FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.64 million, death toll crosses 310,000

May 17 (Reuters) - More than 4.64 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 310,164 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0316 GMT on Sunday. Countries and Total Cases Total Territories Deaths TOTAL 4,641,807 310,164 United States 1,472,783 87,951 Russia 272,043 2,537 Spain 248,037 27,563 United Kingdom 240,161 34,466 Brazil 233,142 15,633 Italy 224,760 31,763 France 178,870 27,425 Germany 175,715 7,938 Turkey 148,067 4,096 Iran 118,392 6,937 Peru 88,541 2,523 India 85,940 2,752 China 82,941 4,633 Canada 75,864 5,679 Belgium 54,989 9,005 Saudi Arabia 52,016 302 Mexico 47,144 5,045 Netherlands 43,870 5,670 Chile 41,428 421 Pakistan 38,799 834 Ecuador 32,723 2,688 Qatar 30,972 15 Switzerland 30,572 1,602 Sweden 29,677 3,674 Portugal 28,810 1,203 Belarus 27,730 156 Singapore 27,391 21 Ireland 24,048 1,533 United Arab Emirates 21,880 210 Bangladesh 20,995 314 Poland 18,257 915 Ukraine 17,330 476 Indonesia 17,025 1,089 Japan 17,022 761 Israel 16,589 266 Romania 16,437 1,056 Austria 16,133 629 Colombia 14,939 562 Kuwait 13,802 107 South Africa 13,524 247 Philippines 12,305 817 Dominican Republic 12,110 428 South Korea 11,037 262 Egypt 10,829 571 Denmark 10,791 537 Serbia 10,496 228 Panama 9,449 269 Czech Republic 8,436 296 Norway 8,197 232 Argentina 7,806 363 Australia 7,036 98 Malaysia 6,872 113 Algeria 6,821 542 Morocco 6,741 192 Bahrain 6,583 12 Finland 6,286 297 Kazakhstan 5,850 34 Moldova 5,745 202 Ghana 5,638 28 Nigeria 5,450 171 Oman 5,029 20 Afghanistan 4,963 127 Armenia 4,044 52 Luxembourg 3,930 104 Bolivia 3,577 164 Hungary 3,417 442 Iraq 3,143 115 Cameroon 3,047 139 Thailand 3,025 56 Azerbaijan 2,897 35 Greece 2,770 156 Uzbekistan 2,719 11 Honduras 2,565 138 Guinea 2,531 15 Senegal 2,420 25 Bosnia 2,267 129 Croatia 2,224 95 Bulgaria 2,138 102 Ivory Coast 2,017 24 Sudan 1,964 91 Cuba 1,840 79 Iceland 1,802 10 Estonia 1,766 63 Guatemala 1,763 33 North Macedonia 1,740 97 Lithuania 1,523 54 New Zealand 1,498 21 Slovakia 1,493 28 Slovenia 1,465 103 Democratic Republic of the Congo 1,370 61 Somalia 1,357 55 Djibouti 1,309 4 El Salvador 1,265 25 Gabon 1,209 10 Tajikistan 1,118 33 Kyrgyzstan 1,117 14 Hong Kong 1,053 4 Tunisia 1,032 45 Maldives 1,031 4 Latvia 970 19 Kosovo 944 29 Sri Lanka 937 9 Albania 933 31 Guinea-Bissau 913 4 Cyprus 905 17 Lebanon 891 26 Niger 885 51 Costa Rica 853 10 Mali 835 48 Kenya 830 50 Burkina Faso 780 51 Paraguay 778 11 Andorra 761 49 Uruguay 733 19 Georgia 671 12 Zambia 668 7 San Marino 652 41 Equatorial Guinea 594 7 Jordan 586 9 Palestine 554 4 Channel Islands 549 43 Tanzania 544 21 Malta 532 6 Jamaica 509 9 Chad 474 50 Sierra Leone 462 29 Mayotte 460 4 Venezuela 459 10 Taiwan 440 7 Réunion 418 - Republic of the Congo 412 15 Benin 339 2 Isle of Man 332 23 Mauritius 332 10 Montenegro 324 9 Vietnam 318 - Cape Verde 315 2 Ethiopia 306 5 Central African Republic 301 - Rwanda 287 - Nepal 278 - Togo 263 11 Madagascar 238 - Haiti 235 20 Sao Tome and Principe 235 7 South Sudan 235 2 Liberia 219 35 Uganda 203 - Martinique 192 14 Eswatini 190 2 French Guiana 189 1 Faroe Islands 187 - Myanmar 182 6 Guadeloupe 155 13 Gibraltar 147 - Brunei 141 1 Bermuda 123 9 Cambodia 122 - Mozambique 119 - Guyana 116 10 Trinidad and Tobago 116 8 N. Cyprus 108 4 Yemen 106 15 Aruba 101 3 Bahamas 96 11 Monaco 96 4 Cayman Islands 94 1 Barbados 85 7 Liechtenstein 82 1 Sint Maarten 77 15 Libya 64 3 Malawi 64 3 Syria 50 3 Angola 48 2 Zimbabwe 42 4 Saint Martin 39 3 Mauritania 29 3 Burundi 27 1 Antigua and Barbuda 25 6 Botswana 24 1 Gambia 23 1 Belize 18 2 Nicaragua 16 5 Curaçao 16 1 Turks and Caicos 12 1 Comoros 11 1 Montserrat 11 1 Suriname 10 1 British Virgin Islands 8 1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)