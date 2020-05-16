Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.56 million, death toll crosses 306,000

    May 16 (Reuters) - More than 4.56
million people have been reported to have
been infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 306,221 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at least
100 confirmed cases as of 1315 GMT on
Saturday.
    
  Countries and    Total        Total
 Territories      Cases        Deaths 
  TOTAL                                    
                    4,561,090              
                                   306,221 
  United States                            
                    1,449,755              
                                    86,996 
  Russia                                   
                      262,843              
                                     2,418 
  Spain                                    
                      248,037              
                                    27,459 
  United Kingdom                           
                      236,711              
                                    33,998 
  Italy                                    
                      223,096              
                                    31,368 
  Brazil                                   
                      218,223              
                                    14,817 
  France                                   
                      178,870              
                                    27,425 
  Germany                                  
                      173,552              
                                     7,866 
  Turkey                                   
                      146,457              
                                     4,055 
  Iran                                     
                      116,635              
                                     6,902 
  India                                    
                                           
                      85,940         2,752 
  Peru                                     
                                           
                      84,495         2,392 
  China                                    
                                           
                      82,941         4,633 
  Canada                                   
                                           
                      74,613         5,562 
  Belgium                                  
                                           
                      54,644         8,959 
  Saudi Arabia                             
                                           
                      49,176           292 
  Mexico                                   
                                           
                      45,032         4,767 
  Netherlands                              
                                           
                      43,681         5,643 
  Chile                                    
                                           
                      39,542           394 
  Pakistan                                 
                                           
                      38,799           834 
  Ecuador                                  
                                           
                      31,467         2,594 
  Switzerland                              
                                           
                      30,514         1,589 
  Qatar                                    
                                           
                      29,425            14 
  Sweden                                   
                                           
                      29,207         3,646 
  Portugal                                 
                                           
                      28,583         1,190 
  Belarus                                  
                                           
                      27,730           156 
  Singapore                                
                                           
                      27,391            21 
  Ireland                                  
                                           
                      23,956         1,518 
  United Arab                              
 Emirates                                  
                      21,084           208 
  Bangladesh                               
                                           
                      20,995           314 
  Poland                                   
                                           
                      17,850           893 
  Ukraine                                  
                                           
                      17,330           476 
  Indonesia                                
                                           
                      17,025         1,089 
  Japan                                    
                                           
                      17,022           761 
  Israel                                   
                                           
                      16,589           266 
  Romania                                  
                                           
                      16,437         1,056 
  Austria                                  
                                           
                      16,068           628 
  Colombia                                 
                                           
                      14,216           546 
  South Africa                             
                                           
                      13,524           247 
  Kuwait                                   
                                           
                      12,860            96 
  Philippines                              
                                           
                      12,305           817 
  Dominican                                
 Republic                                  
                      11,739           424 
  South Korea                              
                                           
                      11,037           262 
  Egypt                                    
                                           
                      10,829           571 
  Denmark                                  
                                           
                      10,791           537 
  Serbia                                   
                                           
                      10,438           225 
  Panama                                   
                                           
                       9,268           266 
  Czech Republic                           
                                           
                       8,352           293 
  Norway                                   
                                           
                       8,197           232 
  Argentina                                
                                           
                       7,479           356 
  Australia                                
                                           
                       7,036            98 
  Malaysia                                 
                                           
                       6,872           113 
  Morocco                                  
                                           
                       6,652           190 
  Algeria                                  
                                           
                       6,629           536 
  Bahrain                                  
                                           
                       6,418            10 
  Finland                                  
                                           
                       6,228           293 
  Kazakhstan                               
                                           
                       5,850            34 
  Moldova                                  
                                           
                       5,745           202 
  Ghana                                    
                                           
                       5,530            24 
  Nigeria                                  
                                           
                       5,162           167 
  Afghanistan                              
                                           
                       4,963           127 
  Oman                                     
                                           
                       4,625            19 
  Armenia                                  
                                           
                       4,044            52 
  Luxembourg                               
                                           
                       3,923           104 
  Bolivia                                  
                                           
                       3,577           164 
  Hungary                                  
                                           
                       3,417           442 
  Iraq                                     
                                           
                       3,143           115 
  Thailand                                 
                                           
                       3,025            56 
  Cameroon                                 
                                           
                       2,954           139 
  Azerbaijan                               
                                           
                       2,897            35 
  Greece                                   
                                           
                       2,770           156 
  Uzbekistan                               
                                           
                       2,719            11 
  Guinea                                   
                                           
                       2,473            14 
  Honduras                                 
                                           
                       2,460           134 
  Senegal                                  
                                           
                       2,310            25 
  Bosnia                                   
                                           
                       2,236           128 
  Croatia                                  
                                           
                       2,222            95 
  Bulgaria                                 
                                           
                       2,138           102 
  Ivory Coast                              
                                           
                       1,971            24 
  Sudan                                    
                                           
                       1,964            91 
  Cuba                                     
                                           
                       1,840            79 
  Iceland                                  
                                           
                       1,802            10 
  Estonia                                  
                                           
                       1,766            63 
  North                                    
 Macedonia                                 
                       1,740            97 
  Guatemala                                
                                           
