FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.28 million, death toll crosses 290,000

May 13 (Reuters) - More than 4.28 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 290,868 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0641 GMT on Tuesday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths United States 1,375,542 82,030 Spain 245,884 26,920 Russia 232,243 2,116 United Kingdom 226,509 32,692 Italy 221,216 30,911 France 178,225 26,991 Brazil 177,589 12,400 Germany 171,183 7,587 Turkey 141,475 3,894 Iran 110,767 6,733 Mainland China 82,919 4,633 India 74,281 2,415 Peru 72,059 2,057 Canada 70,342 5,049 Belgium 53,779 8,761 Netherlands 42,984 5,510 Saudi Arabia 42,925 264 Mexico 38,324 3,926 Pakistan 34,336 737 Chile 31,721 335 Ecuador 30,419 2,327 Switzerland 30,380 1,561 Portugal 27,913 1,163 Sweden 27,272 3,313 Qatar 25,149 14 Belarus 24,873 142 Singapore 24,706 21 Ireland 23,274 1,476 United Arab 19,661 203 Emirates Poland 16,921 839 Japan 16,759 691 Bangladesh 16,660 250 Israel 16,526 258 Ukraine 16,023 425 Austria 15,894 623 Romania 15,778 991 Indonesia 14,749 1,007 Colombia 12,272 493 South Africa 11,350 206 Philippines 11,350 751 South Korea 10,962 258 Dominican Republic 10,900 402 Denmark 10,591 527 Kuwait 10,277 75 Serbia 10,243 220 Egypt 10,093 544 Panama 8,783 252 Czech Republic 8,198 282 Norway 8,135 228 Australia 6,964 97 Malaysia 6,726 109 Argentina 6,563 319 Morocco 6,418 188 Algeria 6,067 515 Finland 6,003 275 Bahrain 5,409 9 Kazakhstan 5,279 32 Moldova 5,154 182 Ghana 5,127 22 Afghanistan 4,963 127 Nigeria 4,641 150 Luxembourg 3,894 102 Oman 3,721 17 Armenia 3,538 47 Hungary 3,313 425 Thailand 3,017 56 Bolivia 2,964 128 Iraq 2,913 112 Greece 2,744 152 Cameroon 2,689 125 Azerbaijan 2,589 32 Uzbekistan 2,519 10 Guinea 2,213 11 Croatia 2,207 91 Bosnia 2,158 117 Honduras 2,080 121 Bulgaria 2,023 95 Senegal 1,995 19 Cuba 1,804 78 Iceland 1,801 10 Estonia 1,746 61 Ivory Coast 1,730 21 North Macedonia 1,674 92 Sudan 1,526 74 New Zealand 1,497 21 Lithuania 1,491 50 Slovakia 1,465 27 Slovenia 1,461 102 Djibouti 1,227 3 Guatemala 1,199 27 Somalia 1,170 52 Democratic 1,102 44 Republic of the Congo Hong Kong 1,048 4 Kyrgyzstan 1,037 12 Tunisia 1,032 45 El Salvador 998 20 Latvia 950 18 Cyprus 901 16 Maldives 897 3 Kosovo 884 28 Albania 876 31 Sri Lanka 872 9 Lebanon 870 26 Niger 832 46 Costa Rica 804 7 Gabon 802 9 Guinea-Bissau 761 3 Burkina Faso 760 50 Andorra 758 48 Paraguay 737 10 Mali 730 40 Tajikistan 729 23 Uruguay 717 19 Kenya 715 36 Georgia 639 11 San Marino 638 41 Jordan 562 9 Channel Islands 547 42 Palestinian 547 4 Territories Tanzania 509 21 Malta 506 5 Jamaica 505 9 Mayotte 460 4 Zambia 441 7 Taiwan 440 7 Equatorial Guinea 439 4 Venezuela 423 10 Réunion 418 0 Sierra Leone 338 19 Republic of the 333 11 Congo Mauritius 332 10 Isle of Man 330 23 Montenegro 324 9 Chad 322 31 Benin 319 2 Vietnam 288 0 Rwanda 285 0 Ethiopia 261 5 Cape Verde 260 2 Sao Tome and 220 5 Principe Liberia 211 35 Haiti 209 16 Madagascar 192 0 Nepal 191 0 Faroe Islands 187 0 Martinique 187 14 Eswatini 184 2 Togo 181 11 South Sudan 180 0 Myanmar 180 6 Central African 179 0 Republic Guadeloupe 155 13 French Guiana 153 1 Gibraltar 148 0 Brunei 141 1 Uganda 122 0 Cambodia 122 0 Bermuda 119 8 Trinidad and 116 8 Tobago Guyana 113 10 N. Cyprus 108 4 Mozambique 104 0 Aruba 101 3 Monaco 96 4 Bahamas 93 11 Barbados 85 7 Cayman Islands 85 1 Liechtenstein 82 1 Sint Maarten 76 15 Yemen 67 11 Libya 64 3 Malawi 57 3 Syria 47 3 Angola 45 2 Saint Martin 39 3 Zimbabwe 37 4 Antigua and 25 6 Barbuda Botswana 24 1 Gambia 23 1 Burundi 22 2 Belize 18 2 Nicaragua 16 5 Curaçao 16 1 Turks and Caicos 12 1 Comoros 11 1 Montserrat 11 1 Suriname 10 1 Mauritania 8 1 British Virgin 7 1 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Frances Kerry, Tomasz Janowski, Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)