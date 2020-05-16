FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.56 million, death toll crosses 306,000

May 16 (Reuters) - More than 4.56 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 306,221 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1315 GMT on Saturday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths TOTAL 4,561,090 306,221 United States 1,449,755 86,996 Russia 262,843 2,418 Spain 248,037 27,459 United Kingdom 236,711 33,998 Italy 223,096 31,368 Brazil 218,223 14,817 France 178,870 27,425 Germany 173,552 7,866 Turkey 146,457 4,055 Iran 116,635 6,902 India 85,940 2,752 Peru 84,495 2,392 China 82,941 4,633 Canada 74,613 5,562 Belgium 54,644 8,959 Saudi Arabia 49,176 292 Mexico 45,032 4,767 Netherlands 43,681 5,643 Chile 39,542 394 Pakistan 38,799 834 Ecuador 31,467 2,594 Switzerland 30,514 1,589 Qatar 29,425 14 Sweden 29,207 3,646 Portugal 28,583 1,190 Belarus 27,730 156 Singapore 27,391 21 Ireland 23,956 1,518 United Arab Emirates 21,084 208 Bangladesh 20,995 314 Poland 17,850 893 Ukraine 17,330 476 Indonesia 17,025 1,089 Japan 17,022 761 Israel 16,589 266 Romania 16,437 1,056 Austria 16,068 628 Colombia 14,216 546 South Africa 13,524 247 Kuwait 12,860 96 Philippines 12,305 817 Dominican Republic 11,739 424 South Korea 11,037 262 Egypt 10,829 571 Denmark 10,791 537 Serbia 10,438 225 Panama 9,268 266 Czech Republic 8,352 293 Norway 8,197 232 Argentina 7,479 356 Australia 7,036 98 Malaysia 6,872 113 Morocco 6,652 190 Algeria 6,629 536 Bahrain 6,418 10 Finland 6,228 293 Kazakhstan 5,850 34 Moldova 5,745 202 Ghana 5,530 24 Nigeria 5,162 167 Afghanistan 4,963 127 Oman 4,625 19 Armenia 4,044 52 Luxembourg 3,923 104 Bolivia 3,577 164 Hungary 3,417 442 Iraq 3,143 115 Thailand 3,025 56 Cameroon 2,954 139 Azerbaijan 2,897 35 Greece 2,770 156 Uzbekistan 2,719 11 Guinea 2,473 14 Honduras 2,460 134 Senegal 2,310 25 Bosnia 2,236 128 Croatia 2,222 95 Bulgaria 2,138 102 Ivory Coast 1,971 24 Sudan 1,964 91 Cuba 1,840 79 Iceland 1,802 10 Estonia 1,766 63 North Macedonia 1,740 97 Guatemala 1,643 30 Lithuania 1,523 54 New Zealand 1,498 21 Slovakia 1,480 27 Slovenia 1,465 103 Djibouti 1,309 4 Democratic Republic of the Congo 1,299 50 Somalia 1,284 53 El Salvador 1,265 25 Tajikistan 1,118 33 Kyrgyzstan 1,117 14 Gabon 1,104 10 Hong Kong 1,053 4 Tunisia 1,032 45 Maldives 1,031 4 Latvia 970 19 Kosovo 944 29 Sri Lanka 937 9 Albania 916 31 Guinea-Bissau 913 3 Cyprus 905 17 Lebanon 891 26 Niger 876 50 Costa Rica 843 8 Kenya 781 45 Mali 779 46 Burkina Faso 773 51 Andorra 761 49 Paraguay 759 11 Uruguay 732 19 Georgia 671 12 Zambia 668 7 San Marino 652 41 Equatorial Guinea 594 7 Jordan 586 9 Palestine 554 4 Channel Islands 549 43 Tanzania 544 21 Malta 532 6 Jamaica 509 9 Mayotte 460 4 Venezuela 459 10 Taiwan 440 7 Réunion 418 - Sierra Leone 408 26 Chad 399 46 Republic of the Congo 391 15 Benin 339 2 Isle of Man 332 23 Mauritius 332 10 Montenegro 324 9 Vietnam 318 - Cape Verde 315 2 Ethiopia 287 5 Rwanda 287 - Nepal 278 - Togo 238 11 Haiti 235 20 Sao Tome and Principe 235 7 South Sudan 235 1 Madagascar 230 - Central African Republic 221 - Liberia 215 35 Martinique 192 14 Eswatini 190 2 French Guiana 189 1 Faroe Islands 187 - Myanmar 182 6 Uganda 160 - Guadeloupe 155 13 Gibraltar 147 - Brunei 141 1 Bermuda 123 9 Cambodia 122 - Mozambique 119 - Guyana 116 10 Trinidad and Tobago 116 8 N. Cyprus 108 4 Yemen 106 15 Aruba 101 3 Bahamas 96 11 Monaco 96 4 Cayman Islands 94 1 Barbados 85 7 Liechtenstein 82 1 Sint Maarten 77 15 Libya 64 3 Malawi 64 3 Syria 50 3 Angola 48 2 Saint Martin 39 3 Zimbabwe 37 4 Burundi 27 1 Antigua and Barbuda 25 6 Botswana 24 1 Gambia 23 1 Belize 18 2 Nicaragua 16 5 Mauritania 16 2 Curaçao 16 1 Turks and Caicos 12 1 Comoros 11 1 Montserrat 11 1 Suriname 10 1 British Virgin Islands 8 1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)