                       1,643            30 
  Lithuania                                
                                           
                       1,523            54 
  New Zealand                              
                                           
                       1,498            21 
  Slovakia                                 
                                           
                       1,480            27 
  Slovenia                                 
                                           
                       1,465           103 
  Djibouti                                 
                                           
                       1,309             4 
  Democratic                               
 Republic of the                           
 Congo                 1,299            50 
  Somalia                                  
                                           
                       1,284            53 
  El Salvador                              
                                           
                       1,265            25 
  Tajikistan                               
                                           
                       1,118            33 
  Kyrgyzstan                               
                                           
                       1,117            14 
  Gabon                                    
                                           
                       1,104            10 
  Hong Kong                                
                                           
                       1,053             4 
  Tunisia                                  
                                           
                       1,032            45 
  Maldives                                 
                                           
                       1,031             4 
  Latvia                                   
                                           
                         970            19 
  Kosovo                                   
                                           
                         944            29 
  Sri Lanka                                
                                           
                         937             9 
  Albania                                  
                                           
                         916            31 
  Guinea-Bissau                            
                                           
                         913             3 
  Cyprus                                   
                                           
                         905            17 
  Lebanon                                  
                                           
                         891            26 
  Niger                                    
                                           
                         876            50 
  Costa Rica                               
                                           
                         843             8 
  Kenya                                    
                                           
                         781            45 
  Mali                                     
                                           
                         779            46 
  Burkina Faso                             
                                           
                         773            51 
  Andorra                                  
                                           
                         761            49 
  Paraguay                                 
                                           
                         759            11 
  Uruguay                                  
                                           
                         732            19 
  Georgia                                  
                                           
                         671            12 
  Zambia                                   
                                           
                         668             7 
  San Marino                               
                                           
                         652            41 
  Equatorial                               
 Guinea                                    
                         594             7 
  Jordan                                   
                                           
                         586             9 
  Palestine                                
                                           
                         554             4 
  Channel                                  
 Islands                                   
                         549            43 
  Tanzania                                 
                                           
                         544            21 
  Malta                                    
                                           
                         532             6 
  Jamaica                                  
                                           
                         509             9 
  Mayotte                                  
                                           
                         460             4 
  Venezuela                                
                                           
                         459            10 
  Taiwan                                   
                                           
                         440             7 
  Réunion                                  
                                           
                         418           -   
  Sierra Leone                             
                                           
                         408            26 
  Chad                                     
                                           
                         399            46 
  Republic of                              
 the Congo                                 
                         391            15 
  Benin                                    
                                           
                         339             2 
  Isle of Man                              
                                           
                         332            23 
  Mauritius                                
                                           
                         332            10 
  Montenegro                               
                                           
                         324             9 
  Vietnam                                  
                                           
                         318           -   
  Cape Verde                               
                                           
                         315             2 
  Ethiopia                                 
                                           
                         287             5 
  Rwanda                                   
                                           
                         287           -   
  Nepal                                    
                                           
                         278           -   
  Togo                                     
                                           
                         238            11 
  Haiti                                    
                                           
                         235            20 
  Sao Tome and                             
 Principe                                  
                         235             7 
  South Sudan                              
                                           
                         235             1 
  Madagascar                               
                                           
                         230           -   
  Central                                  
 African                                   
 Republic                221           -   
  Liberia                                  
                                           
                         215            35 
  Martinique                               
                                           
                         192            14 
  Eswatini                                 
                                           
                         190             2 
  French Guiana                            
                                           
                         189             1 
  Faroe Islands                            
                                           
                         187           -   
  Myanmar                                  
                                           
                         182             6 
  Uganda                                   
                                           
                         160           -   
  Guadeloupe                               
                                           
                         155            13 
  Gibraltar                                
                                           
                         147           -   
  Brunei                                   
                                           
                         141             1 
  Bermuda                                  
                                           
                         123             9 
  Cambodia                                 
                                           
                         122           -   
  Mozambique                               
                                           
                         119           -   
  Guyana                                   
                                           
                         116            10 
  Trinidad and                             
 Tobago                                    
                         116             8 
  N. Cyprus                                
                                           
                         108             4 
  Yemen                                    
                                           
                         106            15 
  Aruba                                    
                                           
                         101             3 
  Bahamas                                  
                                           
                          96            11 
  Monaco                                   
                                           
                          96             4 
  Cayman Islands                           
                                           
                          94             1 
  Barbados                                 
                                           
                          85             7 
  Liechtenstein                            
                                           
                          82             1 
  Sint Maarten                             
                                           
                          77            15 
  Libya                                    
                                           
                          64             3 
  Malawi                                   
                                           
                          64             3 
  Syria                                    
                                           
                          50             3 
  Angola                                   
                                           
                          48             2 
  Saint Martin                             
                                           
                          39             3 
  Zimbabwe                                 
                                           
                          37             4 
  Burundi                                  
                                           
                          27             1 
  Antigua and                              
 Barbuda                                   
                          25             6 
  Botswana                                 
                                           
                          24             1 
  Gambia                                   
                                           
                          23             1 
  Belize                                   
                                           
                          18             2 
  Nicaragua                                
                                           
                          16             5 
  Mauritania                               
                                           
                          16             2 
  Curaçao                                  
                                           
                          16             1 
  Turks and                                
 Caicos                                    
                          12             1 
  Comoros                                  
                                           
                          11             1 
  Montserrat                               
                                           
                          11             1 
  Suriname                                 
                                           
                          10             1 
  British Virgin                           
 Islands                                   
                           8             1 
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Sarah
Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika
Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
