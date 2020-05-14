Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.37 million, death toll crosses 295,900

    May 14 (Reuters) - More than 4.37 million people have been
reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 295,923 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external
browser.
The following table lists countries that have reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0810 GMT on Thursday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES          TOTAL DEATHS   TOTAL CASES
 United States                             83,720     1,396,732
 Russia                                     2,305       252,245
 Spain                                     27,104       246,545
 United Kingdom                            33,186       229,705
 Italy                                     31,106       222,104
 Brazil                                    13,149       188,974
 France                                    27,074       178,060
 Germany                                    7,663       171,467
 Turkey                                     3,952       143,114
 Iran                                       6,783       112,725
 Mainland China                             4,633        82,929
 Peru                                       2,169        76,306
 India                                      2,415        74,281
 Canada                                     5,209        71,486
 Belgium                                    8,843        53,981
 Saudi Arabia                                 273        44,830
 Netherlands                                5,562        43,211
 Mexico                                     4,220        40,186
 Chile                                        347        34,381
 Pakistan                                     737        34,335
 Ecuador                                    2,334        30,486
 Switzerland                                1,564        30,413
 Portugal                                   1,175        28,132
 Sweden                                     3,460        27,909
 Qatar                                         14        26,539
 Belarus                                      146        25,825
 Singapore                                     21        25,381
 Ireland                                    1,476        23,274
 United Arab Emirates                         206        19,661
 Bangladesh                                   269        17,822
 Poland                                       861        17,204
 Ukraine                                      456        16,847
 Japan                                        710        16,832
 Israel                                       262        16,539
 Romania                                    1,016        16,002
 Austria                                      624        15,995
 Indonesia                                  1,028        15,438
 Colombia                                     509        12,930
 South Africa                                 219        12,074
 Philippines                                  772        11,618
 Dominican Republic                           409        11,196
 Kuwait                                        82        11,028
 South Korea                                  260        10,991
 Denmark                                      533        10,667
 Egypt                                        556        10,431
 Serbia                                       222        10,295
 Panama                                       256         8,944
 Czech Republic                               290         8,275
 Norway                                       229         8,168
 Australia                                     98         6,975
 Argentina                                    329         6,879
 Malaysia                                     109         6,726
 Morocco                                      188         6,512
 Algeria                                      522         6,253
 Finland                                      284         6,054
 Bahrain                                        9         5,780
 Kazakhstan                                    32         5,571
 Ghana                                         24         5,408
 Moldova                                      184         5,406
 Afghanistan                                  127         4,963
 Nigeria                                      158         4,787
 Oman                                          17         4,019
 Luxembourg                                   103         3,904
 Armenia                                       48         3,718
 Hungary                                      436         3,380
 Bolivia                                      142         3,148
 Iraq                                         115         3,032
 Thailand                                      56         3,017
 Greece                                       155         2,760
 Azerbaijan                                    33         2,693
 Cameroon                                     125         2,689
 Uzbekistan                                    11         2,620
 Guinea                                        14         2,372
 Honduras                                     123         2,255
 Croatia                                       94         2,213
 Bosnia                                       120         2,181
 Senegal                                       21         2,105
 Bulgaria                                      99         2,100
 Ivory Coast                                   21         1,857
 Cuba                                          79         1,810
 Iceland                                       10         1,802
 Estonia                                       61         1,751
 North Macedonia                               95         1,694
 Sudan                                         80         1,661
 Lithuania                                     54         1,505
 New Zealand                                   21         1,497
 Slovakia                                      27         1,477
 Slovenia                                     103         1,463
 Guatemala                                     29         1,342
 Djibouti                                       3         1,256
 Somalia                                       52         1,219
 Democratic Republic of the Congo              50         1,169
 Kyrgyzstan                                    12         1,082
 Hong Kong                                      4         1,051
 El Salvador                                   20         1,037
 Tunisia                                       45         1,032
 Latvia                                        19           962
 Kosovo                                        29           919
 Maldives                                       3           904
 Cyprus                                        16           903
 Sri Lanka                                      9           891
 Albania                                       31           880
 Lebanon                                       26           878
 Gabon                                          9           863
 Niger                                         48           860
 Guinea-Bissau                                  3           820
 Costa Rica                                     7           815
 Tajikistan                                    23           801
 Burkina Faso                                  51           773
 Andorra                                       48           758
 Mali                                          44           758
 Paraguay                                      11           740
 Kenya                                         40           737
 Uruguay                                       19           719
 Georgia                                       11           647
 San Marino                                    41           643
 Jordan                                         9           582
 Channel Islands                               43           548
 Palestinian Territories                        4           547
 Tanzania                                      21           536
 Equatorial Guinea                              6           522
 Jamaica                                        9           509
 Malta                                          6           508
 Mayotte                                        4           460
 Zambia                                         7           446
 Venezuela                                     10           440
 Taiwan                                         7           440
 Réunion                                        0           418
 Chad                                          42           372
 Sierra Leone                                  20           338
 Republic of the Congo                         11           333
 Isle of Man                                   23           332
 Mauritius                                     10           332
 Benin                                          2           327
 Montenegro                                     9           324
 Vietnam                                        0           288
 Rwanda                                         0           286
 Cape Verde                                     2           270
 Ethiopia                                       5           263
 Sao Tome and Principe                          5           220
 Haiti                                         18           219
 Nepal                                          0           219
 Liberia                                       35           212
 South Sudan                                    0           203
 Togo                                          11           199
 Madagascar                                     0           192
 Martinique                                    14           189
 Faroe Islands                                  0           187
 Eswatini                                       2           184
 Myanmar                                        6           180
 Central African Republic                       0           179
 French Guiana                                  1           164
 Guadeloupe                                    13           155
 Gibraltar                                      0           147
 Brunei                                         1           141
 Uganda                                         0           126
 Cambodia                                       0           122
 Bermuda                                        8           121
 Trinidad and Tobago                            8           116
 Guyana                                        10           113
 N. Cyprus                                      4           108
 Mozambique                                     0           107
 Aruba                                          3           101
 Monaco                                         4            96
 Bahamas                                       11            94
 Cayman Islands                                 1            86
 Barbados                                       7            85
 Liechtenstein                                  1            82
 Sint Maarten                                  15            77
 Yemen                                         13            72
 Malawi                                         3            64
 Libya                                          3            64
 Syria                                          3            47
 Angola                                         2            45
 Saint Martin                                   3            39
 Zimbabwe                                       4            37
 Burundi                                        1            27
 Antigua and Barbuda                            6            25
 Botswana                                       1            24
 Gambia                                         1            23
 Belize                                         2            18
 Nicaragua                                      5            16
 Curaçao                                        1            16
 Turks and Caicos                               1            12
 Comoros                                        1            11
 Montserrat                                     1            11
 Suriname                                       1            10
 Mauritania                                     1             8
 British Virgin Islands                         1             7
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)
