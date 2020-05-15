FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.46 million, death toll crosses 301,000

May 15 (Reuters) - More than 4.46 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 301,445 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1119 GMT on Friday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths United States 1,422,388 85,397 Russia 252,245 2,305 Spain 247,394 27,321 United Kingdom 233,151 33,614 Italy 223,096 31,368 Brazil 202,918 13,993 France 178,870 27,425 Germany 172,961 7,814 Turkey 143,114 3,952 Iran 116,635 6,902 Mainland China 82,933 4,633 India 81,970 2,649 Peru 80,604 2,267 Canada 72,536 5,337 Belgium 54,644 8,959 Saudi Arabia 46,869 283 Netherlands 43,481 5,590 Mexico 42,595 4,477 Pakistan 37,218 803 Chile 37,040 368 Switzerland 30,514 1,595 Ecuador 30,502 2,338 Sweden 28,582 3,529 Portugal 28,319 1,184 Qatar 28,272 14 Belarus 26,772 151 Singapore 26,133 21 Ireland 23,827 1,506 United Arab 21,084 206 Emirates Bangladesh 18,863 283 Poland 17,850 893 Japan 16,915 726 Ukraine 16,847 456 Israel 16,567 264 Romania 16,247 1,046 Austria 16,014 626 Indonesia 16,006 1,043 Colombia 13,610 525 South Africa 12,739 238 Kuwait 11,975 88 Philippines 11,876 790 Dominican 11,320 422 Republic South Korea 11,018 260 Egypt 10,829 571 Denmark 10,713 537 Serbia 10,374 224 Panama 9,118 260 Czech Republic 8,352 293 Norway 8,175 232 Argentina 7,134 353 Australia 6,989 98 Malaysia 6,819 112 Morocco 6,607 190 Algeria 6,442 529 Finland 6,145 287 Bahrain 5,816 10 Kazakhstan 5,689 34 Moldova 5,553 196 Ghana 5,530 24 Nigeria 4,971 164 Afghanistan 4,963 127 Oman 4,625 19 Luxembourg 3,915 103 Armenia 3,860 49 Hungary 3,417 442 Bolivia 3,372 152 Iraq 3,143 115 Thailand 3,025 56 Cameroon 2,954 139 Greece 2,770 156 Azerbaijan 2,693 33 Uzbekistan 2,652 11 Guinea 2,372 14 Honduras 2,318 133 Bosnia 2,236 128 Croatia 2,221 94 Senegal 2,189 23 Bulgaria 2,100 99 Ivory Coast 1,912 24 Cuba 1,830 79 Sudan 1,818 90 Iceland 1,802 10 Estonia 1,766 63 North Macedonia 1,723 95 Lithuania 1,523 54 Guatemala 1,518 29 New Zealand 1,498 21 Slovakia 1,480 27 Slovenia 1,464 103 Djibouti 1,268 3 Democratic 1,242 50 Republic of the Congo Somalia 1,219 52 El Salvador 1,112 23 Kyrgyzstan 1,111 14 Hong Kong 1,052 4 Tunisia 1,032 45 Gabon 1,004 9 Maldives 982 4 Latvia 970 19 Kosovo 928 29 Sri Lanka 925 9 Albania 916 31 Tajikistan 907 29 Cyprus 905 17 Lebanon 886 26 Niger 860 49 Guinea-Bissau 836 3 Costa Rica 830 8 Burkina Faso 773 51 Andorra 761 49 Kenya 758 42 Mali 758 44 Paraguay 754 11 Uruguay 724 19 Zambia 654 7 Georgia 652 12 San Marino 648 41 Jordan 586 9 Equatorial 583 7 Guinea Channel Islands 549 43 Palestinian 548 4 Territories Tanzania 544 21 Malta 532 6 Jamaica 509 9 Mayotte 460 4 Venezuela 455 10 Taiwan 440 7 Réunion 418 0 Sierra Leone 387 21 Chad 372 42 Republic of the 341 11 Congo Mauritius 332 10 Isle of Man 332 23 Benin 327 2 Montenegro 324 9 Vietnam 312 0 Cape Verde 289 2 Rwanda 287 0 Ethiopia 272 5 Nepal 258 0 Sao Tome and 234 7 Principe Haiti 234 18 South Sudan 231 1 Madagascar 230 0 Togo 219 11 Liberia 213 35 Martinique 189 14 Central African 187 0 Republic Eswatini 187 2 Faroe Islands 187 0 French Guiana 184 1 Myanmar 181 6 Guadeloupe 155 13 Gibraltar 147 0 Brunei 141 1 Uganda 139 0 Cambodia 122 0 Bermuda 122 9 Trinidad and 116 8 Tobago Mozambique 115 0 Guyana 113 10 N. Cyprus 108 4 Aruba 101 3 Bahamas 96 11 Monaco 96 4 Cayman Islands 93 1 Barbados 85 7 Liechtenstein 82 1 Sint Maarten 77 15 Yemen 72 13 Malawi 64 3 Libya 64 3 Syria 48 3 Angola 45 2 Saint Martin 39 3 Zimbabwe 37 4 Burundi 27 1 Antigua and 25 6 Barbuda Botswana 24 1 Gambia 23 1 Belize 18 2 Nicaragua 16 5 Curaçao 16 1 Turks and Caicos 12 1 Comoros 11 1 Montserrat 11 1 Suriname 10 1 Mauritania 9 2 British Virgin 8 1 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Frances Kerry)