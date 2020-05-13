Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.31 million, death toll crosses 290,800

11 Min Read

    May 13 (Reuters) - More than 4.31 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 291,820 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in
more than 210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in December
2019.
For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread
of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases
as of 1537 GMT on Wednesday.
    
 Countries and Territories  Total Deaths  Total Cases
 United States                    82,030    1,375,542
 Spain                            27,104      246,545
 Russia                            2,212      242,271
 United Kingdom                   32,692      226,509
 Italy                            30,911      221,216
 France                           26,991      178,225
 Brazil                           12,400      177,589
 Germany                           7,663      171,467
 Turkey                            3,894      141,475
 Iran                              6,783      112,725
 China                             4,633       82,926
 India                             2,415       74,281
 Peru                              2,057       72,059
 Canada                            5,049       70,342
 Belgium                           8,843       53,981
 Saudi Arabia                        273       44,830
 Netherlands                       5,562       43,211
 Mexico                            3,926       38,324
 Chile                               347       34,381
 Pakistan                            737       34,335
 Ecuador                           2,327       30,419
 Switzerland                       1,564       30,413
 Portugal                          1,175       28,132
 Sweden                            3,460       27,909
 Qatar                                14       26,539
 Belarus                             146       25,825
 Singapore                            21       25,381
 Ireland                           1,476       23,274
 United Arab Emirates                203       19,661
 Bangladesh                          269       17,822
 Poland                              847       17,062
 Japan                               708       16,812
 Israel                              262       16,539
 Ukraine                             439       16,425
 Romania                           1,016       16,002
 Austria                             624       15,931
 Indonesia                         1,028       15,438
 Colombia                            493       12,272
 Philippines                         772       11,618
 South Africa                        206       11,350
 Kuwait                               82       11,028
 South Korea                         259       10,962
 Dominican Republic                  402       10,900
 Denmark                             533       10,667
 Serbia                              222       10,295
 Egypt                               544       10,093
 Panama                              252        8,783
 Czech Republic                      284        8,223
 Norway                              229        8,168
 Australia                            98        6,975
 Malaysia                            109        6,726
 Argentina                           319        6,563
 Morocco                             188        6,418
 Algeria                             515        6,067
 Finland                             284        6,054
 Bahrain                               9        5,780
 Kazakhstan                           32        5,417
 Moldova                             184        5,406
 Ghana                                22        5,127
 Afghanistan                         127        4,963
 Nigeria                             158        4,787
 Oman                                 17        4,019
 Luxembourg                          102        3,894
 Armenia                              48        3,718
 Hungary                             430        3,341
 Thailand                             56        3,017
 Bolivia                             128        2,964
 Iraq                                112        2,913
 Greece                              152        2,744
 Azerbaijan                           33        2,693
 Cameroon                            125        2,689
 Uzbekistan                           10        2,568
 Guinea                               11        2,298
 Croatia                              94        2,213
 Bosnia                              120        2,181
 Senegal                              21        2,105
 Honduras                            121        2,080
 Bulgaria                             96        2,069
 Ivory Coast                          21        1,857
 Cuba                                 78        1,804
 Iceland                              10        1,802
 Estonia                              61        1,751
 North Macedonia                      95        1,694
 Sudan                                80        1,661
 Lithuania                            54        1,505
 New Zealand                          21        1,497
 Slovakia                             27        1,469
 Slovenia                            103        1,463
 Djibouti                              3        1,256
 Guatemala                            27        1,199
 Somalia                              52        1,170
 Democratic Republic of               50        1,169
 the Congo                                
 Hong Kong                             4        1,051
 Kyrgyzstan                           12        1,044
 Tunisia                              45        1,032
 El Salvador                          20          998
 Latvia                               19          951
 Kosovo                               29          919
 Maldives                              3          904
 Cyprus                               16          903
 Sri Lanka                             9          891
 Albania                              31          880
 Lebanon                              26          878
 Gabon                                 9          863
 Niger                                47          854
 Guinea-Bissau                         3          820
 Costa Rica                            7          804
 Burkina Faso                         51          766
 Andorra                              48          758
 Kenya                                40          737
 Paraguay                             10          737
 Mali                                 40          730
 Tajikistan                           23          729
 Uruguay                              19          717
 Georgia                              11          647
 San Marino                           41          643
 Jordan                                9          576
 Channel Islands                      43          548
 Palestinian territories               4          547
 Tanzania                             21          536
 Equatorial Guinea                     6          522
 Malta                                 6          508
 Jamaica                               9          505
 Mayotte                               4          460
 Zambia                                7          446
 Taiwan                                7          440
 Venezuela                            10          423
 Réunion                               0          418
 Chad                                 40          357
 Sierra Leone                         19          338
 Republic of the Congo                11          333
 Mauritius                            10          332
 Isle of Man                          23          331
 Benin                                 2          327
 Montenegro                            9          324
 Vietnam                               0          288
 Rwanda                                0          286
 Cape Verde                            2          270
 Ethiopia                              5          263
 Sao Tome and Principe                 5          220
 Nepal                                 0          219
 Liberia                              35          212
 Haiti                                16          209
 Togo                                 11          199
 South Sudan                           0          194
 Madagascar                            0          192
 Faroe Islands                         0          187
 Martinique                           14          187
 Eswatini                              2          184
 Myanmar                               6          180
 Central African Republic              0          179
 Guadeloupe                           13          155
 French Guiana                         1          153
 Gibraltar                             0          147
 Brunei                                1          141
 Uganda                                0          126
 Cambodia                              0          122
 Bermuda                               8          121
 Trinidad and Tobago                   8          116
 Guyana                               10          113
 N. Cyprus                             4          108
 Mozambique                            0          104
 Aruba                                 3          101
 Monaco                                4           96
 Bahamas                              11           93
 Barbados                              7           85
 Cayman Islands                        1           85
 Liechtenstein                         1           82
 Sint Maarten                         15           76
 Yemen                                11           67
 Malawi                                3           64
 Libya                                 3           64
 Syria                                 3           47
 Angola                                2           45
 Saint Martin                          3           39
 Zimbabwe                              4           37
 Burundi                               1           27
 Antigua and Barbuda                   6           25
 Botswana                              1           24
 Gambia                                1           23
 Belize                                2           18
 Nicaragua                             5           16
 Curaçao                               1           16
 Turks and Caicos                      1           12
 Comoros                               1           11
 Montserrat                            1           11
 Suriname                              1           10
 Mauritania                            1            8
 British Virgin Islands                1            7
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
and Shounak Dasgupta)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below