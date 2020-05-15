FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.49 million, death toll crosses 302,200

May 15 (Reuters) - More than 4.49 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 302,207 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1503 GMT on Friday. Countries and Total Total Territories Deaths Cases United States 85,427 1,423,317 Russia 2,418 262,843 Spain 27,459 248,037 United Kingdom 33,614 233,151 Italy 31,368 223,096 Brazil 13,993 202,918 France 27,425 178,870 Germany 7,866 173,552 Turkey 4,007 144,749 Iran 6,902 116,635 China 4,633 82,933 India 2,649 81,970 Peru 2,267 80,604 Canada 5,337 72,536 Belgium 8,959 54,644 Saudi Arabia 292 49,176 Netherlands 5,643 43,681 Mexico 4,477 42,595 Chile 394 39,542 Pakistan 803 37,218 Switzerland 1,589 30,514 Ecuador 2,338 30,502 Qatar 14 29,425 Sweden 3,646 29,207 Portugal 1,190 28,583 Belarus 156 27,730 Singapore 21 26,926 Ireland 1,506 23,827 United Arab 208 21,084 Emirates Bangladesh 298 20,065 Poland 893 17,850 Ukraine 476 17,330 Japan 742 16,965 Israel 266 16,589 Indonesia 1,076 16,496 Romania 1,056 16,437 Austria 628 16,068 Colombia 525 13,610 Kuwait 96 12,860 South Africa 238 12,739 Philippines 806 12,091 Dominican 424 11,739 Republic South Korea 260 11,018 Egypt 571 10,829 Denmark 537 10,791 Serbia 225 10,438 Panama 260 9,118 Czech Republic 293 8,352 Norway 232 8,197 Argentina 353 7,134 Australia 98 7,019 Malaysia 112 6,855 Morocco 190 6,607 Algeria 529 6,442 Bahrain 10 6,418 Finland 293 6,228 Kazakhstan 34 5,689 Moldova 196 5,553 Ghana 24 5,530 Nigeria 167 5,162 Afghanistan 127 4,963 Oman 19 4,625 Luxembourg 103 3,915 Armenia 49 3,860 Hungary 442 3,417 Bolivia 152 3,372 Iraq 115 3,143 Thailand 56 3,025 Cameroon 139 2,954 Greece 156 2,770 Azerbaijan 33 2,693 Uzbekistan 11 2,652 Guinea 14 2,473 Honduras 133 2,318 Senegal 25 2,310 Bosnia 128 2,236 Croatia 95 2,222 Bulgaria 102 2,138 Ivory Coast 24 1,971 Sudan 91 1,964 Cuba 79 1,840 Iceland 10 1,802 Estonia 63 1,766 North Macedonia 95 1,723 Lithuania 54 1,523 Guatemala 29 1,518 New Zealand 21 1,498 Slovakia 27 1,480 Slovenia 103 1,464 Democratic 50 1,299 Republic of the Congo Djibouti 3 1,284 Somalia 53 1,284 El Salvador 23 1,112 Kyrgyzstan 14 1,111 Gabon 10 1,104 Hong Kong 4 1,053 Tunisia 45 1,032 Maldives 4 982 Latvia 19 970 Kosovo 29 944 Sri Lanka 9 925 Albania 31 916 Guinea-Bissau 3 913 Tajikistan 29 907 Cyprus 17 905 Lebanon 26 891 Niger 50 876 Costa Rica 8 830 Kenya 45 781 Mali 46 779 Burkina Faso 51 773 Andorra 49 761 Paraguay 11 754 Uruguay 19 724 Zambia 7 668 San Marino 41 652 Georgia 12 652 Equatorial Guinea 7 594 Jordan 9 586 Palestinian 4 554 Territories Channel Islands 43 549 Tanzania 21 544 Malta 6 532 Jamaica 9 509 Mayotte 4 460 Venezuela 10 455 Taiwan 7 440 Réunion 0 418 Sierra Leone 26 408 Chad 46 399 Republic of the 15 391 Congo Benin 2 339 Mauritius 10 332 Isle of Man 23 332 Montenegro 9 324 Cape Verde 2 315 Vietnam 0 313 Ethiopia 5 287 Rwanda 0 287 Nepal 0 258 Togo 11 238 Sao Tome and 7 235 Principe Haiti 18 234 South Sudan 1 231 Madagascar 0 230 Central African 0 221 Republic Liberia 35 215 Martinique 14 189 Eswatini 2 187 Faroe Islands 0 187 French Guiana 1 184 Myanmar 6 181 Uganda 0 160 Guadeloupe 13 155 Gibraltar 0 147 Brunei 1 141 Cambodia 0 122 Bermuda 9 122 Trinidad and 8 116 Tobago Mozambique 0 115 Guyana 10 113 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 96 Bahamas 11 96 Cayman Islands 1 93 Barbados 7 85 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Yemen 13 72 Malawi 3 64 Libya 3 64 Angola 2 48 Syria 3 48 Saint Martin 3 39 Zimbabwe 4 37 Burundi 1 27 Antigua and 6 25 Barbuda Botswana 1 24 Gambia 1 23 Belize 2 18 Mauritania 2 16 Nicaragua 5 16 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Comoros 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 British Virgin 1 8 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Frances Kerry and Shailesh Kuber)