FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.39 million, death toll crosses 296,900

May 14 (Reuters) - More than 4.39 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 296,928 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1559 GMT on Thursday. Countries and Territories Total Deaths Total Cases United States 83,720 1,396,732 Russia 2,305 252,245 Spain 27,321 247,394 United Kingdom 33,186 229,705 Italy 31,106 222,104 Brazil 13,149 188,974 France 27,074 178,060 Germany 7,789 172,708 Turkey 3,952 143,114 Iran 6,854 114,533 China 4,633 82,929 India 2,549 78,003 Peru 2,169 76,306 Canada 5,209 71,486 Belgium 8,903 54,288 Saudi Arabia 283 46,869 Netherlands 5,590 43,481 Mexico 4,220 40,186 Chile 368 37,040 Pakistan 770 35,788 Ecuador 2,334 30,486 Switzerland 1,589 30,463 Sweden 3,529 28,582 Portugal 1,184 28,319 Qatar 14 28,272 Belarus 151 26,772 Singapore 21 26,133 Ireland 1,476 23,401 United Arab Emirates 206 21,084 Bangladesh 283 18,863 Poland 869 17,469 Japan 726 16,915 Ukraine 456 16,847 Israel 264 16,567 Romania 1,046 16,247 Austria 626 16,014 Indonesia 1,043 16,006 Colombia 509 12,930 South Africa 219 12,074 Kuwait 88 11,975 Philippines 790 11,876 Dominican Republic 422 11,320 South Korea 260 10,991 Denmark 537 10,713 Egypt 556 10,431 Serbia 224 10,374 Panama 256 8,944 Czech Republic 290 8,275 Norway 232 8,175 Australia 98 6,989 Argentina 329 6,879 Malaysia 111 6,779 Morocco 188 6,512 Algeria 522 6,253 Finland 287 6,145 Bahrain 10 5,816 Kazakhstan 32 5,571 Ghana 24 5,530 Moldova 190 5,406 Nigeria 164 4,971 Afghanistan 127 4,963 Oman 17 4,341 Luxembourg 103 3,904 Armenia 48 3,718 Hungary 436 3,380 Bolivia 142 3,148 Iraq 115 3,032 Thailand 56 3,018 Cameroon 139 2,954 Greece 155 2,760 Azerbaijan 33 2,693 Uzbekistan 11 2,636 Guinea 14 2,372 Honduras 123 2,255 Croatia 94 2,221 Bosnia 122 2,218 Senegal 23 2,189 Bulgaria 99 2,100 Ivory Coast 24 1,912 Cuba 79 1,830 Sudan 90 1,818 Iceland 10 1,802 Estonia 62 1,758 North Macedonia 95 1,694 Lithuania 54 1,511 New Zealand 21 1,497 Slovakia 27 1,477 Slovenia 103 1,464 Guatemala 29 1,342 Djibouti 3 1,268 Democratic Republic of the 50 1,242 Congo Somalia 52 1,219 Kyrgyzstan 12 1,082 Hong Kong 4 1,052 El Salvador 20 1,037 Tunisia 45 1,032 Gabon 9 1,004 Latvia 19 962 Maldives 4 955 Kosovo 29 919 Sri Lanka 9 916 Tajikistan 29 907 Cyprus 17 905 Albania 31 898 Lebanon 26 886 Niger 49 860 Guinea-Bissau 3 836 Costa Rica 7 815 Burkina Faso 51 773 Kenya 42 758 Mali 44 758 Andorra 48 758 Paraguay 11 740 Uruguay 19 719 Zambia 7 654 San Marino 41 648 Georgia 11 647 Equatorial Guinea 7 583 Jordan 9 582 Channel Islands 43 548 Palestinian Territories 4 548 Tanzania 21 544 Malta 6 522 Jamaica 9 509 Mayotte 4 460 Taiwan 7 440 Venezuela 10 440 Réunion 0 418 Sierra Leone 21 387 Chad 42 372 Republic of the Congo 11 341 Mauritius 10 332 Isle of Man 23 332 Benin 2 327 Montenegro 9 324 Cape Verde 2 289 Vietnam 0 288 Rwanda 0 287 Ethiopia 5 272 Nepal 0 246 Sao Tome and Principe 7 234 Madagascar 0 230 Togo 11 219 Haiti 18 219 Liberia 35 213 South Sudan 0 203 Martinique 14 189 Central African Republic 0 187 Eswatini 2 187 Faroe Islands 0 187 Myanmar 6 181 French Guiana 1 164 Guadeloupe 13 155 Gibraltar 0 147 Brunei 1 141 Uganda 0 139 Cambodia 0 122 Bermuda 8 121 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Guyana 10 113 N. Cyprus 4 108 Mozambique 0 107 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 96 Bahamas 11 94 Cayman Islands 1 86 Barbados 7 85 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Yemen 13 72 Malawi 3 64 Libya 3 64 Syria 3 47 Angola 2 45 Saint Martin 3 39 Zimbabwe 4 37 Burundi 1 27 Antigua and Barbuda 6 25 Botswana 1 24 Gambia 1 23 Belize 2 18 Nicaragua 5 16 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Comoros 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Mauritania 2 9 British Virgin Islands 1 7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)