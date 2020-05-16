FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.55 million, death toll crosses 306,000

May 16 (Reuters) - More than 4.55 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 306,001 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0210 GMT on Saturday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths TOTAL 306,001 4,551,903 United States 86,996 1,449,755 Russia 2,418 262,843 Spain 27,459 248,037 United Kingdom 33,998 236,711 Italy 31,368 223,096 Brazil 14,817 218,223 France 27,425 178,870 Germany 7,866 173,552 Turkey 4,055 146,457 Iran 6,902 116,635 Peru 2,392 84,495 China 4,633 82,933 India 2,649 81,970 Canada 5,562 74,613 Belgium 8,959 54,644 Saudi Arabia 49,176 292 Mexico 4,767 45,032 Netherlands 5,643 43,681 Chile 39,542 394 Pakistan 37,218 803 Ecuador 2,594 31,467 Switzerland 1,589 30,514 Qatar 29,425 14 Sweden 3,646 29,207 Portugal 1,190 28,583 Belarus 27,730 156 Singapore 26,926 21 Ireland 1,518 23,956 United Arab Emirates 21,084 208 Bangladesh 20,065 298 Poland 17,850 893 Ukraine 17,330 476 Japan 16,965 742 Israel 16,589 266 Indonesia 1,076 16,496 Romania 1,056 16,437 Austria 16,068 628 Colombia 14,216 546 South Africa 13,524 247 Kuwait 12,860 96 Philippines 12,091 806 Dominican Republic 11,739 424 South Korea 11,018 260 Egypt 10,829 571 Denmark 10,791 537 Serbia 10,438 225 Panama 9,268 266 Czech Republic 8,352 293 Norway 8,197 232 Argentina 7,134 353 Australia 7,019 98 Malaysia 6,855 112 Morocco 6,652 190 Algeria 6,629 536 Bahrain 6,418 10 Finland 6,228 293 Moldova 5,745 202 Kazakhstan 5,689 34 Ghana 5,530 24 Nigeria 5,162 167 Afghanistan 4,963 127 Oman 4,625 19 Armenia 4,044 52 Luxembourg 3,923 104 Hungary 3,417 442 Bolivia 3,372 152 Iraq 3,143 115 Thailand 3,025 56 Cameroon 2,954 139 Azerbaijan 2,897 35 Greece 2,770 156 Uzbekistan 2,652 11 Guinea 2,473 14 Honduras 2,460 134 Senegal 2,310 25 Bosnia 2,236 128 Croatia 2,222 95 Bulgaria 2,138 102 Ivory Coast 1,971 24 Sudan 1,964 91 Cuba 1,840 79 Iceland 1,802 10 Estonia 1,766 63 North Macedonia 1,740 97 Lithuania 1,523 54 Guatemala 1,518 29 New Zealand 1,498 21 Slovakia 1,480 27 Slovenia 1,465 103 Djibouti 1,309 4 Democratic Republic of the Congo 1,299 50 Somalia 1,284 53 El Salvador 1,112 23 Kyrgyzstan 1,111 14 Gabon 1,104 10 Hong Kong 1,053 4 Tunisia 1,032 45 Maldives 982 4 Latvia 970 19 Kosovo 944 29 Sri Lanka 925 9 Albania 916 31 Guinea-Bissau 913 3 Tajikistan 907 29 Cyprus 905 17 Lebanon 891 26 Niger 876 50 Costa Rica 843 8 Kenya 781 45 Mali 779 46 Burkina Faso 773 51 Andorra 761 49 Paraguay 759 11 Uruguay 732 19 Georgia 671 12 Zambia 668 7 San Marino 652 41 Equatorial Guinea 594 7 Jordan 586 9 Palestine 554 4 Channel Islands 549 43 Tanzania 544 21 Malta 532 6 Jamaica 509 9 Mayotte 460 4 Venezuela 455 10 Taiwan 440 7 Réunion 418 - Sierra Leone 408 26 Chad 399 46 Republic of the Congo 391 15 Benin 339 2 Isle of Man 332 23 Mauritius 332 10 Montenegro 324 9 Cape Verde 315 2 Vietnam 313 - Ethiopia 287 5 Rwanda 287 - Nepal 258 - Togo 238 11 Sao Tome and Principe 235 7 South Sudan 235 1 Haiti 234 18 Madagascar 230 - Central African Republic 221 - Liberia 215 35 Eswatini 190 2 Martinique 189 14 Faroe Islands 187 - French Guiana 184 1 Myanmar 181 6 Uganda 160 - Guadeloupe 155 13 Gibraltar 147 - Brunei 141 1 Bermuda 122 9 Cambodia 122 - Mozambique 119 - Trinidad and Tobago 116 8 Guyana 113 10 N. Cyprus 108 4 Yemen 106 15 Aruba 101 3 Bahamas 96 11 Monaco 96 4 Cayman Islands 93 1 Barbados 85 7 Liechtenstein 82 1 Sint Maarten 77 15 Libya 64 3 Malawi 64 3 Syria 50 3 Angola 48 2 Saint Martin 39 3 Zimbabwe 37 4 Burundi 27 1 Antigua and Barbuda 25 6 Botswana 24 1 Gambia 23 1 Belize 18 2 Nicaragua 16 5 Mauritania 16 2 Curaçao 16 1 Turks and Caicos 12 1 Comoros 11 1 Montserrat 11 1 Suriname 10 1 British Virgin Islands 8 1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)