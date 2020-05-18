FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.71 million, death toll crosses 312,800

May 18 (Reuters) - More than 4.71 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 312,826 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0712 GMT on Monday. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL TOTAL TERRITORIES DEATHS CASES United States 88,719 1,492,299 Russia 2,631 281,752 Spain 27,650 248,037 United Kingdom 34,636 243,695 Brazil 16,118 241,080 Italy 31,908 225,435 France 27,425 179,569 Germany 7,957 174,774 Turkey 4,096 148,067 Iran 6,937 118,392 Peru 2,648 92,273 India 2,872 90,927 Mainland China 4,634 82,947 Canada 5,702 76,204 Belgium 9,052 55,280 Saudi Arabia 312 54,752 Mexico 5,177 49,219 Netherlands 5,680 43,995 Chile 450 43,781 Pakistan 873 40,151 Ecuador 2,736 33,182 Qatar 15 32,604 Switzerland 1,603 30,587 Sweden 3,679 30,143 Belarus 165 29,650 Portugal 1,218 29,036 Singapore 22 28,073 Ireland 1,543 24,112 United Arab 216 23,358 Emirates Bangladesh 314 20,995 Poland 925 18,529 Indonesia 1,148 17,514 Ukraine 476 17,330 Japan 769 17,049 Israel 266 16,589 Romania 1,056 16,437 Austria 629 16,151 Colombia 574 15,574 South Africa 264 15,515 Kuwait 112 14,850 Philippines 824 12,513 Dominican 428 12,314 Republic Egypt 612 11,719 South Korea 262 11,050 Denmark 547 10,927 Serbia 230 10,610 Panama 275 9,606 Czech Republic 298 8,460 Norway 232 8,197 Argentina 366 7,805 Australia 98 7,045 Algeria 548 7,019 Bahrain 14 6,930 Malaysia 113 6,894 Morocco 192 6,741 Finland 298 6,286 Kazakhstan 34 6,157 Moldova 202 5,745 Ghana 29 5,735 Nigeria 176 5,621 Oman 21 5,186 Afghanistan 127 4,963 Bolivia 169 4,088 Armenia 52 4,044 Luxembourg 107 3,945 Hungary 442 3,417 Iraq 115 3,143 Cameroon 139 3,047 Thailand 56 3,028 Azerbaijan 35 2,897 Greece 156 2,770 Uzbekistan 12 2,746 Guinea 16 2,658 Honduras 142 2,646 Senegal 25 2,480 Bosnia 133 2,290 Sudan 97 2,289 Bulgaria 110 2,235 Croatia 95 2,226 Ivory Coast 25 2,061 Guatemala 35 1,912 Cuba 79 1,872 Iceland 10 1,802 North 101 1,792 Macedonia Estonia 63 1,766 Tajikistan 39 1,524 Lithuania 54 1,523 New Zealand 21 1,499 Slovakia 28 1,494 Slovenia 103 1,466 Democratic 61 1,455 Republic of the Congo Somalia 55 1,357 El Salvador 30 1,338 Gabon 11 1,320 Djibouti 4 1,309 Kyrgyzstan 14 1,138 Maldives 4 1,078 Hong Kong 4 1,056 Tunisia 45 1,032 Latvia 19 970 Sri Lanka 9 960 Albania 31 946 Kosovo 29 944 Guinea-Bissau 4 913 Cyprus 17 905 Lebanon 26 891 Niger 51 889 Kenya 50 877 Costa Rica 10 863 Mali 52 860 Paraguay 11 786 Burkina Faso 51 782 Andorra 49 761 Uruguay 20 734 Equatorial 7 690 Guinea Zambia 7 679 Georgia 12 671 San Marino 41 652 Jordan 9 586 Tanzania 21 556 Palestinian 4 554 Territories Channel 43 549 Islands Venezuela 10 541 Malta 6 532 Jamaica 9 520 Chad 50 474 Sierra Leone 29 462 Mayotte 4 460 Haiti 20 456 Taiwan 7 440 Réunion 0 418 Republic of 15 412 the Congo Benin 2 339 Isle of Man 23 332 Mauritius 10 332 Cape Verde 3 328 Montenegro 9 324 Vietnam 0 320 Ethiopia 5 317 Central 0 301 African Republic Togo 11 298 Nepal 2 292 Rwanda 0 289 Madagascar 1 283 Sao Tome and 7 240 Principe South Sudan 2 235 Uganda 0 227 Liberia 35 223 Eswatini 2 202 French Guiana 1 197 Martinique 14 192 Faroe Islands 0 187 Myanmar 6 182 Guadeloupe 13 155 Gibraltar 0 147 Brunei 1 141 Mozambique 0 137 Yemen 19 124 Bermuda 9 123 Cambodia 0 122 Guyana 10 117 Trinidad and 8 116 Tobago N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 3 101 Bahamas 11 96 Monaco 4 96 Cayman Islands 1 94 Barbados 7 88 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Malawi 3 65 Libya 3 64 Syria 3 50 Angola 2 48 Zimbabwe 4 44 Mauritania 4 40 Saint Martin 3 39 Burundi 1 27 Nicaragua 8 25 Antigua and 3 25 Barbuda Botswana 1 25 Gambia 1 23 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and 1 12 Caicos Comoros 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 British Virgin 1 8 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Linda Pasquini, Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Tomasz Janowski)