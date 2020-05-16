Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / in an hour

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.55 million, death toll crosses 306,000

26 Min Read

    May 16 (Reuters) - More than 4.55
million people have been reported to have
been infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 306,001 have died, according to
a Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the
global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 0210 GMT on Saturday.
    
  Countries and          Total        Total
 Territories            Cases        Deaths 
  TOTAL                                     
                                     306,001
                         4,551,903   
  United States                             
                                     86,996 
                         1,449,755   
  Russia                                    
                                       2,418
                           262,843   
  Spain                                     
                                     27,459 
                           248,037   
  United Kingdom                            
                                     33,998 
                           236,711   
  Italy                                     
                                     31,368 
                           223,096   
  Brazil                                    
                                     14,817 
                           218,223   
  France                                    
                                     27,425 
                           178,870   
  Germany                                   
                                       7,866
                           173,552   
  Turkey                                    
                                       4,055
                           146,457   
  Iran                                      
                                       6,902
                           116,635   
  Peru                                      
                                       2,392
                            84,495   
  China                                     
                                       4,633
                            82,933   
  India                                     
                                       2,649
                            81,970   
  Canada                                    
                                       5,562
                            74,613   
  Belgium                                   
                                       8,959
                            54,644   
  Saudi Arabia                              
                                            
                            49,176      292 
  Mexico                                    
                                       4,767
                            45,032   
  Netherlands                               
                                       5,643
                            43,681   
  Chile                                     
                                            
                            39,542      394 
  Pakistan                                  
                                            
                            37,218      803 
  Ecuador                                   
                                       2,594
                            31,467   
  Switzerland                               
                                       1,589
                            30,514   
  Qatar                                     
                                            
                            29,425       14 
  Sweden                                    
                                       3,646
                            29,207   
  Portugal                                  
                                       1,190
                            28,583   
  Belarus                                   
                                            
                            27,730      156 
  Singapore                                 
                                            
                            26,926       21 
  Ireland                                   
                                       1,518
                            23,956   
  United Arab Emirates                      
                                            
                            21,084      208 
  Bangladesh                                
                                            
                            20,065      298 
  Poland                                    
                                            
                            17,850      893 
  Ukraine                                   
                                            
                            17,330      476 
  Japan                                     
                                            
                            16,965      742 
  Israel                                    
                                            
                            16,589      266 
  Indonesia                                 
                                       1,076
                            16,496   
  Romania                                   
                                       1,056
                            16,437   
  Austria                                   
                                            
                            16,068      628 
  Colombia                                  
                                            
                            14,216      546 
  South Africa                              
                                            
                            13,524      247 
  Kuwait                                    
                                            
                            12,860       96 
  Philippines                               
                                            
                            12,091      806 
  Dominican Republic                        
                                            
                            11,739      424 
  South Korea                               
                                            
                            11,018      260 
  Egypt                                     
                                            
                            10,829      571 
  Denmark                                   
                                            
                            10,791      537 
  Serbia                                    
                                            
                            10,438      225 
  Panama                                    
                                            
                             9,268      266 
  Czech Republic                            
                                            
                             8,352      293 
  Norway                                    
                                            
                             8,197      232 
  Argentina                                 
                                            
                             7,134      353 
  Australia                                 
                                            
                             7,019       98 
  Malaysia                                  
                                            
                             6,855      112 
  Morocco                                   
                                            
                             6,652      190 
  Algeria                                   
                                            
                             6,629      536 
  Bahrain                                   
                                            
                             6,418       10 
  Finland                                   
                                            
                             6,228      293 
  Moldova                                   
                                            
                             5,745      202 
  Kazakhstan                                
                                            
                             5,689       34 
  Ghana                                     
                                            
                             5,530       24 
  Nigeria                                   
                                            
                             5,162      167 
  Afghanistan                               
                                            
                             4,963      127 
  Oman                                      
                                            
                             4,625       19 
  Armenia                                   
                                            
                             4,044       52 
  Luxembourg                                
                                            
                             3,923      104 
  Hungary                                   
                                            
                             3,417      442 
  Bolivia                                   
                                            
                             3,372      152 
  Iraq                                      
                                            
                             3,143      115 
  Thailand                                  
                                            
                             3,025       56 
  Cameroon                                  
                                            
                             2,954      139 
  Azerbaijan                                
                                            
                             2,897       35 
  Greece                                    
                                            
                             2,770      156 
  Uzbekistan                                
                                            
                             2,652       11 
  Guinea                                    
                                            
                             2,473       14 
  Honduras                                  
                                            
                             2,460      134 
  Senegal                                   
                                            
                             2,310       25 
  Bosnia                                    
                                            
                             2,236      128 
  Croatia                                   
                                            
                             2,222       95 
  Bulgaria                                  
                                            
                             2,138      102 
  Ivory Coast                               
                                            
                             1,971       24 
  Sudan                                     
                                            
                             1,964       91 
  Cuba                                      
                                            
                             1,840       79 
  Iceland                                   
                                            
                             1,802       10 
  Estonia                                   
                                            
                             1,766       63 
  North Macedonia                           
                                            
                             1,740       97 
  Lithuania                                 
                                            
                             1,523       54 
  Guatemala                                 
                                            
                             1,518       29 
  New Zealand                               
                                            
                             1,498       21 
  Slovakia                                  
                                            
                             1,480       27 
  Slovenia                                  
                                            
                             1,465      103 
  Djibouti                                  
                                            
                             1,309        4 
  Democratic Republic                       
 of the Congo                               
                             1,299       50 
  Somalia                                   
                                            
