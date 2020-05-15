Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.49 million, death toll crosses 302,200

9 Min Read

    May 15 (Reuters) - More than 4.49
million people have been reported to
have been infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 302,207 have
died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more
than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified
in China in December 2019.
For an interactive graphic tracking
the global spread of coronavirus: open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases as of 1503
GMT on Friday.

 Countries and      Total    Total
 Territories        Deaths   Cases
 United States       85,427  1,423,317
 Russia               2,418    262,843
 Spain               27,459    248,037
 United Kingdom      33,614    233,151
 Italy               31,368    223,096
 Brazil              13,993    202,918
 France              27,425    178,870
 Germany              7,866    173,552
 Turkey               4,007    144,749
 Iran                 6,902    116,635
 China                4,633     82,933
 India                2,649     81,970
 Peru                 2,267     80,604
 Canada               5,337     72,536
 Belgium              8,959     54,644
 Saudi Arabia           292     49,176
 Netherlands          5,643     43,681
 Mexico               4,477     42,595
 Chile                  394     39,542
 Pakistan               803     37,218
 Switzerland          1,589     30,514
 Ecuador              2,338     30,502
 Qatar                   14     29,425
 Sweden               3,646     29,207
 Portugal             1,190     28,583
 Belarus                156     27,730
 Singapore               21     26,926
 Ireland              1,506     23,827
 United Arab            208     21,084
 Emirates                    
 Bangladesh             298     20,065
 Poland                 893     17,850
 Ukraine                476     17,330
 Japan                  742     16,965
 Israel                 266     16,589
 Indonesia            1,076     16,496
 Romania              1,056     16,437
 Austria                628     16,068
 Colombia               525     13,610
 Kuwait                  96     12,860
 South Africa           238     12,739
 Philippines            806     12,091
 Dominican              424     11,739
 Republic                    
 South Korea            260     11,018
 Egypt                  571     10,829
 Denmark                537     10,791
 Serbia                 225     10,438
 Panama                 260      9,118
 Czech Republic         293      8,352
 Norway                 232      8,197
 Argentina              353      7,134
 Australia               98      7,019
 Malaysia               112      6,855
 Morocco                190      6,607
 Algeria                529      6,442
 Bahrain                 10      6,418
 Finland                293      6,228
 Kazakhstan              34      5,689
 Moldova                196      5,553
 Ghana                   24      5,530
 Nigeria                167      5,162
 Afghanistan            127      4,963
 Oman                    19      4,625
 Luxembourg             103      3,915
 Armenia                 49      3,860
 Hungary                442      3,417
 Bolivia                152      3,372
 Iraq                   115      3,143
 Thailand                56      3,025
 Cameroon               139      2,954
 Greece                 156      2,770
 Azerbaijan              33      2,693
 Uzbekistan              11      2,652
 Guinea                  14      2,473
 Honduras               133      2,318
 Senegal                 25      2,310
 Bosnia                 128      2,236
 Croatia                 95      2,222
 Bulgaria               102      2,138
 Ivory Coast             24      1,971
 Sudan                   91      1,964
 Cuba                    79      1,840
 Iceland                 10      1,802
 Estonia                 63      1,766
 North Macedonia         95      1,723
 Lithuania               54      1,523
 Guatemala               29      1,518
 New Zealand             21      1,498
 Slovakia                27      1,480
 Slovenia               103      1,464
 Democratic              50      1,299
 Republic of the             
 Congo                       
 Djibouti                 3      1,284
 Somalia                 53      1,284
 El Salvador             23      1,112
 Kyrgyzstan              14      1,111
 Gabon                   10      1,104
 Hong Kong                4      1,053
 Tunisia                 45      1,032
 Maldives                 4        982
 Latvia                  19        970
 Kosovo                  29        944
 Sri Lanka                9        925
 Albania                 31        916
 Guinea-Bissau            3        913
 Tajikistan              29        907
 Cyprus                  17        905
 Lebanon                 26        891
 Niger                   50        876
 Costa Rica               8        830
 Kenya                   45        781
 Mali                    46        779
 Burkina Faso            51        773
 Andorra                 49        761
 Paraguay                11        754
 Uruguay                 19        724
 Zambia                   7        668
 San Marino              41        652
 Georgia                 12        652
 Equatorial Guinea        7        594
 Jordan                   9        586
 Palestinian              4        554
 Territories                 
 Channel Islands         43        549
 Tanzania                21        544
 Malta                    6        532
 Jamaica                  9        509
 Mayotte                  4        460
 Venezuela               10        455
 Taiwan                   7        440
 Réunion                  0        418
 Sierra Leone            26        408
 Chad                    46        399
 Republic of the         15        391
 Congo                       
 Benin                    2        339
 Mauritius               10        332
 Isle of Man             23        332
 Montenegro               9        324
 Cape Verde               2        315
 Vietnam                  0        313
 Ethiopia                 5        287
 Rwanda                   0        287
 Nepal                    0        258
 Togo                    11        238
 Sao Tome and             7        235
 Principe                    
 Haiti                   18        234
 South Sudan              1        231
 Madagascar               0        230
 Central African          0        221
 Republic                    
 Liberia                 35        215
 Martinique              14        189
 Eswatini                 2        187
 Faroe Islands            0        187
 French Guiana            1        184
 Myanmar                  6        181
 Uganda                   0        160
 Guadeloupe              13        155
 Gibraltar                0        147
 Brunei                   1        141
 Cambodia                 0        122
 Bermuda                  9        122
 Trinidad and             8        116
 Tobago                      
 Mozambique               0        115
 Guyana                  10        113
 N. Cyprus                4        108
 Aruba                    3        101
 Monaco                   4         96
 Bahamas                 11         96
 Cayman Islands           1         93
 Barbados                 7         85
 Liechtenstein            1         82
 Sint Maarten            15         77
 Yemen                   13         72
 Malawi                   3         64
 Libya                    3         64
 Angola                   2         48
 Syria                    3         48
 Saint Martin             3         39
 Zimbabwe                 4         37
 Burundi                  1         27
 Antigua and              6         25
 Barbuda                     
 Botswana                 1         24
 Gambia                   1         23
 Belize                   2         18
 Mauritania               2         16
 Nicaragua                5         16
 Curaçao                  1         16
 Turks and Caicos         1         12
 Comoros                  1         11
 Montserrat               1         11
 Suriname                 1         10
 British Virgin           1          8
 Islands                     
 Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries and
government officials.

 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Sarah
Morland, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Frances
Kerry and Shailesh Kuber)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below