 758 Paraguay 10 724 Kenya 36 715 Mali 39 712 Uruguay 19 711 Gabon 8 661 Tajikistan 21 661 Georgia 11 639 San Marino 41 638 Jordan 9 562 Channel Islands 42 547 Palestinian territories 4 547 Tanzania 21 509 Malta 5 506 Jamaica 9 505 Mayotte 4 460 Venezuela 10 442 Taiwan 7 440 Equatorial Guinea 4 439 Réunion 0 418 Sierra Leone 19 338 Republic of the Congo 11 333 Mauritius 10 332 Isle of Man 23 330 Montenegro 9 324 Chad 31 322 Benin 2 319 Vietnam 0 288 Rwanda 0 285 Zambia 7 267 Ethiopia 5 261 Cape Verde 2 260 Sao Tome and Principe 5 220 Liberia 35 211 Nepal 0 191 Faroe Islands 0 187 Martinique 14 187 Madagascar 0 186 Haiti 15 182 South Sudan 0 180 Myanmar 6 180 Central African Republic 0 179 Eswatini 2 175 Togo 11 173 Guadeloupe 13 154 Gibraltar 0 147 French Guiana 1 144 Brunei 1 141 Uganda 0 122 Cambodia 0 122 Bermuda 8 119 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 N. Cyprus 4 108 Mozambique 0 103 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 96 Guyana 10 93 Bahamas 11 93 Barbados 7 84 Cayman Islands 1 84 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 76 Libya 3 64 Malawi 3 57 Yemen 9 56 Syria 3 47 Angola 2 45 Saint Martin 3 39 Zimbabwe 4 37 Antigua and Barbuda 6 25 Botswana 1 24 Gambia 1 22 Burundi 2 19 Belize 2 18 Nicaragua 5 16 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Comoros 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 8 British Virgin Islands 1 7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Frances Kerry, Tomasz Janowski, Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)