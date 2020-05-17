Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.64 million, death toll crosses 310,000

28 Min Read

    May 17 (Reuters) - More than 4.64 million
people have been reported to have been infected
by the novel coronavirus globally and 310,164
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases
were identified in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the
global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 0316 GMT on Sunday.
    
  Countries and        Total Cases    Total
 Territories                         Deaths 
  TOTAL                                        
                                               
                         4,641,807     310,164 
  United States                                
                                               
                         1,472,783      87,951 
  Russia                                       
                                               
                           272,043       2,537 
  Spain                                        
                                               
                           248,037      27,563 
  United Kingdom                               
                                               
                           240,161      34,466 
  Brazil                                       
                                               
                           233,142      15,633 
  Italy                                        
                                               
                           224,760      31,763 
  France                                       
                                               
                           178,870      27,425 
  Germany                                      
                                               
                           175,715       7,938 
  Turkey                                       
                                               
                           148,067       4,096 
  Iran                                         
                                               
                           118,392       6,937 
  Peru                                         
                                               
                            88,541       2,523 
  India                                        
                                               
                            85,940       2,752 
  China                                        
                                               
                            82,941       4,633 
  Canada                                       
                                               
                            75,864       5,679 
  Belgium                                      
                                               
                            54,989       9,005 
  Saudi Arabia                                 
                                               
                            52,016         302 
  Mexico                                       
                                               
                            47,144       5,045 
  Netherlands                                  
                                               
                            43,870       5,670 
  Chile                                        
                                               
                            41,428         421 
  Pakistan                                     
                                               
                            38,799         834 
  Ecuador                                      
                                               
                            32,723       2,688 
  Qatar                                        
                                               
                            30,972          15 
  Switzerland                                  
                                               
                            30,572       1,602 
  Sweden                                       
                                               
                            29,677       3,674 
  Portugal                                     
                                               
                            28,810       1,203 
  Belarus                                      
                                               
                            27,730         156 
  Singapore                                    
                                               
                            27,391          21 
  Ireland                                      
                                               
                            24,048       1,533 
  United Arab                                  
 Emirates                                      
                            21,880         210 
  Bangladesh                                   
                                               
                            20,995         314 
  Poland                                       
                                               
                            18,257         915 
  Ukraine                                      
                                               
                            17,330         476 
  Indonesia                                    
                                               
                            17,025       1,089 
  Japan                                        
                                               
                            17,022         761 
  Israel                                       
                                               
                            16,589         266 
  Romania                                      
                                               
                            16,437       1,056 
  Austria                                      
                                               
                            16,133         629 
  Colombia                                     
                                               
                            14,939         562 
  Kuwait                                       
                                               
                            13,802         107 
  South Africa                                 
                                               
                            13,524         247 
  Philippines                                  
                                               
                            12,305         817 
  Dominican Republic                           
                                               
                            12,110         428 
  South Korea                                  
                                               
                            11,037         262 
  Egypt                                        
                                               
                            10,829         571 
  Denmark                                      
                                               
                            10,791         537 
  Serbia                                       
                                               
                            10,496         228 
  Panama                                       
                                               
                             9,449         269 
  Czech Republic                               
                                               
                             8,436         296 
  Norway                                       
                                               
                             8,197         232 
  Argentina                                    
                                               
                             7,806         363 
  Australia                                    
                                               
                             7,036          98 
  Malaysia                                     
                                               
                             6,872         113 
  Algeria                                      
                                               
                             6,821         542 
  Morocco                                      
                                               
                             6,741         192 
  Bahrain                                      
                                               
                             6,583          12 
  Finland                                      
                                               
                             6,286         297 
  Kazakhstan                                   
                                               
                             5,850          34 
  Moldova                                      
                                               
                             5,745         202 
  Ghana                                        
                                               
                             5,638          28 
  Nigeria                                      
                                               
                             5,450         171 
  Oman                                         
                                               
                             5,029          20 
  Afghanistan                                  
                                               
                             4,963         127 
  Armenia                                      
                                               
                             4,044          52 
  Luxembourg                                   
                                               
                             3,930         104 
  Bolivia                                      
                                               
                             3,577         164 
  Hungary                                      
                                               
                             3,417         442 
  Iraq                                         
                                               
                             3,143         115 
  Cameroon                                     
                                               
                             3,047         139 
  Thailand                                     
                                               
                             3,025          56 
  Azerbaijan                                   
                                               
                             2,897          35 
  Greece                                       
                                               
                             2,770         156 
  Uzbekistan                                   
                                               
                             2,719          11 
  Honduras                                     
                                               
                             2,565         138 
  Guinea                                       
                                               
                             2,531          15 
  Senegal                                      
                                               
                             2,420          25 
  Bosnia                                       
                                               
                             2,267         129 
  Croatia                                      
                                               
                             2,224          95 
  Bulgaria                                     
                                               
                             2,138         102 
  Ivory Coast                                  
                                               
                             2,017          24 
  Sudan                                        
                                               
                             1,964          91 
  Cuba                                         
                                               
                             1,840          79 
  Iceland                                      
                                               
                             1,802          10 
  Estonia                                      
                                               
                             1,766          63 
  Guatemala                                    
                                               
                             1,763          33 
  North Macedonia                              
                                               
                             1,740          97 
  Lithuania                                    
                                               
                             1,523          54 
  New Zealand                                  
                                               
                             1,498          21 
  Slovakia                                     
                                               
                             1,493          28 
  Slovenia                                     
                                               
                             1,465         103 
  Democratic                                   
 Republic of the                               
 Congo                       1,370          61 
  Somalia                                      
                                               
