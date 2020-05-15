Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.46 million, death toll crosses 301,000

    May 15 (Reuters) - More than
4.46 million people have been
reported to have been infected by
the novel coronavirus globally and
301,445 have died, according to a
Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries
and territories since the first
cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases as of 1119
GMT on Friday.

 Countries and     Total      Total
 Territories       Cases      Deaths
 United States     1,422,388  85,397
 Russia              252,245   2,305
 Spain               247,394  27,321
 United Kingdom      233,151  33,614
 Italy               223,096  31,368
 Brazil              202,918  13,993
 France              178,870  27,425
 Germany             172,961   7,814
 Turkey              143,114   3,952
 Iran                116,635   6,902
 Mainland China       82,933   4,633
 India                81,970   2,649
 Peru                 80,604   2,267
 Canada               72,536   5,337
 Belgium              54,644   8,959
 Saudi Arabia         46,869     283
 Netherlands          43,481   5,590
 Mexico               42,595   4,477
 Pakistan             37,218     803
 Chile                37,040     368
 Switzerland          30,514   1,595
 Ecuador              30,502   2,338
 Sweden               28,582   3,529
 Portugal             28,319   1,184
 Qatar                28,272      14
 Belarus              26,772     151
 Singapore            26,133      21
 Ireland              23,827   1,506
 United Arab          21,084     206
 Emirates                     
 Bangladesh           18,863     283
 Poland               17,850     893
 Japan                16,915     726
 Ukraine              16,847     456
 Israel               16,567     264
 Romania              16,247   1,046
 Austria              16,014     626
 Indonesia            16,006   1,043
 Colombia             13,610     525
 South Africa         12,739     238
 Kuwait               11,975      88
 Philippines          11,876     790
 Dominican            11,320     422
 Republic                     
 South Korea          11,018     260
 Egypt                10,829     571
 Denmark              10,713     537
 Serbia               10,374     224
 Panama                9,118     260
 Czech Republic        8,352     293
 Norway                8,175     232
 Argentina             7,134     353
 Australia             6,989      98
 Malaysia              6,819     112
 Morocco               6,607     190
 Algeria               6,442     529
 Finland               6,145     287
 Bahrain               5,816      10
 Kazakhstan            5,689      34
 Moldova               5,553     196
 Ghana                 5,530      24
 Nigeria               4,971     164
 Afghanistan           4,963     127
 Oman                  4,625      19
 Luxembourg            3,915     103
 Armenia               3,860      49
 Hungary               3,417     442
 Bolivia               3,372     152
 Iraq                  3,143     115
 Thailand              3,025      56
 Cameroon              2,954     139
 Greece                2,770     156
 Azerbaijan            2,693      33
 Uzbekistan            2,652      11
 Guinea                2,372      14
 Honduras              2,318     133
 Bosnia                2,236     128
 Croatia               2,221      94
 Senegal               2,189      23
 Bulgaria              2,100      99
 Ivory Coast           1,912      24
 Cuba                  1,830      79
 Sudan                 1,818      90
 Iceland               1,802      10
 Estonia               1,766      63
 North Macedonia       1,723      95
 Lithuania             1,523      54
 Guatemala             1,518      29
 New Zealand           1,498      21
 Slovakia              1,480      27
 Slovenia              1,464     103
 Djibouti              1,268       3
 Democratic            1,242      50
 Republic of the              
 Congo                        
 Somalia               1,219      52
 El Salvador           1,112      23
 Kyrgyzstan            1,111      14
 Hong Kong             1,052       4
 Tunisia               1,032      45
 Gabon                 1,004       9
 Maldives                982       4
 Latvia                  970      19
 Kosovo                  928      29
 Sri Lanka               925       9
 Albania                 916      31
 Tajikistan              907      29
 Cyprus                  905      17
 Lebanon                 886      26
 Niger                   860      49
 Guinea-Bissau           836       3
 Costa Rica              830       8
 Burkina Faso            773      51
 Andorra                 761      49
 Kenya                   758      42
 Mali                    758      44
 Paraguay                754      11
 Uruguay                 724      19
 Zambia                  654       7
 Georgia                 652      12
 San Marino              648      41
 Jordan                  586       9
 Equatorial              583       7
 Guinea                       
 Channel Islands         549      43
 Palestinian             548       4
 Territories                  
 Tanzania                544      21
 Malta                   532       6
 Jamaica                 509       9
 Mayotte                 460       4
 Venezuela               455      10
 Taiwan                  440       7
 Réunion                 418       0
 Sierra Leone            387      21
 Chad                    372      42
 Republic of the         341      11
 Congo                        
 Mauritius               332      10
 Isle of Man             332      23
 Benin                   327       2
 Montenegro              324       9
 Vietnam                 312       0
 Cape Verde              289       2
 Rwanda                  287       0
 Ethiopia                272       5
 Nepal                   258       0
 Sao Tome and            234       7
 Principe                     
 Haiti                   234      18
 South Sudan             231       1
 Madagascar              230       0
 Togo                    219      11
 Liberia                 213      35
 Martinique              189      14
 Central African         187       0
 Republic                     
 Eswatini                187       2
 Faroe Islands           187       0
 French Guiana           184       1
 Myanmar                 181       6
 Guadeloupe              155      13
 Gibraltar               147       0
 Brunei                  141       1
 Uganda                  139       0
 Cambodia                122       0
 Bermuda                 122       9
 Trinidad and            116       8
 Tobago                       
 Mozambique              115       0
 Guyana                  113      10
 N. Cyprus               108       4
 Aruba                   101       3
 Bahamas                  96      11
 Monaco                   96       4
 Cayman Islands           93       1
 Barbados                 85       7
 Liechtenstein            82       1
 Sint Maarten             77      15
 Yemen                    72      13
 Malawi                   64       3
 Libya                    64       3
 Syria                    48       3
 Angola                   45       2
 Saint Martin             39       3
 Zimbabwe                 37       4
 Burundi                  27       1
 Antigua and              25       6
 Barbuda                      
 Botswana                 24       1
 Gambia                   23       1
 Belize                   18       2
 Nicaragua                16       5
 Curaçao                  16       1
 Turks and Caicos         12       1
 Comoros                  11       1
 Montserrat               11       1
 Suriname                 10       1
 Mauritania                9       2
 British Virgin            8       1
 Islands                      
 
Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries
and government officials.

 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Sarah
Morland, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Frances
Kerry)