                             1,284       53 
  El Salvador                               
                                            
                             1,112       23 
  Kyrgyzstan                                
                                            
                             1,111       14 
  Gabon                                     
                                            
                             1,104       10 
  Hong Kong                                 
                                            
                             1,053        4 
  Tunisia                                   
                                            
                             1,032       45 
  Maldives                                  
                                            
                               982        4 
  Latvia                                    
                                            
                               970       19 
  Kosovo                                    
                                            
                               944       29 
  Sri Lanka                                 
                                            
                               925        9 
  Albania                                   
                                            
                               916       31 
  Guinea-Bissau                             
                                            
                               913        3 
  Tajikistan                                
                                            
                               907       29 
  Cyprus                                    
                                            
                               905       17 
  Lebanon                                   
                                            
                               891       26 
  Niger                                     
                                            
                               876       50 
  Costa Rica                                
                                            
                               843        8 
  Kenya                                     
                                            
                               781       45 
  Mali                                      
                                            
                               779       46 
  Burkina Faso                              
                                            
                               773       51 
  Andorra                                   
                                            
                               761       49 
  Paraguay                                  
                                            
                               759       11 
  Uruguay                                   
                                            
                               732       19 
  Georgia                                   
                                            
                               671       12 
  Zambia                                    
                                            
                               668        7 
  San Marino                                
                                            
                               652       41 
  Equatorial Guinea                         
                                            
                               594        7 
  Jordan                                    
                                            
                               586        9 
  Palestine                                 
                                            
                               554        4 
  Channel Islands                           
                                            
                               549       43 
  Tanzania                                  
                                            
                               544       21 
  Malta                                     
                                            
                               532        6 
  Jamaica                                   
                                            
                               509        9 
  Mayotte                                   
                                            
                               460        4 
  Venezuela                                 
                                            
                               455       10 
  Taiwan                                    
                                            
                               440        7 
  Réunion                                   
                                            
                               418      -   
  Sierra Leone                              
                                            
                               408       26 
  Chad                                      
                                            
                               399       46 
  Republic of the                           
 Congo                                      
                               391       15 
  Benin                                     
                                            
                               339        2 
  Isle of Man                               
                                            
                               332       23 
  Mauritius                                 
                                            
                               332       10 
  Montenegro                                
                                            
                               324        9 
  Cape Verde                                
                                            
                               315        2 
  Vietnam                                   
                                            
                               313      -   
  Ethiopia                                  
                                            
                               287        5 
  Rwanda                                    
                                            
                               287      -   
  Nepal                                     
                                            
                               258      -   
  Togo                                      
                                            
                               238       11 
  Sao Tome and                              
 Principe                                   
                               235        7 
  South Sudan                               
                                            
                               235        1 
  Haiti                                     
                                            
                               234       18 
  Madagascar                                
                                            
                               230      -   
  Central African                           
 Republic                                   
                               221      -   
  Liberia                                   
                                            
                               215       35 
  Eswatini                                  
                                            
                               190        2 
  Martinique                                
                                            
                               189       14 
  Faroe Islands                             
                                            
                               187      -   
  French Guiana                             
                                            
                               184        1 
  Myanmar                                   
                                            
                               181        6 
  Uganda                                    
                                            
                               160      -   
  Guadeloupe                                
                                            
                               155       13 
  Gibraltar                                 
                                            
                               147      -   
  Brunei                                    
                                            
                               141        1 
  Bermuda                                   
                                            
                               122        9 
  Cambodia                                  
                                            
                               122      -   
  Mozambique                                
                                            
                               119      -   
  Trinidad and Tobago                       
                                            
                               116        8 
  Guyana                                    
                                            
                               113       10 
  N. Cyprus                                 
                                            
                               108        4 
  Yemen                                     
                                            
                               106       15 
  Aruba                                     
                                            
                               101        3 
  Bahamas                                   
                                            
                                96       11 
  Monaco                                    
                                            
                                96        4 
  Cayman Islands                            
                                            
                                93        1 
  Barbados                                  
                                            
                                85        7 
  Liechtenstein                             
                                            
                                82        1 
  Sint Maarten                              
                                            
                                77       15 
  Libya                                     
                                            
                                64        3 
  Malawi                                    
                                            
                                64        3 
  Syria                                     
                                            
                                50        3 
  Angola                                    
                                            
                                48        2 
  Saint Martin                              
                                            
                                39        3 
  Zimbabwe                                  
                                            
                                37        4 
  Burundi                                   
                                            
                                27        1 
  Antigua and Barbuda                       
                                            
                                25        6 
  Botswana                                  
                                            
                                24        1 
  Gambia                                    
                                            
                                23        1 
  Belize                                    
                                            
                                18        2 
  Nicaragua                                 
                                            
                                16        5 
  Mauritania                                
                                            
                                16        2 
  Curaçao                                   
                                            
                                16        1 
  Turks and Caicos                          
                                            
                                12        1 
  Comoros                                   
                                            
                                11        1 
  Montserrat                                
                                            
                                11        1 
  Suriname                                  
                                            
                                10        1 
  British Virgin                            
 Islands                                    
                                 8        1 
   
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Sarah Morland,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
