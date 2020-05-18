Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.71 million, death toll crosses 312,800

    May 18 (Reuters) - More than 4.71
million people have been reported to
have been infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 312,826 have
died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more
than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified
in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic
tracking the global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists
countries that have reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases
as of 0712 GMT on Monday.
  
 COUNTRIES AND   TOTAL      TOTAL
 TERRITORIES     DEATHS     CASES
 United States      88,719  1,492,299
 Russia              2,631    281,752
 Spain              27,650    248,037
 United Kingdom     34,636    243,695
 Brazil             16,118    241,080
 Italy              31,908    225,435
 France             27,425    179,569
 Germany             7,957    174,774
 Turkey              4,096    148,067
 Iran                6,937    118,392
 Peru                2,648     92,273
 India               2,872     90,927
 Mainland China      4,634     82,947
 Canada              5,702     76,204
 Belgium             9,052     55,280
 Saudi Arabia          312     54,752
 Mexico              5,177     49,219
 Netherlands         5,680     43,995
 Chile                 450     43,781
 Pakistan              873     40,151
 Ecuador             2,736     33,182
 Qatar                  15     32,604
 Switzerland         1,603     30,587
 Sweden              3,679     30,143
 Belarus               165     29,650
 Portugal            1,218     29,036
 Singapore              22     28,073
 Ireland             1,543     24,112
 United Arab           216     23,358
 Emirates                   
 Bangladesh            314     20,995
 Poland                925     18,529
 Indonesia           1,148     17,514
 Ukraine               476     17,330
 Japan                 769     17,049
 Israel                266     16,589
 Romania             1,056     16,437
 Austria               629     16,151
 Colombia              574     15,574
 South Africa          264     15,515
 Kuwait                112     14,850
 Philippines           824     12,513
 Dominican             428     12,314
 Republic                   
 Egypt                 612     11,719
 South Korea           262     11,050
 Denmark               547     10,927
 Serbia                230     10,610
 Panama                275      9,606
 Czech Republic        298      8,460
 Norway                232      8,197
 Argentina             366      7,805
 Australia              98      7,045
 Algeria               548      7,019
 Bahrain                14      6,930
 Malaysia              113      6,894
 Morocco               192      6,741
 Finland               298      6,286
 Kazakhstan             34      6,157
 Moldova               202      5,745
 Ghana                  29      5,735
 Nigeria               176      5,621
 Oman                   21      5,186
 Afghanistan           127      4,963
 Bolivia               169      4,088
 Armenia                52      4,044
 Luxembourg            107      3,945
 Hungary               442      3,417
 Iraq                  115      3,143
 Cameroon              139      3,047
 Thailand               56      3,028
 Azerbaijan             35      2,897
 Greece                156      2,770
 Uzbekistan             12      2,746
 Guinea                 16      2,658
 Honduras              142      2,646
 Senegal                25      2,480
 Bosnia                133      2,290
 Sudan                  97      2,289
 Bulgaria              110      2,235
 Croatia                95      2,226
 Ivory Coast            25      2,061
 Guatemala              35      1,912
 Cuba                   79      1,872
 Iceland                10      1,802
 North                 101      1,792
 Macedonia                  
 Estonia                63      1,766
 Tajikistan             39      1,524
 Lithuania              54      1,523
 New Zealand            21      1,499
 Slovakia               28      1,494
 Slovenia              103      1,466
 Democratic             61      1,455
 Republic of                
 the Congo                  
 Somalia                55      1,357
 El Salvador            30      1,338
 Gabon                  11      1,320
 Djibouti                4      1,309
 Kyrgyzstan             14      1,138
 Maldives                4      1,078
 Hong Kong               4      1,056
 Tunisia                45      1,032
 Latvia                 19        970
 Sri Lanka               9        960
 Albania                31        946
 Kosovo                 29        944
 Guinea-Bissau           4        913
 Cyprus                 17        905
 Lebanon                26        891
 Niger                  51        889
 Kenya                  50        877
 Costa Rica             10        863
 Mali                   52        860
 Paraguay               11        786
 Burkina Faso           51        782
 Andorra                49        761
 Uruguay                20        734
 Equatorial              7        690
 Guinea                     
 Zambia                  7        679
 Georgia                12        671
 San Marino             41        652
 Jordan                  9        586
 Tanzania               21        556
 Palestinian             4        554
 Territories                
 Channel                43        549
 Islands                    
 Venezuela              10        541
 Malta                   6        532
 Jamaica                 9        520
 Chad                   50        474
 Sierra Leone           29        462
 Mayotte                 4        460
 Haiti                  20        456
 Taiwan                  7        440
 Réunion                 0        418
 Republic of            15        412
 the Congo                  
 Benin                   2        339
 Isle of Man            23        332
 Mauritius              10        332
 Cape Verde              3        328
 Montenegro              9        324
 Vietnam                 0        320
 Ethiopia                5        317
 Central                 0        301
 African                    
 Republic                   
 Togo                   11        298
 Nepal                   2        292
 Rwanda                  0        289
 Madagascar              1        283
 Sao Tome and            7        240
 Principe                   
 South Sudan             2        235
 Uganda                  0        227
 Liberia                35        223
 Eswatini                2        202
 French Guiana           1        197
 Martinique             14        192
 Faroe Islands           0        187
 Myanmar                 6        182
 Guadeloupe             13        155
 Gibraltar               0        147
 Brunei                  1        141
 Mozambique              0        137
 Yemen                  19        124
 Bermuda                 9        123
 Cambodia                0        122
 Guyana                 10        117
 Trinidad and            8        116
 Tobago                     
 N. Cyprus               4        108
 Aruba                   3        101
 Bahamas                11         96
 Monaco                  4         96
 Cayman Islands          1         94
 Barbados                7         88
 Liechtenstein           1         82
 Sint Maarten           15         77
 Malawi                  3         65
 Libya                   3         64
 Syria                   3         50
 Angola                  2         48
 Zimbabwe                4         44
 Mauritania              4         40
 Saint Martin            3         39
 Burundi                 1         27
 Nicaragua               8         25
 Antigua and             3         25
 Barbuda                    
 Botswana                1         25
 Gambia                  1         23
 Belize                  2         18
 Curaçao                 1         16
 Turks and               1         12
 Caicos                     
 Comoros                 1         11
 Montserrat              1         11
 Suriname                1         10
 British Virgin          1          8
 Islands                    
 
    
 Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries and
government officials.

 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Linda
Pasquini, Sarah Morland, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
