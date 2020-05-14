Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.39 million, death toll crosses 296,900

13 Min Read

    May 14 (Reuters) - More than 4.39 million people have been
reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 296,928 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external
browser.
The following table lists countries that have reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1559 GMT on
Thursday.

   
 Countries and Territories   Total Deaths    Total Cases
 United States                       83,720          1,396,732
 Russia                               2,305            252,245
 Spain                               27,321            247,394
 United Kingdom                      33,186            229,705
 Italy                               31,106            222,104
 Brazil                              13,149            188,974
 France                              27,074            178,060
 Germany                              7,789            172,708
 Turkey                               3,952            143,114
 Iran                                 6,854            114,533
 China                                4,633             82,929
 India                                2,549             78,003
 Peru                                 2,169             76,306
 Canada                               5,209             71,486
 Belgium                              8,903             54,288
 Saudi Arabia                           283             46,869
 Netherlands                          5,590             43,481
 Mexico                               4,220             40,186
 Chile                                  368             37,040
 Pakistan                               770             35,788
 Ecuador                              2,334             30,486
 Switzerland                          1,589             30,463
 Sweden                               3,529             28,582
 Portugal                             1,184             28,319
 Qatar                                   14             28,272
 Belarus                                151             26,772
 Singapore                               21             26,133
 Ireland                              1,476             23,401
 United Arab Emirates                   206             21,084
 Bangladesh                             283             18,863
 Poland                                 869             17,469
 Japan                                  726             16,915
 Ukraine                                456             16,847
 Israel                                 264             16,567
 Romania                              1,046             16,247
 Austria                                626             16,014
 Indonesia                            1,043             16,006
 Colombia                               509             12,930
 South Africa                           219             12,074
 Kuwait                                  88             11,975
 Philippines                            790             11,876
 Dominican Republic                     422             11,320
 South Korea                            260             10,991
 Denmark                                537             10,713
 Egypt                                  556             10,431
 Serbia                                 224             10,374
 Panama                                 256              8,944
 Czech Republic                         290              8,275
 Norway                                 232              8,175
 Australia                               98              6,989
 Argentina                              329              6,879
 Malaysia                               111              6,779
 Morocco                                188              6,512
 Algeria                                522              6,253
 Finland                                287              6,145
 Bahrain                                 10              5,816
 Kazakhstan                              32              5,571
 Ghana                                   24              5,530
 Moldova                                190              5,406
 Nigeria                                164              4,971
 Afghanistan                            127              4,963
 Oman                                    17              4,341
 Luxembourg                             103              3,904
 Armenia                                 48              3,718
 Hungary                                436              3,380
 Bolivia                                142              3,148
 Iraq                                   115              3,032
 Thailand                                56              3,018
 Cameroon                               139              2,954
 Greece                                 155              2,760
 Azerbaijan                              33              2,693
 Uzbekistan                              11              2,636
 Guinea                                  14              2,372
 Honduras                               123              2,255
 Croatia                                 94              2,221
 Bosnia                                 122              2,218
 Senegal                                 23              2,189
 Bulgaria                                99              2,100
 Ivory Coast                             24              1,912
 Cuba                                    79              1,830
 Sudan                                   90              1,818
 Iceland                                 10              1,802
 Estonia                                 62              1,758
 North Macedonia                         95              1,694
 Lithuania                               54              1,511
 New Zealand                             21              1,497
 Slovakia                                27              1,477
 Slovenia                               103              1,464
 Guatemala                               29              1,342
 Djibouti                                 3              1,268
 Democratic Republic of the              50              1,242
 Congo                                       
 Somalia                                 52              1,219
 Kyrgyzstan                              12              1,082
 Hong Kong                                4              1,052
 El Salvador                             20              1,037
 Tunisia                                 45              1,032
 Gabon                                    9              1,004
 Latvia                                  19                962
 Maldives                                 4                955
 Kosovo                                  29                919
 Sri Lanka                                9                916
 Tajikistan                              29                907
 Cyprus                                  17                905
 Albania                                 31                898
 Lebanon                                 26                886
 Niger                                   49                860
 Guinea-Bissau                            3                836
 Costa Rica                               7                815
 Burkina Faso                            51                773
 Kenya                                   42                758
 Mali                                    44                758
 Andorra                                 48                758
 Paraguay                                11                740
 Uruguay                                 19                719
 Zambia                                   7                654
 San Marino                              41                648
 Georgia                                 11                647
 Equatorial Guinea                        7                583
 Jordan                                   9                582
 Channel Islands                         43                548
 Palestinian Territories                  4                548
 Tanzania                                21                544
 Malta                                    6                522
 Jamaica                                  9                509
 Mayotte                                  4                460
 Taiwan                                   7                440
 Venezuela                               10                440
 Réunion                                  0                418
 Sierra Leone                            21                387
 Chad                                    42                372
 Republic of the Congo                   11                341
 Mauritius                               10                332
 Isle of Man                             23                332
 Benin                                    2                327
 Montenegro                               9                324
 Cape Verde                               2                289
 Vietnam                                  0                288
 Rwanda                                   0                287
 Ethiopia                                 5                272
 Nepal                                    0                246
 Sao Tome and Principe                    7                234
 Madagascar                               0                230
 Togo                                    11                219
 Haiti                                   18                219
 Liberia                                 35                213
 South Sudan                              0                203
 Martinique                              14                189
 Central African Republic                 0                187
 Eswatini                                 2                187
 Faroe Islands                            0                187
 Myanmar                                  6                181
 French Guiana                            1                164
 Guadeloupe                              13                155
 Gibraltar                                0                147
 Brunei                                   1                141
 Uganda                                   0                139
 Cambodia                                 0                122
 Bermuda                                  8                121
 Trinidad and Tobago                      8                116
 Guyana                                  10                113
 N. Cyprus                                4                108
 Mozambique                               0                107
 Aruba                                    3                101
 Monaco                                   4                 96
 Bahamas                                 11                 94
 Cayman Islands                           1                 86
 Barbados                                 7                 85
 Liechtenstein                            1                 82
 Sint Maarten                            15                 77
 Yemen                                   13                 72
 Malawi                                   3                 64
 Libya                                    3                 64
 Syria                                    3                 47
 Angola                                   2                 45
 Saint Martin                             3                 39
 Zimbabwe                                 4                 37
 Burundi                                  1                 27
 Antigua and Barbuda                      6                 25
 Botswana                                 1                 24
 Gambia                                   1                 23
 Belize                                   2                 18
 Nicaragua                                5                 16
 Curaçao                                  1                 16
 Turks and Caicos                         1                 12
 Comoros                                  1                 11
 Montserrat                               1                 11
 Suriname                                 1                 10
 Mauritania                               2                  9
 British Virgin Islands                   1                  7
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander
and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak
Dasgupta)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below