                             1,357          55 
  Djibouti                                     
                                               
                             1,309           4 
  El Salvador                                  
                                               
                             1,265          25 
  Gabon                                        
                                               
                             1,209          10 
  Tajikistan                                   
                                               
                             1,118          33 
  Kyrgyzstan                                   
                                               
                             1,117          14 
  Hong Kong                                    
                                               
                             1,053           4 
  Tunisia                                      
                                               
                             1,032          45 
  Maldives                                     
                                               
                             1,031           4 
  Latvia                                       
                                               
                               970          19 
  Kosovo                                       
                                               
                               944          29 
  Sri Lanka                                    
                                               
                               937           9 
  Albania                                      
                                               
                               933          31 
  Guinea-Bissau                                
                                               
                               913           4 
  Cyprus                                       
                                               
                               905          17 
  Lebanon                                      
                                               
                               891          26 
  Niger                                        
                                               
                               885          51 
  Costa Rica                                   
                                               
                               853          10 
  Mali                                         
                                               
                               835          48 
  Kenya                                        
                                               
                               830          50 
  Burkina Faso                                 
                                               
                               780          51 
  Paraguay                                     
                                               
                               778          11 
  Andorra                                      
                                               
                               761          49 
  Uruguay                                      
                                               
                               733          19 
  Georgia                                      
                                               
                               671          12 
  Zambia                                       
                                               
                               668           7 
  San Marino                                   
                                               
                               652          41 
  Equatorial Guinea                            
                                               
                               594           7 
  Jordan                                       
                                               
                               586           9 
  Palestine                                    
                                               
                               554           4 
  Channel Islands                              
                                               
                               549          43 
  Tanzania                                     
                                               
                               544          21 
  Malta                                        
                                               
                               532           6 
  Jamaica                                      
                                               
                               509           9 
  Chad                                         
                                               
                               474          50 
  Sierra Leone                                 
                                               
                               462          29 
  Mayotte                                      
                                               
                               460           4 
  Venezuela                                    
                                               
                               459          10 
  Taiwan                                       
                                               
                               440           7 
  Réunion                                      
                                               
                               418         -   
  Republic of the                              
 Congo                                         
                               412          15 
  Benin                                        
                                               
                               339           2 
  Isle of Man                                  
                                               
                               332          23 
  Mauritius                                    
                                               
                               332          10 
  Montenegro                                   
                                               
                               324           9 
  Vietnam                                      
                                               
                               318         -   
  Cape Verde                                   
                                               
                               315           2 
  Ethiopia                                     
                                               
                               306           5 
  Central African                              
 Republic                                      
                               301         -   
  Rwanda                                       
                                               
                               287         -   
  Nepal                                        
                                               
                               278         -   
  Togo                                         
                                               
                               263          11 
  Madagascar                                   
                                               
                               238         -   
  Haiti                                        
                                               
                               235          20 
  Sao Tome and                                 
 Principe                                      
                               235           7 
  South Sudan                                  
                                               
                               235           2 
  Liberia                                      
                                               
                               219          35 
  Uganda                                       
                                               
                               203         -   
  Martinique                                   
                                               
                               192          14 
  Eswatini                                     
                                               
                               190           2 
  French Guiana                                
                                               
                               189           1 
  Faroe Islands                                
                                               
                               187         -   
  Myanmar                                      
                                               
                               182           6 
  Guadeloupe                                   
                                               
                               155          13 
  Gibraltar                                    
                                               
                               147         -   
  Brunei                                       
                                               
                               141           1 
  Bermuda                                      
                                               
                               123           9 
  Cambodia                                     
                                               
                               122         -   
  Mozambique                                   
                                               
                               119         -   
  Guyana                                       
                                               
                               116          10 
  Trinidad and                                 
 Tobago                                        
                               116           8 
  N. Cyprus                                    
                                               
                               108           4 
  Yemen                                        
                                               
                               106          15 
  Aruba                                        
                                               
                               101           3 
  Bahamas                                      
                                               
                                96          11 
  Monaco                                       
                                               
                                96           4 
  Cayman Islands                               
                                               
                                94           1 
  Barbados                                     
                                               
                                85           7 
  Liechtenstein                                
                                               
                                82           1 
  Sint Maarten                                 
                                               
                                77          15 
  Libya                                        
                                               
                                64           3 
  Malawi                                       
                                               
                                64           3 
  Syria                                        
                                               
                                50           3 
  Angola                                       
                                               
                                48           2 
  Zimbabwe                                     
                                               
                                42           4 
  Saint Martin                                 
                                               
                                39           3 
  Mauritania                                   
                                               
                                29           3 
  Burundi                                      
                                               
                                27           1 
  Antigua and                                  
 Barbuda                                       
                                25           6 
  Botswana                                     
                                               
                                24           1 
  Gambia                                       
                                               
                                23           1 
  Belize                                       
                                               
                                18           2 
  Nicaragua                                    
                                               
                                16           5 
  Curaçao                                      
                                               
                                16           1 
  Turks and Caicos                             
                                               
                                12           1 
  Comoros                                      
                                               
                                11           1 
  Montserrat                                   
                                               
                                11           1 
  Suriname                                     
                                               
                                10           1 
  British Virgin                               
 Islands                                       
                                 8           1 
   
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Sarah Morland,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
