FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.31 million, death toll crosses 290,800

May 13 (Reuters) - More than 4.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 291,820 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1537 GMT on Wednesday. Countries and Territories Total Deaths Total Cases United States 82,030 1,375,542 Spain 27,104 246,545 Russia 2,212 242,271 United Kingdom 32,692 226,509 Italy 30,911 221,216 France 26,991 178,225 Brazil 12,400 177,589 Germany 7,663 171,467 Turkey 3,894 141,475 Iran 6,783 112,725 China 4,633 82,926 India 2,415 74,281 Peru 2,057 72,059 Canada 5,049 70,342 Belgium 8,843 53,981 Saudi Arabia 273 44,830 Netherlands 5,562 43,211 Mexico 3,926 38,324 Chile 347 34,381 Pakistan 737 34,335 Ecuador 2,327 30,419 Switzerland 1,564 30,413 Portugal 1,175 28,132 Sweden 3,460 27,909 Qatar 14 26,539 Belarus 146 25,825 Singapore 21 25,381 Ireland 1,476 23,274 United Arab Emirates 203 19,661 Bangladesh 269 17,822 Poland 847 17,062 Japan 708 16,812 Israel 262 16,539 Ukraine 439 16,425 Romania 1,016 16,002 Austria 624 15,931 Indonesia 1,028 15,438 Colombia 493 12,272 Philippines 772 11,618 South Africa 206 11,350 Kuwait 82 11,028 South Korea 259 10,962 Dominican Republic 402 10,900 Denmark 533 10,667 Serbia 222 10,295 Egypt 544 10,093 Panama 252 8,783 Czech Republic 284 8,223 Norway 229 8,168 Australia 98 6,975 Malaysia 109 6,726 Argentina 319 6,563 Morocco 188 6,418 Algeria 515 6,067 Finland 284 6,054 Bahrain 9 5,780 Kazakhstan 32 5,417 Moldova 184 5,406 Ghana 22 5,127 Afghanistan 127 4,963 Nigeria 158 4,787 Oman 17 4,019 Luxembourg 102 3,894 Armenia 48 3,718 Hungary 430 3,341 Thailand 56 3,017 Bolivia 128 2,964 Iraq 112 2,913 Greece 152 2,744 Azerbaijan 33 2,693 Cameroon 125 2,689 Uzbekistan 10 2,568 Guinea 11 2,298 Croatia 94 2,213 Bosnia 120 2,181 Senegal 21 2,105 Honduras 121 2,080 Bulgaria 96 2,069 Ivory Coast 21 1,857 Cuba 78 1,804 Iceland 10 1,802 Estonia 61 1,751 North Macedonia 95 1,694 Sudan 80 1,661 Lithuania 54 1,505 New Zealand 21 1,497 Slovakia 27 1,469 Slovenia 103 1,463 Djibouti 3 1,256 Guatemala 27 1,199 Somalia 52 1,170 Democratic Republic of 50 1,169 the Congo Hong Kong 4 1,051 Kyrgyzstan 12 1,044 Tunisia 45 1,032 El Salvador 20 998 Latvia 19 951 Kosovo 29 919 Maldives 3 904 Cyprus 16 903 Sri Lanka 9 891 Albania 31 880 Lebanon 26 878 Gabon 9 863 Niger 47 854 Guinea-Bissau 3 820 Costa Rica 7 804 Burkina Faso 51 766 Andorra 48 758 Kenya 40 737 Paraguay 10 737 Mali 40 730 Tajikistan 23 729 Uruguay 19 717 Georgia 11 647 San Marino 41 643 Jordan 9 576 Channel Islands 43 548 Palestinian territories 4 547 Tanzania 21 536 Equatorial Guinea 6 522 Malta 6 508 Jamaica 9 505 Mayotte 4 460 Zambia 7 446 Taiwan 7 440 Venezuela 10 423 Réunion 0 418 Chad 40 357 Sierra Leone 19 338 Republic of the Congo 11 333 Mauritius 10 332 Isle of Man 23 331 Benin 2 327 Montenegro 9 324 Vietnam 0 288 Rwanda 0 286 Cape Verde 2 270 Ethiopia 5 263 Sao Tome and Principe 5 220 Nepal 0 219 Liberia 35 212 Haiti 16 209 Togo 11 199 South Sudan 0 194 Madagascar 0 192 Faroe Islands 0 187 Martinique 14 187 Eswatini 2 184 Myanmar 6 180 Central African Republic 0 179 Guadeloupe 13 155 French Guiana 1 153 Gibraltar 0 147 Brunei 1 141 Uganda 0 126 Cambodia 0 122 Bermuda 8 121 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Guyana 10 113 N. Cyprus 4 108 Mozambique 0 104 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 96 Bahamas 11 93 Barbados 7 85 Cayman Islands 1 85 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 76 Yemen 11 67 Malawi 3 64 Libya 3 64 Syria 3 47 Angola 2 45 Saint Martin 3 39 Zimbabwe 4 37 Burundi 1 27 Antigua and Barbuda 6 25 Botswana 1 24 Gambia 1 23 Belize 2 18 Nicaragua 5 16 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Comoros 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 8 British Virgin Islands 1 7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)