March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.28 million, death toll crosses 290,000

8 Min Read

    May 13 (Reuters) - More than 4.28
million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally
and 290,868 have died, according to a
Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
For an interactive graphic tracking the
global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 0641 GMT on Tuesday.
 Countries and       Total       Total
 Territories         Cases       Deaths
 United States       1,375,542   82,030
 Spain               245,884     26,920
 Russia              232,243     2,116
 United Kingdom      226,509     32,692
 Italy               221,216     30,911
 France              178,225     26,991
 Brazil              177,589     12,400
 Germany             171,183     7,587
 Turkey              141,475     3,894
 Iran                110,767     6,733
 Mainland China      82,919      4,633
 India               74,281      2,415
 Peru                72,059      2,057
 Canada              70,342      5,049
 Belgium             53,779      8,761
 Netherlands         42,984      5,510
 Saudi Arabia        42,925      264
 Mexico              38,324      3,926
 Pakistan            34,336      737
 Chile               31,721      335
 Ecuador             30,419      2,327
 Switzerland         30,380      1,561
 Portugal            27,913      1,163
 Sweden              27,272      3,313
 Qatar               25,149      14
 Belarus             24,873      142
 Singapore           24,706      21
 Ireland             23,274      1,476
 United Arab         19,661      203
 Emirates                        
 Poland              16,921      839
 Japan               16,759      691
 Bangladesh          16,660      250
 Israel              16,526      258
 Ukraine             16,023      425
 Austria             15,894      623
 Romania             15,778      991
 Indonesia           14,749      1,007
 Colombia            12,272      493
 South Africa        11,350      206
 Philippines         11,350      751
 South Korea         10,962      258
 Dominican Republic  10,900      402
 Denmark             10,591      527
 Kuwait              10,277      75
 Serbia              10,243      220
 Egypt               10,093      544
 Panama              8,783       252
 Czech Republic      8,198       282
 Norway              8,135       228
 Australia           6,964       97
 Malaysia            6,726       109
 Argentina           6,563       319
 Morocco             6,418       188
 Algeria             6,067       515
 Finland             6,003       275
 Bahrain             5,409       9
 Kazakhstan          5,279       32
 Moldova             5,154       182
 Ghana               5,127       22
 Afghanistan         4,963       127
 Nigeria             4,641       150
 Luxembourg          3,894       102
 Oman                3,721       17
 Armenia             3,538       47
 Hungary             3,313       425
 Thailand            3,017       56
 Bolivia             2,964       128
 Iraq                2,913       112
 Greece              2,744       152
 Cameroon            2,689       125
 Azerbaijan          2,589       32
 Uzbekistan          2,519       10
 Guinea              2,213       11
 Croatia             2,207       91
 Bosnia              2,158       117
 Honduras            2,080       121
 Bulgaria            2,023       95
 Senegal             1,995       19
 Cuba                1,804       78
 Iceland             1,801       10
 Estonia             1,746       61
 Ivory Coast         1,730       21
 North Macedonia     1,674       92
 Sudan               1,526       74
 New Zealand         1,497       21
 Lithuania           1,491       50
 Slovakia            1,465       27
 Slovenia            1,461       102
 Djibouti            1,227       3
 Guatemala           1,199       27
 Somalia             1,170       52
 Democratic          1,102       44
 Republic of the                 
 Congo                           
 Hong Kong           1,048       4
 Kyrgyzstan          1,037       12
 Tunisia             1,032       45
 El Salvador         998         20
 Latvia              950         18
 Cyprus              901         16
 Maldives            897         3
 Kosovo              884         28
 Albania             876         31
 Sri Lanka           872         9
 Lebanon             870         26
 Niger               832         46
 Costa Rica          804         7
 Gabon               802         9
 Guinea-Bissau       761         3
 Burkina Faso        760         50
 Andorra             758         48
 Paraguay            737         10
 Mali                730         40
 Tajikistan          729         23
 Uruguay             717         19
 Kenya               715         36
 Georgia             639         11
 San Marino          638         41
 Jordan              562         9
 Channel Islands     547         42
 Palestinian         547         4
 Territories                     
 Tanzania            509         21
 Malta               506         5
 Jamaica             505         9
 Mayotte             460         4
 Zambia              441         7
 Taiwan              440         7
 Equatorial Guinea   439         4
 Venezuela           423         10
 Réunion             418         0
 Sierra Leone        338         19
 Republic of the     333         11
 Congo                           
 Mauritius           332         10
 Isle of Man         330         23
 Montenegro          324         9
 Chad                322         31
 Benin               319         2
 Vietnam             288         0
 Rwanda              285         0
 Ethiopia            261         5
 Cape Verde          260         2
 Sao Tome and        220         5
 Principe                        
 Liberia             211         35
 Haiti               209         16
 Madagascar          192         0
 Nepal               191         0
 Faroe Islands       187         0
 Martinique          187         14
 Eswatini            184         2
 Togo                181         11
 South Sudan         180         0
 Myanmar             180         6
 Central African     179         0
 Republic                        
 Guadeloupe          155         13
 French Guiana       153         1
 Gibraltar           148         0
 Brunei              141         1
 Uganda              122         0
 Cambodia            122         0
 Bermuda             119         8
 Trinidad and        116         8
 Tobago                          
 Guyana              113         10
 N. Cyprus           108         4
 Mozambique          104         0
 Aruba               101         3
 Monaco              96          4
 Bahamas             93          11
 Barbados            85          7
 Cayman Islands      85          1
 Liechtenstein       82          1
 Sint Maarten        76          15
 Yemen               67          11
 Libya               64          3
 Malawi              57          3
 Syria               47          3
 Angola              45          2
 Saint Martin        39          3
 Zimbabwe            37          4
 Antigua and         25          6
 Barbuda                         
 Botswana            24          1
 Gambia              23          1
 Burundi             22          2
 Belize              18          2
 Nicaragua           16          5
 Curaçao             16          1
 Turks and Caicos    12          1
 Comoros             11          1
 Montserrat          11          1
 Suriname            10          1
 Mauritania          8           1
 British Virgin      7           1
 Islands                         
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy;
Editing by Frances Kerry, Tomasz Janowski,
Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)
