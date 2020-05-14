FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.37 million, death toll crosses 295,900

May 14 (Reuters) - More than 4.37 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 295,923 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0810 GMT on Thursday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 83,720 1,396,732 Russia 2,305 252,245 Spain 27,104 246,545 United Kingdom 33,186 229,705 Italy 31,106 222,104 Brazil 13,149 188,974 France 27,074 178,060 Germany 7,663 171,467 Turkey 3,952 143,114 Iran 6,783 112,725 Mainland China 4,633 82,929 Peru 2,169 76,306 India 2,415 74,281 Canada 5,209 71,486 Belgium 8,843 53,981 Saudi Arabia 273 44,830 Netherlands 5,562 43,211 Mexico 4,220 40,186 Chile 347 34,381 Pakistan 737 34,335 Ecuador 2,334 30,486 Switzerland 1,564 30,413 Portugal 1,175 28,132 Sweden 3,460 27,909 Qatar 14 26,539 Belarus 146 25,825 Singapore 21 25,381 Ireland 1,476 23,274 United Arab Emirates 206 19,661 Bangladesh 269 17,822 Poland 861 17,204 Ukraine 456 16,847 Japan 710 16,832 Israel 262 16,539 Romania 1,016 16,002 Austria 624 15,995 Indonesia 1,028 15,438 Colombia 509 12,930 South Africa 219 12,074 Philippines 772 11,618 Dominican Republic 409 11,196 Kuwait 82 11,028 South Korea 260 10,991 Denmark 533 10,667 Egypt 556 10,431 Serbia 222 10,295 Panama 256 8,944 Czech Republic 290 8,275 Norway 229 8,168 Australia 98 6,975 Argentina 329 6,879 Malaysia 109 6,726 Morocco 188 6,512 Algeria 522 6,253 Finland 284 6,054 Bahrain 9 5,780 Kazakhstan 32 5,571 Ghana 24 5,408 Moldova 184 5,406 Afghanistan 127 4,963 Nigeria 158 4,787 Oman 17 4,019 Luxembourg 103 3,904 Armenia 48 3,718 Hungary 436 3,380 Bolivia 142 3,148 Iraq 115 3,032 Thailand 56 3,017 Greece 155 2,760 Azerbaijan 33 2,693 Cameroon 125 2,689 Uzbekistan 11 2,620 Guinea 14 2,372 Honduras 123 2,255 Croatia 94 2,213 Bosnia 120 2,181 Senegal 21 2,105 Bulgaria 99 2,100 Ivory Coast 21 1,857 Cuba 79 1,810 Iceland 10 1,802 Estonia 61 1,751 North Macedonia 95 1,694 Sudan 80 1,661 Lithuania 54 1,505 New Zealand 21 1,497 Slovakia 27 1,477 Slovenia 103 1,463 Guatemala 29 1,342 Djibouti 3 1,256 Somalia 52 1,219 Democratic Republic of the Congo 50 1,169 Kyrgyzstan 12 1,082 Hong Kong 4 1,051 El Salvador 20 1,037 Tunisia 45 1,032 Latvia 19 962 Kosovo 29 919 Maldives 3 904 Cyprus 16 903 Sri Lanka 9 891 Albania 31 880 Lebanon 26 878 Gabon 9 863 Niger 48 860 Guinea-Bissau 3 820 Costa Rica 7 815 Tajikistan 23 801 Burkina Faso 51 773 Andorra 48 758 Mali 44 758 Paraguay 11 740 Kenya 40 737 Uruguay 19 719 Georgia 11 647 San Marino 41 643 Jordan 9 582 Channel Islands 43 548 Palestinian Territories 4 547 Tanzania 21 536 Equatorial Guinea 6 522 Jamaica 9 509 Malta 6 508 Mayotte 4 460 Zambia 7 446 Venezuela 10 440 Taiwan 7 440 Réunion 0 418 Chad 42 372 Sierra Leone 20 338 Republic of the Congo 11 333 Isle of Man 23 332 Mauritius 10 332 Benin 2 327 Montenegro 9 324 Vietnam 0 288 Rwanda 0 286 Cape Verde 2 270 Ethiopia 5 263 Sao Tome and Principe 5 220 Haiti 18 219 Nepal 0 219 Liberia 35 212 South Sudan 0 203 Togo 11 199 Madagascar 0 192 Martinique 14 189 Faroe Islands 0 187 Eswatini 2 184 Myanmar 6 180 Central African Republic 0 179 French Guiana 1 164 Guadeloupe 13 155 Gibraltar 0 147 Brunei 1 141 Uganda 0 126 Cambodia 0 122 Bermuda 8 121 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Guyana 10 113 N. Cyprus 4 108 Mozambique 0 107 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 96 Bahamas 11 94 Cayman Islands 1 86 Barbados 7 85 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Yemen 13 72 Malawi 3 64 Libya 3 64 Syria 3 47 Angola 2 45 Saint Martin 3 39 Zimbabwe 4 37 Burundi 1 27 Antigua and Barbuda 6 25 Botswana 1 24 Gambia 1 23 Belize 2 18 Nicaragua 5 16 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Comoros 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 1 8 British Virgin Islands 1 7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)